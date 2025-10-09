Exchange MEXC
Corporate XRP Treasuries Top $11.5 Billion After Reliance’s $17M Purchase, Suggesting Growing Corporate Shift to Blockchain Reserves
Corporate XRP treasuries have topped $11.5 billion as firms like Reliance Global add XRP to corporate reserves; this trend signals growing institutional use of XRP for fast, low‑cost cross‑border settlements and diversified treasury management. Reliance Global purchased $17 million in XRP, marking a strategic corporate treasury allocation. Total corporate XRP holdings now exceed $11.5 billion, driven by major institutional buyers in Japan and the US. Data from Crypto Treasury Tracker shows SBI Holdings leads with about $10.4 billion in XRP reserves. Corporate XRP treasuries top $11.5B, Reliance adds $17M to reserves—read how institutional XRP adoption is reshaping corporate treasury strategy. Learn more. Corporate XRP treasuries surpass $11.5 billion as Reliance and global firms expand digital reserves for blockchain diversification. Reliance Global's $17 million XRP purchase signals a strong corporate shift toward blockchain-based treasury diversification. Total corporate XRP holdings now exceed $11.5 billion, with SBI Holdings leading global institutional adoption. Expanding XRP treasuries across firms in Japan and the US mark growing confidence in blockchain's financial utility. Reliance Global Group has officially entered the XRP market, purchasing $17 million worth…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 12:38
MetaMask Will Add Polymarket Prediction Markets, Rolls Out Perp Trading With Hyperliquid
MetaMask, the popular crypto wallet developed by Consensys, is moving deeper into crypto trading and speculation, adding perpetual swaps trading and announcing plans to add Polymarket prediction markets to its platform. The firm said on Wednesday the Polymarket integration will come later this year as part of an exclusive partnership, allowing users in approved regions to access onchain prediction markets directly in its app. Users will be able to bet on real-world outcomes from elections to crypto price movements without giving up custody of their assets. Alongside the Polymarket plans, MetaMask also rolled out perpetual futures trading within its app on Wednesday. The new feature is underpinned by HYPE$42.11, a decentralized derivatives protocol, bringing one of crypto's most active markets into the wallet itself. Perpetuals are contracts that allow users to trade on future price movements without expiration, and account for about 75% of all crypto volume. Hyperliquid is a major player in the fast-growing segment, processing $275 billion in trading volume last month, TokenTerminal data shows. MetaMask's version includes a redesigned mobile app, zero swap fees and one-click funding across EVM-compatible chains, the press release said. MetaMask token coming MetaMask said it will also debut by the end of this month a points-based rewards program tied to user activity, leading up to its long-anticipated token launch. The program will span trading, referrals and use of the MetaMask card, with rewards including fee discounts and token allocations. In the first phase, the firm allocated $30 million in native token of Linea, the Ethereum layer-2 network also developed by Consensys. Those points, as well as future will eventually connect to the upcoming token now in the works. The latest plans follow MetaMask launching its bespoke MetaMask USD (MUSD) stablecoin with Stripe's Bridge and M0. The token surpassed $100 million in supply…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 12:37
Bitcoin Cannot Be Dependent on One Man, Luke Dashjr Says
Controversial Bitcoin developer Luke Dashjr claims that he is tired of personally saving Bitcoin "every few years." "Even if we survive this attack by Core30, this situation, where I personally have to save Bitcoin every few years, needs to stop," Dashjr said in a recent social media post. According to Dashjr, Bitcoin will not be able to survive if it relies just on one man, so other developes need to step up. Has Dashjr actually saved Bitcoin? Despite his fringe and extreme ideological views, Dashjr is often credited with "saving" Bitcoin on numerous occasions. In 2013, he was part of the emergency group of developers who quickly fixed the inflation bug that caused a chain split between nodes and was close to eroding confidence in the original cryptocurrency. You Might Also Like Dashjr was also a loud opponent of the "SegWit2x" hard fork that was supposed to double the block size of the leading cryptocurrency. Despite being pushed by major mining companies and exchanges, the hard fork ultimately failed. He also opposed Ordinals and inscriptions in order to prevent a UTXO blot. Dashjr claims that he tried to fix the issue before there was a huge spike in unspent outputs, but he was recovering from a hack back then. Most recent controversy As reported by U.Today, Dashjr was recently embroiled in yet another controversy, with leaked messages allegedly showing his plan to launch a hard fork in order to retroactively modify the blockchain with the help of a trusted multisig committee. The maintainer of the Bitcoin Knots client has clashed with Bitcoin Core developers over the decision to remove the default limit on OP_RETURN data. Dashjr, a staunch conservative, is an extremely loud opponent of lifting the limit. In response to backlash, Dashjr…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 12:34
Will XRP ETFs Be Approved On October 25? SEC Wants ‘No Delay’
The crypto market had high expectations for October 2025, a month expected to bring long-awaited decisions on spot ETFs for XRP, Solana, Cardano (ADA), and other major tokens. But instead of progress, the U.S. government entered a shutdown on October 1, which is now expected to last nearly 24 days. The shutdown has left the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with limited staff and minimal operations. Routine reviews and approvals are paused, including those tied to new ETF launches. The uncertainty has also added pressure to XRP's price, which has traded with higher volatility since the start of the month. Traders ETF Deadlines Approach as SEC Halts Work Several asset managers have filed to launch or convert spot XRP ETFs, with deadlines falling between October 18 and October 25. These include filings from Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, WisdomTree, and CoinShares. Unlike funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, these spot products are filed under the Securities Act of 1933, which requires direct SEC approval before trading can begin. That process is now stalled. A person close to the filings told Crypto America, "Issuers are likely trying to get 100% ready for when the SEC returns to normal so there are no delays and they can get to market as quickly as possible." Can Approvals Still Happen on October 25? Many in the market had circled October 25 as the date for decisions. But with the SEC focused only on "essential" market functions, approvals during the shutdown appear unlikely. https://t.co/ieyiqght0l — Kalshi (@Kalshi) October 8, 2025 Some have compared the situation to the Teucrium XRP ETF, which launched without an explicit SEC statement because it fell under the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 12:25
