Bitcoin Could Face Historic Supply Crunch as Spot ETF Inflows Accelerate
The post Bitcoin Could Face Historic Supply Crunch as Spot ETF Inflows Accelerate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Bitcoin supply crunch is underway as institutional buying through spot ETFs far outstrips new issuance, creating sustained scarcity and upward price pressure. Institutions bought ~944,000 BTC in 2025 while miners produced ~127,000 BTC, making ETF demand a dominant driver of market liquidity and allocation decisions. Institutional demand exceeds new issuance: Spot ETF inflows of $5–$10B per quarter are creating predictable, large-scale buying. Bitwise data: institutions acquired ~944,000 BTC vs ~127,000 BTC mined in 2025. Bitcoin supply crunch: Institutional buying via spot ETFs outpaces new issuance—learn how this scarcity affects price action and institutional allocation. Read now. What is the Bitcoin supply crunch? Bitcoin supply crunch refers to a market condition where institutional demand for BTC, especially via spot ETFs, outpaces new Bitcoin issuance. This creates persistent scarcity, shifts price drivers toward allocation flows, and reduces the influence of retail-driven volatility. How are spot ETFs driving institutional buying? Spot ETFs provide regulated access, transparent pricing, and settlement infrastructure that large allocators trust. Quarterly inflows of $5–$10 billion via these vehicles create steady, predictable purchases. According to Bitwise and industry commentary,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 16:14