JUP eyes $0.50 on JupUSD stablecoin launch; Check forecast

The post JUP eyes $0.50 on JupUSD stablecoin launch; Check forecast appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways JUP, the native token of the Jupiter DEX, is up by less than 1% in the last 24 hours, but could rally higher in the near term. Jupiter is developing its own stablecoin, JupUSD, thanks to its partnership with Ethana Labs. Jupiter to launch the JupUSD stablecoin Solana-based decentralized exchange Jupiter announced on Wednesday that it will launch its own stablecoin, JupUSD, by the end of the year. The team added that the stablecoin will be native to the Solana blockchain and tightly integrated across Jupiter’s ecosystem, including its perpetuals platform, lending markets, and trading interfaces. BREAKING: Jupiter is launching its own stablecoin 🥳 Built in partnership with @ethena_labs, engineered to connect the Jupiverse.$JupUSD, going live in Q4. pic.twitter.com/MWTNTwpvHJ — Jupiter (🐱, 🐐) (@JupiterExchange) October 8, 2025 Jupiter is developing the stablecoin thanks to its partnership with Ethana Labs. Furthermore, JupUSD will be fully collateralized by Ethana Labs’ USDtb, a stablecoin that’s backed by treasury funds, including BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL). JUP eyes $0.50 despite bearish PA The JUP/USD 4H chart is bearish and efficient as Jupiter has lost 7% of its value in the last seven days. The news of the development of the JupUSD stablecoin could push JUP’s price higher in the near term. The RSI of 43 is below the neutral 50, indicating that sellers are currently in control of the JUP/US pair. Furthermore, the MACD lines are within the negative territory, suggesting a bearish trend. At press time, JUP is trading at $0.4367. If the coin recovers from its slump, it could surge higher towards the TLQ and resistance level at $0.477. An extended rally would allow the coin to top the $0.50 mark for the first time since September 22.  However, failure to leverage the positive ecosystem news could see…
The health of the stock market

The post The health of the stock market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Let’s continue our theme this week on the health of stock market and who metaphorically “has the ball” – the offense or the defense. Below is a relative comparison chart where I’ve plotted all of the S&P500 SPDR sectors over the last 12 months.  Notice the sectors that have consistently ranked at the top… offensive sectors: Communications Technology Consumer Discretionary Financials Next-in-line is the index itself, followed by industrials and then the defensive sectors in utilities, real estate, and consumer staples.  Next, I created a Relative Rotation Graph (RRG), and before we get into the specifics, let’s make sure you understand what you’re looking at here. RRGs were invented by my good friend Julius de Kempenaer, and while his tool has been available on the Bloomberg terminal since 2011, you can also create your own for free at StockCharts.com, or check out what I personally use – Optuma (the 800 lb gorilla in the technical analysis software world). Now, let’s learn how it works… The middle point on the x/y axis is the benchmark – in this case, the S&P500 – and the arrows and stock symbols around it are different stocks within the S&P500. Then, as far as the four quadrants go, any stocks in the: The lower-left quadrant are lagging vs. the market The upper-left quadrant are improving vs. the market The upper-right quadrant are leading the market The lower-right quadrant are weakening vs. the market So, there are a nice handful of stocks that are currently leading the market – companies like Apple, AbbVie, Intel, APA, Tesla, Aptiv, Micron, Lam Research, Newmont, and Seagate. However, while many of these companies could continue to experience growth and high relative strength (RS) that persists over time, it’s actually better to find stocks that are pointing “northeast” and coming out of the lagging quadrant. If we focus on a few of…
Pi Network Mainnet to Get Major Upgrade in Q4, Says Expert

The post Pi Network Mainnet to Get Major Upgrade in Q4, Says Expert appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Over the past month, the Pi Network testnet has been actively testing the Protocol v23 upgrade and has made significant progress in this regard. Market experts believe that this upgrade is coming to the mainnet in Q4 2025. This upgrade brings scalability and transaction efficiency to the blockchain, which could eventually help in Pio coin price recovery moving ahead. Pi Network to Get Protocol 23 Upgrade in Q4 2025 Pi community expert Dr. Altcoin noted that the ongoing Protocol 23 upgrade is currently in the active testing phase in the Testnet version of the Pi Network. He stated that once this phase concludes successfully, with minimal or no errors, as developers will proceed with Testnet 2 before deploying the update to the Mainnet blockchain. Dr. Altcoin projected that the full Mainnet upgrade to Protocol 23 could take place by late Q4 2025 or early Q1 2026. However, he believes that this depends on the testing outcomes. The analyst also stated that the Protocol Core Team (PCT) is “known for doing things painfully slow but meticulously right,” emphasizing the team’s cautious and detail-oriented approach. The latest upgrade to the Pi Network comes along with Stellar Core Version 23.0.1. It focuses on improving scalability and transaction efficiency while laying the groundwork for future mainnet enhancements. The integration of Stellar’s v23 framework represents a major milestone in the Pi blockchain development, giving developers improved tools to test applications prior to mainnet deployment. This v23 upgrade will strengthen the network’s ability to scale efficiently and operate securely. Besides, the Pi Network has introduced two major features to its Testnet, a decentralized exchange (DEX) and an automated market maker (AMM). The additions enable users to trade tokens, create liquidity pools, and test decentralized finance (DeFi) functionalities within a secure test environment. Will Pi Coin Price…
The Q3 earnings season gets underway: A closer look

