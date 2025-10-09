Midnight’s Fahmi on Privacy, Compliance, and Enterprise Adoption
The post Midnight’s Fahmi on Privacy, Compliance, and Enterprise Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As blockchain technology matures, the industry faces a critical challenge: balancing transparency with privacy. Most public blockchains expose all transaction data, creating risks for enterprises and individuals. This tension has sparked debate about whether decentralization must sacrifice confidentiality. Fahmi Syed, President of the Midnight Foundation, believes there’s a better path forward. During Token2049 Singapore at the main event venue, he outlined to BeInCrypto Midnight’s vision for “rational privacy.” Midnight’s approach uses zero-knowledge-proofs-based smart contracts to unlock selective disclosure: the ability to control what you share, when, and with whom. Please briefly explain Midnight Network and how it differs from other privacy-focused blockchains. Midnight is a new layer one blockchain built on advancements in zero-knowledge proofs. We’ve built a dual-state, public-and-private ledger architecture that enables applications to validate sensitive data using cryptographic proofs. Through zero-knowledge proofs and purpose-built smart contract disclosure mechanisms, individuals, corporations, and machines can decide what they share, when they share it, and with whom they share it. This is what we call “rational privacy”—selective, programmable privacy that protects sensitive data by default while still enabling compliance and auditability when required. Today, most public blockchains are transparent or pseudo-anonymous, but pseudo-anonymity is not privacy – over time, identities and wallets can be exposed, tracked, or compromised. How does your approach differ from previous attempts to add privacy to public blockchains? Public ZK chains started with the likes of Monero and Zcash. These privacy-focused networks showcased how zero-knowledge proofs could protect sensitive data, but because their tokens acted as stores of value, they raised compliance concerns for not only regulators, but corporates who must adhere to KYC/KYB procedures. The next evolution was the rise in ZK rollups or ZK chains, which primarily aimed to scale blockchain transactions and later incorporated some privacy features. But when you try to retrofit…
