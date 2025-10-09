2025-10-13 Monday

German AI startup N8N secures Nvidia backing, valued at $2.5 billion

PANews reported on October 9 that market news: German AI startup N8N has received support from Nvidia (NVDA.O) and its valuation has reached US$2.5 billion.
PANews2025/10/09 14:16
Polymarket hint op lancering van POLY-token na miljardeninvestering van ICE

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De oprichter van Polymarket, Shayne Coplan, heeft via X een mogelijke lancering van een eigen token aangekondigd. In een korte maar veelbesproken post noemde hij het woord “$POLY” naast grote namen als Bitcoin, Ethereum en Solana. De timing is opvallend: Polymarket kreeg deze week een investering van 2 miljard dollar van Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), het moederbedrijf van de New York Stock Exchange. Speculatie over nieuw token De post voedt de speculatie dat Polymarket een eigen token wil uitbrengen om het ecosysteem verder uit te bouwen. Het platform, dat voorspellingen over politiek, sport en markten mogelijk maakt, is sinds 2020 uitgegroeid tot een van de grootste spelers in zijn categorie. Volgens gegevens van The Block is er inmiddels voor ruim 19 miljard dollar aan volume verhandeld. In eerdere documenten van moederbedrijf Blockratize werden al “andere warrants” genoemd, wat door analisten werd gezien als een mogelijke voorbode van een tokenlancering. Ook in 2024 verschenen al hints op sociale media dat actieve gebruikers in aanmerking konden komen voor een beloning of airdrop. $BTC$ETH$BNB$SOL$POLY https://t.co/HmMobU6nBh — Shayne Coplan (@shayne_coplan) October 8, 2025 Sterke groei en institutionele steun voor Polymarket De aandacht voor Polymarket neemt toe sinds het bedrijf grote investeerders aantrekt. Na eerdere financieringsrondes van Founders Fund en andere durfkapitalisten bereikte de waardering van Polymarket dit jaar 9 miljard dollar. De instap van ICE bevestigt volgens marktvolgers dat voorspellingmarkten niet langer een niche zijn, maar een volwaardige beleggingscategorie aan het worden zijn. Polymarket verwerkt dagelijks tientallen miljoenen aan transacties en heeft inmiddels meer dan 1,35 miljoen actieve handelaren. Onder hen bevinden zich steeds vaker professionele beleggers, die de markten gebruiken om economische of politieke trends te meten. Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? Het zijn goede tijden voor crypto. Bitcoin start sterk aan Q4, en dat zou zomaar eens kunnen betekenen dat altcoins snel gaan volgen. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie in 2025? In dit artikel nemen we je mee langs de projecten die eruit springen en mogelijk… Continue reading Polymarket hint op lancering van POLY-token na miljardeninvestering van ICE document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Wat een POLY-token kan betekenen Een mogelijk POLY-token zou Polymarket in staat stellen om gebruikers directer te belonen en governance-functies te introduceren. Daarmee zou het platform dezelfde richting opgaan als andere gedecentraliseerde handelsprotocollen zoals dYdX. Een token kan ook worden gebruikt om liquiditeit te stimuleren of om actieve handelaren een deel van de winst terug te geven. Volgens analisten zou een eventuele airdrop een van de grootste ooit kunnen worden. Polymarket heeft meer dan een miljoen geregistreerde accounts, wat betekent dat zelfs een kleine distributie per gebruiker grote impact kan hebben op de markt. @Polymarket CEO hints about $POLY Many thought they will do IPO Now looks like crypto token as he place $POLY along with $BTC etc Start interacting https://t.co/IlHLrLU0hk ✅Login with wallet ✅Set up account ✅Load fund ✅Start predicting ✅Similar to @trylimitless… https://t.co/2mQ7uBGv9i pic.twitter.com/Tndu52Acqx — CryptoTelugu (@CryptoTeluguO) October 9, 2025 Nog geen officiële bevestiging Tot nu toe heeft Polymarket geen details vrijgegeven over een mogelijke lancering, timing of toewijzing van tokens. CEO Coplan, die door Bloomberg werd uitgeroepen tot de jongste selfmade miljardair, houdt de verwachtingen bewust in het midden. De combinatie van nieuwe investeringen, toenemende activiteit en aanhoudende geruchten maakt dat Polymarket voorlopig in de belangstelling blijft. Zodra Polymarket het plan bevestigt, kan de volgende grote airdrop-rally losbarsten. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Polymarket hint op lancering van POLY-token na miljardeninvestering van ICE is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/10/09 14:16
DDC Insights: Beyond Custody, How Wallets Are Becoming the Super Entry Point of Web3