The post The Q3 earnings season gets underway: A closer look appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Here are the key points For 2025 Q3, total S&P 500 index earnings are expected to be up +5.5% from the same period last year on +6.2% higher revenues. Excluding the Tech sector contribution, Q3 earnings for the rest of the S&P 500 index would be up only +2.7% (vs. +5.5% otherwise). For the Magnificent 7 group, Q3 earnings are expected to be up +12.0% from the same period last year on +14.8% higher revenues, which would follow the group’s +26.4% earnings growth on +15.5% revenue growth in the preceding period. For the 21 S&P 500 members that have recently reported quarterly results for their fiscal quarters ending in August (part of the Q3 tally), total earnings are up +10.5% from the same period last year on +6.8% higher revenue, with 76.2% beating EPS estimates and 81.0% beating revenue estimates. Bank earnings set to give a good read on the economy JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Citigroup (C) will kick off the September-quarter reporting cycle for the Finance sector before the market opens on Tuesday, October 14th. These stocks have been impressive performers lately, even after taking into account their weakness in recent days, as the chart below shows. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research There is justifiable optimism in the market about these banks’ business prospects. Loan demand is expected to accelerate, and the peak in delinquencies is now behind us. On the capital market’s front, deal pipelines are seen as steadily getting stronger, and trading activities remain robust. A favorable monetary policy and regulatory backdrop contribute to the positive narrative surrounding JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and others in the space. On the other hand, there is uncertainty about the magnitude of moderation in economic growth resulting from the new tariff regime. Recent public commentary from management teams has…
Railgun, ZCash hit multi-month highs as privacy tokens rebound

The post Railgun, ZCash hit multi-month highs as privacy tokens rebound appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Privacy tokens like Railgun (RAIL) and ZCash (ZEC) returned to months-long highs, after the privacy narrative became relevant again. New use cases mean those tokens may become usable, despite previous regulatory concerns.  Privacy tokens like RAIL and ZEC are rallying again, as the tech is becoming relevant once again. Railgun gained attention after Ethereum announced a new privacy cluster with varied confidentiality projects. ZCash recently reiterated the ‘privacy is normal’ slogan, which aims to lead at accepting verified, but non-transparent transactions.  Privacy is Normal. https://t.co/txbjTp8jRb — Zcash 🛡️ (@Zcash) October 8, 2025 The recent trend extended the gains of ZEC from its previous rally. ZEC recently peaked at $179.46, and is currently at the $173 level. The privacy coin is now trading at levels not seen since December 2021.  ZEC had its own private rally, as traders remembered the long-running project. In the past, ZEC has held several minor recoveries, though remaining far from its initial valuation in the thousands. The coin aimed at competing with BTC, though in the end it turned into a niche asset, with some limitations to being represented on exchanges.  Privacy coins have also added unveiling technology for interacting with exchanges, removing their main obstacle to trading. Additionally, decentralized activity may offer more cross-chain opportunities for permissionless or totally anonymous activity.  While most privacy coins and tokens are in the green, for now only the top assets are showing dramatic rallies. Monero (XMR) also rose alongside the general market trend, trading above $336.  Why is ZEC making a return?  ZEC already completed a 300% rally to a new price range. This time around, the expansion was not just a random market move. ZCash privacy technology was trying to remain relevant, instead of a regulatory burden. Recently, the Zashi wallet was also added on the Solana…
7 Weeks Until SPiCE TheReunion 2025 – India’s Gaming Comeback Story

The post 7 Weeks Until SPiCE TheReunion 2025 – India’s Gaming Comeback Story appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 7 Weeks Until SPiCE TheReunion 2025 – India’s Gaming Comeback Story – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Events 7 Weeks Until SPiCE TheReunion 2025 – India’s Gaming Comeback Story Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/7-weeks-until-spice-thereunion-2025-indias-gaming-comeback-story/
Short-Term Holders Hold 18% of the BTC Supply, Data Suggests Euphoria Isn’t Close

