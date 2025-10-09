2025-10-13 Monday

French central bank governor urges EU to directly regulate cryptocurrency firms

French central bank governor urges EU to directly regulate cryptocurrency firms

PANews reported on October 9th that, according to Bloomberg, in a speech Thursday, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau suggested transferring regulatory authority for cryptocurrency companies to the European Securities and Markets Authority to ensure uniform implementation of standards within the EU. He also called for tightening the European regulatory framework for digital assets. A notable feature of this framework is that it allows cryptocurrency companies to apply for licenses in individual EU member states and use these licenses as a "passport" to conduct business across the 27-nation bloc. Villeroy de Galhau stated that this framework would benefit from stricter regulation of the issuance of the same stablecoin within and outside the EU to reduce arbitrage risks during periods of stress.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.15143+11.23%
PANews2025/10/09 18:38
Best CSGO Upgrade Sites – Where to Safely Upgrade Skins

The post Best CSGO Upgrade Sites – Where to Safely Upgrade Skins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If you’ve been grinding cases and ended up with a pile of mid-tier skins you never use, CSGO upgrader games might be exactly what you’re looking for. These are essentially high-stakes trade-up systems where you risk your current skins for a shot at something way better – think of it as CSGO’s version of double or nothing, except you’re not just doubling your value. The concept is straightforward but intense: you pick a target skin you want (maybe that Karambit you’ve been eyeing), throw in whatever items you’re willing to sacrifice, and the system calculates your odds based on the value gap between what you’re risking and what you’re chasing. Then comes the nerve-wracking part – watching that spin animation decide whether your collection of AK skins just became a butterfly knife or vanished into the digital void. We’ve been testing CSGO upgrader sites across every major platform, putting our own inventories on the line to see which ones actually deliver. Here’s what we found: while the core gambling mechanics stay consistent, the user experience varies dramatically between sites. The best platforms give you crystal-clear odds displays and smooth interfaces that make it easy to calculate risk versus reward. The sketchy ones bury crucial information behind flashy animations and confusing multiplier systems that make it nearly impossible to understand what you’re actually betting. After weeks of testing with real skins and real money, SkinsLuck consistently stood out as the cleanest experience with the most transparent path to those high-tier items you’re actually trying to reach. Top CSGO Skin Upgrade Sites We Actually Trust We put each CSGO upgrader through the same test: deposit real skins, attempt multiple upgrades, and see which platforms actually deliver on their promises. The sites that made our list all nail the fundamentals – you can…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 18:17
Citibank Backs Stablecoin Firm BVNK: Report

The post Citibank Backs Stablecoin Firm BVNK: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Citi invests in stablecoin payments infrastructure firm, BVNK. The deal reflects growing US bank interest in stablecoins following clearer regulations. BVNK’s valuation has surpassed $750 million from its last funding round. Citi, the third-largest bank in the United States, has made a strategic investment in BVNK, a London-based stablecoin infrastructure firm backed by Coinbase and Tiger Global. The move comes amid clearer regulations and rising demand for stablecoins among US banks. BVNK operates a payments platform that enables global transactions using stablecoins, allowing easy conversion between fiat and crypto. In a recent interview with CNBC, co-founder Chris Harmse said that the startup has seen strong growth in the US over the past year. BVNK has declined to disclose the size of Citi’s investment or its current valuation. However, Harmse confirmed that the startup’s valuation has exceeded the $750 million figure from its previous funding round. Harmse noted that the Wall Street giant has been expanding its cross-border payments capabilities. The company is also targeting digital-only banks and neobanks that may integrate stablecoins into their core banking products. It is interesting to note that in July, Citi’s CEO Jane Fraser revealed that the bank is exploring the possibility of issuing its own Citi stablecoin. Stablecoin Market Surges Stablecoins are rapidly gaining traction due to their speed, low cost, and 24/7 settlement capabilities. Over the past 12 months, stablecoin transactions reached nearly $9 trillion, according to Visa data. According to data by CoinMarketCap, the total market cap of all stablecoins currently stands at $314 billion. Tether’s USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $178.37 B Vol. 24h: $115.54 B and Circle’s USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $75.62 B Vol. 24h: $10.71 B lead the sector, valued at $178 billion and $75 billion, respectively. JPMorgan predicts that demand…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 18:08
Ripple and Bahrain's Fintech Bay Focus on Digital Asset Growth and RLUSD

