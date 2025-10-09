2025-10-13 Monday

Bitcoin down today: why?

The post Bitcoin down today: why? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today, the price of Bitcoin has slightly decreased.  On Monday, it recorded a new all-time high above $126,000, but by Tuesday it had already fallen below $121,000.  Yesterday there was a timid attempt at a rebound, with a rise up to $124,000, but at that point, a new decline began.  Today’s Decline in Bitcoin Price Today, in truth, the decline stopped just below $122,000, for now, which is a higher level compared to Monday’s. The fact is that the real attempt at correction post-highs was on Monday, which, however, ended with a rebound.  It should be noted that the $124,000 reached yesterday is still quite close to the over $126,000 from Monday, therefore it is not even possible to call this movement a true “correction”.  Also because on Saturday the daily low peak was reached just below $122,000, which is exactly like today.  In other words, if instead of taking Monday’s peak as a reference, the starting point of this latest rise is taken as a reference, the result is that the price of BTC seems to have entered a small phase of lateralization.  Today’s decline should therefore be considered as a simple minor physiological drop due to the fact that in recent days it has been oscillating above $122,000, with only a few small exceptions.  Lateralization The point is that from Sunday, September 28, a bull run began which only concluded on Monday, October 6.  To be honest, initially it wasn’t a true bull run, but just a rebound after the decline in the second half of September from about $118,000 to less than $109,000.  That drop was definitely unjustified, so much so that as soon as it ended, a rebound immediately began. This rebound first brought it back above $114,000 on September 30th, and then starting from October…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 17:38
Luxembourg Sovereign Fund Invests in Bitcoin ETF, Marks Eurozone First

The post Luxembourg Sovereign Fund Invests in Bitcoin ETF, Marks Eurozone First appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: FSIL invests 1% in Bitcoin ETF, marking Eurozone’s first sovereign crypto move. Moves signaling institutional shift. Future crypto fund allocations expected in the Eurozone. Luxembourg’s sovereign wealth fund has allocated 1% of its $730 million assets to a Bitcoin ETF, marking the first such investment by a Eurozone national fund. This move signifies a pivotal shift towards digital assets in Europe, potentially spurring institutional interest and setting a precedent for other national funds’ crypto investments. Bitcoin’s Eurozone Push and Luxembourg’s Strategic Moves Through this move, FSIL diversifies its portfolio Reactions from the market highlight the symbolic importance of this investment, despite its initial modest financial value. Jonathan Westhead of the Luxembourg Financial Services Agency emphasized that “the allocation to Bitcoin ETFs represents a strategic shift for the FSIL and positions Luxembourg as a leader in the adoption of digital assets within the Eurozone.” Luxembourg’s sovereign wealth fund is setting a digital finance precedent in the Eurozone, echoing similar moves by states like Bhutan, which integrate BTC in sovereign strategies, albeit through direct holdings rather than ETFs. Market Data and Future Implications Did you know? Luxembourg’s investment in Bitcoin ETFs marks a significant shift in how European sovereign funds are approaching digital assets. Bitcoin (BTC), traded at $121,611.88 with a market cap of $2.42 trillion, currently dominates at 58.63% as of October 9, 2025, per CoinMarketCap data. BTC’s 24-hour trading volume was $59.35 billion, reflecting a 0.82% price decrease over one day but a 2.45% increase over a week. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:26 UTC on October 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu research, Luxembourg’s move might drive similar crypto-oriented investments across European sovereign funds, adding a layer of regulatory acceptance within the EU market. This could bolster Bitcoin’s profile as a viable institutional asset…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 17:32
RockToken Cloud Computing Introduces Trusted Passive Income Amid Anticipated Bitcoin Adoption into 401(k)

