2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Midnight’s Fahmi on Privacy, Compliance, and Enterprise Adoption

Midnight’s Fahmi on Privacy, Compliance, and Enterprise Adoption

The post Midnight’s Fahmi on Privacy, Compliance, and Enterprise Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As blockchain technology matures, the industry faces a critical challenge: balancing transparency with privacy. Most public blockchains expose all transaction data, creating risks for enterprises and individuals. This tension has sparked debate about whether decentralization must sacrifice confidentiality. Fahmi Syed, President of the Midnight Foundation, believes there’s a better path forward. During Token2049 Singapore at the main event venue, he outlined to BeInCrypto Midnight’s vision for “rational privacy.” Midnight’s approach uses zero-knowledge-proofs-based smart contracts to unlock selective disclosure: the ability to control what you share, when, and with whom. Please briefly explain Midnight Network and how it differs from other privacy-focused blockchains. Midnight is a new layer one blockchain built on advancements in zero-knowledge proofs. We’ve built a dual-state, public-and-private ledger architecture that enables applications to validate sensitive data using cryptographic proofs.  Through zero-knowledge proofs and purpose-built smart contract disclosure mechanisms, individuals, corporations, and machines can decide what they share, when they share it, and with whom they share it. This is what we call “rational privacy”—selective, programmable privacy that protects sensitive data by default while still enabling compliance and auditability when required. Today, most public blockchains are transparent or pseudo-anonymous, but pseudo-anonymity is not privacy – over time, identities and wallets can be exposed, tracked, or compromised. How does your approach differ from previous attempts to add privacy to public blockchains? Public ZK chains started with the likes of Monero and Zcash. These privacy-focused networks showcased how zero-knowledge proofs could protect sensitive data, but because their tokens acted as stores of value, they raised compliance concerns for not only regulators, but corporates who must adhere to KYC/KYB procedures. The next evolution was the rise in ZK rollups or ZK chains, which primarily aimed to scale blockchain transactions and later incorporated some privacy features. But when you try to retrofit…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+23.00%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03468+1.43%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002402+9.98%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 11:41
Compartilhar
USD/CAD holds losses below 1.3950 as Fed policymakers lean toward dovish stance

USD/CAD holds losses below 1.3950 as Fed policymakers lean toward dovish stance

The post USD/CAD holds losses below 1.3950 as Fed policymakers lean toward dovish stance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD loses ground after two days of gains, trading around 1.3940 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) loses ground after the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes from the September meeting suggested policymakers are leaning toward further rate cuts this year. Most policymakers judged it would likely be appropriate to ease policy further over the remainder of 2025. Some members noted financial conditions suggested policy may not be particularly restrictive. Most participants judged downside risks to employment to have increased, while upside risks to inflation had either diminished or not increased. The US government shutdown entered its ninth day with no sign of progress, as the Senate on Wednesday once again rejected competing funding proposals from Republicans and Democrats to end the stalemate. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to treat Canada fairly in discussions over the US tariffs on Canadian goods, but appeared less certain about reaching a broader trade deal that includes Mexico. President Trump said in the Oval Office ahead of a meeting with Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, that “I think they’re going to walk away very happy.” “We’re going to treat people fairly. We’re going to especially treat Canada fairly,” He added. Carney, making his second visit to the White House in five months, faces growing pressure to address US tariffs on steel, autos, and other goods, per Reuters. The Bank of Canada (BoC) decided to reduce its overnight policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.50% in September, its first reduction after a six-month pause. This cited a weakening economy, easing inflation pressures, and softening labor market conditions. The next policy announcement is scheduled for October 29. Canadian Dollar FAQs The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates…
1
1$0.00403+11.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+23.00%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02364+13.43%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 11:27
Compartilhar
FCA Move Could Allow UK Retail Access to Bitcoin ETNs, Bank of England May Grant Stablecoin Exemptions

