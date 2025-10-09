2025-10-13 Monday

UK officially lifts retail ban on cryptocurrency ETNs

PANews reported on October 9th, according to CoinDesk, that the UK has officially lifted its long-standing retail ban on cryptocurrency exchange-traded notes (ETNs), stating that the digital asset market is mature and individuals can invest through regulated products, but integration into investment portfolios will take time. On Wednesday, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) confirmed that retail investors can purchase cryptocurrency ETNs listed on FCA-approved exchanges, such as the London Stock Exchange. On the same day, HM Revenue and Customs stated that such notes can be included in individual savings accounts (ISAs) and pension plans, allowing investors to earn tax-free returns. Starting April 6, 2026, cETNs will be classified as investments in innovative finance individual savings accounts, with unchanged tax benefits. This move demonstrates the government's commitment to diversified savings and mainstreaming digital finance.
PANews2025/10/09 17:34
The $4/USDT 24-hour trading volume on Aster DEX is second only to ASTER, and the trading volume continues to increase.

PANews reported on October 9th that the latest data from Aster DEX shows that the 24-hour trading volume of the $4/USDT spot trading pair on the Aster DEX platform reached $56.74 million, ranking second only to $ASTER/USDT's $154 million. Despite a 2.71% price drop of $4/USDT, trading volume continued to increase, demonstrating user confidence in Aster DEX's deep liquidity and trading experience. In addition, the decentralized liquidity of the BNB Chain ecosystem has grown significantly recently. As the core decentralized exchange (DEX) on the chain, Aster is attracting more traders to switch to on-chain operations.
PANews2025/10/09 17:28
bepay money Powers Bitcoin 2140 Forum in Dubai, Bringing $10B+ in Bitcoin Holdings and 50+ Leading Projects

The Bitcoin 2140 Forum in Dubai, powered by bepay money, gathers global leaders to shape Bitcoin’s evolution, sustainability, and institutional adoption
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 17:16
Zcash Jumps Over 30% as Grayscale Accumulates $46M ZEC

Grayscale’s Zcash Trust amassed $46M in shielded ZEC, sparking a 30% ZEC price surge while analysts flag possible corrections.]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/10/09 17:11
Luxembourg Claims Bragging Rights as First Eurozone Nation to Invest in Bitcoin

A Luxembourg sovereign wealth fund has invested a 1% sliver of its holdings into Bitcoin ETFs, making it the first state level fund in the Eurozone to do so, according to a representative for the Agency for the Development of Luxembourg's Financial Centre.European nations Finland, Georgia and the U.K. also hold bitcoin, although most of that crypto is sourced from criminal seizures, according to Bitbo, with the exception of Georgia, a nation outside the Eurozone that owns 66 BTC for investment purposes. During his presentation of the 2026 Budget at the Chambre des Députés, Luxembourg Finance Minister Gilles Roth, revealed the European nation’s Intergenerational Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSIL) has invested 1% of its holdings in Bitcoin.“Recognizing the growing maturity of this new asset class, and underlining Luxembourg’s leadership in digital finance, this investment is an application of the FSIL's new investment policy, which was approved by the Government in July 2025,” said Jonathan Westhead, communications lead for the Luxembourg Finance Agency representative via email.Luxembourg, one of the least populated countries in Europe (682,000 approximately) introduced its Intergenerational Sovereign Fund (FSIL) back in 2014, intended to build up a reserve for future generations. The fund holds a modest $730 million of assets, most of its investments being in high-quality bonds.Under the revised framework, the FSIL will continue to invest in equity and debt markets, while now also being authorized to allocate up to 15% of its assets to alternative investments. These include private equity and real estate, as well as crypto assets. To avoid operational risks, the exposure to Bitcoin has been taken through a selection of ETFs, Westhead said.“Some might argue that we’re committing too little too late; others will point out the volatility and speculative nature of the investment. Yet, given the FSIL’s particular profile and mission, the Fund's management board concluded that a 1% allocation strikes the right balance, while sending a clear message about Bitcoin’s long-term potential. Obviously, what’s right for the FSIL might not be right for other investors,” he said.
Coinstats2025/10/09 17:05
Hype around AI must not eclipse risk management: RBI

The post Hype around AI must not eclipse risk management: RBI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Hype around AI must not eclipse risk management: RBI M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has emphasized that the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the banking sector should be approached with caution and responsibility. He also warned that the enthusiasm surrounding AI’s benefits and potential must not come at the cost of risk management practices. “AI in banking sector must be done in a responsible and measured manner. The excitement around AI’s benefits should not overshadow prudent risk management,” Rao said in his speech during a recent event. “A robust governance is indispensable for ensuring the integrity of data, the reliability of models, and mitigating the risks associated with adoption of AI. The financial institutions should have in place a comprehensive strategy for AI adoption. It should be accompanied by clear policies, risk appetites, criticality, and impact assessments as well as ethical standards that cascade through the organisation,” Rao said at the third edition of the CNBC-TV18 Banking Transformation Summit on ‘Banking That Builds Bharat: AI-Powered, Credit-Driven.’ “Further, in a regulated industry like banking, it is essential to understand how a model arrives at its decisions, making explainability a critical requirement. Thus, there is a need for financial institutions to invest in Explainable AI frameworks that provide clear, auditable reasons for loan decisions. Strong governance is central to managing AI-driven model risk,” he added. Humans are to be responsible for decisions, while AI can recommend The deputy governor also emphasized that human beings should be responsible for making decisions, while AI can automate and recommend. India’s financial institutions, while adopting AI for business processes, should leverage the technology as a tool to support and improve human decisions, rather than replace them, he said. Rao’s emphasis on a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 17:05
Ethereum Bolsters Its Protocols to Counter Digital Surveillance Threats

