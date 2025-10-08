2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
BitMine Stock Drops After Kerrisdale Capital Issues Short Seller Report

TLDR BitMine stock fell after Kerrisdale Capital published a short report criticizing the company’s business model of selling shares to buy Ethereum Kerrisdale claims BitMine issued over $10 billion in new stock over three months, approximately $170 million per day The short seller criticized a recent $365 million stock offering as a “discounted giveaway” despite [...] The post BitMine Stock Drops After Kerrisdale Capital Issues Short Seller Report appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 16:40
UK Appoints Digital Markets Champion to Lead Tokenization of Financial Markets

The post UK Appoints Digital Markets Champion to Lead Tokenization of Financial Markets appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The United Kingdom is stepping deeper into the blockchain era, as the government prepares to appoint a “digital markets champion” to spearhead its efforts in tokenizing wholesale financial markets, Bloomberg reported.  This move reflects the UK’s growing ambition to modernize its financial infrastructure and keep pace with the global race toward digital finance and blockchain-driven …
CoinPedia2025/10/09 16:35
Square Launches Bitcoin Payment Service for US Merchants

TLDR Square now allows US merchants to accept Bitcoin payments at checkout with zero processing fees until January 1, 2027 Merchants can automatically convert up to 50% of their daily card sales into Bitcoin and store it in an integrated wallet The service is available to over 4 million Square merchants across the US, excluding [...] The post Square Launches Bitcoin Payment Service for US Merchants appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 16:23
XRP, Cardano and BullZilla Presale, Coins to Join This Week

The post XRP, Cardano and BullZilla Presale, Coins to Join This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover why XRP, Cardano, and BullZilla are the top coins to join this week as momentum and deflation reshape crypto’s Q4. XRP and Cardano have reignited attention across the altcoin market as volatility tightens and investors search for fresh opportunities. Market swings have brought both legacy assets and new meme contenders into sharper focus. Among them, BullZilla ($BZIL) is emerging as one of the most promising coins to join this week, drawing thousands of new holders with its live presale mechanics. Over the past 24 hours, XRP slipped 4.41% to $2.85 while Cardano fell 6.41% to $0.8141. Despite short-term weakness, traders continue rotating capital into projects showing structural innovation and rapid presale acceleration. This is where BullZilla’s progressive model has begun to dominate the conversation. BullZilla’s roaring momentum, driven by real-time price climbs and visible supply burns, has positioned it as a standout opportunity among active coins to join this week for investors seeking both story and substance. BullZilla ($BZIL): The Apex Presale That’s Changing the Game BullZilla ($BZIL) is rewriting the rules of meme-coin launches and emerging as one of the most exciting coins to join this week. Built on Ethereum and currently in its 5th stage (Roar Drop Incoming), the token trades at $0.0001324 with more than 2,700 holders and $840,000+ raised. Its power lies in the Roar Burn Mechanism, a live deflationary system that removes tokens every time a new chapter in its 24-part storyline is unlocked, creating visible scarcity and constant upward momentum. With a total supply of $160 billion $BZIL, half dedicated to presale, the project uses an automated engine that raises the token price every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours,whichever comes first. Early investors from Stage 5D already see a possible 3,881.42% ROI toward the listing price of $0.00527, while first-stage…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 16:18
FOMC Meeting Today and Jerome Powell Speech Set to Impact Crypto Market

The post FOMC Meeting Today and Jerome Powell Speech Set to Impact Crypto Market appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News All eyes are on the Federal Reserve Meeting Today as the central bank prepares to release its latest meeting minutes, and crypto markets are closely watching for signals on future policy moves. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will also speak today at 8:30 a.m. EST, giving further guidance on the pace of potential rate cuts expected later this month. FOMC Minutes Signal Potential Rate Cuts The recently released minutes show a dovish stance from most FOMC participants. Economic growth in the first half of 2025 slowed compared to the same period last year, driven by weaker domestic spending, softening wage growth, and a slight rise in unemployment to 4.3%. Inflation remains elevated, with total PCE at 2.7% and core PCE at 2.9%, influenced in part by tariffs and supply chain pressures. Nearly all Fed officials expect the federal funds rate to decline soon, with a 25-basis-point cut already in place and more easing likely later in the year. Officials emphasized the need for a careful approach, striking a balance between the risks of inflation and employment concerns, while also considering the potential effects of technology and AI on economic growth. Impact on Crypto Markets  Bitcoin is trading near $122,400, with the broader crypto market capitalization around $2.44 trillion. Traders are positioning ahead of Powell’s speech, as lower interest rates typically push capital toward risk assets like cryptocurrencies. Altcoins are following Bitcoin’s momentum, with some showing strong short-term gains, though analysts warn of potential volatility. Powell’s remarks today will be closely watched for any indication of how aggressive the Fed will be with future rate cuts. If the Fed signals continued easing, crypto markets could benefit from increased liquidity and positive sentiment. A cautious tone, on the other hand, could lead to short-term swings as investors adjust expectations. Overall, the combination of dovish FOMC minutes and Powell’s upcoming speech is likely to shape crypto market trends in the coming weeks, particularly for Bitcoin and major altcoins.
Coinstats2025/10/09 16:14
Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization with ERC-3643 Standard

