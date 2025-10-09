2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Analyst Explains Massive Bitcoin Move: 3K BTC Looks Like 32K

Analyst Explains Massive Bitcoin Move: 3K BTC Looks Like 32K

The post Analyst Explains Massive Bitcoin Move: 3K BTC Looks Like 32K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyst Explains Massive Bitcoin Move: 3K BTC Looks Like 32K | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as…
Movement
MOVE$0,0843+5,90%
Bitcoin
BTC$114 675,99+3,60%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,010529+12,48%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 11:25
Compartilhar
What Time Does ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Finale Begin? How To Watch

What Time Does ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Finale Begin? How To Watch

The post What Time Does ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Finale Begin? How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Peacemaker” Season 2 teaser poster featuring Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, John Cena, Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee. HBO James Gunn’s DC series Peacemaker, starring John Cena, wraps up its second season this week on HBO and HBO Max. Peacemaker Season 2 premiered on Aug. 21 with the first of the season’s eight episodes. Season 2 picks up after the events of Peacemaker Season 1, which was released in January of 2022 and consisted of eight episodes. ForbesJames Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Ends Its Theatrical Run. How Much Did It Make?By Tim Lammers Peacemaker, of course, is a spinoff series based on Cena’s character, Peacemaker, aka, Christopher Smith, who was introduced in DC Studios’ 2021 big-screen adaptation of its comic book series The Suicide Squad. The administrative makeup of DC Studios has changed, of course, since Peacemaker Season 1 was released, when in October of 2022 Gunn and his frequent producer, Peter Safran, were named co-CEOs of the Warner Bros. division. The first feature film under Gunn and Safran’s reign — Superman, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel — was released on July 11 and Peacemaker Season 2 continues to build the foundation of the duo’s new iteration of the DC Universe. Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 8 — titled Full Nelson — premieres Thursday. The episode will begin streaming on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will air on cable and satellite on HBO linear at 9 p.m. ET/PT. ForbesWhy Does Adeline From ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ Look So Familiar?By Tim Lammers Gunn, who directed Episodes 1 and 6 so far in Peacemaker Season 2, also directs the season finale. Note: The next section of this article includes major spoilers from “Peacemaker” Season 2, Episode 7. John Cena and Jennifer Holland in “Peacemaker” Season 2, Episode 7.…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,012548+23,00%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0,01479+0,81%
Dogechain
DC$0,00002395+10,21%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 11:06
Compartilhar
BNB Hits New Record at $1,300 as Investors Eye MAGACOIN FINANCE for Potential 20,000% ROI

BNB Hits New Record at $1,300 as Investors Eye MAGACOIN FINANCE for Potential 20,000% ROI

BNB has reached a new all-time high of $1,314, marking one of the strongest rallies in its history and sparking renewed enthusiasm across the altcoin market. Interestingly, while BNB’s institutional strength continues to impress, retail investors are increasingly shifting their attention toward MAGACOIN FINANCE, a fast-rising project that many believe could deliver extraordinary long-term returns […] Continue Reading: BNB Hits New Record at $1,300 as Investors Eye MAGACOIN FINANCE for Potential 20,000% ROI
Binance Coin
BNB$1 295,92+15,55%
1
1$0,00403+11,08%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0,000945+20,99%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 11:00
Compartilhar
Fireblocks Launches Regulated Custody Network to Bridge Crypto and Wall Street

Fireblocks Launches Regulated Custody Network to Bridge Crypto and Wall Street

The firm, now operating as a New York State-chartered trust, is taking aim at one of the biggest bottlenecks in […] The post Fireblocks Launches Regulated Custody Network to Bridge Crypto and Wall Street appeared first on Coindoo.
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,05316+3,97%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00369-1,07%
Compartilhar
Coindoo2025/10/09 10:45
Compartilhar
Bitcoin looks far from overbought as ‘stars are aligned’ for ETF surge

Bitcoin looks far from overbought as ‘stars are aligned’ for ETF surge

Bitwise’s Matt Hougan predicts Bitcoin ETF inflows will hit a record in Q4, as analysts say Bitcoin still has room to run despite recently hitting a peak. Bitcoin is currently clear of “overbought conditions” and is set to track a steady path upward despite hitting a new all-time high on Monday, according to analysts. Bitcoin (BTC) hit a peak high of over $126,000 on Monday, which places it “roughly halfway through its four-year price cycle,” CryptoQuant contributor Arab Chain said on Wednesday. “Despite this strong performance, technical indicators suggest the price is still moving within a stable range far from the overbought conditions that typically precede historical peaks,” it added.Read more
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,010529+12,48%
Farcana
FAR$0,000287+0,34%
StarsMint Stars
STARS$0,000441+4,03%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 10:11
Compartilhar
Bitcoin, Dogecoin Gain, While Ethereum, XRP Move Sideways; Analyst Says BTC's Top Still Not 'On The Horizon'

