Coinbase Launches Crypto Staking in New York Amid Enhanced Regulations
The post Coinbase Launches Crypto Staking in New York Amid Enhanced Regulations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Coinbase launches staking in New York, including ETH and SOL. Cosmos offers over 16% yield. California, New Jersey, Maryland, Wisconsin remain excluded. Coinbase has launched crypto staking for New York users, enabling Ethereum, Solana, Cosmos, and more, marking a regulatory milestone under explicit state approval. This expansion enhances crypto accessibility in a key market, potentially boosting asset inflows and offering competitive yields, notably Cosmos with over 16%. Coinbase’s Entry Causes Regulatory and Market Ripples Coinbase has announced the rollout of crypto staking services for New York, targeting an expanded user base and maintaining regulatory compliance. The company’s decision followed verified state regulations, marking its presence in 46 states, excluding four states still pending regulatory processes. The current offer includes major tokens such as Ethereum, Solana, and Cosmos, with users now able to participate in staking for significant yield returns. Notably, Cosmos is providing an enticing annual yield above 16%, appealing to both retail and institutional clients. Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer, Coinbase, – “Starting today, New Yorkers can stake their crypto on Coinbase.” Ethereum’s Surge and Staking’s Future Path in New York Did you know? Expanding staking services in New York signifies a significant shift within a traditionally stringent regulatory environment, potentially leading to increased participation and investment comparable to past rollouts in new jurisdictions. Ethereum’s price stands at $4,442.14 with a market cap of approximately $536.18 billion, marking a 48.59% rise over 90 days, according to CoinMarketCap. The circulating supply is roughly 120.70 million, reflecting Ethereum’s substantial influence in today’s market, while daily trading volume has declined by 29.52%. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:25 UTC on October 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team notes Coinbase’s staking service in New York may pave ways for further expansions in states with complex regulations. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 13:29