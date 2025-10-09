2025-10-13 Monday

The Mind Beyond the Charts

The Mind Beyond the Charts

Roman Demidov, a leading crypto analyst, blends logic, psychology, and data to decode market behavior, proving that understanding matters more than reaction.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 17:45
Digital Asset Treasury: Chasing utility in a volatile market | Opinion

Digital Asset Treasury: Chasing utility in a volatile market | Opinion

The success of Digital Asset Treasury ultimately hinges on a fundamental understanding that digital assets are not speculative investment vehicles
Crypto.news2025/10/09 17:31
Robinhood co-founders make the Bloomberg Billionaires Index's list of the world's 500 richest people.

Robinhood co-founders make the Bloomberg Billionaires Index's list of the world's 500 richest people.

PANews reported on October 9th that Robinhood Markets Inc.'s stock price has quadrupled this year, making it the best-performing stock in the S&P 500. This surge has been fueled by President Trump's deregulation of financial markets, which has led to rising stock prices and a surge in cryptocurrency trading. This surge has propelled Robinhood co-founders Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt to their first appearance on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index's list of the world's 500 richest people, with personal fortunes of $7.5 billion and $8.8 billion, respectively. The two co-founders each hold about 6% of Robinhood's shares and jointly control the board through a special class of super-voting stock. Bhatt is set to step down as an executive in 2024 but remain on the board.
PANews2025/10/09 17:23
Bitcoin (BTC) Dips Below $122K, ZCash (ZEC) Explodes by 35%: Market Watch

Bitcoin (BTC) Dips Below $122K, ZCash (ZEC) Explodes by 35%: Market Watch

The total market capitalization retraced to almost $4.2 trillion.
CryptoPotato2025/10/09 17:19
Etherem Founder Vitalik Buterin Gains $1M Worth of Starknet Tokens in Latest Distribution

Etherem Founder Vitalik Buterin Gains $1M Worth of Starknet Tokens in Latest Distribution

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has received a new airdrop of 6.29 million STRK tokens, valued at around $1.01 million. The latest distribution was made by Starknet, a leading Layer-2 scaling solution built on Ethereum.Visit Website
Coinstats2025/10/09 17:15
Citi Backs Stablecoin Firm BVNK Despite Previously Opposing Crypto Payment Rails

Citi Backs Stablecoin Firm BVNK Despite Previously Opposing Crypto Payment Rails

Citigroup invested in stablecoin infrastructure company BVNK through Citi Ventures at a valuation exceeding $750 million, reversing its previous warnings about deposit flight risks as stablecoins processed over $5 trillion in transactions over the past 30 days.
Coinstats2025/10/09 17:11
Spur Protocol Partners with KaratDAO for ZK/MPC-Compiler Technology to Strengthen Privacy and Interoperability for DeFi

Spur Protocol Partners with KaratDAO for ZK/MPC-Compiler Technology to Strengthen Privacy and Interoperability for DeFi