On August 26, 2025, MetaMask announced that users can now log into their wallets with options like Google or Apple accounts. For years, crypto wallets have relied on 12-word seed phrases for setup and access. To keep them secure, these words couldn’t be copied or screenshotted, forcing users to write them down manually. While effective for security, this process has long been a barrier for mainstream adoption. MetaMask’s latest update, though small in appearance, sends a clear signal: wallets are starting to borrow Web2-style onboarding to make Web3 more accessible. The evolution of wallets makes this move feel less like an experiment and more like the next step in a broader trend. What began as simple tools for storing and transferring crypto soon expanded into gateways for dApps. Later, they became integral to decentralized identity and reputation systems. Each stage has pushed the boundaries of what a wallet can do, and the shift toward easier login methods is another piece of that ongoing transformation. Crypto Wallets: The Gateway to&nbsp;Assets From the very beginning, one of crypto’s core principles has been personal sovereignty and disintermediation. Instead of relying on banks or centralized platforms to safeguard their assets, users demand direct ownership and full control. This principle has shaped the first-order requirement of the crypto ecosystem: self-custody. To make self-custody possible, crypto needed a reliable tool to manage assets and handle interactions — signing transactions, receiving funds, checking balances. This is how crypto wallets came into existence. According to CoinLaw’s report Cryptocurrency Wallet Adoption Statistics 2025, there are now over 820 million active crypto wallets worldwide. Hot wallets account for 78% of them, and more than 31 million wallets are used for daily payments. The same report projects that by 2029, the crypto wallet market will expand to $57.61 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of 31.9%, representing a fourfold increase in size compared to&nbsp;2024. Within the crypto wallet space, a few names stand&nbsp;out: MetaMask: the most widely used wallet globally, with an estimated 140 million users and over 30 million monthly active users&nbsp;(MAU). Ledger: the leading hardware wallet brand, which reports more than 7 million devices sold, securing roughly 20% of global crypto&nbsp;assets. Whether hot or cold, single-chain or multi-chain, wallets have fundamentally developed as “asset containers” and “transaction tools”. At this stage, their primary goal has been straightforward: secure custody and seamless transfer of digital&nbsp;assets. But the industry focus is shifting. Once driven by the expansion of public blockchains, attention has now turned to lowering barriers to use. On one hand, as MetaMask has demonstrated, onboarding is being “Web2-ified”, replacing seed phrases with more familiar login flows to reduce friction and security anxiety. On the other hand, the transfer and payment experience is being simplified through stablecoin compliance, QR-code payments, social account transfers, and even integration with offline POS systems. Each of these steps narrows the gap between “crypto assets” and everyday payments. Still, asset management and payments, while critical, are no longer the full picture. With the rise of Ethereum, smart contracts, and especially dApps, crypto assets are now designed to interact with far more complex systems, from contract calls and DeFi participation to governance voting. A wallet, therefore, can no longer remain just a static vault. It must become the gateway to the decentralized ecosystem. Crypto Wallets: The Gateway to Applications Not long ago, DDC posted a tweet asking: “What do you think wallets are really the gateway to?” Almost every reply pointed to the same answer:&nbsp;dApps. With the rise of Ethereum and smart contracts, DeFi quickly became the most popular and most frequently used application in crypto. This was soon followed by waves of innovation, like NFTs, GameFi, SocialFi, and more. In step with this shift, wallets expanded from being mere asset containers to becoming application gateways. Users were no longer just storing or transferring assets. They now needed to interact with contracts, farm liquidity, trade NFTs, and participate in DAO governance. To support these behaviors, wallets began evolving in two distinct directions: Login Identity: From the early days of simple address mapping to innovations like ENS domains and DID systems, wallets have become the account layer for users entering dApps. Today, almost every dApp begins with a familiar button: “Connect Wallet”. All interactions within those dApps, along with any assets acquired, such as NFT items, are then bound to the wallet&nbsp;address. Application Aggregation: In the past, users had to find a dApp’s standalone website and connect through a browser extension wallet. Now, wallets themselves are evolving into aggregation platforms, streamlining the entire process. Open a wallet today, and you can execute swaps, bridges, staking, or GameFi “gold farming” directly inside it — no extra tabs required. Many wallets also feature built-in dApp marketplaces, letting users discover and access DeFi, NFT, or GameFi applications all in one&nbsp;place. As the Web3 application ecosystem expands, users are no longer satisfied with fragmented entry points. Instead, they expect the wallet itself to become a comprehensive operations hub. In other