Bitcoin Cannot Be Dependent on One Man, Luke Dashjr Says

The post Bitcoin Cannot Be Dependent on One Man, Luke Dashjr Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Has Dashjr actually saved Bitcoin? Most recent controversy Controversial Bitcoin developer Luke Dashjr claims that he is tired of personally saving Bitcoin “every few years.” “Even if we survive this attack by Core30, this situation, where I personally have to save Bitcoin every few years, needs to stop,” Dashjr said in a recent social media post. According to Dashjr, Bitcoin will not be able to survive if it relies just on one man, so other developes need to step up. Has Dashjr actually saved Bitcoin? Despite his fringe and extreme ideological views, Dashjr is often credited with “saving” Bitcoin on numerous occasions. In 2013, he was part of the emergency group of developers who quickly fixed the inflation bug that caused a chain split between nodes and was close to eroding confidence in the original cryptocurrency. You Might Also Like Dashjr was also a loud opponent of the “SegWit2x” hard fork that was supposed to double the block size of the leading cryptocurrency. Despite being pushed by major mining companies and exchanges, the hard fork ultimately failed. He also opposed Ordinals and inscriptions in order to prevent a UTXO blot. Dashjr claims that he tried to fix the issue before there was a huge spike in unspent outputs, but he was recovering from a hack back then. Most recent controversy As reported by U.Today, Dashjr was recently embroiled in yet another controversy, with leaked messages allegedly showing his plan to launch a hard fork in order to retroactively modify the blockchain with the help of a trusted multisig committee. The maintainer of the Bitcoin Knots client has clashed with Bitcoin Core developers over the decision to remove the default limit on OP_RETURN data. Dashjr, a staunch conservative, is an extremely loud opponent of lifting the limit. In response to backlash, Dashjr…