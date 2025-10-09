2025-10-13 Monday

Coinbase Introduces Built-in DEX for On-Chain Token Swaps

The post Coinbase Introduces Built-in DEX for On-Chain Token Swaps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Coinbase launches a DEX, allowing for on-chain token swaps in the US. Integration with 1inch and 0x provides access to liquidity pools. Launch signifies a move towards decentralization and non-custodial trading. Coinbase, Inc. has integrated a decentralized exchange feature into its U.S. app, allowing token swaps through 1inch and 0x liquidity pools, although New York remains excluded. This enhancement could reshape U.S. crypto trading by broadening access to decentralized finance and promoting early interaction with Base network tokens. Regulatory Challenges and Market Implications Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Analysis CoinMarketCap notes Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,431.27 with a market cap of $534.87 billion and market dominance of 12.83%. ETH’s 24-hour trading volume is $41.05 billion, with notable price movements over 90 days at +46.62%. Links to financial anticipation Did you know? The exclusion of New York from Coinbase’s DEX launch highlights the ongoing complexity of meeting the state’s BitLicense regulatory standards, which has historically challenged other exchanges as well. Links to financial anticipation highlight that the launch could diversify user trading behaviors, gradually shifting attention toward decentralized markets. This trend may influence Ethereum’s transactional volume and liquidity as its role in DEX operations expands through platforms like Base. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:24 UTC on October 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coinbase’s rollout introduces a new feature allowing users to conduct token swaps using the integrated liquidity pools of 1inch and 0x. The service offers early access to native tokens of the Base network prior to their traditional availability. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing. Source: https://coincu.com/news/coinbase-introduces-dex-onchain-swaps/
GBP/USD gains some positive traction amid a broadly weaker US Dollar

The post GBP/USD gains some positive traction amid a broadly weaker US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD Price Forecast: Reclaims 1.3400 amid a weaker USD; not out of the woods yet The GBP/USD pair attracts some buyers during the Asian session on Thursday and moves away from a nearly two-week trough, around the 1.3370 area touched the previous day. Spot prices climb further beyond the 1.3400 mark in the last hour and, for now, seem to have snapped a two-day losing streak amid a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD). From a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures near the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the downfall along a descending channel since the beginning of this month favor the GBP/USD bears. Furthermore, negative oscillators on 4-hour/daily charts suggest that any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and run the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Read more… GBP/USD posts modest gains above 1.3400 amid ongoing US government shutdown The GBP/USD pair posts modest gains near 1.3405, snapping the two-day losing streak during the early Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) softens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) amid concerns over a prolonged US government shutdown. The speech by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell will be in the spotlight later on Thursday.  The US government shutdown has entered its ninth day with no hint of progress toward a resolution as the Senate on Wednesday again rejected dueling Republican and Democratic funding proposals to end the federal shutdown. The competing stopgaps had already failed to pass in five previous votes. Read more… GBP/USD stabilizes as US Dollar eases, traders await Fed minutes GBP/USD recovers ground on Wednesday as the US Dollar (USD) trims some of its earlier gains amid a scarce economic docket on both sides of the Atlantic. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3425, up 0.08%. The British Pound (GBP)…
EUR/JPY stays above 177.50 near all-time highs amid fading likelihood of BoJ rate hikes

The post EUR/JPY stays above 177.50 near all-time highs amid fading likelihood of BoJ rate hikes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/JPY continues its winning streak for the fifth successive session, trading around 177.60 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The currency cross remains close to the fresh all-time high of 177.86 recorded on Wednesday, as the Japanese Yen (JPY) struggles as political shifts dampened the odds for the rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). The incoming Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi, a vocal supporter of Abenomics-style stimulus, is expected to increase fiscal spending alongside continued loose monetary policy. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda recently indicated that the central bank may raise interest rates if economic and price developments align with expectations, while cautioning that downside risks to growth remain. However, the upside of the EUR/JPY cross could be restrained as the Euro (EUR) could face challenges amid mounting political turmoil in France, the second-largest economy in the Eurozone. French President Emmanuel Macron remains under pressure to call early elections or step down to end the political turmoil. Following his unexpected resignation, outgoing Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu began two days of negotiations. On Wednesday, Lecornu indicated that dissolving parliament was unlikely, while the talks revealed a consensus to approve a budget by year-end. On the Eurozone’s policy stance, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Wednesday that “the ECB’s current monetary policy is appropriate.” “Eurozone inflation is close to the medium-term target of 2%, seen remaining there in the coming years,” Nagel added. Bank of Japan FAQs The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%. The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to…
Block introduced Square Bitcoin to allow merchants to accept BTC payments