words, the wallet’s job is no longer just to answer “Can I connect?” but also “How can I connect faster, more smoothly, and with richer features?” This is why dApp aggregation, built-in interactions, and even bundled DeFi and cross-chain functions are emerging as the core selling points of the next generation of wallets. Quietly but decisively, wallets are shifting their role, from simple connectors to full-fledged distribution centers within the Web3 ecosystem. According to WalletConnect’s official figures, the project now supports over 50 million unique active wallets, has facilitated more than 350 million connections, and enables login across 70,000+ applications. Meanwhile, CoinLaw reports that about 48% of crypto wallets worldwide have interacted with a dApp at least once. Global Growth Insights, in its Crypto Wallet Market Size, Share, Growth, and Industry Analysis, By Types (Hot Wallets, Cold Wallets)&nbsp;, Applications (Commercial, Individual) and Regional Insights and Forecast to 2033, further notes that over 41% of newly launched wallets already come with DeFi integration and cross-chain compatibility. Taken together, these numbers show that the idea of wallets as application gateways is no longer a fringe feature, it has become industry standard. The next phase of competition will not be about how many dApps a wallet can aggregate, but rather how seamless, contextual, and intuitive that aggregation feels. Ultimately, the race is to define which wallet can truly become the super entry point to the Web3&nbsp;world. Crypto Wallets: The Gateway to&nbsp;Data If the “asset gateway” made wallets indispensable in Web3, and the “application gateway” turned them into operational hubs, then the “data gateway” is now opening the next frontier. In Web3, nearly every interaction must pass through a wallet. This means every on-chain action a user takes ultimately settles under their wallet address. As a result, wallets naturally accumulate the most comprehensive and direct user data. With the narrative of data assetization gaining momentum, wallets can increasingly be seen as native data gateways — securely channeling usable signals to applications and brands that need&nbsp;them. Under this lens, the boundaries of wallets are expanding once again, this time into the front-end interface for generating and leveraging data assets. On-chain transaction histories are just the starting point. The deeper question is how wallets can structure these behavioral signals, package them into verifiable proofs, and enable controlled external access under user authorization. At the same time, the scope of data is no longer confined to on-chain activity. From purchase histories and browsing patterns to content preferences, a vast pool of off-chain data can also be surfaced through wallets. Once structured, these datasets can enter verifiable, tradable flows, blurring the line between crypto assets and data&nbsp;assets. To achieve this, DataDanceChain has built its native DataDance Wallet as an engine for generating and distributing data proofs. The design follows a three-layer architecture that maps the full lifecycle of “generation” and “distribution”: Data Capture&nbsp;Layer This layer interfaces with both on-chain interactions (assets, NFTs, transactions) and off-chain inputs (such as purchase records or social media data), unifying them through secure&nbsp;APIs. Proof Generation Layer Here, multiple privacy-preserving computations, such as ZK, MPC, and TEE, are executed locally. Raw data is transformed into structured signals and then encapsulated as verifiable proofs. Importantly, external parties never see the underlying data; they can only validate outcomes, ensuring user privacy is protected by&nbsp;design. Distribution Control&nbsp;Layer Within the wallet, users define authorization rules, such as purpose, time limits, or scope of use. Proofs are then distributed to applications or brands strictly according to these settings. What the applications receive is the result, not the&nbsp;process. At the same time, to ensure that data can truly enter market circulation, DDC has built an additional assetization layer beyond the wallet. In this layer, proofs generated by the wallet are aggregated, packaged, and NFT-ized, then embedded within a market framework that enables pricing, liquidity, and settlement. This turns proofs from mere “access credentials” into tradable data&nbsp;assets. That said, it’s important to acknowledge that the “data gateway” narrative is still in its early stage. Today, very few wallets have managed to connect the full chain, from data generation, encapsulation, and authorization all the way to assetization. Most wallets remain positioned as tools for assets and applications. Yet the trajectory is clear. As data assetization markets expand, privacy-preserving computation technologies mature, and users grow more aware of the economic potential of their data, crypto wallets are poised to become the core entry point for data circulation, and the frontline where data value is unlocked. Conclusion From the asset gateway