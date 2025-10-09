2025-10-13 Monday

Pi Network Mainnet Update: Pi Coin Price Prediction After Protocol 23 Upgrade Explained

The post Pi Network Mainnet Update: Pi Coin Price Prediction After Protocol 23 Upgrade Explained appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News After months of decline, Pi Coin is fighting to stay afloat, currently hovering around $0.2368, with daily trading volumes slipping below $30 million. Once hailed as a revolutionary community-driven project boasting a market cap exceeding $17 billion, Pi has now shed nearly 90% of its value. All eyes are now on the upcoming Protocol 23 …
CoinPedia2025/10/09 15:43
WTI edges higher above $61.50 as US crude oil inventories rise

The post WTI edges higher above $61.50 as US crude oil inventories rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $61.70 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The WTI gains traction amid a larger-than-expected crude inventory build. However, easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East might cap its upside. Traders brace for the speech by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell later on Thursday for fresh impetus.  Data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showed that crude oil stockpiles in the US for the week ending October 3 climbed by 3.715 million barrels compared to an increase of 1.792 million barrels in the previous week. Analysts estimated that stocks would rise by 2.25 million barrels. Meanwhile, EIA noted that total weekly petroleum products supplied, a proxy for US oil consumption, climbed last week to 21.990 million bps, the most since December 2022. “The demand numbers are pretty strong, and that should keep the market supported,” said Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at Price Futures Group. On the other hand, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East eased. US President Donald Trump announced late Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of peace plan, per the BBC. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he would convene the government on Thursday to approve the ceasefire deal. These developments could reduce the war-related risk premium and prompt investor sell-offs. Earlier this week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to raise its output targets for November by 137,000 bps on growing concerns about a looming glut in the oil market. WTI Oil FAQs WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 15:27
Bitcoin Marches Toward $150K as Dollar Confidence Crumbles Worldwide, Expert Says

The post Bitcoin Marches Toward $150K as Dollar Confidence Crumbles Worldwide, Expert Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s powerful rally underscores accelerating institutional adoption, fueled by capital inflows, clearer regulation, policy tailwinds, and rising demand as investors embrace it as a core macro and reserve asset. Bitcoin Rally Signals Massive Shift Toward Institutional Adoption A renewed surge in investor enthusiasm has driven bitcoin to record levels, highlighting the digital asset’s growing influence […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-marches-toward-150k-as-dollar-confidence-crumbles-worldwide-expert-says/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 15:25
Bitcoin Faces Historic Supply Crunch as Institutional Buying Accelerates

The post Bitcoin Faces Historic Supply Crunch as Institutional Buying Accelerates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Wall Street’s fascination with Bitcoin has turned into an unstoppable liquidity wave. Spot ETFs are now pulling in $5 to $10 billion every quarter, creating a level of sustained demand the crypto market has never seen before. Unlike the boom-and-bust cycles that once defined Bitcoin, this surge is being fueled by large institutions moving capital through regulated investment vehicles. The trend, according to Bitwise CTO Hong Kim, has become a permanent feature of the market. “These inflows arrive like clockwork,” he said, calling it an institutional revolution that no halving cycle can break. The growing appetite from pension funds, hedge funds, and asset managers has quietly transformed Bitcoin’s role in finance. What began as a speculative asset is now being treated as a strategic holding, with total crypto fund assets crossing $250 billion, data from Bitwise shows. In practice, ETFs have become the main gateway for professional money. They bring regulatory oversight, transparent pricing, and predictable inflows – all ingredients for long-term stability that crypto markets historically lacked. Demand Dwarfs New Supply The numbers reveal the imbalance. Institutions have acquired over 944,000 BTC so far in 2025, far exceeding the 127,000 BTC mined during the same period, according to Bitwise’s André Dragosch. That means Wall Street’s appetite is roughly seven times greater than Bitcoin’s new issuance. This mismatch began in early 2024 when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved spot Bitcoin ETFs after years of hesitation. The decision triggered a structural shift in demand – and opened the floodgates for capital once locked out of the crypto space. From Resistance to Reliance The moment BlackRock launched its iShares Bitcoin Trust, the market’s perception of Bitcoin changed. Once viewed as volatile and unregulated, it suddenly became a mainstream financial instrument. Major institutions followed suit, and even corporations with ties…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 15:12
The Global Energy Transition Rolls On—Even As The U.S. Hits Reverse

