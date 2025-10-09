Exchange MEXC
Copper edges higher – ING
The post Copper edges higher – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LME Copper prices moved above $10,800/t (the highest since May 2024) as supply concerns keep the market in tight supply. In the latest supply disruptions, Tech Resources cut its output forecast for the Quebrada Blanca mine in Chile, worsening global supply concerns, ING’s commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note. Copper usage is expected to rise by 3% YoY this year “The company revised its 2025 production estimate from 210kt – 230kt to 170kt – 190kt and lowered its annual production targets for the next three years. This was largely due to challenges with tailings storage at the high-altitude site in the Andes, along with ship loader damage and instability in the mine pit. Copper has surged around 23% so far this year, driven by supply disruptions at major mines that outweigh weak demand in major industrial economies.” “Meanwhile, the international Copper Study Group (ICSG) forecasts the global Copper market to witness a supply deficit of 150kt in 2026 compared to its earlier forecast of a surplus of 209kt. For 2025, the group lowered the surplus estimates to 178kt in 2025, compared to its previous estimates of 289kt of surplus. Global mine supply is forecasted to rise by 1.4% YoY this year and 2.3% YoY in 2026.” “Meanwhile, refined Copper supply growth was revised up from 2.9% YoY to 3.4% YoY for the current year, mainly due to continued expansion in Chinese capacity and new capacity additions in the DRC, India and Indonesia. For 2026, refined output is expected to increase by just 0.9% YoY, supported by ramped-up capacity but offset by limited Copper concentrate availability. On the consumption side, global refined Copper usage is expected to rise by 3% YoY this year and 2.1% YoY in 2026.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/copper-edges-higher-ing-202510090825
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 17:42
Fantasy Sports Giant Sorare Chooses Solana to Build the Next-Gen On-Chain Sports Economy
The transition to Solana will enable Sorare’s trading cards to offer both gaming and financial utility, allowing users to compete for rewards, trade cards for real money, etc. By the end of October, all Sorare cards will be reissued as Solana NFTs, supporting ETH and SOL payments. On Wednesday, October 8, fantasy sports platform Sorare [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/09 17:39
Citi invests in stablecoin infrastructure firm BVNK as U.S. banks deepen crypto exposure
Citi Ventures has made a strategic investment in stablecoin infrastructure company BVNK, which now has a valuation exceeding $750 million. BVNK secures Citi Ventures backing, valuation tops $750M Citi Ventures, the venture capital arm of Citigroup, has made a strategic…
Crypto.news
2025/10/09 17:35
Global economy more important than gold – Commerzbank
The post Global economy more important than gold – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Due to the sharp rise in the price of gold, Australia’s gold exports have also increased significantly in recent weeks. In the first eight months of this year, the share of Australian gold exports in total exports rose to over 10%. This is the first time since 1988, when data collection began. And this does not even take into account the rise in the price of gold in recent weeks, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Volkmar Baur notes. AUD is likely to remain weak “It can therefore be assumed that gold’s share of total exports is likely to continue to rise. For the coming months, the Australian Department of Industry, Science and Resources expects gold to replace natural gas as Australia’s second-largest export commodity. Our colleagues in commodities research even anticipate a permanently higher gold price than the Australian department, which could provide even stronger support for exports.” “This is likely to provide marginal support for the Australian dollar, but has not yet led to a resurgence in overall Australian exports. In August, exports were still 3% below the previous year’s level, and in the first eight months of the year, exports were around 1% below the previous year’s level. More important than gold for Australia are exports of industrial metals, iron ore, and energy, which together account for over 60% of exports.” “An improvement in the global economic situation would therefore help the Australian dollar more than a sustained rise in the price of gold. However, we do not currently expect this to happen. The Australian dollar is therefore likely to remain weak.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-global-economy-more-important-than-gold-commerzbank-202510090822
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 17:33
Energy-Efficient Blockchain Electroneum Announces Partnership with One Ocean Foundation to Create Transparent Donation System for Environmental Projects
Electroneum partners with One Ocean Foundation to build a blockchain-based transparent donation system, boosting accountability in marine conservation projects.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/09 17:30
Analyst advocates for major Pi Network Upgrade in Q4 2025
Amid growing uncertainty and user frustration, a crypto analyst has offered a clearer timeline for Pi Network’s long-awaited upgrade. Dr. Altcoin, a crypto analyst on X, shared an update suggesting the Protocol 23 upgrade for the Pi Network may finally…
Crypto.news
2025/10/09 17:26
R. Kiyosaki says buy Silver before the ‘rocket leaves earth’