FCA Move Could Allow UK Retail Access to Bitcoin ETNs, Bank of England May Grant Stablecoin Exemptions

The post FCA Move Could Allow UK Retail Access to Bitcoin ETNs, Bank of England May Grant Stablecoin Exemptions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → The FCA has lifted its UK ban on Bitcoin ETNs, allowing retail investors to buy regulated Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded notes on recognized exchanges under strict listing, disclosure and distribution rules — offering regulated crypto exposure without direct coin custody. UK retail access restored to Bitcoin and Ethereum ETNs under FCA rules Bank of England may allow stablecoin exemptions for firms needing liquidity and settlement assets. Stablecoin innovation heats up globally: new CNH-pegged stablecoin and U.S. legislative moves intensify competition. Bitcoin ETN UK: FCA lifts ban allowing retail investors to buy regulated Bitcoin and Ethereum ETNs on recognized exchanges — learn risks, rules, and next steps. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clear interface, precise orders Sharp entries & exits with actionable alerts. 👉 Create free account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧠 Smarter tools. Better decisions. Depth analytics and risk features in one view. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🎯 Take control of entries & exits Set alerts, define stops, execute consistently. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🛠️ From…
Movement
MOVE$0.0843+5.90%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.15148+11.70%
MAY
MAY$0.03023+4.24%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 11:17
Compartilhar
Q4 2025 Hot Picks: Bitcoin (BTC) Steadies, Hyperliquid (HYPE) Sets $300M Record While MoonBull Presale Tops Top Cryptos Right Now

Q4 2025 Hot Picks: Bitcoin (BTC) Steadies, Hyperliquid (HYPE) Sets $300M Record While MoonBull Presale Tops Top Cryptos Right Now

Top Cryptos Right Now are moving fast as Q4 heats up. Bitcoin (BTC) remains steady near $121,000 while Hyperliquid (HYPE) captures the spotlight with its $300 million NFT airdrop surge. But amid these power moves, a new project has turned the presale scene into a gold rush: MoonBull ($MOBU). Bitcoin is once again playing its classic […]
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006935+10.88%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,675.68+3.60%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$39.18+5.29%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 11:15
Compartilhar
BofA launches AI for payment; AI fuels weather data demand in EU

BofA launches AI for payment; AI fuels weather data demand in EU

The post BofA launches AI for payment; AI fuels weather data demand in EU appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > BofA launches AI for payment; AI fuels weather data demand in EU Bank of America (BofA) (NASDAQ: BAC) has launched a generative artificial intelligence (AI) solution designed to save thousands of employee hours and provide instant answers to complex clients’ questions. According to an official press release, employees of the U.S.-based bank can rely on Ask Global Payments Solutions (AskGPS), an in-house AI chatbot, to resolve customers’ queries. Previously, a complex inquiry could take an employee hours to complete, involving multiple phone calls to product specialists across multiple time zones. The large language model (LLM) was trained on nearly 3,500 internal documents spanning product guides, term sheets, and frequently asked questions (FAQs). Jarrett Bruhn, head of Data & AI for GPS at Bank of America, noted that the solution was built entirely in-house without external influences. Apart from saving thousands of employee hours, the new AI chatbot offers a range of benefits for customers. Clients will experience faster turnaround times for product and onboarding inquiries, while receiving tailor-made solutions that comply with local regulations across multiple jurisdictions. “AskGPS turns institutional knowledge into real-time intelligence,” said Mark Monaco, head of GPS at BofA. “It’s more than a search tool—it’s a strategic engine, helping our teams respond faster and deliver the kind of clarity and advice clients expect in today’s environment.” BofA has a long streak of incorporating AI into its operations, tailoring its deployment across four primary areas. The financial institution has achieved success with intelligent agents, search and summarization, content generation, and coding use cases powered by AI. BofA’s Cash Pro Chat with Erica technology has seen a surge in adoption rates since its launch, with 65% of clients utilizing it for real-time account and transaction support. Furthermore, its CashPro Forecasting and Intelligent Receivables…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0822+8.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+23.00%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.15148+11.70%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 11:02
Compartilhar
Bitcoin’s UK comeback begins as FCA lifts four-year ETN ban – Details