The post RockToken Cloud Computing Introduces Trusted Passive Income Amid Anticipated Bitcoin Adoption into 401(k) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US 401 (k), one of the largest retirement funds in the world, could soon have Bitcoin as an asset option. This comes after President Trump’s executive order that now allows alternative assets to be included in the fund’s plans.  Even a small percentage of the retirement fund injected into Bitcoin could mean hundreds of billions, a domino that could stir massive price surges. Investors have started accumulating, and Bitcoin is rallying. Simultaneously, RockToken, a crypto computing platform, is gaining traction as both a low entry into Bitcoin and a portfolio diversifier.  RockToken is enhancing its ecosystem and scaling its computing capabilities to capture the swelling demand for stable passive income. With its recently upgraded ecosystem, users are accessing services faster and earlier. They are able to register accounts and start earning the same with contract instant deployment. Moreover, new users are offered a free computing contract with a $99 non-withdrawable capital. The crypto returns from the trial plan are added to their accounts and can be withdrawn with future earnings. Is RockToken a Superior Cloud Computing Ecosystem?  Simply yes. RockToken outranks most large crypto cloud computing platforms like Genesis with its higher daily return rates. It offers a minimum entry capital of $199, which is below most platforms of its caliber. And the pinnacle of its superiority is the recently upgraded contract features that offer greater scalability and coin diversity. Now investors can gradually grow their income through multi-currency contracts, which generate consistent daily payouts.  RockToken increases its users’ earning potential, first by introducing referral commissions. When users refer their friends to purchase crypto computing contracts, they are awarded 6% direct referral commissions and 3% commissions for all indirect invites. The second way investors build high crypto returns is through staking the platform’s proprietary coin, ROCK, which is currently…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 17:25
EUR/USD rallies remain limited with French politics weighing

The post EUR/USD rallies remain limited with French politics weighing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD turns lower and trades below 1.1620 at the time of writing, drawing closer to the 1.1600 support area, after being capped around 1.1650 at the European session opening on Thursday. Euro’s (EUR) upside attempts remain frail, as France’s political uncertainty keeps investors on their toes. France’s outgoing Prime Minister (PM) Sébastien Lecornu calmed markets on Wednesday, stating that President Emmanuel Macron would announce a new PM in the next 48 hours and dismissing the opposition calls for new elections as, he said, there is no majority in the parliament for that. In the US, the Government shutdown enters its eighth day with a lack of progress to restore funding, while news from the Federal Reserve (Fed) is the main fundamental driver amid the absence of key economic data releases. The Minutes of the last Fed meeting confirmed on Wednesday the bank’s challenges to fine-tune its monetary policy, with employment weakening and inflation risks skewed to the upside. Later on Thursday, more Fed policymakers, including Chairman Jerome Powell, will provide further clues about the bank’s monetary policy plans. However, in the absence of key economic data, they are unlikely to change the market consensus of two more interest rate cuts in the remaining monetary policy meetings this year. Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.05% -0.01% 0.02% -0.08% -0.39% -0.16% 0.02% EUR 0.05% 0.05% 0.09% -0.05% -0.20% -0.09% -0.06% GBP 0.00% -0.05% 0.00% -0.07% -0.26% -0.10% -0.06% JPY -0.02% -0.09% 0.00% -0.16% -0.31% -0.22% -0.07% CAD 0.08% 0.05% 0.07% 0.16% -0.23% -0.07% -0.04% AUD 0.39% 0.20% 0.26% 0.31% 0.23% 0.19% 0.13% NZD 0.16% 0.09% 0.10% 0.22% 0.07% -0.19% 0.03% CHF -0.02%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 17:24
Bitcoin Is The Standard Now: Outperform It, Or Get Left Behind

The post Bitcoin Is The Standard Now: Outperform It, Or Get Left Behind appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Is The Standard Now: Outperform It, Or Get Left Behind – CEO Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-is-the-standard-now-outperform-it-or-get-left-behind-ceo/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 17:19
What If Satoshi’s $100B Bitcoin Moves? Here’s What Could Happen

