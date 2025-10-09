2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
CryptoQuant Report: Low Bitcoin Profit-Taking May Signal Continued Rally Toward $160K–$200K

CryptoQuant Report: Low Bitcoin Profit-Taking May Signal Continued Rally Toward $160K–$200K

The post CryptoQuant Report: Low Bitcoin Profit-Taking May Signal Continued Rally Toward $160K–$200K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Bitcoin profit-taking is unusually low despite record highs, signaling continued accumulation and limited selling pressure that supports further upside. CryptoQuant’s data show only 0.26M BTC realized in 30 days and minimal long-term holder movement, implying the rally may extend toward higher targets. Low realized profits: 0.26 million BTC taken in 30 days, roughly $30B. Long-term holders moved just 5,000 BTC this month, indicating strong conviction. CryptoQuant projects a potential range of $160,000–$200,000 if demand holds steady. Bitcoin profit-taking remains muted at record highs; CryptoQuant data point to ongoing accumulation and possible upside—read on for analysis and outlook. CryptoQuant reports low Bitcoin profit-taking despite record highs above $126K, suggesting strong holder confidence and potential rally continuation. What is Bitcoin profit-taking saying about the current market? Bitcoin profit-taking is currently low, with only 0.26 million BTC realized in the past 30 days, indicating most investors are accumulating rather than selling. This limited profit extraction suggests the market lacks the exhaustion typically seen near cycle tops and may support further price appreciation. How do realized profits and long-term holder activity affect price…
MAY
MAY$0.03023+4.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+22.92%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09031+7.39%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 16:35
Compartilhar
Pound Sterling slides further against US Dollar ahead of Fed Powell’s speech

Pound Sterling slides further against US Dollar ahead of Fed Powell’s speech

The post Pound Sterling slides further against US Dollar ahead of Fed Powell’s speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its losing streak for the third trading day against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair slides to near 1.3365 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounds after a slight corrective move. In the European session, the DXY, which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, bounces back to near the two-month high of 99.00 after correcting to near 98.70. Three-week-long rally in the US Dollar faced slight selling pressure after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes on Thursday of the September policy meeting, which stated that officials were confident about adjusting interest rates on the downside amid growing labour market risks. On inflation, policymakers expressed relief, stating that upside risks to price pressures have either diminished or not increased. The FOMC Minutes also showed that officials judged it would likely be “appropriate to ease policy further over the remainder of 2025”. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders also see a 78.6% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in each of its two remaining policy meetings this year. For more cues on the monetary policy outlook, investors await the speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Community Bank Conference in Washington, scheduled for 12:30 GMT. Investors would like to know the overall impact of the ongoing US government shutdown on the economic and monetary policy outlook. Pound Sterling trades lower against its major currency peers The Pound Sterling underperforms its major currency peers on Thursday, with investors turning cautious over the United Kingdom (UK) economic outlook ahead of the Autumn Budget release in late November. On Wednesday, UK Chief Secretary to the Treasury James Murray stated that the administration would not allow agencies to use emergency funds to fund…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+22.92%
NEAR
NEAR$2.445+7.94%
1
1$0.004042+11.47%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 16:30
Compartilhar
NZD/USD falls below 0.5800 as traders adopt caution ahead of Fed Powell’s speech

NZD/USD falls below 0.5800 as traders adopt caution ahead of Fed Powell’s speech

The post NZD/USD falls below 0.5800 as traders adopt caution ahead of Fed Powell’s speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NZD/USD extends its losses for the third successive session, trading around 0.5770 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) gains ground ahead of the speech by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell due later in the day. However, the Greenback may face challenges as the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes from the September meeting suggested policymakers are leaning toward further rate cuts this year. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in a 92.5% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in October and an 78% possibility of another reduction in December. Fed policymakers noted it would likely be appropriate to ease policy further over the remainder of 2025. Some officials mentioned the financial conditions, suggesting that policy may not be particularly restrictive. Most participants judged downside risks to employment to have increased, while upside risks to inflation had either diminished or not increased. Traders may adopt caution as the US government shutdown entered its ninth day with no sign of progress, as the Senate on Wednesday once again rejected competing funding proposals from Republicans and Democrats to end the stalemate. The NZD/USD pair also faced challenges as the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) struggled after a surprise larger-than-expected rate cut by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday. The central bank decided to cut its Official Cash Rate by 50 bps to 2.50%, the lowest level since July 2022. Traders are also expecting a 25 bps RBNZ rate cut at the next meeting in November. New Zealand Dollar FAQs The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+22.92%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02364+13.43%
MAY
MAY$0.03023+4.24%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 16:24
Compartilhar
Top 6 Tokens to Hold for the 2026 Bull Peak: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, and a Presale AI Sleeper Called Ozak AI

Top 6 Tokens to Hold for the 2026 Bull Peak: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, and a Presale AI Sleeper Called Ozak AI

The cryptocurrency market has reached a decisive stage. Analysts believe the next bull peak of 2026 has the potential to give early investors record-breaking gains. History shows that every cycle favors both established giants and hidden gems. Balancing safety with risk often secures the most rewarding results. With that perspective, six tokens stand out as [...] The post Top 6 Tokens to Hold for the 2026 Bull Peak: BTC, ETH, SOL, LINK, ADA, and a Presale AI Sleeper Called Ozak AI appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002075+9.09%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,763.3+3.67%
Compartilhar
Blockonomi2025/10/09 16:20
Compartilhar
Polymarket could soon launch a token and the airdrop could be massive