The post Short-Term Holders Hold 18% of the BTC Supply, Data Suggests Euphoria Isn’t Close appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Short-term holders (STHs) have added roughly 450,000 BTC to their supply since July, now holding around 2.6 million BTC according to Glassnode data. STHs are defined as investors who purchased bitcoin within the past 155 days.This increase marks the third distinct cycle of rising STH activity since the start of 2024 and has typically marks a local top in the bitcoin price. The first peak occurred in April 2024, shortly after bitcoin’s March all-time high of $73,000. The second peak came in January 2025, aligning with the $110,000 all-time high, and the latest so far, the third peak has followed a new record of $126,000. Each successive cycle has seen a smaller STH cohort, suggesting that overall market euphoria and speculative behavior are gradually fading.Across these three peaks, STH supply as a share of total circulating supply has declined from 22% to 20%, and now sits at roughly 18%, according to Glassnode data. Earlier in Q1 2025, STHs held as much as 2.8 million BTC, but their supply fell to around 2.1 million BTC as bitcoin declined to $76,000. This indicates that STHs were a major driver of the selling pressure seen in April. In contrast, long-term holders (the inverse of STHs) started to reduce their position over the summer months, distributing roughly 250,000 BTC since July as bitcoin consolidated, now holding 14.5 million BTC. As Bitcoin enters its historically strongest period of the quarter, the expectation is STH supply will continue to increase and make new cycle highs to over 3 million BTC. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/08/this-trend-has-marked-local-tops-in-bitcoin-but-this-time-may-be-different
XRP’s Roller Coaster: Navigating Tight Price Channels

The cryptocurrency market witnessed a turbulent moment on October 8, when XRP attempted to cross the elusive $2.90 threshold. The effort was fleeting, however, as profit-taking ensued, pulling the price back to a close near $2.85.Continue Reading:XRP’s Roller Coaster: Navigating Tight Price Channels
Citi invests in stablecoin firm BVNK, its valuation now exceeds $750M

The post Citi invests in stablecoin firm BVNK, its valuation now exceeds $750M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Citi has invested in stablecoin infrastructure company BVNK through its venture capital arm. BVNK co-founder Chris Harmse confirmed the company’s current valuation exceeds its previously reported $750 million mark. Citi Ventures, Citigroup’s venture capital arm, has invested in BVNK, a London-based stablecoin payment infrastructure provider, pushing the startup’s valuation above $750 million, said Chris Harmse, co-founder of BVNK, in a recent interview with CNBC. The size of Citi’s investment remains under wraps. The deal comes after BVNK secured backing from Visa Ventures in May, which marked Visa’s first major step into the stablecoin infrastructure. Like Visa, Citi has been exploring ways to integrate digital assets into its operations. The bank is reportedly considering offering custody services for stablecoins and the assets backing crypto exchange-traded funds. Stablecoin transaction volume has reached nearly $9 trillion over the past 12 months, according to Visa, with the total market value of existing stablecoins surpassing $300 billion, based on CoinMarketCap data. Last month, analysts at Citi revised their forecast for the stablecoin market, predicting its market cap will reach $4 trillion by 2030. Stablecoins, according to Citi, will not disrupt the banking sector but will contribute to reimagining the financial system, alongside innovations such as tokenized bank deposits. BVNK is rapidly expanding its US operations with full 50-state coverage, a strong regulatory footing, and growing transaction volumes. The company recently established offices in San Francisco and New York City, building a strong US presence. “You are seeing with the GENIUS Act coming through, and regulatory clarity, an explosion of demand for building on top of stablecoin infrastructure,” Harmse told CNBC. The US has become BVNK’s fastest-growing market over the last 12-18 months. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/citi-stablecoin-infrastructure-bvnk/
Stablecoins to boost US dollar demand by $1.4T

The post Stablecoins to boost US dollar demand by $1.4T appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analysts at JPMorgan say that stablecoins have the potential to generate at least $1.4 trillion in demand for U.S. dollars by 2027, considering most of the market is backed by the currency. Summary JPMorgan has predicted that the U.S dollar will receive a $1.4 trillion boost in demand following the rising wave of stablecoin adoption. At press time, the stablecoin market is dominated by USD-pegged tokens, contributing to more than 90% of the total market cap. Tether’s USDT alone dominates the market by nearly 60%. According to a note from the bank, the rapid growth of the stablecoin market could potentially lift the U.S. dollar along with it. Instead of dethroning the fiat-currency and taking over as the dominant payment instrument, analysts from JPMorgan predict the adoption of dollar-pegged tokens could generate about $1.4 trillion in demand for U.S dollars by 2027. This massive increase can be attributed to overseas investors adopting the token for transactions and investments, which would require them to convert local currencies into tokens that are backed by the U.S-dollar or equivalents of it. Some are backed by U.S. treasuries, bonds and other dollar-based assets. “Whether such a high-end scenario growth trajectory will actually play out remains to be seen, but if it does, stablecoin-related dollar inflows could become cumulatively significant,” said JPMorgan in its official statement. The stablecoin market is projected to reach $2 trillion in the next two years | Source: DeFi Llama Although there has been an increase in the number tokens backed by other fiat-currencies, such as the ruble-backed A7A5 and Circle’s euro-pegged EURC (EURC), none have managed to surpass the domination of USD-backed tokens. According to data from CoinGecko, USD tokens make up more than $300 billion of the $304 billion-valued market cap. This means that more than 90% of these…