Zug, Switzerland, 8th October 2025, Chainwire
CryptoPotato2025/10/09 16:14
Ethereum Foundation Forms 47-Member Privacy Cluster to Make Privacy ‘First-Class Property’

The Ethereum Foundation announced Wednesday the formation of a 47-member Privacy Cluster coordinated by Blockscout founder, Igor Barinov. The initiative expands on efforts dating back to 2018 through the Privacy and Scaling Explorations team, which has built over 50 open-source research projects and released key primitives, including Semaphore for anonymous signaling, MACI for private voting, and zkEmail. Five-Track Strategy Targets Surveillance Vulnerabilities The cluster unites top researchers, engineers, and cryptographers to tackle five key areas. These areas include private reads and writes for seamless payments and interactions without surveillance, private proving for portable verification, private identities through selective disclosure, privacy experience improvements, and institutional adoption through a dedicated task force. The foundation is also developing Kohaku, a privacy-preserving wallet and open-source SDK designed to make strong cryptography accessible for mainstream users. The move follows a September rebrand of the Privacy and Scaling Explorations team to Privacy Stewards for Ethereum, which shifted focus from cryptography exploration to problem-first solutions addressing surveillance vulnerabilities. That transformation introduced a roadmap warning that without robust privacy protections, Ethereum risks becoming “the backbone of global surveillance rather than global freedom.” The team emphasized that institutions and users would migrate elsewhere if private transactions, identity, and data remain compromised by public blockchain transparency. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin laid the philosophical groundwork for this expansion in April when he published “Why I Support Privacy,” urging the Web3 community to treat privacy as essential to decentralization amid growing concerns over AI-driven surveillance and data misuse. Buterin argued that information is power, and when centralized, it risks distorting democratic balance. Just days before then, he released an accompanying roadmap on April 11 outlining four areas for enhancing privacy, including anonymous payments, application-level privacy, secure data access, and network obfuscation. From Philosophy to Protocol Implementation Buterin’s roadmap called for Ethereum wallets to integrate tools like Railgun and Privacy Pools to create “shielded balances” enabling private-by-default transactions. He advocated generating unique addresses per dApp to eliminate traceable links between applications while supporting standards like FOCIL and EIP-7701 to reduce reliance on public transaction relays. The proposal offered a structured path requiring minimal changes to Ethereum’s Layer-1 consensus, promising near-term benefits without overhauling the network’s core. The urgency also stems from warnings by industry veterans like Petro Golovko of British Gold Trust, who argued in an August interview with Cryptonews that public blockchains expose salaries, business deals, and balance sheets, making crypto “unusable for regular people and impossible for institutions.” Golovko compared current blockchain transparency to the pre-SSL internet when users refused to enter credit card numbers due to a lack of encryption, maintaining that crypto remains stuck in this vulnerable phase. European regulatory pressure adds another layer of urgency. In June, Ethereum community member Eugenio Reggianini outlined GDPR compliance practices requiring personal data to remain off-chain, with blockchain nodes relaying only encrypted references or proofs rather than identifiable information. The proposal called for assigning data controller status to front-end actors like wallets and dApps while lower-layer infrastructure processes only anonymized data. Building the Infrastructure for Mass Adoption The Institutional Privacy Task Force, launched in collaboration with the EF EcoDev Enterprise team, specifically targets adoption blockers by translating regulatory and operational requirements into privacy specifications and proof-of-concepts across real-world assets, funds, payments, trading, and compliance. This addresses concerns that no board will approve systems exposing supply chains or financial operations globally, limiting crypto to speculation rather than serious commerce. Projects are already implementing advanced solutions. Aster, a multi-chain decentralized exchange, uses zero-knowledge proofs to separate order intent from execution, keeping trade details confidential while ensuring settlement transparency. The platform employs a multi-node order book to prevent front-running and MEV attacks, enabling fast self-custodial trading with privacy at the core. The foundation’s commitment extends across the full stack from cutting-edge cryptography and institutional pilots to everyday user experience, aiming to complement the hundreds of privacy projects already operating across the crypto ecosystem. PSE continues as a team focused on early research and development under Andy’s leadership, while new privacy-related projects form under the expanded cluster structure. The foundation emphasized that privacy deserves to be a “first-class property” of the Ethereum ecosystem for individuals and institutions alike
CryptoNews2025/10/09 16:07
Crypto Warning Issued by UK’s Leading Investment Platform

