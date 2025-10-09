Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade Could Cut Node Costs, Ease Adoption

Ethereum developers are preparing for the network's second major upgrade this year, known as Fusaka, set to go live at the end of November or beginning of December, pending final testnet results. Fusaka — a blend of the names Fulu and Osaka — consists of two simultaneous upgrades to Ethereum's consensus and execution layers, respectively. The upgrade is focused on making the Ethereum blockchain more scalable and efficient, and should benefit institutions and users as transaction costs on rollup networks should fall further, while operating nodes should become less cumbersome and expensive for newcomers looking to run nodes. Fusaka includes 12 major code changes, or Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs), that together aim to boost data capacity, lower costs and streamline validator operations. One of the most significant additions is EIP-7594, or PeerDAS (Peer Data Availability Sampling), a system that allows Ethereum validators to verify data availability by sampling small pieces of it instead of downloading everything. That change enables the network to handle far more rollup data ("blobs") per block, paving the way for cheaper Layer 2 transactions and greater throughput without compromising decentralization. Fusaka could make it easier for newcomers or smaller players to operate on Ethereum, rather than cutting costs for those already running large validator fleets. The upgrade's efficiency changes mean that entities running only a few validators — or none at all — could find it simpler and less resource-intensive to start or maintain nodes. However, institutions with extensive node operations, like staking pools, won't see major cost savings. VanEck, a prominent asset manager, has said Fusaka will be significant for users, arguing that it will lower costs for rollups and make Ethereum more efficient for large players. Because validators won't have to download every data blob in full (thanks to PeerDAS), bandwidth and storage demands…