The post What If Satoshi’s $100B Bitcoin Moves? Here’s What Could Happen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Overview of Satoshi’s background holdings Bitcoin was created in 2009 by the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto, whose identity remains unknown. Between 2009 and 2011, Satoshi mined an estimated 1.1 million-1.5 million BTC — now worth over $100 billion — which has never been moved. Satoshi’s massive Bitcoin (BTC) holdings were mined in Bitcoin’s early days, when competition was low and mining was easy. Their long silence has fueled speculation. Some believe the private keys are lost, while others see it as a deliberate decision to uphold Bitcoin’s ideals or avoid market disruption. If Satoshi’s Bitcoin were ever moved, it could have a major impact on prices and investor confidence. Its continued dormancy shows Bitcoin’s strength as a decentralized system. It also keeps alive the mystery around Satoshi’s intentions, which continues to interest investors and crypto enthusiasts. Did you know? Bitcoin’s journey began on Jan. 3, 2009, when Satoshi Nakamoto mined the first block, known as the genesis block. Embedded in its code was a message referencing a Times headline about bank bailouts, highlighting Bitcoin’s purpose as an alternative to the traditional financial system. Potential triggers for the movement of Satoshi’s Bitcoin holdings Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin stash, estimated at 1.1 million-1.5 million BTC, has remained untouched since 2009-2011. This silence has fueled ongoing curiosity about what might one day trigger its movement. Analysts and crypto enthusiasts suggest several possible reasons: Personal financial needs: Satoshi, or anyone with access, might need funds for a venture or to transfer assets to heirs, prompting a partial liquidation of the stash. Ideological motives: The coins could be moved to make a statement, either to reinforce Bitcoin’s decentralization or to influence market dynamics strategically. Recovery of private keys: If previously lost keys were recovered, the stash could suddenly become accessible. External pressures: Governments might issue legal demands,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 17:01
Whales Accumulate Millions in Lyno AI Presale as SOL and ADA Struggle

Millionaires in the Lyno AI presale are actively accruing millions while Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) are struggling in Q3 2025. As SOL stagnates around approximately 202.58 with its monthly gain slowed to 13.47 per cent, and ADA lags behind due to poor total value locked (TVL), Lyno AI is attracting high investor interest with […] The post Whales Accumulate Millions in Lyno AI Presale as SOL and ADA Struggle appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/09 16:19
Cardano (ADA) Price: Symmetrical Triangle Could Trigger Massive Move

TLDR Cardano is trading at $0.84 and forming a symmetrical triangle pattern that is reaching its apex in late October ADA was added to the S&P Digital Markets 50 index, bringing more institutional visibility to the project Key support sits at $0.78 to $0.80 with a strong buy wall, while resistance remains at $0.90 and [...] The post Cardano (ADA) Price: Symmetrical Triangle Could Trigger Massive Move appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 16:18
Shiba Inu and SPX6900 Stir Markets, While BullZilla Leads the Best Cryptos to Hold for Long-Term Gains

Shiba Inu and SPX6900 are two well-known altcoins capturing the attention of crypto enthusiasts, while BullZilla emerges as a promising contender. With Shiba Inu trading at $0.00001222 and SPX6900 at $1.43, both coins have experienced slight market corrections, but their underlying potential continues to appeal to investors. Amidst this landscape, BullZilla offers strategic growth opportunities […]
Coinstats2025/10/09 16:15
Ripple XRP pivots to privacy and banking rails. Is a 62 percent move next?

Ripple moved on multiple non-price fronts today. An engineering lead outlined a privacy roadmap for the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Meanwhile, banking and capital-markets moves advanced with DBS and Franklin Templeton listing a tokenized fund alongside Ripple’s RLUSD on XRPL. In parallel, XRPL’s EVM sidechain—live since June—continues to pull in developers seeking Ethereum compatibility. XRPL sets […] The post Ripple XRP pivots to privacy and banking rails. Is a 62 percent move next? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/10/09 16:08