to the application gateway, and now toward the emerging data gateway, crypto wallets are no longer just private key containers. They are steadily taking on broader and more complex roles. Looking back at this trajectory, the wallet industry has always revolved around three core questions: User Experience: How do we lower barriers, from seed phrases to one-click logins? Privacy Protection: How do we ensure verifiability without exposure, from key custody to local proof generation? Value Capture: How do we close the loop of assets, applications, and data within the wallet, rather than letting value leak elsewhere? These questions will define the competitive landscape of wallets in the years ahead. Put differently, the defining advantage of the next generation of wallets will not be how many chains or dApps they support. It will be about who can deliver on all three fronts: providing the most familiar experience, enforcing the strictest privacy, and creating the clearest pathways for value&nbsp;capture. About DataDanceChain DataDance is a consumer chain built for personal data assets. It enables AI to utilize user data while ensuring the privacy of that&nbsp;data. DataDance caters to both individual users and commercial organizations (brands). Through the DataDance Key Derivation Protocol, the network’s nodes achieve multi-layered privacy protection while being EVM-compatible. This ensures absolute data privacy while enabling rights management, data exchange, asset airdrops, and&nbsp;claims. Website: https://datadance.ai/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/DataDanceChain Telegram: https://t.me/datadancechain GitHub: https://github.com/DataDanceChain GitBook: https://datadance.gitbook.io/ddc DDC Insights: Beyond Custody, How Wallets Are Becoming the Super Entry Point of Web3 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/10/09 14:04
Level Up Your Flutter Game: 15 Pro Tips for Clean, Efficient, and Maintainable Apps

From const Optimizations to Advanced State Management, Master the Techniques That Separate Beginners from Pros.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/10/09 14:03
The halving narrative resonates with liquidity, will the fourth quarter of 2025 become the ultimate bull market carnival?

By Michael Nadeau, The DeFi Report Compiled by: BitpushNews Cryptocurrency adoption cycles typically consist of a three-year period of growth expansion, followed by a bear market lasting about a year. If calculated from the BTC price low in November 2022, the current expansion period has lasted 1,044 days. For reference, the 2021 cycle expansion lasted 1,063 days, and the 2017 cycle was 1,065 days. By this measure, we are clearly in the “late cycle” of the current expansion phase. But how do the current data and key indicators compare to those in September 2021? We will answer this question in this report. Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are the author's personal views and should not be used as investment advice. Realized profit and holding time destruction indicators Realized profit According to Glassnode data, BTC investors have realized $857 billion in profits in this cycle - 65% higher than the 2021 cycle. This phenomenon is within expectations, considering that the higher the BTC price, the more returns long-term investors will gain per cycle. A standardized way of comparison is to compare realized profits with market capitalization over each period. The market capitalization at the 2021 cycle peak was $1.26 trillion, with a realized profit-to-market capitalization ratio of 0.41. BTC’s current market capitalization is $2.28 trillion, and the realized profit to market capitalization ratio for this cycle is currently 0.38. The conclusion? From a wealth creation perspective, we are now at similar levels to the entire 2021 cycle. Realized profit data chart Coin holding time destruction indicator Another angle to examine profit taking is the "holding time destruction indicator". As defined by Glassnode, this metric measures the total number of days a token is held before being spent. As shown in the figure below, the total amount of "coin-day destruction" in this cycle is 15% higher than that in the 2021 cycle. This also fits the characteristics of the "late cycle". Bitian destruction data chart Long-term holder supply The behavior pattern of long-term holders in this cycle is similar to that in the previous cycle. Between October 2020 and March 2021, long-term holder supply fell by 13.5% (corresponding to the first price peak in April 2021). LT holder supply then rebounded and continued to rise for the remainder of the cycle. Similarly, from December 2023 to February 2025, the long-term holder supply fell by 12.4%, before recovering to the current level of 73%. Conclusion: Long-term holders tend to allocate tokens to new funds entering the market. In the 2021 cycle, this happened during the first price peak in April 2021. In the current cycle, this happened in the fourth quarter of last year and continued into the first quarter of this year. If we expect a breakout fourth