The post Block introduced Square Bitcoin to allow merchants to accept BTC payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Block, the payments company founded by Jack Dorsey, revealed on Wednesday a new crypto-integrated wallet, Square Bitcoin, designed for small businesses using the Square POS system. The new feature will allow merchants to accept BTC payments and automatically allocate a portion of their sales to Bitcoin.  As of November 10, Square merchants will have the option to accept Bitcoin and convert up to half of their daily takings into BTC. Through Square’s existing dashboard, sellers will manage their built-in Bitcoin wallet to store, trade, or withdraw their holdings. However, the option is available to U.S. sellers, except those based in New York, with no international access currently.  The firm is also waiving all processing fees until 2026; after this period, a 1% transaction fee will apply starting January 1, 2027. Block’s Suter said its apps can help make Bitcoin a practical, everyday currency Block’s Head of Bitcoin Product, Miles Suter, commented on the new feature: “We’re making Bitcoin payments as seamless as card payments while giving small businesses access to financial management tools that, until now, have been exclusive to the largest corporations.”   The company plays on both sides by running Square and Cash App, which will greatly benefit it in eventually making Bitcoin a usable, everyday currency and preparing merchants for the future, he added. Following the announcement, Shares of NYSE-listed Block (XYZ) rose 2.6% on Wednesday, according to data from Yahoo Finance. With Square’s platform supporting over 4 million merchants, the initiative could be a major boost for mainstream crypto adoption. In line with that goal, Block said Square Bitcoin is designed to help small businesses adapt to the growing use of Bitcoin in payments, describing the initiative as “Simplifying Bitcoin for Main Street.” The firm had earlier revealed its intention to launch the service by 2026, a…
Is Bitcoin’s 4-Year Cycle Now Over? Analyst Issues Warning

The post Is Bitcoin’s 4-Year Cycle Now Over? Analyst Issues Warning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the latest episode of the “Trader Talk” program published on Yahoo Finance, Bitcoin’s four-year market cycle, its role in corporate balance sheets, and altcoin risks were discussed. Host Kenny Polcari’s guest, WOLF Bitcoin Co-Owner and WOLF Financial Content Director Cade Bergman, explained Bitcoin’s position in the investment world in detail. Responding to one of the most frequently asked questions in the market: “Are we nearing the peak of Bitcoin’s four-year cycle?”, Bergman highlighted historical data. He stated that if the current situation is the peak of the cycle, a pullback could occur lasting approximately a year, but then a new cycle will begin. He argued that this pullback would present an opportunity for long-term investors to open positions at lower prices. Cade Bergman warned investors about the high risks inherent in the altcoin market, stating that altcoins are largely a speculative trading platform. He warned that new investors without technical analysis knowledge could be “stuck” in this market. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/is-bitcoins-4-year-cycle-now-over-analyst-issues-warning/
Bitcoin Rally and ETF Inflows Signal Strong Demand, but Rising Leverage Could Prompt Pullback Toward $117,000

The post Bitcoin Rally and ETF Inflows Signal Strong Demand, but Rising Leverage Could Prompt Pullback Toward $117,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Bitcoin ETF inflows are driving strong institutional demand for BTC, lifting nearly all circulating supply into profit while raising short‑term fragility due to higher leverage and funding rates; monitor the $121k–$117k cost‑basis support zone for potential stabilization and renewed buying. Institutional demand from spot Bitcoin ETFs and futures is supporting price discovery. Nearly 97% of Bitcoin supply is in profit, increasing the likelihood of consolidation. Support cluster near $117,000 holds ~190,000 BTC cost basis, while $120k–$121k is secondary support. Bitcoin ETF inflows driving BTC demand; watch $117k support and rising leverage for short-term risk — read key levels and action items now. What is driving Bitcoin’s rally and ETF inflows? Bitcoin ETF inflows and rising futures volumes are the primary drivers of the recent BTC rally, signaling strong institutional demand that has pushed nearly all circulating supply into profit. Exchange and onchain data show accelerated capital flows, but analysts warn that higher leverage and funding rates raise short‑term risk. How much of Bitcoin’s supply is in profit and why does it matter? Onchain analytics report that about 97% of…
Perpetuals, Rewards, and Polymarket Deal