Bitcoin’s UK comeback begins as FCA lifts four-year ETN ban – Details

Meanwhile, Bank of England acknowledges stablecoins’ potential to complement traditional financial systems.
Electroneum
ETN$0.002617+0.77%
Comedian
BAN$0.06096+16.09%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.15148+11.70%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 11:00
Compartilhar
Unexpected Momentum: Bitcoin’s Stability Amid ETF Inflows and Market Dynamics

Unexpected Momentum: Bitcoin’s Stability Amid ETF Inflows and Market Dynamics

The post Unexpected Momentum: Bitcoin’s Stability Amid ETF Inflows and Market Dynamics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the evolving landscape of digital currencies, Bitcoin emerges with notable resilience, amid varied economic signals and investor behaviors. Recent analysis highlights its sturdy position over $123,000, buoyed by substantial support from exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows and increased interest from mid-tier investors. Continue Reading:Unexpected Momentum: Bitcoin’s Stability Amid ETF Inflows and Market Dynamics Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/unexpected-momentum-bitcoins-stability-amid-etf-inflows-and-market-dynamics
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+23.00%
FUND
FUND$0.01383-29.79%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007277+1.50%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 10:54
Compartilhar
Bitcoin Could See Dramatic Price Action if Four-Year Cycle Breaks, Peter Brandt Says

Bitcoin Could See Dramatic Price Action if Four-Year Cycle Breaks, Peter Brandt Says

The post Bitcoin Could See Dramatic Price Action if Four-Year Cycle Breaks, Peter Brandt Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Bitcoin four-year cycle is a historical pattern linking pre-halving and post-halving timing that has predicted past market highs; if the cycle holds, traders expect extended price discovery in late 2025, but deviation could trigger dramatic volatility for BTC. Cycle timing matters: pre- and post-halving durations often mirror each other. Veteran trader Peter Brandt highlights a potential bull-market high tied to the cycle’s symmetry. Market data: Bitcoin traded above $126,100 with 30-day gains near 9.7%; some analysts model >50% chances of higher monthly closes. Bitcoin four-year cycle explained: Is the cycle intact, and what it means for BTC price action—read analysis and expert views from COINOTAG. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clear interface, precise orders Sharp entries & exits with actionable alerts. 👉 Create free account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧠 Smarter tools. Better decisions. Depth analytics and risk features in one view. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🎯 Take control of entries & exits Set alerts, define stops, execute consistently. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🛠️ From idea…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+23.00%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09039+7.49%
Propy
PRO$0.6416-3.53%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 10:34
Compartilhar
North Dakota to Launch State-Issued Stablecoin in 2026

North Dakota to Launch State-Issued Stablecoin in 2026

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/north-dakota-state-stablecoin-launch/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+23.00%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 10:29
Compartilhar
Bitcoin set for ‘dramatic’ surge if it doesn’t top soon: Peter Brandt

Bitcoin set for ‘dramatic’ surge if it doesn’t top soon: Peter Brandt

If Bitcoin deviates from its four-year cycle, it’ll see “dramatic” price action, according to veteran trader Peter Brandt. Bitcoin is poised for unprecedented price discovery as long as it doesn’t peak within the next few days, according to veteran trader Peter Brandt.“It is reasonable to expect a bull market high any day now,” Brandt told Cointelegraph on Wednesday, citing Bitcoin’s (BTC) historical cycle pattern, which has played out in the three previous cycles.“These cycles from low-to-halving-to-high have not always been the same length, but the post-halving distance of each has always been equal to the pre-halving distance,” Brandt said.Read more
Threshold
T$0.01315+9.12%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SOON
SOON$0.9004+6.25%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 10:28
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.