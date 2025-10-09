Exchange MEXC
/
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
/
2025-10-13 Monday
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
FTX Creditor, David Morris, Discusses SBF’s Fraud, FTX Collapse
The post FTX Creditor, David Morris, Discusses SBF’s Fraud, FTX Collapse appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sunil Kavuri hosts David Morris to analyze Sam Bankman-Fried’s psychology. Morris authored a November 2022 article identifying FTX crimes before the arrest. The podcast covers the $10 billion fraud affecting 1 million FTX customers globally. FTX creditor Sunil Kavuri has released a podcast episode with crypto journalist David Morris examining the psychological factors behind Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraud. Kavuri lost over 1.8 million pounds to the FTX collapse and has appeared in multiple documentaries covering the exchange failure. Morris is the author of the upcoming book “Stealing the Future: Sam Bankman-Fried, Elite Fraud and the Cult of Techno Utopia,” scheduled for release on November 11. The 340-page work analyzes the $10 billion fraud that affected approximately 1 million customers worldwide. Joe Bankman: ‘the guy you recommend to head international legal supervision…has already been on tape advising somebody on how to cover up a fraud’ –@davidzmorris ‘it was the famed short seller Marc Cohodes @AlderLaneEggs…literally said that was the smoking gun before it all… pic.twitter.com/LFQKfptWBd — Sunil (FTX Creditor Champion) (@sunil_trades) October 8, 2025 The conversation explored Morris’s background covering cryptocurrency exchange frauds since 2013. He previously reported on QuadrigaCX, a Canadian exchange where the CEO allegedly died in India while holding all private keys, and exposed the Luna/Terra collapse before its implosion. CoinDesk Investigation Triggered FTX’s Unraveling Morris discussed how CoinDesk reporter Ian Allison obtained the Alameda Research balance sheet showing approximately $5 billion in FTX-issued tokens. The November 2, 2022, scoop revealed the close financial relationship between the supposedly independent entities. The revelation proved critical because Sam Bankman-Fried had repeatedly claimed no involvement with Alameda Research operations. Trial evidence later showed he actively directed activities at the trading firm while maintaining public distance. Morris wrote an influential article on November 30, 2022, titled “FTX’s Collapse was a Crime, not an…
COM
$0.012552
+22.93%
1
$0.004043
+11.50%
FUTURE
$0.1167
+3.21%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 15:35
Compartilhar
Why Is Bitcoin Going Up This October? BTC Price Prediction and the Next Crypto to Explode According to Analysts
Bitcoin has been on a tear in Q4, recently hitting an all-time high of $126,000. But while Bitcoin (BTC) is grabbing the headlines with its October pump, the real opportunity for investors lies elsewhere. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi protocol for the next generation, is in Phase 6 of presale, at a low price of […]
WHY
$0.00000002216
+3.06%
BTC
$114,739.37
+3.64%
PUMP
$0.004183
+12.44%
Compartilhar
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/09 15:30
Compartilhar
BlockDAG vs Remittix vs Pepeto: Analysts Pick the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now
The post BlockDAG vs Remittix vs Pepeto: Analysts Pick the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The 2025 presale season is crowded with projects competing for investor attention. Remittix (RTX) has secured over $25.6M with its cross-border wallet, while BlockDAG (BDAG) has pulled in a staggering $410M ahead of its October 1 Deployment Event. Yet, amid the giants, one meme-powered presale is stealing the spotlight: Pepeto (PEPETO). With its live demo …
NOW
$0.00367
-1.07%
CROSS
$0.1385
+2.73%
WALLET
$0.02465
+7.22%
Compartilhar
CoinPedia
2025/10/09 15:22
Compartilhar
BNB Could Reposition Beyond Memecoins as YZi Labs Unveils $1B Builder Fund and Network Upgrades
The post BNB Could Reposition Beyond Memecoins as YZi Labs Unveils $1B Builder Fund and Network Upgrades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNB chain is pursuing an ecosystem overhaul led by YZi Labs’ new $1B Builder Fund to attract DeFi, AI, tokenization and DeSci projects. The move aims to broaden utility beyond memecoins by funding builders, improving infrastructure, and leveraging BNB’s large user base and recent network upgrades. BNB chain overhaul: YZi Labs’ $1B Builder Fund to fund DeFi, AI and tokenization builders — learn what it means for BNB adoption and price action. What is driving the BNB chain ecosystem overhaul? BNB chain overhaul stems from YZi Labs’ announcement of a $1B Builder Fund and recent protocol upgrades that reduced block times and fees. The initiative seeks to diversify on-chain activity beyond memecoins by funding builders in DeFi, AI, tokenization and decentralized science. How will YZi Labs’ $1B Builder Fund affect BNB development? The fund supplies early capital and resources to founders building on BNB, prioritizing projects that address real-world pain points. YZi Labs—led by Ella Zhang—cited the chain’s 460 million user reach and improved performance as key advantages for founders. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clear interface, precise orders Sharp entries & exits with actionable alerts. 👉 Create free account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧠 Smarter tools. Better decisions. Depth analytics and risk features in one view. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🎯 Take control of entries & exits Set alerts, define stops, execute consistently. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🛠️ From idea to execution Turn setups into plans with practical order types. 👉 Join now → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📋 Trade your plan Watchlists and routing that support focus. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📊 Precision without the noise Data‑first workflows for active traders. 👉 Sign up → The fund targets DeFi,…
BNB
$1,298.58
+15.67%
FUND
$0.01383
-29.79%
COM
$0.012552
+22.93%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 15:20
Compartilhar
Hoskinson Says Everything Is Getting Better in the Cardano Ecosystem
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has expressed excitement over the recent developments in the ADA ecosystem, stating that everything is getting better. Self-acclaimed Chief Meme Officer (CMO) Mintern shared a clip containing these details in an X post on Wednesday.Visit Website
ADA
$0.7042
+11.26%
MEME
$0.001795
+10.59%
CLIP
$0.00001845
-2.07%
Compartilhar
Coinstats
2025/10/09 15:11
Compartilhar
Markt in evenwicht: Bitcoin koers stabiel, AI coins verrassen
Na een rustige dag op de markt zien we een gemixte stemming onder de grote crypto’s. De totale liquidaties blijven met $362.83 miljoen aan de lage kant, wat duidt op een relatief stabiele markt zonder extreme volatiliteit. Toch zijn er een aantal opvallende stijgers én flinke dalers, wat zorgt voor... Het bericht Markt in evenwicht: Bitcoin koers stabiel, AI coins verrassen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
AI
$0.0823
+8.28%
DAG
$0.02305
+1.63%
OP
$0.4793
+4.85%
Compartilhar
Coinstats
2025/10/09 15:11
Compartilhar
What can we build on massively scalable blockchains?