Bitcoin, Dogecoin Gain, While Ethereum, XRP Move Sideways; Analyst Says BTC's Top Still Not 'On The Horizon'

Bitcoin rallied alongside the S&P 500 on Wednesday, even as the Federal Reserve’s minutes raised tariff-induced inflation concerns.read more
Griffin AI
GAIN$0,0174+10,89%
XRP
XRP$2,5478+8,96%
Movement
MOVE$0,0843+5,90%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 10:03
Compartilhar
ARK Invest's funds hold approximately $10 million in Securitize shares

ARK Invest's funds hold approximately $10 million in Securitize shares

PANews reported on October 9th that ARK Invest, through the ARK Venture Fund, holds approximately 3.25% of the fund's assets in Securitize. Based on the fund's net assets of $32.53 billion as of September 30th, the investment is approximately $10 million, making it the fund's eighth-largest holding. Securitize, founded in 2017, has issued $4.6 billion in tokenized assets through partnerships with BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, and Apollo, and has issued BlackRock's $2.8 billion tokenized money market fund, BUIDL. The tokenized market has grown 112% this year to $33 billion and is projected to reach $18.9 trillion by 2033.
ARK
ARK$0,3724+5,16%
FUND
FUND$0,01383-29,79%
LayerNet
NET$0,00007277+1,50%
Compartilhar
PANews2025/10/09 09:53
Compartilhar
BlackRock and Brevan Howard tokenized funds launched on Sei via KAIO

BlackRock and Brevan Howard tokenized funds launched on Sei via KAIO

PANews reported on October 9th that, according to a Sei blog post, KAIO has connected its tokenized fund to the Sei Network , providing on-chain access to KAIO tokens representing shares of the BlackRock ICS US Dollar Liquidity Fund and the Brevan Howard Master Fund . This integration supports institutional-grade compliance, subscription / redemption, and reporting processes, and can be used as a stablecoin reserve or as a collateral and yield asset for DeFi . Sei claims its high-performance chain provides a superior trading experience for capital market products. KAIO is currently only available to institutional and accredited investors.
SEI
SEI$0,2261+10,40%
Octavia
VIA$0,0181+13,83%
FUND
FUND$0,01383-29,79%
Compartilhar
PANews2025/10/09 09:46
Compartilhar
CME Prepares Regulated XRP Options Launch With Institutional Firepower Set to Flood in

CME Prepares Regulated XRP Options Launch With Institutional Firepower Set to Flood in

XRP is surging into the spotlight as CME prepares regulated options, signaling rising institutional demand, growing futures volume, and expanding access to compliant crypto exposure. XRP Options Set to Explode With CME Launch Institutional activity in digital asset derivatives continues to accelerate as market participants anticipate broader access to regulated crypto instruments. Derivatives marketplace operator […]
XRP
XRP$2,5478+8,96%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 09:30
Compartilhar
US Government Shutdown Hits IRS: What Does It Mean For Crypto Tax Services?

US Government Shutdown Hits IRS: What Does It Mean For Crypto Tax Services?

The continued US government shutdown is causing the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to furlough nearly half its workforce. The agency also communicated that it significantly scaled back most operations. The IRS staff reductions will likely impact crypto tax services through reduced taxpayer assistance, mounting backlogs for disputes and audits, and delays in issuing new tax guidance. IRS Sends Staff Home The IRS announced in a notice today that it will furlough nearly 34,000 employees as part of the ongoing government shutdown.  The news comes eight days after Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on legislation to fund the government for the 2026 fiscal year. According to the notice, the IRS will send home its call center representatives, IT workforce, and most of its headquarters staff. The announcement is expected to affect the agency’s operations significantly. As a result, crypto tax services will also be affected. Customer Service Cuts and Backlogs The IRS furlough is expected to have several consequences on cryptocurrency tax reporting. A sharp reduction in customer service and live support over suspended call center operations will be the most immediate effect.  Due to the staffing reductions, cryptocurrency users who need to file tax forms will be unable to obtain clarification. Meanwhile, the employee furloughs will exacerbate backlogs and significantly slow responses to ongoing tax disputes or audits related to previous crypto reporting. Apart from disrupting customer service, the government shutdown risks delaying key operational progress in cryptocurrency tax reporting. The IRS is actively developing and implementing new information on reporting requirements for digital assets. A prolonged shutdown could consequently postpone the finalization of new guidance material.  A critical point is that the IRS shutdown does not change tax deadlines or the underlying legal requirements. American taxpayers must still file and pay any taxes owed by the required due dates, including the October 15 extension deadline, to avoid penalties and interest.  Should the shutdown continue into the following week, crypto taxpayers will face a notably difficult and confusing tax filing environment.
Particl
PART$0,2769+4,64%
FUND
FUND$0,01383-29,79%
Suilend
SEND$0,4307+10,77%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 09:15
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.