The post Perpetuals, Rewards, and Polymarket Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech MetaMask is breaking out of its role as a simple crypto wallet, unveiling new features that move it closer to becoming a decentralized trading powerhouse. The company has launched perpetual futures trading, a MetaMask Rewards program, and an upcoming integration with Polymarket’s prediction markets – all part of a broader transformation ahead of the anticipated MASK token debut. Trading Comes to MetaMask In partnership with Hyperliquid, MetaMask now enables users to trade perpetual contracts directly within their wallets. The feature supports instant funding from any EVM-compatible chain and removes swap fees, giving traders a seamless experience without relying on centralized exchanges. MetaMask said this step aligns with the growing appetite for decentralized derivatives, with perpetual DEX volume surpassing $760 billion in August 2025. “We’re giving people true ownership over how they trade and invest,” said Gal Eldar, Global Product Lead at MetaMask. Later this year, MetaMask plans to integrate prediction markets through a collaboration with Polymarket, allowing users to wager on real-world events like elections, sports, and economic outcomes directly through the app. The move follows confirmation that Consensys is preparing the launch of the long-awaited MASK token, which will tie into MetaMask’s growing ecosystem. A New Rewards System Alongside trading, the platform is rolling out MetaMask Rewards – a three-month seasonal points program offering perks such as LINEA token allocations, fee discounts, boosted points, and even a free MetaMask Metal Card. Users can earn points through trading, referrals, or holding mUSD stablecoin. Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin described these developments as the next step in MetaMask’s evolution from a gateway to Web3 into a complete on-chain financial hub. With perpetuals live, rewards launching, and prediction markets on the horizon, MetaMask is shaping itself into a one-stop DeFi ecosystem – where users can trade, earn, and speculate without ever leaving…
DFDV announces distribution of tradable warrants to shareholders

PANews reported on October 9th that, according to GlobeNewswire, DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) announced that it will distribute one warrant for every ten shares held by common stockholders on the record date of October 23rd, rounded down. Distribution is expected to take place on October 27th, totaling approximately 3.3 million warrants. Each warrant is exercisable to purchase one share of common stock at $22.50 from the date of distribution until expiration on January 21, 2028. Exercise is cash only. The warrants are intended to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol DFDVW. Convertible bonds maturing in 2030 will also be distributed simultaneously on a conversion basis (4.3269 per $1,000 par value, rounded down). The company stated that if all warrants are exercised, they intend to raise up to $73.5 million for general corporate purposes, SOL-related acquisitions, and working capital. In addition, DeFi Development also announced a partnership with Superteam Japan to launch Japan's first Solana treasury project DFDV JP.
A conversation with Cathie Wood: Why are Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana the ultimate choices?