XAG/USD hovers around $49.00 as safe-haven demand eases
Silver price (XAG/USD) trades near $48.90 during the Asian hours on Thursday, remaining below the fresh all-time high of $49.55, which was reached on Wednesday. The price of the grey metal moves little as safe-haven demand eases on signs of subsiding geopolitical risks. US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed on the first phase of a peace plan, potentially ending the two-year conflict and freeing hostages, with confirmation from Israeli officials, Hamas, and mediator Qatar. However, the non-interest-bearing Silver may further attract buyers as the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes from the September meeting suggested policymakers are leaning toward further rate cuts this year. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in a 92.5% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and an 78% possibility of another reduction in December. Fed policymakers judged it would likely be appropriate to ease policy further over the remainder of 2025. Some members noted financial conditions suggested policy may not be particularly restrictive. Most participants judged downside risks to employment to have increased, while upside risks to inflation had either diminished or not increased. Silver prices may gain ground as the US government shutdown entered its ninth day with no sign of progress, as the Senate on Wednesday once again rejected competing funding proposals from Republicans and Democrats to end the stalemate. The ongoing US government shutdown delayed economic data and threatened public-sector layoffs, while private reports showed contracting ADP payrolls and ISM PMI job indices. Silver FAQs Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 12:24
Buying XRP Now Could Be A Good Idea As Negative Sentiment Jumps To 6-Month High
Buying XRP Now Could Be A Good Idea As Negative Sentiment Jumps To 6-Month High | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 12:10
Square Launches 0% Fee Bitcoin Payments Program
Square, a unit of Jack Dorsey's Block Inc., announced Wednesday the launch of Square Bitcoin, a payments and wallet platform that allows more than four million US merchants to accept and manage Bitcoin directly inside their existing Square systems. The move puts Block at the center of a growing convergence between traditional payments and digital assets. The company is extending its Bitcoin strategy beyond retail investing toward everyday business use. Sponsored Sponsored Bitcoin Commerce Goes Mainstream Square Bitcoin integrates payments, conversions, and custody into a single interface. Merchants can accept Bitcoin at checkout, automatically convert up to 50 percent of daily sales into Bitcoin, and manage their holdings within the Square Dashboard. The new product will start processing transactions on November 10, 2025, with zero fees for the first year, incentivizing sellers to experiment without cost barriers. The launch aims to make digital currency acceptance as straightforward as existing card systems. Miles Suter, Head of Bitcoin Product at Block, said the rollout marks a turning point for merchants adopting digital currency. "Bitcoin is no longer a niche investment—it's becoming a daily settlement tool. Our goal is to make Bitcoin transactions as seamless and accessible as card payments." The rollout follows pilot tests from 2024, during which participating sellers accumulated 142 BTC through automatic conversions. Square said the program will expand nationwide, except in New York, due to regulatory restrictions. Sponsored Sponsored Industry analysts see the integration as a potential catalyst for wider Bitcoin adoption. Market tracker eMarketer expects US crypto-payment users to increase 82 percent between 2024 and 2026, driven by merchant tools that simplify conversion and compliance. Ripple Effects Across the Crypto Industry Square's entry intensifies competition in crypto payments. PayPal already processes stablecoin transactions through PYUSD, while Stripe and Visa are experimenting with on-chain settlement. By offering native Bitcoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 12:08
5 Millionaire-Making Cryptos That Every Investor Needs To Watch
Crypto markets are entering a new phase of maturity, marked by institutional stability and retail revival. The current cycle feels different from the speculative rallies of past years — grounded in structure, driven by innovation, and amplified by culture. Analysts at 10x Research and CoinShares agree that 2025 could become one of the most lucrative [...] The post 5 Millionaire-Making Cryptos That Every Investor Needs To Watch appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/09 12:07
Ethereum Landed Its Biggest Partner Yet — SWIFT, Confirms Joe Lubin
"Bloomberg Crypto" covers the people, transactions, and technology shaping the world of decentralized finance. Today's guests: Katie Haun, Founder and CEO of...
Bitcoinist
2025/10/09 12:00
Las Vegas Aces One Win Away From Third WNBA Title: Lead Series, 3-0
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 08: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces makes the go ahead basket against the Phoenix Mercury with less than one second left in the fourth quarter of Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs finals at Mortgage Matchup Center on October 08, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images The Las Vegas Aces have now increased their advantage in the WNBA Finals with a 3-0 series lead over the Phoenix Mercury after a game three win 90-88. The Aces who have been in the WNBA Finals fight three of the last four years are one game away from their third championship. The hype going into the game was after losing a tight game one and being trampled in Vegas in game two, Phoenix returned to the Valley poised for a win. Surely in front of their home crowd the X-Factor they would pull out a win at home. WNBA's Only Four-Time MVP A'ja Wilson Led Aces Offensive Power PHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 08: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces makes the go ahead basket against the Phoenix Mercury with less than one second left in the fourth quarter of Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs finals at Mortgage Matchup Center on October 08, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images Instead of Phoenix arriving back at home and securing a win, Vegas continued…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 11:45