The post R. Kiyosaki says buy Silver before the ‘rocket leaves earth’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robert Kiyosaki has once again put hard assets at the center of his message, this time with silver in the spotlight. Posting on X on October 9, the Rich Dad Poor Dad author wrote: “SILVER near time high. Silver is a dollar away from turning into a rocket ship. Please get a few silver coins before the silver rocket leaves the earth.” SILVER near time high. Silver is a dollar away from turning into a rocket ship. Please get a few silver coins before the silver rocket leaves the earth. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 9, 2025 At the time, silver was trading at $49.35, less than a dollar from the psychologically critical $50 level. A decisive break would mark fresh highs and, in Kiyosaki’s telling, confirm silver’s place alongside gold, Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH) as insurance against what he calls the “end of the U.S. dollar.” Silver 1-day price chart. Source: Finbold/TradingView The remark came in a week when safe-haven assets have dominated headlines. Gold crossed $4,000, Bitcoin touched a record $125,835, and Ethereum notched its own all-time high in August. Against that backdrop, silver’s rally has been the missing piece in Kiyosaki’s long-standing call to hold “real assets” over fiat. Robert Kiyosaki blasts Wall Street advisors Later in the day, he turned his attention to Wall Street. Responding to Morgan Stanley’s new 60/20/20 allocation model— 60% stocks, 20% bonds, 20% gold — Kiyosaki said the shift only confirmed what he has argued for decades: that precious metals outperform over the long run. “Finally the truth comes out. The facts are gold has outperformed stocks and bonds for years… but no one said anything.” For Kiyosaki, the formula is simpler. He lists gold and silver coins, Bitcoin, Ethereum, rental real estate, oil wells and cattle as the assets that freed…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 17:21
Bitwise Could Offer Solana ETF With Staking and 0.20% Fee as Analysts Note Intensifying Competition, SEC Delays Possible
The post Bitwise Could Offer Solana ETF With Staking and 0.20% Fee as Analysts Note Intensifying Competition, SEC Delays Possible appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Bitwise updated its Solana ETF filing to add staking and a 0.20% annual fee, positioning the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) as a low-cost competitor in the emerging Solana staking ETF market while awaiting SEC approval amid regulatory delays. Bitwise adds staking and a 0.20% fee to its Solana ETF filing. Analysts call the fee aggressive and designed to attract inflows against incumbent issuers. SEC delays from a U.S. government shutdown may postpone final approvals for Solana ETFs. Bitwise Solana ETF updates include staking and a 0.20% fee; monitor SEC timing and competitive fee pressure — read the latest analysis. What is Bitwise’s Solana ETF update? Bitwise’s Solana ETF update adds staking capability and sets a 0.20% annual management fee for the proposed Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL). The amendment is the firm’s fifth revision to its SEC filing and aims to improve yield and competitiveness while regulatory approval remains pending. How does staking work in the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF? The filing lists custody and staking providers to handle delegated staking and re-staking activities. Bitwise names Coinbase Custody…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 17:08
Grayscale Rebalances Funds by Replacing MakerDAO with Aerodrome
TLDR Grayscale Adds Aerodrome, Drops MakerDAO in Q3 2025 DeFi Fund Update Uniswap Still Dominates as Grayscale Rebalances DeFi Fund in Q3 2025 Aave Adjusted, Aerodrome Enters: Grayscale’s New DeFi Fund Allocation Grayscale Eyes Liquidity: Aerodrome Joins, MakerDAO Exits in Q3 Revamp Grayscale Shakes Up DeFi & AI Funds: New Additions, Strategic Shifts Grayscale fund [...] The post Grayscale Rebalances Funds by Replacing MakerDAO with Aerodrome appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/09 16:59
Less bearish news out of France – ING
The post Less bearish news out of France – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. News emerged last night from former French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu that President Macron could announce a new PM by Friday evening. This has come as a surprise to a market that had felt that the next chapter in the French political saga could only be new and divisive elections. The Polymarket betting site now shows a 37% probability of elections being called by the end of October, versus a 70% probability this time yesterday, ING’s FX analyst Chris Turner notes. EUR may face another sharpish fall to the 1.1500 area “The news has helped EUR/USD to find some support near 1.1600 and the popular hedge, EUR/CHF, to bounce off 0.9300. And after spiking to the high-80s on Monday, the French: German OAT:Bund spread is drifting back to the low-80s. This news may be enough to buy the euro a reprieve until Friday evening at least.” “Today, we’ll see the minutes of the ECB policy meeting from last month. The message is expected to remain that the policy rate is ‘in a good place’ but that the ECB will not hesitate to act should risks develop. Those risks seem to err towards slower activity, lower inflation and another rate cut – although market pricing of that outcome remains very muted.” “We prefer the lower end of a two-month trading range holding at 1.1580/1600 for EUR/USD. If not, we could see another sharpish fall to the 1.1500 area.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-less-bearish-news-out-of-france-ing-202510090818
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 16:54