The post The Global Energy Transition Rolls On—Even As The U.S. Hits Reverse appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOPSHOT – US President Donald Trump attends the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit on the campus of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 15, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Since the Trump administration has come into power its energy and climate policies have included withdrawing from the Paris Agreement, dismantling federal climate regulations for vehicles and power plants, and scaling back tax credits and funding for clean energy and hydrogen. As a result of the policy reversals the energy transition has slowed – but not stalled – in the U.S., with emission reductions delayed by about five years compared to what we at DNV forecast a year ago. The policy reversals in the U.S. have created a barrage of headlines which might create the impression that the global energy transition is reversing – this is certainly not the case. DNV’s Energy Transition Outlook demonstrates that, despite policy turbulence in the U.S., the global shift toward renewable energy remains resilient. The reason the global transition is robust lies across the Pacific and China’s relentless buildout and export of its renewable capacity. In 2025 alone, China is expected to install 390 GW of solar PV—56% of new global capacity—and 86 GW of wind, accounting for 60% of new installations worldwide. Chinese clean technology exports are propelling the transition in other regions, making solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, and electric vehicles more affordable and accessible than ever before. The surprising benefits of energy security Energy security has become a central driver of the global energy policy, with governments worldwide recalibrating their strategies to build resilience and reduce reliance on imports to shield their economies from geopolitical shocks. It may seem counterintuitive, but our forecast shows that the implementation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 15:09
AI Futurist Conference 2025, Presented By Argentum AI, Unites Artificial Intelligence And Web3 At Blockchain Futurist Conference

The post AI Futurist Conference 2025, Presented By Argentum AI, Unites Artificial Intelligence And Web3 At Blockchain Futurist Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Futurist Conference 2025, Presented By Argentum AI, Unites Artificial Intelligence And Web3 At Blockchain Futurist Conference – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Events AI Futurist Conference 2025, Presented by Argentum AI, Unites Artificial Intelligence and Web3 at Blockchain Futurist Conference Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ai-futurist-conference-2025-presented-by-argentum-ai-unites-artificial-intelligence-and-web3-at-blockchain-futurist-conference/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 15:08
Circle Gateway Launches on HyperEVM to Spur Cross-Chain USDC Utility Across High-Demand EVM-Compatible Chains

With the integration of the Circle Gateway on HyperEVM, users can access USDC across various chains seamlessly, removing bridges and market fragmentation.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 15:00
Short Seller Kerrisdale Targets Tom Lee’s BitMine, Calls Model ‘Extinct’

Shares of BitMine swung sharply on Wednesday after short-selling firm Kerrisdale Capital announced a bearish position the firm.
Coinstats2025/10/09 14:15
Complete Guide to Quick Commerce App Development by Comfygen Technologies: Services, Features, and…

