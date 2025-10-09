What can we build on massively scalable blockchains?

With the BSV Teranode upgrade rolling out, massively scalable blockchain technology is finally here. Teranode can process 1 million transactions per second with fees of fractions of a cent—enough to process all of Visa's (NASDAQ: V) annual transactions in just 59 hours. With this in mind, let's look at what we can finally build in the era of scalable blockchain technology. A new internet While specific applications are interesting, let's take a step back and focus on the bigger picture. The BSV blockchain enables us to rearchitect the internet into a pay-per-packet model. Rather than everyone paying a fixed monthly fee regardless of how much data they use, we can now charge micro cents per MB or KB. Slowly, we'd replace ISPs with metered peer-to-peer mesh networks. Micropayments at scale will allow us to create an ad-free web, too. Publishers will get paid fractions of a cent per page load, image, or video watched. This eliminates ad networks, allowing creators to receive payment instantly with electronic cash. Machine-to-machine commerce also becomes a real possibility. Every API call could cost fractions of a cent, allowing OpenAI, Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and all software developers to charge per action rather than rely on subscriptions. Next-generation content economy The last section touched on this, but it's worth expanding on. The creator economy is broken—with everyone relying on centralized middlemen who control the flow of funds—and scalable, peer-to-peer blockchains can fix that. Micro and nanopayments allow us to stream payments for media. For example, musicians, journalists, and artists can get paid per second of streamed content. Payments can even be split in real-time, with distribution platforms getting a cut of the action. Aside from charging per interaction, creators…