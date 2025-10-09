2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Just 4% Of Americans Believe Trump Claim About Tylenol

Just 4% Of Americans Believe Trump Claim About Tylenol

The post Just 4% Of Americans Believe Trump Claim About Tylenol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Just 4% of Americans definitely believe – as President Donald Trump does – that taking Tylenol during pregnancy increases the risk of a child developing autism, a new KFF poll shows. In this photo, Trump, right, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., US secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. Trump said his administration was linking acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, to autism and urging pregnant women to largely avoid the medication. Photographer: Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg © 2025 Bloomberg Finance LP Just 4% of Americans definitely believe – as President Donald Trump does – that taking Tylenol during pregnancy increases the risk of a child developing autism, a new KFF poll shows. The poll comes following last month’s warning by Trump and the White House’s top health official, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., that taking acetaminophen, which is the active ingredient in Tylenol, can increase the risk of autism. Though Trump and Kennedy blame Tylenol for putting children at risk for autism, science does not back up their claims. Their message of “don’t take Tylenol” has been rebuked by physicians, medical researchers and public health officials around the world. As one example, the European Medicines Agency emphasized that its recommendations had not changed. It considers acetaminophen a safe way to address pain and fever in pregnancy, which are conditions that “can be dangerous to developing babies if left untreated,” according to reports. And in the U.S., scores of medical groups have also affirmed the drug’s safety with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists warning that “the conditions people use acetaminophen to treat during pregnancy are far more dangerous than any theoretical risks.” Thus, the KFF poll is…
4
4$0.17336+75.35%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.218+6.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+22.87%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 18:42
Compartilhar
Robert Kiyosaki Slams 60/40 Investment Rule, Picks Bitcoin and Ethereum

Robert Kiyosaki Slams 60/40 Investment Rule, Picks Bitcoin and Ethereum

The post Robert Kiyosaki Slams 60/40 Investment Rule, Picks Bitcoin and Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robert Kiyosaki, the renowned author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has slammed a long-standing investment formula that advocated allocating 60% to stocks and 40% to bonds. In a post on X, Kiyosaki described the formula in uncomplimentary terms, noting that it was obsolete. Robert Kiyosaki declares 60/40 formula” dead” Notably, the formula was meant to create a balance between risk and returns for long-term investors. However, Kiyosaki claims that the formula is misleading and not advisable, particularly in light of growing government debts. He explained that the 60/40 rule died when a former U.S. President ended the gold standard. That is, the fiat currency was no longer backed by gold. Kiyosaki argues that from then on, the currency became “fake money” as the government freely printed the notes. The renowned author also stated that bonds, which are government debts, are risky assets as well because they rely on a government that has “gone bankrupt.” Hence, both stocks and bonds rest on shaky ground. Kiyosaki has advised a replacement, with Morgan Stanley’s 60/20/20 alternative. In this model, 60% of resources are allocated to stocks, 20% to bonds and 20% to gold. He justifies the inclusion of gold, emphasizing that the asset offers more enduring security than a paper investment. “The facts are gold has outperformed stocks and bonds for years….but no one said anything,” he wrote. Kiyosaki insisted that he preferred real assets like gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum to bonds or stocks. He said his preference is due to these assets holding value and allowing an investor to build wealth through tangible assets that generate cash flow. FINALLY the BS “magic wand” of Financial Planner’s….the BS of 60/40 is dead. FYI: 60/40 meant investors invest 60% in stocks and 40 % in bonds. That BS ratio died in 1971 the year Nixon took…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+22.87%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000958+6.80%
Bitlight Labs
LIGHT$0.7964-8.13%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 18:40
Compartilhar
Bitcoin’s Future: Shifting Dynamics and Economic Policies

Bitcoin’s Future: Shifting Dynamics and Economic Policies

The post Bitcoin’s Future: Shifting Dynamics and Economic Policies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Renowned cryptocurrency commentator, Arthur Hayes, suggests a changing narrative in the digital currency landscape, asserting that upcoming market conditions diminish the likelihood of an impending bear market. In his latest insights, Hayes indicates that the typical four-year Bitcoin halving cycle may no longer hold significant sway over market trajectories. Continue Reading:Bitcoin’s Future: Shifting Dynamics and Economic Policies Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoins-future-shifting-dynamics-and-economic-policies
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11668+3.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+22.87%
MAY
MAY$0.03023+4.24%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 18:37
Compartilhar
Is a Bitcoin crash coming? These signs say yes

