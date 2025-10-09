Exchange MEXC
India Arrests 5 in Crypto Network Takedown Tied to Massive Cross-Border Fraud
The post India Arrests 5 in Crypto Network Takedown Tied to Massive Cross-Border Fraud appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India intensifies its offensive against global crypto crime networks as authorities seize critical evidence and arrest key players in massive digital asset fraud case. CBI Cracks Down on Crypto Scam Syndicate A surge in cross-border crypto-related financial crimes has prompted intensified enforcement by Indian authorities as digital assets become central to transnational fraud operations. The […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/india-arrests-5-in-crypto-network-takedown-tied-to-massive-cross-border-fraud/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 14:31
Ripple News: XRP Ledger Becomes Testing Ground for Next-Gen AI Integration
In collaboration with Nanyang Technological University (NTU), the project is developing an AI framework that runs directly on the XRP […] The post Ripple News: XRP Ledger Becomes Testing Ground for Next-Gen AI Integration appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/09 14:30
Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade Brings PeerDAS and 8x Data Scaling Ahead of Mainnet Launch
Ethereum’s upcoming Fusaka upgrade, now live on the Holesky testnet, is one of the most significant network improvements in recent years. With the mainnet launch approaching, the upgrade introduces a major feature known as PeerDAS, a new approach to data sharing that reshapes how nodes handle information. PeerDAS divides Ethereum’s 128kB blobs into 128 smaller […]
Tronweekly
2025/10/09 14:30
Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade Could Cut Node Costs, Ease Adoption
The post Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade Could Cut Node Costs, Ease Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum developers are preparing for the network’s second major upgrade this year, known as Fusaka, set to go live at the end of November or beginning of December, pending final testnet results. Fusaka — a blend of the names Fulu and Osaka — consists of two simultaneous upgrades to Ethereum’s consensus and execution layers, respectively. The upgrade is focused on making the Ethereum blockchain more scalable and efficient, and should benefit institutions and users as transaction costs on rollup networks should fall further, while operating nodes should become less cumbersome and expensive for newcomers looking to run nodes. Fusaka includes 12 major code changes, or Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs), that together aim to boost data capacity, lower costs and streamline validator operations. One of the most significant additions is EIP-7594, or PeerDAS (Peer Data Availability Sampling), a system that allows Ethereum validators to verify data availability by sampling small pieces of it instead of downloading everything. That change enables the network to handle far more rollup data (“blobs”) per block, paving the way for cheaper Layer 2 transactions and greater throughput without compromising decentralization. Fusaka could make it easier for newcomers or smaller players to operate on Ethereum, rather than cutting costs for those already running large validator fleets. The upgrade’s efficiency changes mean that entities running only a few validators — or none at all — could find it simpler and less resource-intensive to start or maintain nodes. However, institutions with extensive node operations, like staking pools, won’t see major cost savings. VanEck, a prominent asset manager, has said Fusaka will be significant for users, arguing that it will lower costs for rollups and make Ethereum more efficient for large players. Because validators won’t have to download every data blob in full (thanks to PeerDAS), bandwidth and storage demands…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 14:16
MetaMask targets betting markets by integrating Polymarket
MetaMask, more playful than ever, bets on political and sports predictions. Polymarket joins the wallet… but France remains on the regulatory sidelines. L’article MetaMask targets betting markets by integrating Polymarket est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 14:07
Why 2026 Could Be Your Last Easy Year in Crypto (And What I’m Doing About It)
2026 crypto prediction: Why this is your last easy year to profit. Learn market cycles, liquidity timing & exit strategy before the crash.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium
2025/10/09 14:04
Coinbase Launches Built-in DEX Trading in the US, Not Available in New York Yet
PANews reported on October 9th that according to The Block, Coinbase has launched a built-in DEX in the United States, which is not yet open to New York. Users can conduct on-chain non-custodial token swaps through the integrated 1inch and 0x liquidity pools within the app, and trade the native tokens of the Base network before the traditional launch.
PANews
2025/10/09 14:01
Ethereum Foundation Launches Privacy Cluster with 47 Experts to Advance Onchain Privacy
The Ethereum Foundation (EF) has deepened its commitment to privacy with the introduction of a new “Privacy Cluster.” Led by Igor Barinov, the cluster brings together 47 researchers, engineers, and cryptographers from across the blockchain industry. This expansion builds on the Privacy and Scaling Explorations (PSE) team’s ongoing work since 2018, marking Ethereum’s next phase […]
Tronweekly
2025/10/09 14:00
Bitcoin Holds Firm After Fed Minutes Signal Further Rate Cuts
Your daily access to the backroom
Blockhead
2025/10/09 13:57
Nikkei 225, Topix rise to record highs
PANews reported on October 9 that the Nikkei 225 Index and the Topix Index rose to record highs. This morning, the Shanghai Composite Index broke through the 3,900-point mark, setting a new high in ten years.
PANews
2025/10/09 13:45
