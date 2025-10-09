Exchange MEXC
A whale's 3x leveraged BNB long position opened 5 days ago has already generated a profit of over $1 million.
PANews reported on October 9 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x2a02 opened a long position of 7,957 BNB using 3x leverage five days ago, worth approximately US$10.13 million, and its current unrealized profit has exceeded US$1 million.
PANews
2025/10/09 17:40
Fed's Williams: Concerns about the labor market, favors further rate cuts
PANews reported on October 9th that, according to a New York Times report, Federal Reserve Chairman Williams said he supports further interest rate cuts this year, despite inflation having deviated from the central bank's 2% target in recent months. His rationale revolves around the already cracked labor market. Williams said he wants to prevent these cracks from deepening. He doesn't believe the US economy is on the brink of a recession, but the slowdown in monthly job growth, coupled with other signs that businesses are more hesitant to hire, warrants attention. Williams noted that the Fed has flexibility to support the labor market because the inflation outlook looks less dire than it did earlier this year. Trump's tariffs have raised some consumer prices, but he expects the impact on inflation will fade over time, despite the president's new import taxes on products like furniture and pharmaceuticals. "I'm very concerned about the risk of a further slowdown in the labor market," Williams said, adding that if the economy develops as expected—with inflation rising to around 3% and unemployment slightly above the current 4.3%—he would support "lowering interest rates this year, but we need to see what that means in detail."
PANews
2025/10/09 17:28
Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin-wallet voor kleine bedrijven
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Jack Dorsey’s fintechbedrijf Block zet een nieuwe stap richting dagelijkse Bitcoin-betalingen. Via Square kunnen kleine ondernemers vanaf november direct BTC ontvangen, beheren en opslaan — zonder tussenpartij of transactiekosten. Bitcoin-betalingen voor het mkb Het nieuwe product, Square Bitcoin, integreert betalingen, conversies en opslag in één systeem. Winkeliers kunnen Bitcoin accepteren bij de kassa, tot 50% van hun dagomzet automatisch omzetten in BTC en hun tegoeden beheren via het bestaande Square-dashboard. De dienst gaat op 10 november live voor Amerikaanse bedrijven, met uitzondering van de staat New York. Block schrapt bovendien alle verwerkingskosten tot eind 2026. Daarna geldt een vast tarief van 1%. Volgens het bedrijf verlaagt dat de drempel voor ondernemers om met digitale valuta te werken. We maken Bitcoin-betalingen even eenvoudig als pinbetalingen. Zo krijgen kleine bedrijven toegang tot financiële tools die tot nu toe alleen voor grote spelers beschikbaar waren. Dorsey’s visie op ‘everyday money’ Jack Dorsey, medeoprichter van Twitter en drijvende kracht achter Block, gelooft al jaren dat Bitcoin niet alleen een beleggingsmiddel hoort te zijn, maar een volwaardig betaalmiddel. Via producten als Cash App, Bitkey en nu Square Bitcoin probeert hij die visie te realiseren. Met meer dan vier miljoen aangesloten verkopers kan Square een sleutelrol spelen in de mainstream-adoptie van Bitcoin. De tool past in Block’s bredere strategie om Bitcoin in te bouwen in financiële infrastructuur, van hardware-wallets tot bedrijfsbetalingen. Block (Square) Block Inc. (voorheen Square) is een Amerikaans fintechbedrijf opgericht door Jack Dorsey, dat bekendstaat om zijn kassasystemen en betaaloplossingen. Met diensten als Cash App en Square Payments heeft Block een groot bereik onder consumenten en kleine bedrijven. Via Cash App kunnen miljoenen gebruikers eenvoudig bitcoin kopen, verkopen en bewaren, wat het bedrijf tot een belangrijke speler in de adoptie van crypto maakt. Daarnaast investeert Block zelf in bitcoin en ontwikkelt het open-source projecten om het bitcoin-ecosysteem te versterken. Voor de crypto-industrie is Block relevant omdat het zowel toegang tot bitcoin voor het grote publiek vergemakkelijkt als bouwt aan de infrastructuur erachter. Concurrentie in crypto-betalingen groeit De stap van Block komt op een moment dat betaalreuzen als PayPal, Visa en Stripe ook experimenteren met cryptotransacties. Square pakt het praktischer aan: het laat ondernemers direct Bitcoin ontvangen via hun bestaande kassasysteem. Daarmee maakt het van BTC een betaalmiddel, niet alleen een beleggingsproduct. eMarketer verwacht dat het aantal Amerikanen dat crypto gebruikt voor betalingen binnen twee jaar bijna verdubbelt. Block wil daar niet op wachten en mikt op kleine bedrijven die hun klanten meer keuze willen bieden aan de kassa. Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Waar Bitcoin kopen in 2025? Het kopen van BTC of crypto wordt in Nederland steeds makkelijker. En nu de rentes officieel voor het eerst sinds 2024 omlaag zijn, lijkt het een interessant moment om de markt op te gaan. In deze handleiding laten we je precies zien hoe je dit doet. Stap voor stap leren we… Continue reading Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin-wallet voor kleine bedrijven document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Vooruitblik Square Bitcoin Het succes van Square Bitcoin zal afhangen van gebruiksgemak en vertrouwen. Als kleine bedrijven het oppikken, krijgt Bitcoin er een praktisch gebruik bij. Voorlopig kijkt de markt vooral naar hoe snel de eerste transacties volgen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Jack Dorsey’s Block lanceert Bitcoin-wallet voor kleine bedrijven is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 17:16
Expert Explains Why He Stores His Family’s Wealth in XRP
Renowned crypto commentator Coach JV has again made a strong case for XRP and Bitcoin as essential tools for financial protection. In his latest post on X, he shared why he stores his family’s “hard-earned money” in these digital assets.Visit Website
Coinstats
2025/10/09 17:12
U.S. Bank Selected as Custodian of Anchorage Digital’s Stablecoin Reserve Assets
PANews reported on October 9th that, according to Businesswire, US Bank announced that it has been selected as the custodian of Anchorage Digital Bank's payment stablecoin reserve assets. Anchorage Digital Bank reportedly launched its stablecoin issuance platform in July 2025, after the passage of the US GENIUS Act.
PANews
2025/10/09 17:05
AMBTS, a subsidiary of the Netherlands' Amdax, has raised €30 million to purchase Bitcoin
PANews reported on October 9th that according to Reuters on October 7th, Dutch cryptocurrency company Amdax announced on Tuesday that it plans to launch a Bitcoin reserve company called AMBTS on the Dutch exchange, and has raised 30 million euros (about 35 million US dollars) in funding. Amdax said that the completion of AMBTS's first round of financing means that the company is ready to launch its Bitcoin purchase program.
PANews
2025/10/09 17:04
Polymarket Founder Hits Billionaire Status, Token Rumors Follow $2B ICE Investment
TLDR Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan, age 27, became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire after ICE valued the company at $8 billion Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), owner of the New York Stock Exchange, plans to invest up to $2 billion in Polymarket Coplan posted a cryptic message suggesting a possible POLY token launch, listing it alongside major [...] The post Polymarket Founder Hits Billionaire Status, Token Rumors Follow $2B ICE Investment appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/09 16:58
Top Trending Penny Crypto Below $0.005 Could Explode 4,904% While Dogecoin Targets $50 Billion Market Cap
The cryptocurrency market remains unpredictable and exciting, with Dogecoin (DOGE) being one of the most famous meme tokens.
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/09 16:28
Best CSGO Upgrade Sites – Where to Safely Upgrade Skins?
If you’ve been grinding cases and ended up with a pile of mid-tier skins you never use, CSGO upgrader games might be exactly what you’re looking for. These are essentially high-stakes trade-up systems where you risk your current skins for a shot at something way better – think of it as CSGO’s version of double […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/09 15:42
Coinbase Wins New York Approval for Crypto Staking: Ethereum and Solana Staking Now Available
Coinbase has received regulatory approval from October 8th to offer staking services in New York, one of the most tightly regulated crypto markets in the United States. This approval allows Coinbase users in the state to earn rewards by staking cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Solana directly through the platform. For years, New York’s strict financial […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/09 15:20
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future
The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple
MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million
Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?
HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.