quarter, we need to see new money flowing into the market – something we didn’t see during the same period last cycle. Long-term holder supply data chart Bitcoin dominance In the past two cycles, the market peaked when Bitcoin dominance fell to around 40%. We are nowhere near that level this cycle. We believe there are several reasons for this: This cycle of BTC financialization through ETFs and institutional participation The maturity of the cryptocurrency market. Last cycle, with the exception of Ethereum, every L1 was a "shiny new toy" for investors to speculate on. Furthermore, NFTs and DeFi were still in their early stages—investors likely significantly overestimated their maturity, use cases, and sustainability. This is no longer the case; the market has matured. The 2021 cycle saw significant fiscal and monetary policy support due to COVID, but this momentum is unlikely to repeat itself. When altcoins significantly outperformed BTC, there was little incentive to hold BTC. This is no longer the case, and asset selection is crucial. We still believe BTC dominance will decline further, but not to the levels seen in the past. Bitcoin dominance data chart 200-week moving average We pay close attention to the 200-week moving average for two reasons: In a bear market, Bitcoin tends to fall to its 200-week moving average; In the past two cycles, Bitcoin peaked when the 200-week moving average converged to the previous cycle high; The 200-week moving average is currently $53,100. Will we end up falling to $66,000 (previous cycle high) this year? This is unlikely, as our estimates suggest that even a sharp 40% rally in the coming months would place the 200-week moving average in the $57,000 range. Of course, a return to those levels is possible if the cycle continues into next year. Conclusion: As the cycle progresses, the law of diminishing returns is becoming apparent, as shown in the figure below. 200-week moving average data chart Realized Price and MVRV-Z Score Realized Price According to Glassnode data, Bitcoin’s realized price (which represents the cost basis of all coins on the network) is currently $53,800. Similar to the 200-week moving average, Bitcoin tends to revert to its realized price in bear markets, and cycles typically top out when realized price reaches a level consistent with the previous cycle high. Similar to the 200-week moving average, we do not expect the indicator to reach the previous cycle high this year - further highlighting the law of diminishing returns. Realized Price Data Chart MVRV-Z score The MVRV-Z score measures the extent to which Bitcoin’s market capitalization is “stretched” relative to its realized value via a z-score, adjusted for historical volatility. The current reading of 2.28 indicates that Bitcoin's market capitalization, relative to its cost basis, has deviated by approximately 2.28 standard deviations from its historical norm. Interestingly, we are now at a higher level than at the same point in the 2021 cycle, when Bitcoin rallied approximately 50% in October/November, ending the cycle with an MVRV-Z score of 3.49. If the indicator approaches 3 in this cycle, the BTC price may reach the $160,000 to $170,000 range (a 40-50% increase). MVRV-Z score data chart Fear and Greed Index Fear and Greed Index data chart If you think the market is jittery right now, it was even more panicky during the same period in 2021. In fact, we were in a state of extreme fear in September 2021. BTC had just corrected 20% to $43,000 before rallying to a peak of $66,000 (a 53% increase) over the next five weeks. Summary and Outlook There is no law that requires Bitcoin to continue on the “four-year cycle” path we have historically followed. But after carefully studying the data, it is difficult to deny the possibility of a peak in the fourth quarter. Why? We believe the four-year cycle framework is here to stay for several reasons: Narrative anchoring. Investors anticipate a "post-halving bull run," which influences investor positioning, crypto-native companies' marketing cycles, and media coverage. Reflexivity makes this pattern self-fulfilling. Liquidity and the credit cycle. The halving cycle has historically coincided with the global debt refinancing cycle, amplifying the liquidity needed to generate a crypto bull run. The mechanics of the four-year halving cycle and its impact on miner operations tightens supply just as demand tends to return to the market. Product/Innovation Cadence. Venture capital tends to fund the industry based on liquidity cycles that align with the four-year halving cycle. These projects take time to enter the market, while new innovations and narratives emerge in bursts, amplifying the cryptocurrency adoption cycle. Volatility. Investors anticipate a deep bear market in the crypto market, allowing them to purchase their desired assets at a discount. This naturally drives profit-taking, creating a self-reinforcing feedback loop. Based on the observed data and the entrenchment of these qualitative/behavioral factors, our base case is that BTC will peak again in Q4.