Complete Guide to Quick Commerce App Development by Comfygen Technologies: Services, Features, and Clone App Solutions for Food, Grocery, Medicine, Beauty, and Logistics Businesses In today’s fast-paced digital economy, customers no longer want next-day delivery — they expect their food, groceries, and essentials within 10–30 minutes. This new business model is called Quick Commerce (Q-Commerce). Unlike traditional eCommerce, Q-Commerce emphasizes ultrafast delivery, hyperlocal inventory management, and real-time tracking. Businesses that embrace Quick Commerce are scaling faster, building customer loyalty, and creating new opportunities across industries like food, grocery, medicine, beauty, and logistics. To stay ahead, brands partner with a Quick Commerce app development company like Comfygen Technologies, which specializes in building scalable, user-friendly, and secure Q-Commerce solutions. Role of a Quick Commerce App Development Company A Quick Commerce app development company bridges the gap between consumer expectations and technology. Unlike regular eCommerce apps, Q-Commerce platforms must&nbsp;handle: Real-time order&nbsp;tracking Instant notifications Automated inventory management Multiple payment&nbsp;gateways Last-mile delivery optimization This requires not only skilled developers but also expertise in business workflows, supply chain, and user experience. With Comfygen Technologies, businesses gain access to a team of expert Q-Commerce app developers and mobile app developers who design end-to-end solutions tailored for startups, SMEs, and enterprises. Q-Commerce App Development Services by Comfygen Technologies At Comfygen Technologies, Quick Commerce app development services cover the complete product lifecycle: Custom Quick Commerce Mobile App Development — iOS, Android, and cross-platform solutions. End-to-End Q-Commerce Application Development — from concept to deployment. Dedicated Q-Commerce App Developers — offering flexible engagement models. Clone App Development — ready-to-deploy solutions inspired by leading Q-Commerce brands. Ongoing Maintenance &amp; Support — ensuring your app remains fast, secure, and scalable. Core Features of a Successful Quick Commerce Application A winning Q-Commerce application must&nbsp;include: Real-Time Order Tracking — Customers can track orders&nbsp;live. Smart Inventory Management — Prevents stock-outs and&nbsp;delays. Multiple Payment Options — Credit/debit cards, wallets, UPI, COD,&nbsp;etc. AI-Driven Personalization — Smart product recommendations. Customer-Centric UI/UX — Simple, intuitive, and&nbsp;fast. Scalable Architecture — Handles high order volumes during peak&nbsp;hours. Vendor &amp; Rider Management Dashboards — Seamless coordination across the supply&nbsp;chain. Popular Q-Commerce Clone App Solutions Comfygen Technologies offers custom clone apps modeled after top global Q-Commerce platforms, helping businesses launch quickly with proven business&nbsp;models: Zepto Clone App — Build your own 10-minute grocery delivery&nbsp;app. GoPuff Clone App — On-demand essentials &amp; convenience delivery. JioMart Express Clone App — Hyperlocal grocery &amp; household product delivery. Zomato Clone App &amp; Swiggy Clone App — Food delivery platforms with real-time tracking. PillPack Clone App &amp; 1mg Clone App — Pharmacy delivery and healthcare apps. ZocDoc Clone App — Online doctor appointment booking platform. XpressBees Clone &amp; Lalamove Clone App — Logistics and courier service&nbsp;apps. Nykaa Clone App &amp; Purplle Clone App — Beauty &amp; personal care eCommerce platforms. Industries Benefiting from Quick Commerce Application Development Q-Commerce is not limited to one industry — its applications are&nbsp;diverse: Food &amp; Beverage — Restaurants and cloud kitchens scaling like Zomato &amp;&nbsp;Swiggy. Grocery &amp; Daily Essentials — Hyperlocal grocery delivery like Zepto &amp; JioMart&nbsp;Express. Medicine &amp; Healthcare — Online pharmacies and healthcare apps like 1mg &amp; PillPack. Beauty &amp; Cosmetics — Personal care eCommerce like Nykaa &amp;&nbsp;Purplle. Courier &amp; Logistics — Same-day parcel delivery solutions like Lalamove &amp; XpressBees. Why Choose Comfygen Technologies for Q-Commerce App Development? Comfygen Technologies is recognized as a trusted Quick Commerce app development company because of&nbsp;its: Expert Q-Commerce Mobile App Developers — Skilled in scalable, secure, and high-performance apps. Specialization in Clone Apps — Zepto, GoPuff, Swiggy, Zomato, Nykaa, and&nbsp;more. Customizable &amp; Scalable Solutions — Adaptable to startups or enterprises. Advanced Technology Stack — AI, ML, cloud, and blockchain integrations. Proven Track Record — Successful delivery of food, grocery, medicine, beauty, and logistics apps globally. Future of Quick Commerce and Business Opportunities The future of Quick Commerce is promising: 10-minute delivery models will become the industry standard. AI and predictive analytics will improve inventory and customer personalization. Drone and autonomous delivery may become mainstream. New verticals (electronics, fashion, and services) will expand Q-Commerce beyond essentials. Businesses that adopt Q-Commerce early with partners like Comfygen Technologies will gain a competitive edge in customer loyalty and revenue&nbsp;growth. Conclusion Quick Commerce is transforming how customers shop, eat, and access essential services. With rising demand across food, grocery, medicine, beauty, and logistics, businesses need the right technology partner to&nbsp;succeed. Comfygen Technologies stands out as a leading Quick Commerce app development company, offering Q-Commerce app developers, mobile app developers, and clone app solutions for top industry models like Zepto, GoPuff, JioMart Express, Swiggy, Zomato, 1mg, PillPack, ZocDoc, Nykaa, Purplle, XpressBees, and Lalamove. By choosing Comfygen, businesses can confidently launch future-ready Quick Commerce applications that meet customer expectations and scale with market&nbsp;demand. Complete Guide to Quick Commerce App Development by Comfygen Technologies: Services, Features, and… was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/10/09 14:03
Ethereum Could Triple to $13,000 This Cycle If History Repeats, Analysts Say

Ether prices could triple from current levels if certain factors play out, mirroring the last bull market cycle, say analysts.
CryptoPotato2025/10/09 13:57
