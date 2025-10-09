Exchange MEXC
/
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
/
2025-10-13 Monday
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Dogecoin Dominance Eyes Drastic Rise Amid Rally — What This Means For Price
The post Dogecoin Dominance Eyes Drastic Rise Amid Rally — What This Means For Price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin Dominance Eyes Drastic Rise Amid Rally — What This Means For Price | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/dogecoin-dominance-drastic-rise/
RISE
$0.009597
+4.05%
COM
$0.01255
+23.03%
SIGN
$0.04384
+9.19%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 14:40
Compartilhar
EUR/GBP strengthens above 0.8650, French political uncertainty might cap the EUR’s upside
The post EUR/GBP strengthens above 0.8650, French political uncertainty might cap the EUR’s upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The EUR/GBP cross rebounds to around 0.8680 during the early European session on Thursday. The Euro (EUR) edges higher against the Pound Sterling (GBP) as French President Emmanuel Macron is set to appoint a new Prime Minister in the next 48 hours. The European Central Bank (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts will be released later on Thursday. Also, ECB policymaker Philip Lane is scheduled to speak. The political crisis in France after the shock resignation of France’s Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and his government dragged the EUR lower in the previous session. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he will name a new Prime Minister within the next 48 hours in the latest effort to end a period of political turmoil in the Eurozone’s second-largest economy. The announcement could offer some near-term support to the EUR. However, lingering political uncertainty in France might continue to limit the potential upside for the cross. On the GBP’s front, Bank of England (BoE) Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Wednesday that central bankers should adopt a “conservative” approach to setting interest rates, including responding firmly if price growth gets out of hand. The upside for the major pair might be capped, as the uncertainty over the BoE’s monetary policy outlook has increased. The latest BoE Financial Policy Committee (FPC) Record noted that UK households and businesses remain resilient despite the “higher cost of living and borrowing costs”. The minutes further stated that the overall global risk outlook remains elevated, with potential spillovers to the UK financial system considered “material.” Euro FAQs The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an…
EUR
$1.1596
+1.11%
CAP
$0.10402
-1.28%
COM
$0.01255
+23.03%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 14:33
Compartilhar
Dan Gambardello Sees Cardano Facing Further Weakness After Trendline Rejection, $0.62 Dip Possible While $0.80 Support May Hold
The post Dan Gambardello Sees Cardano Facing Further Weakness After Trendline Rejection, $0.62 Dip Possible While $0.80 Support May Hold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Cardano price outlook: Cardano (ADA) shows renewed bearish pressure after a lower trendline rejection, with analyst Dan Gambardello warning of a possible correction toward $0.62 while key Fibonacci and moving-average supports near $0.80 may limit deeper declines. Trendline rejection signals near-term downside for ADA Correction target identified near $0.62; Fibonacci support around $0.80 may act as a floor. ADA remains above key moving averages (20-week, 50-week), potentially cushioning sharper falls. Cardano price outlook: Cardano correction risks toward $0.62; monitor $0.80 Fibonacci support and moving averages for stabilization — read analysis and next steps. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clear interface, precise orders Sharp entries & exits with actionable alerts. 👉 Create free account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧠 Smarter tools. Better decisions. Depth analytics and risk features in one view. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🎯 Take control of entries & exits Set alerts, define stops, execute consistently. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🛠️ From idea to execution Turn setups into plans with practical order types. 👉 Join…
MAY
$0.03023
+4.24%
COM
$0.01255
+23.03%
TRADE
$0.09044
+7.52%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 14:29
Compartilhar
What Is Pump and Dump In Crypto
Cryptocurrency has made people millionaires overnight. The world of crypto is filled with opportunities, and so it comes with risks. Crypto is a stable digital currency that uses blockchain to record transactions and can be considered the most secure. While a lot of crypto coins are launched and most are genuine, there are a few ... Read more The post What Is Pump and Dump In Crypto appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