PANews2025/10/09 14:00
ADA Holds $0.84, HBAR Enjoys ETF Buzz, While BlockDAG's TGE Code & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Power $420M+ in Presale

Cardano (ADA) price movement has been holding steady around key support zones, showing both pressure and resilience as traders wait […] The post ADA Holds $0.84, HBAR Enjoys ETF Buzz, While BlockDAG’s TGE Code & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Power $420M+ in Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/09 14:00
Square Introduces Bitcoin Integration Tools for Businesses

Block Inc.’s subsidiary, Square, has unveiled a groundbreaking suite of tools named Square Bitcoin, aimed at facilitating the integration of Bitcoin into daily business transactions. This strategic move showcases the company’s drive to expand digital payment solutions for local merchants within an evolving economic landscape dominated by digitalization.Continue Reading:Square Introduces Bitcoin Integration Tools for Businesses
Coinstats2025/10/09 13:58
Grayscale adds AERO and IP in Q3 rebalancing, removes MKR

The post Grayscale adds AERO and IP in Q3 rebalancing, removes MKR appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale Investments has adjusted its multi-asset crypto funds for Q3 2025, adding Aerodrome Finance and Story while removing MakerDAO. Summary Grayscale adds Aerodrome (AERO) and Story (IP) to its DeFi and AI funds. MakerDAO (MKR) removed from the DeFi Fund during Q3 rebalancing. Rebalancing reflects growing investor focus on Base and AI-driven blockchain assets. The changes, executed on Oct. 3, align with the firm’s index methodologies and reflect shifting trends in DeFi, smart contracts, and AI-linked tokens. According to data from Grayscale and CoinDesk Indices, the rebalancing affected three flagship products: the Grayscale Decentralized Finance Fund, Smart Contract Fund, and Decentralized AI Fund. These funds are designed to give investors diversified exposure to key segments of the digital asset market. AERO joins DeFi fund, IP enters AI portfolio The DeFi Fund’s update marked the biggest shift this quarter. The proceeds from the sale of MakerDAO were transferred to Aerodrome Finance, a developing DeFi protocol on Base. Currently, DEFG includes Uniswap (32.3%), Aave (28.1%), Ondo (19.1%), Lido (7.0%), Curve (6.9%), and Aerodrome (6.6%). The move shows that investors are drawn to protocols that prioritize liquidity and present chances for consistent yield. To meet index balance requirements, the SCF modified the weightings of Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, Avalanche, Sui, and Hedera while keeping its component list intact. The AI Fund, meanwhile, now owns NEAR (25.8%), Bittensor (22.1%), Story (21.5%), Render (12.9%), Filecoin (11.4%), and The Graph (6.2%) in addition to Story (IP), a narrative-driven AI project. Reflecting growth in DeFi and AI sectors A move toward new ecosystems like Base and the expanding AI-integrated web3 landscape is indicated by the recent rebalancing. While AERO’s inclusion reflects the increasing use of Base-based protocols, IP’s inclusion reflects investor interest in AI-powered content and infrastructure networks. Regular updates from Grayscale are intended to preserve openness and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 13:56
Grayscale adds AERO and IP in Q3 rebalancing, removes MKR from DeFi fund

Grayscale Investments has adjusted its multi-asset crypto funds for Q3 2025, adding Aerodrome Finance and Story while removing MakerDAO. The changes, executed on Oct. 3, align with the firm’s index methodologies and reflect shifting trends in DeFi, smart contracts, and…
Crypto.news2025/10/09 13:54
IMF erkent Ripple's innovatie rondom XRP officieel