Is a Bitcoin crash coming? These signs say yes

The post Is a Bitcoin crash coming? These signs say yes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent rally and new all-time high beyond $126,000 are starting to show signs of overheating on Thursday, October 9, as the daily technical picture flashes historically fairly reliable indicators of a coming correction.  Namely, the Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential, which identifies potential reversals by counting consecutive price bars, rose to 9 on the cryptocurrency’s 24-hour chart.  This parameter, as on-chain crypto analyst Ali Martinez notes, has been quite accurate this year, as the same value presaged a 7% pullback in July and a 13% drop in August. What’s more, Martinez’s analysis further suggests that the relative strength index (RSI) of 74.21 is likewise implying that “digital gold” is in the overbought zone. At the same time, the +100 reading on the Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO), a market momentum measurement that oscillates between -100 and +100 and often peaks just before market reversals, adds further support to the argument. Bitcoin technical analysis. Source: Ali Martinez (@ali_charts) At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at roughly $121,750, down 0.59% on the day. If the RSI or CMO flatten or fall while the price remains the same or goes up, a bearish divergence would become likely. BTC 24-hour price. Source: Finbold A breakout still possible On October 7, another prominent strategist, TradingShot, also predicted Bitcoin was due for a short-term pullback due to a key technical rejection at the higher highs trendline near $126,000. This number, the reasoning went, has consistently capped price action since July 14 and acted as strong resistance throughout the crypto’s three-month consolidation, marking the top of several previous rallies. Much like Martinez, TradingShot pointed out that this recent price denial closely mirrors price behavior from mid-July and mid-August, both of which led to significant retracements. However, the analyst also added that a decisive breakout above…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+22.87%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,753.08+3.60%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.0002-1.96%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 18:36
Compartilhar
Luxembourg Sovereign Wealth Fund Allocates 1% to Bitcoin ETFs, May Signal Strategic Shift

Luxembourg Sovereign Wealth Fund Allocates 1% to Bitcoin ETFs, May Signal Strategic Shift

The post Luxembourg Sovereign Wealth Fund Allocates 1% to Bitcoin ETFs, May Signal Strategic Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Luxembourg’s Intergenerational Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSIL) has allocated 1% of its roughly €764M portfolio—about $9M—into Bitcoin ETFs, signaling a cautious state-backed move into digital assets while avoiding direct crypto custody by using ETF exposure. 1% allocation to Bitcoin ETFs from FSIL Allocation equals roughly $9 million based on €764M assets under management. New investment policy permits up to 15% in alternatives, but direct crypto holdings were avoided due to operational risk. Luxembourg sovereign wealth fund invests 1% into Bitcoin ETFs—read the rationale and implications for state-backed digital asset allocations. Luxembourg’s sovereign wealth fund has allocated 1% of its nearly $900 million portfolio, or roughly $9 million, into Bitcoin ETFs. What is Luxembourg’s sovereign wealth fund doing with Bitcoin ETFs? Luxembourg’s sovereign wealth fund (FSIL) has invested 1% of its portfolio into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The move provides indirect Bitcoin exposure while avoiding direct custody risks, aligning with the fund’s updated investment policy that permits greater allocations to alternative assets. How much did FSIL allocate and why was the ETF route chosen? The FSIL allocated 1% of its assets—about…
FUND
FUND$0.01383-29.79%
1
1$0.004054+11.34%
MAY
MAY$0.03023+4.24%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 18:35
Compartilhar
Candy maker Ferrero announces Super Bowl ad, World Cup promotions

Candy maker Ferrero announces Super Bowl ad, World Cup promotions

The post Candy maker Ferrero announces Super Bowl ad, World Cup promotions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ferrero North America is planning to spend more than $100 million on marketing campaigns tied to the Super Bowl and World Cup next year. The sports push comes as the confectioner’s parent company drives further into the United States through acquisitions and investments in domestic production. Ferrero, which was founded in Italy but is now based in Luxembourg, entered North America nearly a half century ago, but the company only really started investing in the market over the past decade. In July, Ferrero bought cereal maker WK Kellogg for $3.1 billion, the latest in a deal spree that included snapping up Nestle’s U.S. candy business and Halo Top owner Wells Enterprises. The Nutella owner, which just started its fiscal 2026 in September, is preparing itself for its biggest year yet in the U.S., where it is the third-largest candy company, trailing only Hershey and Mars. Its privately held parent company saw an 8.9% increase in turnover — or revenue — in the fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2024, Ferrero disclosed in its most recent financial data. In the past year, Ferrero USA has seen dollar sales grow 4.5%, outpacing the broader confectionery and cookie categories, according to the company. “We want to do something big to kind of reintroduce ourselves to North America,” said Michael Lindsey, chief business officer of Ferrero North America. Ferrero North America’s bet on sports will kick off in February with the company’s first-ever Super Bowl ad, which will star Kinder Bueno. Its sister company Ferrera has previously aired spots during the big game, including last year’s Nerds Gummy Clusters ad. Then, starting in June, Ferrero North America is planning a slate of promotions around the World Cup. Ads for its products will play before or after the games and the company plans to push promotions…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+22.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0252+0.39%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02814+7.44%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 18:06
Compartilhar
China’s Golden Week’ travel boom masks a bruising price war