The post What can we build on massively scalable blockchains? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > What can we build on massively scalable blockchains? With the BSV Teranode upgrade rolling out, massively scalable blockchain technology is finally here. Teranode can process 1 million transactions per second with fees of fractions of a cent—enough to process all of Visa’s (NASDAQ: V) annual transactions in just 59 hours. With this in mind, let’s look at what we can finally build in the era of scalable blockchain technology. A new internet While specific applications are interesting, let’s take a step back and focus on the bigger picture. The BSV blockchain enables us to rearchitect the internet into a pay-per-packet model. Rather than everyone paying a fixed monthly fee regardless of how much data they use, we can now charge micro cents per MB or KB. Slowly, we’d replace ISPs with metered peer-to-peer mesh networks. Micropayments at scale will allow us to create an ad-free web, too. Publishers will get paid fractions of a cent per page load, image, or video watched. This eliminates ad networks, allowing creators to receive payment instantly with electronic cash. Machine-to-machine commerce also becomes a real possibility. Every API call could cost fractions of a cent, allowing OpenAI, Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and all software developers to charge per action rather than rely on subscriptions. Next-generation content economy The last section touched on this, but it’s worth expanding on. The creator economy is broken—with everyone relying on centralized middlemen who control the flow of funds—and scalable, peer-to-peer blockchains can fix that. Micro and nanopayments allow us to stream payments for media. For example, musicians, journalists, and artists can get paid per second of streamed content. Payments can even be split in real-time, with distribution platforms getting a cut of the action. Aside from charging per interaction, creators…
COM
$0.012552
+22.93%
BSV
$23.04
+6.96%
HERE
$0.00021
+0.47%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 15:02
Compartilhar
OpenAI Transforms ChatGPT into a Platform Operating System
Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/openai-chatgpt-platform-os/
COM
$0.012552
+22.93%
Compartilhar
Coinstats
2025/10/09 14:59
Compartilhar
Solana treasury company Helius eyes 5% of supply, public listing to boost strategy
The post Solana treasury company Helius eyes 5% of supply, public listing to boost strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana treasury company Helius is ramping up its digital asset strategy with a bold plan to acquire 5% of all SOL tokens and a strategic push toward public listing in Hong Kong. Summary Solana treasury company Helius plans to accumulate over 5% of SOL supply, worth over $6 billion. The firm recently rebranded as Solana Company and targets a Hong Kong listing within six months. Solana Company currently holds 2.2 million SOL and aims to deploy $15 million in cash to expand its crypto treasury. Helius Medical Technologies, now rebranded as Solana Company, is intensifying its treasury strategy. Executive Chairman Joseph Chee revealed this in a recent interview, stating that the company plans to acquire up to 5%, around over $6 billion of the total Solana supply, to position itself as a major institutional holder within the ecosystem. Chee also announced plans to pursue a secondary public listing in Hong Kong within the next six months, pending market capitalization and regulatory benchmarks. “We will come here as soon as possible,” he stated, signaling a strategic move to align with Asia’s growing crypto infrastructure. The executive justified the company’s preference for a Solana treasury over an Ethereum-based one, citing Solana’s higher transaction throughput, over 1,500 transactions per second, which he believes offers superior scalability and cost-efficiency. He added that the emphasis on performance aligns with the company’s broader commitment to long-term ecosystem growth. Meanwhile, the firm has secured backing from institutions such as, Pantera Capital, Xia Yan Capital, and formalized a partnership with the Solana Foundation to drive ecosystem-level development across Asia. Solana treasury bids gain traction The latest move builds on Solana Company’s recent report that it now holds over 2.2 million SOL (SOL), and intends to deploy $15 million in cash to expand its digital asset treasury. The growing…
PUBLIC
$0.03466
+1.64%
BOOST
$0.0842
-0.96%
COM
$0.012552
+22.93%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 14:53
Compartilhar
HSBC seeks 100% control of Hang Seng bank in $37bn buyout
HSBC has proposed a HK$106 billion privatization of Hang Seng Bank through a scheme of arrangement.
BANK
$0.15145
+11.54%
Compartilhar
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/09 14:48
Compartilhar
Notícias em alta
Mais
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future
The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple
MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million
Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?
HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.