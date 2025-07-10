MEXC Exchange
Nansen brings validator muscle to Caldera in modular blockchain shakeup
Nansen built tools to track blockchain activity. Now, it’s helping secure one. By validating Caldera’s Metalayer, the analytics leader is putting its reputation and rewards on the line for a more connected modular future. According to a press release shared…
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 23:15
Fed's Moussallem: Stablecoins could become an important part of payments
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, Fed's Musallem: Stablecoins are an interesting innovation in the payment field, and it is a good thing to establish a regulatory
PANews
2025/07/10 23:01
Hainan Huatie Hornet strategically invests in digital asset trading platform XMeta
PANews reported on July 10 that Hainan Huatie announced that its shareholding company Hainan Huatie Hornet Digital Technology Co., Ltd. completed a strategic investment in Nanchang Ex Aimu Technology Co.,
PANews
2025/07/10 22:51
Trump: Cryptocurrency "through the roof"
PANews reported on July 10 that US President Trump said on social media: Technology stocks, industrial stocks, and the Nasdaq index hit record highs! Cryptocurrency "broke the ceiling". Nvidia's stock
PANews
2025/07/10 22:36
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 1,827 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 76,940 ETH
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Lookonchain data, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,827 Bitcoins (about $203 million) on the day, of which iShares (BlackRock)
PANews
2025/07/10 22:32
Fed's Musallem: Tariff impact may not be felt until the end of the year or early next year
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, Fed's Musallem said that the United States is not currently in stagflation, and financial conditions support economic activities. As long as
PANews
2025/07/10 22:23
NEXBRIDGE Completes $8 Million Series A Funding, Led by Fulgur Ventures
PANews reported on July 10 that NEXBRIDGE and its trading platform NEXPLACE completed a $8 million Series A financing led by Fulgur Ventures, aiming to expand the compliant digital asset
PANews
2025/07/10 22:13
KarrierOne — active in the project with an eye on the drop
KarrierOne is a decentralised mobile network that allows licensed owners of spectrum to monetise it through a protocol and provide connectivity to users around the world. The project has raised funding from Sui Foundation. The exact amount of investment has not been disclosed. The project recently announced the launch of a campaign on Galxe and […] Сообщение KarrierOne — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/10 22:06
Market News: Former Citadel trader Marcheggiano to launch $1 billion hedge fund
PANews reported on July 10, market news: Former Citadel trader Marcheggiano will set up a hedge fund worth $1 billion.
PANews
2025/07/10 22:03
Ant International denies access to Circle
PANews reported on July 10 that according to China Business News, there was news that Ant International is cooperating with Circle. Ant International said: The media reports are inaccurate and
PANews
2025/07/10 21:59