The post Crypto Warning Issued by UK’s Leading Investment Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK’s crypto U-turn  UK crypto usage  Hargreaves Lansdown, the UK’s largest investment platform, has issued an anti-crypto statement, arguing that digital assets should not be included in investor portfolios, the Financial Times reports.  The Bristol-headquartered financial services company argues that Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, has no intrinsic value, adding that it should not be viewed as an asset class. Hargreaves Lansdown says that it will have to conduct further risk assessment before making a decision on enabling access to cryptocurrency exchange-traded notes (ETNs) on its platform.  The UK’s crypto U-turn  The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) initially imposed a ban on the sale and distribution of crypto ETNs to retail investors back in January 2021 due to concerns about their volatility, valuation, and some other issues. These products remained accessible only to institutional players.  You Might Also Like The ban was lifted by the FCA on Wednesday, meaning that retail investors will now be able to purchase the products on the exchanges approved by the regulator.  However, the FCA still emphasized that such ETNs are a risky investment, urging caution.   The products are expected to start trading later this month following the conclusion of the regulator’s review process.  UK crypto usage  According to the data published by the FCA at the end of 2024, roughly 12% of all UK adults own cryptocurrency assets. This marked a notable increase compared to 2021, when only 4% of the respondents were crypto owners.  Earlier this year, the FCA published a roadmap for regulating cryptocurrency activities.  Source: https://u.today/crypto-warning-issued-by-uks-leading-investment-platform
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 16:01
Jupiter Teams With Ethena Labs to Launch JupUSD Stablecoin on Solana

TLDR Jupiter, Solana’s top DEX aggregator, is launching JupUSD stablecoin in mid-Q4 2025 with Ethena Labs JupUSD will be 100% backed by Ethena’s USDtb token, which is collateralized by US Treasury assets The stablecoin will replace roughly $750 million in existing stablecoins across Jupiter’s platforms JupUSD uses Ethena’s white-label stablecoin infrastructure, allowing branded stablecoin creation [...] The post Jupiter Teams With Ethena Labs to Launch JupUSD Stablecoin on Solana appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 15:59
BREAKING: Grayscale Announces Addition of Two New Altcoins to Its Major Institutional Funds

The post BREAKING: Grayscale Announces Addition of Two New Altcoins to Its Major Institutional Funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to breaking news, Grayscale has updated its Q3 2025 fund portfolios and added Aerodrome Finance (AERO) to its DeFi Fund and Story (IP) to its AI Fund. According to the company’s statement, updates were made to the DeFi Fund (DEFG), Smart Contract Fund (GSC), and Decentralized AI Fund (AI Fund) portfolios. Grayscale’s DeFi Fund has added MakerDAO (MKR) and Aerodrome Finance (AERO) to its portfolio, using the proceeds from selling existing components on a pro rata basis. With this change, MKR has been removed from the fund. As of October 3, 2025, the DeFi Fund’s components and weightings have been updated as follows: Uniswap (UNI): 32.32% Aave (AAVE): 28.07% Ondo (ONDO): 19.07% Lido (LDO): 7.02% Curve (CRV): 6.92% Aerodrome Finance (AERO): 6.60% The Smart Contract Fund, meanwhile, balanced its portfolio by selling and repurchasing only proportionally among existing components. The updated portfolio distribution is as follows: Ethereum (ETH): 30.32% Solana (SOL): 30.97% Cardano (ADA): 18.29% Avalanche (AVAX): 7.57% Sui (SUI): 7.35% Hedera (HBAR): 5.50% In the AI Fund, focused on artificial intelligence, Story (IP) was added to the portfolio by selling off existing components proportionally. As of October 3, the AI Fund’s components were listed as follows: NEAR Protocol (NEAR): 25.81% Bittensor (TAO): 22.15% Story (IP): 21.53% Render (RENDER): 12.91% Filecoin (FIL): 11.39% The Graph (GRT): 6.21% *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-grayscale-announces-addition-of-two-new-altcoins-to-its-major-institutional-funds/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 15:55