Polymarket could soon launch a token and the airdrop could be massive

Polymarket CEO has set the crypto X abuzz with a cryptic tweet hinting at a potential POLY token launch, with some community members speculating it could be the biggest airdrop ever. Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan has sparked buzz across the…
SOON
SOON$0.9017+6.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00916+6.38%
Everscale
EVER$0.01821+4.77%
Compartilhar
Crypto.news2025/10/09 16:19
Compartilhar
Bitcoin Could Face Historic Supply Crunch as Spot ETF Inflows Accelerate

Bitcoin Could Face Historic Supply Crunch as Spot ETF Inflows Accelerate

The post Bitcoin Could Face Historic Supply Crunch as Spot ETF Inflows Accelerate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Bitcoin supply crunch is underway as institutional buying through spot ETFs far outstrips new issuance, creating sustained scarcity and upward price pressure. Institutions bought ~944,000 BTC in 2025 while miners produced ~127,000 BTC, making ETF demand a dominant driver of market liquidity and allocation decisions. Institutional demand exceeds new issuance: Spot ETF inflows of $5–$10B per quarter are creating predictable, large-scale buying. Bitwise data: institutions acquired ~944,000 BTC vs ~127,000 BTC mined in 2025. Bitcoin supply crunch: Institutional buying via spot ETFs outpaces new issuance—learn how this scarcity affects price action and institutional allocation. Read now. What is the Bitcoin supply crunch? Bitcoin supply crunch refers to a market condition where institutional demand for BTC, especially via spot ETFs, outpaces new Bitcoin issuance. This creates persistent scarcity, shifts price drivers toward allocation flows, and reduces the influence of retail-driven volatility. How are spot ETFs driving institutional buying? Spot ETFs provide regulated access, transparent pricing, and settlement infrastructure that large allocators trust. Quarterly inflows of $5–$10 billion via these vehicles create steady, predictable purchases. According to Bitwise and industry commentary,…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+22.92%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09031+7.39%
Propy
PRO$0.6417-3.51%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 16:14
Compartilhar
Limitless Public Sale Massively Oversubscribed on Kaito’s Capital Launchpad

Limitless Public Sale Massively Oversubscribed on Kaito’s Capital Launchpad

Limitless token sale attracts $200M+ in pledges on Kaito Capital Launchpad with 200x oversubscription. Explore the allocation model and market impact.
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03466+1.64%
Kaito
KAITO$1.1574+8.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00916+6.38%
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 16:10
Compartilhar
Citi invests in stablecoin firm BVNK as Wall Street deepens crypto push

Citi invests in stablecoin firm BVNK as Wall Street deepens crypto push

Citigroup’s venture arm has invested in London-based stablecoin firm BVNK as Wall Street accelerates its push into blockchain-powered payments. Citigroup’s venture arm, Citi Ventures, has invested in BVNK, a London-based stablecoin infrastructure firm building global payment rails for digital assets.BVNK declined to disclose the size of Citi’s investment or its current valuation. However, co-founder Chris Harmse told CNBC that the valuation now exceeds the $750 million reported at its last funding round. The firm is already backed by major investors, including Coinbase and Tiger Global.“You’re seeing an explosion of demand for building on top of stablecoin infrastructure,” Harmse told CNBC.Read more
EPNS
PUSH$0.02818+8.13%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00367-1.07%
Major
MAJOR$0.11158+28.77%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 16:04
Compartilhar
Glassnode Explains Two Key Drivers Behind Rally to $126K

Glassnode Explains Two Key Drivers Behind Rally to $126K

The post Glassnode Explains Two Key Drivers Behind Rally to $126K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s latest breakout is being fueled by institutions and steady on-chain demand rather than speculation, according to new data from Glassnode. In the Oct. 8 edition of its “The Week On-chain” newsletter, the analytics firm said bitcoin’s surge to a new all-time high near $126,000 earlier this week was powered by strong ETF inflows and consistent accumulation from smaller market participants. The move pushed bitcoin into fresh price discovery before consolidating near $122,500 on Wednesday. ETF demand returns Glassnode said more than $2.2 billion flowed into U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs within a single week, marking one of the strongest waves of institutional buying since April. Those inflows reversed the mild redemptions seen in September and helped absorb much of the available supply on exchanges. The firm noted that the fourth quarter has historically been bitcoin’s most favorable season, as professional investors often rebalance portfolios toward higher-risk assets such as crypto and small-cap stocks. Sustained ETF demand, it added, could continue to anchor prices as year-end approaches. Smaller holders drive accumulation Glassnode’s on-chain data show that mid-tier holders, or wallets containing between 10 and 1,000 BTC, have been the main buyers behind the latest leg higher. These accounts have apparently steadily increased their balances while larger whales have taken moderate profits, creating what the firm described as a “more organic accumulation phase.” Nearly 97% of circulating supply is now in profit, a level that typically marks late-stage bull cycles but does not yet show signs of exhaustion. The report highlighted the $117,000–$120,000 zone as a key area of on-chain support, with roughly 190,000 BTC last transacted there — a price range where new buyers may step in if markets pull back. Leverage adds a note of caution While Glassnode described market conditions as “robust but maturing,” it cautioned that futures open…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+22.92%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05762+9.00%
NEAR
NEAR$2.445+7.94%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 16:04
Compartilhar
5 Essential Factors Driving Its Increasing Value

5 Essential Factors Driving Its Increasing Value

In recent developments, XRP has gained renewed momentum as it moves beyond speculation towards tangible real-world use cases and institutional adoption. Following the resolution of its legal battles and increasing regulatory clarity across key markets, XRP is emerging as a viable player in cross-border payments, loyalty programs, and blockchain-based financial services. Growing network effects and [...]
XRP
XRP$2.5504+9.01%
RealLink
REAL$0.07138+3.70%
CROSS
CROSS$0.13848+2.72%
Compartilhar
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/09 15:42
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.