PUMP
$0.004173
+12.14%
PEOPLE
$0.01297
+12.39%
LOT
$0.01834
+13.41%
Compartilhar
Bitemycoin
2025/10/09 14:20
Compartilhar
Trump Coin ETF Listed on DTCC, Nears Mainstream Trading
The post Trump Coin ETF Listed on DTCC, Nears Mainstream Trading appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Trump Coin ETF, featuring a Solana-based political meme coin inspired by President Donald Trump, is now officially listed on the DTCC platform under the ticker TRPC. This listing marks an important step toward potential mainstream trading, making the ETF more accessible to brokers and investors. However, the listing does not guarantee SEC approval, which …
TRUMP
$6.213
+5.96%
MEME
$0.001793
+10.54%
NOW
$0.00368
-1.07%
Compartilhar
CoinPedia
2025/10/09 14:20
Compartilhar
Crypto News Today (Live Updates) October 9
The post Crypto News Today (Live Updates) October 9 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News October 9, 2025 06:01:07 UTC FOMC Minutes Signal More Rate Cuts Likely Before Year-End The latest FOMC Minutes reveal that most Federal Reserve officials believe it will be appropriate to ease monetary policy further later this year. However, a few members suggested they could have supported holding rates steady in September. Notably, some participants questioned …
LIVE
$0.00866
+1.16%
MORE
$0.02519
+0.55%
Compartilhar
CoinPedia
2025/10/09 14:15
Compartilhar
Why Bitcoin's Rally Has Room to Run This Month
Bitcoin’s record rally appears durable, as on-chain data and derivatives point to restrained selling and steady institutional confidence.
WHY
$0.00000002216
+3.06%
Compartilhar
Coinstats
2025/10/09 14:09
Compartilhar
The Quiet Coder’s Evolution: From Silent Scripts to Confident Collaboration
How embracing your quiet nature can become your greatest professional strength in software engineering.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Compartilhar
Medium
2025/10/09 14:03
Compartilhar
UR Global and Ethena Lab Merge TradFi and DeFi to Enhance Stablecoin Adoption
UR Global has partnered with Ethena Labs to merge TradFi and DeFi in order to boost tha global stablecoin adoption with USDe and 5% APY rewards.
DEFI
$0.001299
-2.47%
ORDER
$0.2752
+29.68%
BOOST
$0.0842
-1.02%
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/09 14:00
Compartilhar
SEC To Formalize “Innovation Exemption” By End Of Year
The post SEC To Formalize “Innovation Exemption” By End Of Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will formalize an “innovation exemption” for companies, potentially as soon as the end of the year. The exemption will enable companies to leverage digital assets and other innovative technologies in the US. SEC Accelerating Plans For “Innovation Exemption” The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is accelerating plans to formalize an “innovation exemption” framework to streamline compliance for crypto projects and foster technological advancements. The initiative was announced by SEC Chair Paul Atkins, who stated that it could roll out as soon as the end of the year. However, Atkins acknowledged that the current government shutdown had hindered the SEC’s ability to make progress on rulemaking. However, the SEC Chair stated that the exemption was a priority until the end of the year or the first quarter of 2026. Atkins made the comments at a Futures and Derivatives Law Report event hosted by law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP. Atkins opened with a familiar refrain, stating that the agency had become a pro-innovation body and was looking to encourage developers and entrepreneurs to build in the US. Atkins said during a panel with former SEC Commissioner Troy Paredes, “As you know, we’ve had four years, at least, of repression of that industry, and with the result of pushing things abroad, rather than having innovation being done.” According to Atkins, the agency will initiate the rulemaking by the end of 2025 or during the first quarter of 2026, depending on the ongoing US government shutdown. “We’ll see where that goes, but I have confidence [we’ll] be able to do it.” Moving Beyond Regulation-By-Enforcement Formal rulemaking in crypto will enable the SEC to move beyond the regulation-by-enforcement approach employed by the previous administration and the use of informal guidance…
COM
$0.01255
+23.03%
SOON
$0.9014
+6.08%
PRO
$0.6416
-3.56%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 13:55
Compartilhar
Notícias em alta
Mais
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future
The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple
MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million
Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?
HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.