The Ethereum Foundation takes a new step by launching the Privacy Cluster, a team entirely dedicated to network privacy. A strategic initiative that responds to the growing concerns about digital surveillance and the increasing need to protect user data. L’article Ethereum Bolsters Its Protocols to Counter Digital Surveillance Threats est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/10/09 17:05
Why Intent-Based Launchpads Could Reshape the Future of Token Distribution

Source: DepositphotosToken sales can be attractive. Pick the right one and they’re highly lucrative, after all, giving you early exposure to the hottest new projects and capturing all the upside as they grow. It’s no wonder that competition to secure an allocation for the top token sales is so intense. But for all their upside, token sales are also a headache. They’re a complex, multi-stage process with no guaranteed positive outcome. Whether you secure entry or get refused because the sale’s oversubscribed, you’ll still have to go through the usual steps: swapping tokens, bridging tokens, and juggling multiple wallets, with the potential of making a costly misclick amplified when interacting with unfamiliar networks. It’s a lot of work and a lot of risk to take on given the low prospect of making the whitelist and hitting the jackpot should the token fly rather than flop. There has to be a better way. Of course there’s a better way: this is web3, after all, where if you don’t like the current framework, you just have to go away and design your own – then convince the market to adopt it. When it comes to token sales, that “better way” may finally be here. It’s still early, but there are signs that momentum is shifting away from the current multi-hop model to intent-based launchpads that reduce token sale participation to a single click. It’s an idea, surely, whose time has come. But will it catch on? Buying Tokens With Intent In navigating the multichain landscape, you may have encountered the term “intent.” Often accompanied by the suffix “-based,” it describes a type of architecture designed to streamline complex processes – particularly those that require interacting with smart contracts on different chains. NEAR, for example, has developed Intents, a framework for seamless, multichain execution. It utilizes solvers and chain signatures, resulting in a process that, from a user perspective, feels as simple as making a token swap. Intents don’t just make life easier for users: they also do the same for developers, who can create dapps that can interact with multiple chains without needing to get bogged down in coding and meticulous auditing to eliminate bugs. Instead they can tap into the tooling and libraries that come bundled with Intents. But what’s all this got to do with token sales? Well, as noted above, in their current form they’re highly complicated, particularly when obliged to purchase tokens on an existing network and claim the new token on a new network. From bridges to token conversions, there’s a lot of steps that must be navigated, all of which cost fees, take time, and heighten the chance of user error. But when intent-based architecture is judiciously applied here, this problem is effectively solved. The technology allows users on any network to participate in a token sale by pledging funds they already hold – USDC on Solana, say, or ETH on Ethereum. If they’re successful in securing an allocation, the funds they lock into the smart contract will be retained and the new token will be made claimable on the new network. If they’re not, the funds are returned. Whatever the outcome, it’s all done in a couple of clicks. That’s intent-based architecture in action – and it’s already seeing action by streamlining access to the latest token sales such as Intellex. Spotlight on Intellex: An Omnichain Token Sale Intellex is building a framework for cross-chain agent collaboration. It aims to develop a “collective memory” for enterprises and individuals that allows this knowledge to be fed into agents that can leverage it to make smarter decisions. Its interoperable layer, built using NEAR, allows agents to operate anywhere, effortlessly – with enterprises reaping the rewards from all this onchain activity, while keeping possession of their precious IP. Speaking of NEAR, the blockchain’s Intents framework described earlier is playing a part in making the Intellex token sale operate as flawlessly as its interoperable agents. That’s because it’s been hosted on Calyx, the omnichain token launchpad that enables projects to reach users across 20-odd blockchains simultaneously – without bridges or coding complex smart contracts from scratch. That’s because Calyx takes advantage of NEAR Intents to simplify cross-chain interactions, giving users equal and instant access, regardless of which network they’re on. Having launched the $ITLX token on Calyx, Intellex isn’t done with NEAR Intents – in fact it’s just getting started with them. That’s because the Intellex protocol, which operates as a Layer 2, uses the same chain abstraction technology to let agents own, share, and use collective memory across multiple networks. This is great for token sales, great for agentic frameworks, and great for anything else that needs to connect to numerous chains. gCalyx.The wait is over: @intellex_xyz sale is live on Calyx 🪷Intellex provides agents with a portable, auditable memory layer for collaboration and trust, anchored on @NEARProtocol to create on-chain value with every action. pic.twitter.com/IVdlIdn3lm — Calyx (@Calyxdotxyz) October 8, 2025     As blockchain projects are starting to discover, Intents are a shortcut to achieving interoperability. If interoperability is the endgame – the point at which blockchain fragmentation has been entirely eliminated – Intents are the fast-track to achieving it. Easier to say than “interoperability” and easy to implement, Intents make all blockchains work as one. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/10/09 17:03
Ethereum: Is $6K closer than you think? The numbers say…

With traders refusing to sell, the next move can make a big difference.
Coinstats2025/10/09 17:00
BNB Price: CZ’s YZi Labs Unveils $1B Fund to Grow BNB Ecosystem

TLDR YZi Labs announced a $1 billion fund to support builders developing projects on BNB Chain across multiple sectors including DeFi, AI, and payments BNB reached a new all-time high above $1,330 on October 7 and recorded 27% gains over seven days BNB Chain processes 26 million average daily transactions and leads the market in [...] The post BNB Price: CZ’s YZi Labs Unveils $1B Fund to Grow BNB Ecosystem appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 16:49
