Spur Protocol Partners with KaratDAO for ZK/MPC-Compiler Technology to Strengthen Privacy and Interoperability for DeFi

Spur Protocol, a decentralized network that aims to make crypto applications accessible and rewarding to everyone, announced a strategic collaboration with KaratDAO, a distributed data identity platform. By integrating KaratDAO’s confidential identity management technology into its DeFi ecosystem, this partnership is set to play an essential role in redefining Spur’s offerings and widening its reach. Spur Protocol is a blockchain platform designed to make financial services more accessible in the DeFi landscape. It focuses on empowering people by offering cutting-edge DeFi solutions in a safe on-chain ecosystem. On the other hand, KaratDAO is an advanced blockchain network that specializes in connecting Web2 and Web3 identities, enabling people to control and monetize their digital presence across different landscapes like financial, medical, and social data. Using its state-of-the-art technologies, including ZKPs (zero-knowledge proofs) and MPC (Multi-party Computation), Karat addresses the major challenges of user control and privacy that affect today’s data-powered and digital environments. By using these technologies, Karat allows people to share their data while safely maintaining full control and privacy. Partnership Announcement 📣 We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with @KaratDAO!KaratDAO is building the future of ZK ID infrastructure, empowering data & social applications with MPC/ZK technologies.Together with SpurProtocol, we’ll drive privacy-preserving… pic.twitter.com/V51ow5VG9h— Spur protocol (@spurprotocol) October 8, 2025 Spur Enhances Privacy and Security Using Karat’s Technology By combining its DeFi ecosystem with KaratDAO’s ZK and MPC technology, Spur Protocol introduces a secure and seamless on-chain identity service that gives its customers more control over their on-chain identities. The integration enables Spur clients to access applications between Web2 and Web3 landscapes efficiently, improving interoperability and customer experience. The integration is also important for developers on the Spur Protocol as it allows them to develop high-performing decentralized applications that seamlessly interact with Web2 and Web3 ecosystems, enabling them to become more accessible. By infusing Karat’s identity management solution into its platform, Spur seeks to provide its customers with improved control over their data and on-chain assets, powered by advanced privacy and security. With its collaboration with Karat, Spur seeks to offer its customers an approach to store and move their assets safely across chains while preserving their confidentiality. This is accomplished through the integration of Karat’s ZK and MPC technology into Spur’s network, enabling customers to transact and interact on-chain with confidence and security. Advancing a Secure and Unified Web3 Ecosystem The collaboration between Spur Protocol and KaratDao is an important development in the Web3 environment as it aims to establish a more secure and interoperable on-chain ecosystem. By working together, the two platforms improve people’s engagement in the digital space and connect the conventional Web2 landscape with the next-gen Web3’s decentralized world. This alliance is especially important given the rising concerns involving confidentiality issues in the digital space. By collaborating with Karat, Spur seeks to offer its customers cutting-edge security and confidentiality while engaging across diverse decentralized networks. The alliance highlights the commitment by the two firms to developing a safer and more confidential digital space. The collaboration is a vital move toward the establishment of a safer and more confidential on-chain ecosystem.