China’s Golden Week’ travel boom masks a bruising price war

The post China’s Golden Week’ travel boom masks a bruising price war appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tourists visit the Confucius Temple market area in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, on Oct. 1, 2025. Cfoto | Future Publishing | Getty Images BEIJING — The latest sign of hyper-competition, or “involution,” has emerged in China’s tourism industry, adding to concerns about growing deflationary pressure in the broader economy. Over the Oct. 1 to 8 public holiday — dubbed “Golden Week” — total domestic tourism trips reached 888 million and generated 809.01 billion yuan ($113.63 billion) in revenue, according to official data released Thursday. That’s up by 1.8% and 7.6% from last year, respectively, according to CNBC’s calculations of the figures. The gains, however, slowed from the May 1–5 holiday earlier this year, when domestic trips and tourism revenue grew 6.4% and 8% respectively. In fact, average spending per domestic tourist trip during the Golden Week was also around 3% lower than in 2019 before the pandemic, Goldman Sachs pointed out Thursday. “The Golden Week was ‘Golden Weak,'” said Mix Shi, founder of PoshPacker Hostels Chengdu Group. Although his three hostels in the city ended up being fully booked, Shi said he had to cut nightly rates by about 60% — because nearby hotels dropped prices even more. “Way too much money has been pouring into the hotel industry lately,” Shi said, noting, “the competition is insane, and some really nice places are going for dirt cheap. It’s great for travelers because they have more choices, but it’s a real blow to hostels.” Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province in southwestern China, ranked second to Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu province in the east, in tourism spending for the holiday on the Meituan online booking platform. Among local and international visitors to hostels in mainland China, Chengdu’s popularity more than doubled from last year’s Golden Week, second only to Shanghai, according…
Boom
BOOM$0.03892+39.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+22.87%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00899+15.55%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 18:03
Compartilhar
Square Launches Bitcoin Payments and Wallet for Merchants

Square Launches Bitcoin Payments and Wallet for Merchants

The post Square Launches Bitcoin Payments and Wallet for Merchants appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Square, the payments processor owned by Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc., launched a feature enabling local businesses to accept Bitcoin at the point of sale and hold the digital asset in an integrated wallet, helping advance Bitcoin’s use as a medium of exchange. Announced on Wednesday, the new Square Bitcoin offering allows merchants to accept Bitcoin (BTC) payments and automatically convert a portion of their sales into BTC. Square is waiving processing fees through 2026, with a 1% transaction fee set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2027. Merchants can store their Bitcoin in a dedicated wallet accessible through Square’s existing dashboard, where they can also buy, sell or withdraw the asset. The service is available only to US sellers, excluding New York State, and is not open to international merchants. The rollout could mark a significant step toward broader crypto adoption, as more than 4 million merchants use Square’s payments platform, according to company data. Square’s embrace of Bitcoin isn’t surprising. The company had previously announced plans to roll out the service by 2026, and the move aligns with Block Inc.’s broader crypto strategy and the vision of CEO Jack Dorsey, a longtime Bitcoin advocate. Dorsey previously integrated Bitcoin trading and payments into Cash App, Block’s peer-to-peer payments service, and has spearheaded efforts to develop an open-source Bitcoin mining system to reduce costs in the energy-intensive mining sector. Source: StarPlatinum Block Inc. currently holds 8,692 BTC on its balance sheet, ranking it as the 13th-largest public Bitcoin holder worldwide, according to industry data. Related: Jack Dorsey’s Block to join S&P 500, stock surges 9% after-hours Crypto payments back in focus The use of cryptocurrency in payments is returning to the spotlight, driven by a more favorable regulatory environment in the United States and growing recognition of digital assets as a…
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02467+7.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+22.87%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01789+25.19%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 17:49
Compartilhar
Solana Company Plans to Buy Back 5% of Solana Offering Worth Over $6 Billion

Solana Company Plans to Buy Back 5% of Solana Offering Worth Over $6 Billion

Solana Company plans to buy out 5% of Solana’s total offering of about $6 billion, the firm’s CEO Joseph Chi said in an interview with Chinese media. Journalists noted that Chee – the former head of the Asian division of investment bank UBS became the new CEO of the American company Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT). […] Сообщение Solana Company Plans to Buy Back 5% of Solana Offering Worth Over $6 Billion появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.15144+11.24%
Compartilhar
Incrypted2025/10/09 17:16
Compartilhar
Crypto treasury strategies under SEC and FINRA probes amid regulatory scrutiny

Crypto treasury strategies under SEC and FINRA probes amid regulatory scrutiny

Crypto treasury strategies are under renewed regulatory attention after sudden stock moves ahead of corporate crypto buys.
Compartilhar
The Cryptonomist2025/10/09 15:37
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.