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Het Internationale Monetaire Fonds heeft de infrastructuur innovatie van Ripple officieel erkend in een nieuw rapport. Hoewel dit geen beleidsmatige goedkeuring inhoudt, is het wel een belangrijke stap in de institutionele zichtbaarheid van XRP binnen de financiële sector. Ripple op de radar van het IMF De erkenning kwam naar voren in een reeks dia’s en documenten met de titel “Ripple Infrastructure Innovation” en “Regulatory and Policy Engagement.” Daarin worden Ripple’s samenwerkingen genoemd met onder andere de Bank of England, de Federal Reserve, en de Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority. https://twitter.com/unknowDLT/status/1974945981922939342 Daarnaast bevestigt het IMF dat Ripple is geselecteerd als lid van de High-Level Advisory Group on Fintech, een adviesorgaan dat technische inzichten levert aan de organisatie. Volgens analisten laat dit zien dat Ripple’s technologie serieus wordt genomen als bouwsteen voor het wereldwijde financiële systeem. Solomon Odunayo, een researcher die het rapport analyseerde: “Het IMF ziet Ripple niet als beleidsmaker, maar als infrastructuur partner die technologische expertise biedt.” Adviesrol, geen beleidsmacht Belangrijk is dat Ripple’s betrokkenheid bij het IMF adviserend is. Het bedrijf heeft geen directe invloed op monetair beleid of beslissingen rond reserve assets. De IMF werkgroepen waar Ripple deel van uitmaakt, bieden vooral technische input over innovatie, interoperabiliteit en de rol van blockchain in grensoverschrijdende betalingen. Voor opname in de Special Drawing Rights (SDR), het internationale reserve mandje van het IMF dat op dit moment bestaat uit de dollar, euro, yen, pond en yuan, gelden strenge criteria. Een asset zoals XRP zou daarvoor wereldwijde liquiditeit moeten hebben, brede juridische duidelijkheid vereisen, en algemeen gebruikt moeten worden in internationale afwikkelingen. Voorlopig voldoet XRP daar niet aan. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: een nieuwe crypto met groot groeipotentieel. Bitcoin is heel sterk aan Q4 van 2025 begonnen, en een aantal altcoins, zoals BNB, hebben een nieuwe all-time high bereikt. Dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins als Polygon en… Continue reading IMF erkent Ripple’s innovatie rondom XRP officieel document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Institutionele erkenning zonder formele adoptie Toch is de zichtbaarheid van Ripple binnen IMF documenten niet onbelangrijk. In een neuw IMF rapport met de titel “Trust Bridges and Money Flows” kreeg XRP zelfs een vermelding in de officiële begrippenlijst, naast termen als CBDC, DeFi en RTGS. Volgens het rapport duidt dat op een conceptuele erkenning van XRP als relevante technologie binnen het moderne financiële landschap. Hoewel dit géén beleidsaanbeveling of SDR kandidatuur betekent, is het wel een signaal dat crypto steeds vaker worden meegenomen in institutionele discussies over betalingsinfrastructuur en kapitaalstromen. Ripple’s positie versterkt De betrokkenheid bij het IMF past binnen Ripple’s strategie om bruggen te bouwen tussen de traditionele en digitale financiële werelden. Het bedrijf werkt al jaren samen met centrale banken aan pilots voor CBDC’s en cross-border settlement-oplossingen via het XRP Ledger. Die focus op compliance en interoperabiliteit heeft Ripple de afgelopen jaren dichter bij internationale instellingen gebracht, iets wat voor veel andere crypto organisaties nog buiten bereik ligt. Odunayo zegt: “Zichtbaarheid is niet hetzelfde als adoptie, maar het is de noodzakelijke eerste stap. Ripple heeft zich gepositioneerd als een van de weinige bedrijven die door beleidsmakers serieus worden genomen.” Wat betekent dit voor XRP? De opname van XRP in IMF documentatie en Ripple’s deelname aan adviesgroepen laten zien dat de munt land heeft veroverd in de mondiale financiële dialoog. Een formele opname in de SDR mand blijft op korte termijn onwaarschijnlijk, maar het feit dat XRP naast gevestigde systemen als RTGS en CBDC’s wordt genoemd, laat zien hoe ver de acceptatie van digitale infrastructuur is gevorderd. Ook sluit deze ontwikkeling aan bij een bredere trend: de globalisering van crypto infrastructuur onder toezicht van instellingen als het IMF, de Wereldbank en BIS. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht IMF erkent Ripple’s innovatie rondom XRP officieel is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/10/09 13:46
