Gains traction but could face hurdle near 1.3465

The post Gains traction but could face hurdle near 1.3465 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The GBP/USD pair attracts some buyers during the Asian session on Thursday and moves away from a nearly two-week trough, around the 1.3370 area touched the previous day. Spot prices climb further beyond the 1.3400 mark in the last hour and, for now, seem to have snapped a two-day losing streak amid a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD). From a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures near the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the downfall along a descending channel since the beginning of this month favor the GBP/USD bears. Furthermore, negative oscillators on 4-hour/daily charts suggest that any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and run the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength above the 1.3465-1.3475 confluence hurdle – comprising the top end of the descending channel and the 100-period SMA – before positioning for further gains. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.3500 psychological mark could lift the GBP/USD pair above the 1.3525-1.3530 supply zone, towards the next relevant barrier near the 1.3575-1.3580 area. On the flip side, the 1.3370 area, representing the lower boundary of the downward sloping channel, might continue to protect the immediate downside, below which the GBP/USD pair could retest the 1.3330-1.3325 zone, or a nearly two-month low touched in September. The subsequent fall below the 1.3300 round figure will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for deeper losses. Pound Sterling FAQs The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.…