Jupiter and Ethena Set To Launch Solana’s Native Stablecoin: jupUSD
Solana is getting its own native stablecoin, and it's coming from two of the ecosystem's most influential players. Jupiter, the largest DeFi aggregator on Solana, is teaming up with Ethena Labs to launch jupUSD, a yield-generating, collateral-backed stablecoin built directly for Solana's fast-growing DeFi ecosystem. BREAKING: Jupiter is launching its own stablecoin 🥳 Built in partnership with @ethena_labs, engineered to connect the Jupiverse.$JupUSD, going live in Q4. pic.twitter.com/MWTNTwpvHJ — Jupiter (🐱, 🐐) (@JupiterExchange) October 8, 2025 According to the official announcement from Jupiter Exchange on X, the project is expected to go live in Q4 2025, once its contracts have completed multiple audits. The move positions Jupiter to become more than just a trading hub, it's building an integrated financial layer for Solana. What Is jupUSD? jupUSD is designed to be a Solana-native stablecoin, issued directly on-chain and optimized for low-cost, high-speed transactions. Unlike wrapped or bridged stablecoins, jupUSD will live entirely within the Solana network, enabling seamless interaction across Jupiter's suite of products and Solana-based DeFi protocols. At launch, jupUSD will be 100% backed by USDtb, a token nearly fully backed by BlackRock's BUIDL fund, one of the most transparent and institutionally supported stablecoin reserves on the market. Over time, Jupiter plans to add USDe from Ethena Labs as collateral, enabling yield optimization for holders while maintaining strong peg stability. Built in Partnership With Ethena Labs Jupiter chose Ethena Labs for a reason. Ethena has built one of the most successful stablecoin frameworks in crypto, responsible for minting over $16 billion worth of stablecoins to date. As Jupiter put it in their announcement: "No one knows stablecoins like Ethena." The collaboration means Ethena will lead Solana's stablecoin ecosystem, helping Jupiter develop mechanisms for peg stability, liquidity depth, and ecosystem adoption. Ethena's experience with yield-bearing, collateral-backed designs will shape jupUSD's…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 13:09