Original Title: Cathie Wood Part II: Why Bitcoin Will Always Be #1 Cryptocurrency Source: The Master Investor Podcast with Wilfred Frost Compiled and edited by TechFlow Guest: Cathie Wood, Founder and CEO of Ark Investment Moderator: Wilfred Frost Air Date: September 27, 2025 Summary of key points Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Invest, shared her conviction that Bitcoin will become the leading cryptocurrency and elaborated on the crucial role of stablecoins in the crypto ecosystem. She also discussed her friendly disagreement with Fundstrat's Tom Lee. While she believes Ethereum will not surpass Bitcoin, her stance on the platform has evolved, including her recent investment in BitMine. Cathie also discusses the potential impact of gold's recent strong performance on the cryptocurrency market and the broader financial markets. She offers valuable insights into navigating the challenges of this rapidly evolving landscape, helping investors better grasp market trends and investment opportunities. Summary of highlights Ark's main investment directions are Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana. There aren't many truly promising cryptocurrencies. In the pure cryptocurrency space, Bitcoin dominates. Besides that, there are also stablecoins, which are also cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has three key roles. First, it is the foundation of the global monetary system. Second, as a Layer 1 (L1), it has never been hacked. Third, it is the pioneer of the crypto asset space. We are also keeping an eye on emerging projects like Hyperliquid, which is reminiscent of Solana’s early days but is starting to prove its worth and compete with the industry’s biggest names. We will also be looking at other services like money market funds and projects related to the Solana ecosystem like Jito. We don’t invest in gold, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad investment. The value of stablecoins Wilfred Frost: I heard that you are a staunch supporter of cryptocurrencies. Do you believe in all cryptocurrencies, or are you confident in certain ones? Cathie Wood: We don't believe all cryptocurrencies have potential. In fact, we don't think there are many truly promising cryptocurrencies. In the pure cryptocurrency space, Bitcoin dominates. Beyond that, there are stablecoins, which are also cryptocurrencies but primarily pegged to the US dollar because they're typically backed by government bonds. Therefore, we believe Bitcoin is the only true cryptocurrency and will be the largest in the market. Bitcoin is a rules-based monetary system whose rules follow the quantity theory of money. The total supply of Bitcoin is capped at 21 million, with approximately 20 million currently in circulation. This is known as the quantity theory. Stablecoins, on the other hand, are digital assets backed by the US dollar. If you can find a way to use stablecoins, such as in DeFi, you can earn a yield. Just last week, Coinbase launched a product that allows users to lend USDC to others in the DeFi ecosystem. While these loans don't earn traditional interest payments due to regulatory regulations, users can still earn up to 10.4% in yield. Wilfred Frost: I'd like to learn more about stablecoins. I understand why easily transferable, dollar-denominated assets might be attractive. For example, in some countries, stablecoins might be used to mitigate the risk of asset confiscation. But for someone living in London or New York, what's the rationale behind using stablecoins? After all, dollars or pounds are easily transferable, earn interest, and are backed by central banks and governments. What are the advantages of using stablecoins in these countries? Cathie Wood: You're right. There are currently two main stablecoins in the market: Tether and Circle. Tether primarily circulates outside the US and Europe, while Circle has stronger regulatory compliance in the US. Circle also launched the euro-backed USDC stablecoin, but it's not widely used yet. In Europe, with the implementation of Mica (a regulatory framework for cryptoasset markets), Tether and Circle have captured 90% of the stablecoin market. So why do people in developed countries also need stablecoins? We understand the need in emerging markets. For example, in economically unstable countries, people can use stablecoins to protect their wealth. We once believed that Bitcoin would play this role, but the emergence of stablecoins has indeed taken away some of the Bitcoin market, which was not anticipated in our initial analysis. In the world of blockchain technology, we are gradually eliminating the role of intermediaries in financial services. I used to jokingly call these intermediaries "toll booths." Their purpose is to reduce transaction risks and protect the security of transactions between financial institutions. However, in the peer-to-peer transaction model of blockchain, these intermediaries will be completely replaced. Simply put, traditional credit card transactions typically charge a 2.5% processing fee, which represents the cost of intermediaries. Blockchain-based transaction fees can be significantly reduced. In developed countries, these fees could drop from 2% to 4% to below 1%. In emerging markets, such as Nigeria, remittance fees can be as high as 25%, and these fees are also expected to be significantly reduced. Ultimately, blockchain technology will reduce global transaction costs to extremely low levels. Wilfred Frost: Where are these fees currently? Because the mining and transaction costs of cryptocurrencies are still far from being reduced to 1%. Cathie Wood: These changes take time to materialize. For example, I just mentioned the example of USDC. Someone said, "I can borrow money at 10.4%, right? I can't get that rate anywhere else." This is a high-yield way for savers to save. Those borrowing at 10.4% are