Spur Protocol, a decentralized network that aims to make crypto applications accessible and rewarding to everyone, announced a strategic collaboration with KaratDAO, a distributed data identity platform. By integrating KaratDAO’s confidential identity management technology into its DeFi ecosystem, this partnership is set to play an essential role in redefining Spur’s offerings and widening its reach. Spur Protocol is a blockchain platform designed to make financial services more accessible in the DeFi landscape. It focuses on empowering people by offering cutting-edge DeFi solutions in a safe on-chain ecosystem. On the other hand, KaratDAO is an advanced blockchain network that specializes in connecting Web2 and Web3 identities, enabling people to control and monetize their digital presence across different landscapes like financial, medical, and social data. Using its state-of-the-art technologies, including ZKPs (zero-knowledge proofs) and MPC (Multi-party Computation), Karat addresses the major challenges of user control and privacy that affect today’s data-powered and digital environments. By using these technologies, Karat allows people to share their data while safely maintaining full control and privacy. Partnership Announcement 📣 We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with @KaratDAO!KaratDAO is building the future of ZK ID infrastructure, empowering data & social applications with MPC/ZK technologies.Together with SpurProtocol, we’ll drive privacy-preserving… pic.twitter.com/V51ow5VG9h— Spur protocol (@spurprotocol) October 8, 2025 Spur Enhances Privacy and Security Using Karat’s Technology By combining its DeFi ecosystem with KaratDAO’s ZK and MPC technology, Spur Protocol introduces a secure and seamless on-chain identity service that gives its customers more control over their on-chain identities. The integration enables Spur clients to access applications between Web2 and Web3 landscapes efficiently, improving interoperability and customer experience. The integration is also important for developers on the Spur Protocol as it allows them to develop high-performing decentralized applications that seamlessly interact with Web2 and Web3 ecosystems, enabling them to become more accessible. By infusing Karat’s identity management solution into its platform, Spur seeks to provide its customers with improved control over their data and on-chain assets, powered by advanced privacy and security. With its collaboration with Karat, Spur seeks to offer its customers an approach to store and move their assets safely across chains while preserving their confidentiality. This is accomplished through the integration of Karat’s ZK and MPC technology into Spur’s network, enabling customers to transact and interact on-chain with confidence and security. Advancing a Secure and Unified Web3 Ecosystem The collaboration between Spur Protocol and KaratDao is an important development in the Web3 environment as it aims to establish a more secure and interoperable on-chain ecosystem. By working together, the two platforms improve people’s engagement in the digital space and connect the conventional Web2 landscape with the next-gen Web3’s decentralized world. This alliance is especially important given the rising concerns involving confidentiality issues in the digital space. By collaborating with Karat, Spur seeks to offer its customers cutting-edge security and confidentiality while engaging across diverse decentralized networks. The alliance highlights the commitment by the two firms to developing a safer and more confidential digital space. The collaboration is a vital move toward the establishment of a safer and more confidential on-chain ecosystem.   
Coinstats2025/10/09 17:00
Time to Buy FLOKI? BNB Season Says Yes

Time to Buy FLOKI? BNB Season Says Yes

BNB has officially entered a new golden era. After a powerful rally that pushed its price above $1,300 and multiple new all-time highs, the BNB ecosystem is once again at the center of the crypto spotlight. And this time, one name keeps coming up alongside it — FLOKI. According to Floki’s latest announcement, BNB is
Coinstats2025/10/09 17:00
Solana’s Jupiter to Develop JupUSD Stablecoin With Backing From Ethena Labs

Solana’s Jupiter to Develop JupUSD Stablecoin With Backing From Ethena Labs

The post Solana’s Jupiter to Develop JupUSD Stablecoin With Backing From Ethena Labs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana-based decentralized exchange Jupiter is rolling out its own stablecoin, JupUSD, by the end of the year. The coin will be native to Solana and tightly integrated across Jupiter’s ecosystem, including its perpetuals platform, lending markets, and trading interfaces, the DEX shared on X on Wednesday. JupUSD is being developed in partnership with Ethana Labs, known for minting over $16 billion in stablecoins through their project. The stablecoin will be fully collateralized by Ethana Labs’ USDtb, a stablecoin that’s backed by treasury funds including BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL). The team plans to add USDe as a secondary backing asset, aiming to boost yield potential. Smart contracts that allow minting and redemption of JupUSD are being built, Jupiter said, with multiple audits expected ahead of the launch. Jupiter, a Solana-based decentralized exchange aggregator that has since expanded its offerings, currently has $3.58 billion in total value locked according to DeFiLlama, making it the leading protocol on Solana. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/web3/2025/10/08/solana-s-jupiter-to-develop-jupusd-stablecoin-with-backing-from-ethena-labs
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 16:58
CoreWeave chief dismisses talk of circular AI funding

CoreWeave chief dismisses talk of circular AI funding

CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator dismissed claims of circular AI investments, calling them “fundamentally flawed.”
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 16:00
