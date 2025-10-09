Exchange MEXC
Hong Kong Advances Digital Renminbi Cross-Border Pilot
The post Hong Kong Advances Digital Renminbi Cross-Border Pilot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hong Kong strengthens digital renminbi pilot, enhancing cross-border usage. Increased collaboration with Mainland China, broadening acceptance. Focus on digital currency, Hong Kong leads cross-border initiative. Hong Kong’s Monetary Authority collaborates with the People’s Bank of China to promote digital renminbi acceptance, enhancing wallet features and encouraging cross-border usage amid increasing local retail adoption. This collaboration signals Hong Kong’s strategic position in digital currency adoption, potentially influencing cross-border finance and highlighting the region’s emerging role in CBDC implementation and discussions. Hong Kong-China Digital Currency Collaboration Expands Hong Kong and the People’s Bank of China are collaborating to promote the digital renminbi pilot. Discussions are ongoing for upgrading wallets to increase usage limits, with specific plans set to follow. The acceptance of digital renminbi at Hong Kong retail points is rising. Collaboration aims to aid cross-border transactions and strengthen financial ties with mainland China. “Hong Kong is committed to leveraging its strengths as an international financial hub, working closely with mainland initiatives including the digital renminbi.” — Paul Chan Mo-po, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Hong Kong Impact on Cross-Border Transactions and Market Sentiment Did you know? Hong Kong’s strategic location and its free-trade orientation make it a pivotal testing ground for cross-border digital currency solutions. Ethereum (ETH) is currently valued at $4,457.34 with a market cap of $538.02 billion and a 12.90% market dominance. Its 24-hour trading volume, showing a 30.49% decrease, stands at $40.58 billion. The price has changed by 0.18% over the past 24 hours, rising by 50.33% in 90 days, according to CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:25 UTC on October 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research predicts regulatory clarity and technological integration could bolster digital currency adoption. The increased acceptance of the digital renminbi in Hong Kong may influence other…
CCP Games to Build EVE Frontier on Sui, Pushing MMOs On-Chain
CCP Games to build EVE Frontier on Sui. Using Mysten Labs’ Walrus and Seal, Smart Assemblies aim to power a scalable player-driven universe.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/09 12:30
Anthony Scaramucci Says Republicans Will Control Country For A Generation If Democrats Keep Acting Like Bitcoin Critic Katie Porter
Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital and longtime Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) advocate, condemned on Wednesday California gubernatorial hopeful Katie Porter's conduct during a press interview.read more
Coinstats
2025/10/09 12:14
BNB Ecosystem Booms in 2025: Record Growth and Rising Investor Confidence
The BNB ecosystem is witnessing remarkable growth in 2025, with its network activity and investor interest soaring to new heights. Analysts attribute this momentum to significant blockchain upgrades, thriving community engagement, and increasing demand for fast, low-cost transactions. The recent rise in on-chain activity and developer participation highlights BNB’s strengthening position in the evolving crypto […]
Coinstats
2025/10/09 12:09
U.S. Shutdown Projections Highlight Conflicting Financial Analyses
The post U.S. Shutdown Projections Highlight Conflicting Financial Analyses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Conflicting analyses on U.S. government shutdown duration by major financial institutions. Goldman Sachs expects a shorter shutdown ending by October 15. Morgan Stanley predicts potential shutdown lasting up to 29 days. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have analyzed the U.S. government shutdown, starting October 1, predicting a duration of 10 to possibly 29 days, affecting federal operations. The shutdown raises economic uncertainty, potentially impacting cryptocurrency market volatility and investor sentiment, even as financial markets operate independently from government influences. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Shutdown Predictions Diverge Morgan Stanley predicts the U.S. government shutdown could extend up to 29 days, based on U.S. Treasury bond options. Goldman Sachs counters this, noting the unlikely scenario of military personnel missing paychecks, suggesting a resolution by October 15. Polymarket data indicates an 85% chance of continuation beyond this date. The potential extension of the shutdown suggests broader implications for market confidence, particularly crypto markets, often viewed as risky during volatile periods. Financial analysts stress the importance of a swift resolution to maintain economic stability. “U.S. Treasury bond options indicate that the U.S. government shutdown will last at least 10 days and could last as long as 29 days.” – Morgan Stanley Analyst, Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Resilience Amid Potential Shutdown Impacts Did you know? The last U.S. government shutdown that lasted over two weeks was in 2018, highlighting the potential for economic disruption and market volatility during extended budgetary impasses. Bitcoin (BTC), with a current price of $122,046.90, holds a market cap of $2.43 trillion, representing a 58.36% dominance. Despite market volatility, BTC saw a 9.26% rise over 30 days, per CoinMarketCap reports on October 9, 2025. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:54 UTC on October 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team highlights potential for regulatory scrutiny during…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 12:02
Pi Network News: Price Crash Destroys Investors’ Hopes, but a New Hope Emerges
The once-celebrated Pi Network has suffered one of the steepest declines in recent crypto history. What was once valued near a staggering $20 billion market cap has now been reduced to a shadow of its former self, leaving many early supporters disillusioned. Once praised as a revolutionary “mobile mining” experiment, the project now finds itself […] Continue Reading: Pi Network News: Price Crash Destroys Investors’ Hopes, but a New Hope Emerges
Coinstats
2025/10/09 12:00
Zcash Extends October Rally: What's Driving the Surge?
Zcash has surged more than 140% in two weeks to a three-year high, lifted by new institutional access and high-profile endorsements.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 11:53
Peter Brandt Predicts Bitcoin Bull Market Peak — or “Dramatic” Surge Ahead
Veteran trader and market analyst Peter Brandt believes Bitcoin may be nearing the peak of its current bull market cycle — but warns that if it doesn’t top out soon, the next move could be “dramatic.” Bitcoin’s Cyclical Pattern Suggests a Market Peak Brandt’s outlook is based on his long-observed theory that Bitcoin’s price cycles […]
Coinstats
2025/10/09 11:40
Traditional Finance Embraces “Debasement Trade” Amid Currency Devaluation
Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/traditional-finance-debasement-trade/
Coinstats
2025/10/09 11:31
Ripple Claims Top Spot for Digital Asset Innovation With Landmark Industry Win
Ripple secures major industry recognition as its blockchain-powered payment solutions gain traction, boosting cross-border efficiency, real-world adoption, institutional support, and global financial system modernization. Ripple Earns Top Honors for Real-World Blockchain Payment Solutions Blockchain-based payment innovation is gaining momentum as financial institutions increasingly look to digital assets for real-world applications. At the recent PAY360 Awards, […]
Coinstats
2025/10/09 11:30
