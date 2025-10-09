Rome to Launch Its Genesis NFT Collection “Imperia” on Magic Eden Launchpad in Mid-October

Rome protocol, an interoperability and settlement layer that seeks to unify fragmented blockchains into a connected "empire," has released the mint date for its genesis NFT collection, Imperia: Rome Citizens, in an official announcement today. The launch of the Genesis NFT collection, scheduled for October 14, will see the art collection go live on Magic Eden at 0.753 SOL. While the Rome protocol is backed by a $9 million seed round led by Hack VC, Portal Ventures, and Solana Founder Anatoly, the launch will mark a major milestone for the protocol, further establishing its foothold in the blockchain industry. Before the proposed NFT launch, Rome has raised $9M in seed funding led by Hack VC and Portal Ventures, with backing from Anatoly Yakovenko and other industry leaders. Nonetheless, the announcement further revealed that Imperia: Rome Citizens represents the beginning of Rome's on-chain empire, being a product of the intersection of identity and interoperability. Notably, Rome further emphasized that the NFTs are not merely collectibles; they are digital citizenships, granting holders early access to campaigns, drops, leaderboard, and integrations across the expanding Rome ecosystem. Nonetheless, the Rome protocol has issued crucial advice to early contributors, top Solana NFT holders, and participants in the Megaphone or other Ecosystem Partner Campaigns to check their WL eligibility. The launch of the NFT collection will occur in three phases, with a total supply of 10,000 NFTs and 3,677 NFTs reserved for the Season 1 mint. Notably, Imperia NFTs will serve as the foundation for Rome's…