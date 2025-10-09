SEC To Formalize “Innovation Exemption” By End Of Year

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will formalize an "innovation exemption" for companies, potentially as soon as the end of the year. The exemption will enable companies to leverage digital assets and other innovative technologies in the US. SEC Accelerating Plans For "Innovation Exemption" The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is accelerating plans to formalize an "innovation exemption" framework to streamline compliance for crypto projects and foster technological advancements. The initiative was announced by SEC Chair Paul Atkins, who stated that it could roll out as soon as the end of the year. However, Atkins acknowledged that the current government shutdown had hindered the SEC's ability to make progress on rulemaking. However, the SEC Chair stated that the exemption was a priority until the end of the year or the first quarter of 2026. Atkins made the comments at a Futures and Derivatives Law Report event hosted by law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP. Atkins opened with a familiar refrain, stating that the agency had become a pro-innovation body and was looking to encourage developers and entrepreneurs to build in the US. Atkins said during a panel with former SEC Commissioner Troy Paredes, "As you know, we've had four years, at least, of repression of that industry, and with the result of pushing things abroad, rather than having innovation being done." According to Atkins, the agency will initiate the rulemaking by the end of 2025 or during the first quarter of 2026, depending on the ongoing US government shutdown. "We'll see where that goes, but I have confidence [we'll] be able to do it." Moving Beyond Regulation-By-Enforcement Formal rulemaking in crypto will enable the SEC to move beyond the regulation-by-enforcement approach employed by the previous administration and the use of informal guidance…