often too small to get a bank loan. DeFi is changing that, making loans accessible to those who previously struggled, while also providing higher returns for savers. The on-chain ecosystem is remarkably transparent, and many loans are overcollateralized. We've learned this from cryptocurrency debacles like 3AC and Luna. On a blockchain, anyone whose collateral is insufficient in value is automatically liquidated, meaning financial institutions can quickly recover funds. In an opaque and highly centralized system like FTX, funds can be completely lost. Therefore, from a security perspective, on-chain transparency is actually more reliable than FTX, a clearly fraudulent company. Bitcoin's key role Wilfred Frost: A few weeks ago we interviewed Tom Lee, a Bitcoin supporter who is more optimistic about the future of Ethereum. He believes Ethereum will surpass Bitcoin in size. Why do you think he's wrong? Why will Bitcoin always be more important than Ethereum? Cathie Wood: Bitcoin has three key roles. First, it serves as the foundation of the global monetary system, governed by strict quantitative rules. This is a very important concept in itself. Second, as a first-layer blockchain technology, it has never been hacked, something other blockchains cannot claim. This is why Bitcoin is the basis of the monetary system. Third, it is a pioneer in the field of crypto assets. We wrote the first white paper for Bitcoin as early as 2016. These attributes give Bitcoin unique advantages. However, Ethereum also plays a significant role in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. Ether is the native currency within the DeFi ecosystem, and many transaction fees flow to second-layer scaling solutions, such as Robinhood's recent announcement of its own second-layer network, similar to Coinbase's Base. These second-layer networks capture a disproportionate share of fees. The question now is whether, as second-layer networks proliferate, they will compete with each other, increasing the importance of the first layer. This is a trend worth watching and one of the reasons we invested in Ethereum. Nevertheless, I believe these competing relationships are something Tom and I could discuss in depth. Focus on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Wilfred Frost: Are there many other cryptocurrencies that you think are worth investing in, or are there really only a few? Cathie Wood: There are only a few cryptocurrencies worth watching right now. Within our public fund, we primarily invest in Bitcoin and Ethereum. These transactions are public, so I can tell you that we've found a regulatory-compliant way to invest in Ethereum. We've also selected Bitcoin mining companies as a significant investment area. Besides Bitcoin and Ethereum, Solana is the third project we're focusing on. Solana's investment is through Brara Sports. Some people believe that Ark or I acquired sports teams, but that's not the case. Brara Sports is a company that is partnering with the Solana Treasury and is backed by the UAE. These partnerships have made Solana's role even more significant. These three cryptocurrencies are our primary investment areas. We're also keeping an eye on emerging projects like Hyperliquid. This project, reminiscent of Solana's early days, is already proving its worth and gradually competing with established players in the industry. We will also pay attention to other services, such as money market funds, and projects related to the Solana ecosystem, such as Jito. Although these derivative projects are important, if you ask us about our main investment directions, it is still Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana. Why is gold rising? Wilfred Frost: Gold has clearly performed very well this year. Do you think the investment case for gold is stronger now than ever? What is your position on gold relative to Bitcoin? Cathie Wood: We don't invest in gold, but that doesn't mean it's a bad investment. It's just that gold doesn't align with our focus on technological innovation. We're more focused on technology-driven disruptive innovation. However, from an economic perspective, I always take gold's market performance seriously. Typically, a rise in gold prices signals the arrival of inflation, but this seems to be different. We monitor an indicator called the Metals to Gold Index, which measures the ratio of metal prices to gold prices. Currently, this ratio has fallen below 0.8 to 0.9. This concerns me, as there may be deeper reasons behind this. This may be related to the Chinese economy, which is still experiencing a deflationary adjustment caused by real estate speculation. Furthermore, I believe this rally in gold is more influenced by geopolitical risks. For example, the H-1B visa policy chaos that occurred last Friday night has unsettled many, especially foreign students from India and China and their parents, who may be wondering, "What's next?" Personally, I believe this is simply a negotiation between the US and India that will ultimately be resolved. After all, the US doesn't want to lose talented global talent, despite the current rhetoric that may be causing concern. But in these situations, with the news media's extensive coverage of these events, people are starting to wonder, "How should I respond?" Some wealthy investors, especially those of older generations, may choose to shift their funds into gold rather than digital assets.
YZi Labs Commits $1 Billion to Boost Blockchain Innovations in BNB Ecosystem

YZi Labs introduced a US$1 billion fund for BNB ecosystem developments. Areas of focus include DeFi, AI, real-world assets, and digital solutions. Continue Reading:YZi Labs Commits $1 Billion to Boost Blockchain Innovations in BNB Ecosystem The post YZi Labs Commits $1 Billion to Boost Blockchain Innovations in BNB Ecosystem appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