TLDR Ripple and Bahrain Fintech Bay will push RLUSD stablecoin adoption in Bahrain. Ripple aims to enhance Bahrain’s fintech sector with blockchain-based solutions. Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin will streamline payments and cross-border transactions. Bahrain continues to lead in blockchain adoption with Ripple’s strategic support. Ripple, a leader in digital asset infrastructure, has formed a strategic partnership [...] The post Ripple and Bahrain’s Fintech Bay Focus on Digital Asset Growth and RLUSD appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 18:06
QumulusAI secures $500 million blockchain-backed credit line to expand AI computing infrastructure

PANews reported on October 9th that QumulusAI, a company building GPU-based cloud infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI), has secured a $500 million credit line to fund its expanding GPU fleet. The financing was arranged by Permian Labs and will be distributed through the blockchain-based credit protocol USD.AI. The company stated that this non-recourse credit facility will allow QumulusAI to borrow stablecoins up to 70% of the value of its approved GPU deployments. This approach allows the company to obtain funding faster than traditional credit channels such as bank loans or venture debt.
PANews2025/10/09 18:05
Chasing utility in a volatile market

The post Chasing utility in a volatile market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. Recent market volatility and ongoing stress tests faced by firms accumulating digital assets for exposure have cast a harsh light on asset treasury practices in web3. As digital assets go mainstream, they also pose a ponderable question: Are Digital Asset Treasury initiatives truly built to last, or are they just speculative?  Summary Many Digital Asset Treasury strategies remain speculation-driven, relying on leveraged Bitcoin buys and price appreciation — a fragile model that collapses in downturns. The volatility trap shows how debt-fueled crypto accumulation exposes firms to steep losses, highlighting the unsustainability of hype-driven treasuries. A utility-first approach is emerging: using digital assets for real-world functions like stablecoin payments, custody, compliance automation, and hedging currency risks. DAT’s future depends on integrating tokenized real-world assets, strong risk management, and regulatory clarity — shifting from speculation to sustainable financial infrastructure. Digital assets are at a crossroads, being both a flash in the pan for some and a sustainable model for others. Without true utility underpinning them, DATs risk becoming powerful engines idling with no purpose. State of Digital Asset Treasury The current state of crypto equity, particularly among many treasury reserves, is atypical. Many of them function as investment vehicles, becoming middlemen who help incumbent traders enter DeFi. Their model is inherently fragile. True crypto equity, however, involves listed companies reserving tokens with the public intent to use them within their on-chain products or services.  Many mainstream projects are caught chasing hype cycles, inadvertently becoming disposable tools for TradFi giants. Capital markets fundamentally depend on revenue, assets, and net profit to deliver value to shareholders. Public companies that recklessly accumulate tokens without real-world utility are merely speculating, not building sustainable…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 18:02
Fireblocks Expands Qualified Custody Ecosystem With Major Institutional Partners

The post Fireblocks Expands Qualified Custody Ecosystem With Major Institutional Partners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fireblocks announced that its Fireblocks Trust Company, a New York State–chartered qualified custodian regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services, has expanded its institutional custody ecosystem to include partners such as Castle Island, FalconX, Bakkt and Galaxy. Launched following regulatory approval in 2024, the Trust offers segregated, bank‑grade custody built on Fireblocks’ existing […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/fireblocks-expands-qualified-custody-ecosystem-with-major-institutional-partners/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 18:01
Dogecoin Path to $2.28 Could Lead to a $9.8+ Rally in Next Cycle

The post Dogecoin Path to $2.28 Could Lead to a $9.8+ Rally in Next Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Dogecoin’s broadening wedge signals a possible breakout, with a $2.28 target if the pattern holds. Fibonacci levels suggest $9.8+ potential, an 800% increase from current price of $0.247. Remittix draws attention with a utility-focused approach, raising $27M for crypto-to-bank solutions. Dogecoin Path to $2.28 Could Lead to a $9.8+ Rally in Next Cycle Dogecoin ($DOGE) is drawing attention from traders as its price continues to show signs of potential growth. With predictions suggesting a possible climb to $2.28, this could pave the way for even larger gains, potentially reaching $9.8 or more. Traders are carefully watching the market, and analysts are considering the next steps for this popular cryptocurrency. Dogecoin’s Broadening Wedge Pattern Currently, $DOGE is moving within a broadening wedge pattern, which shows higher highs and lower lows, indicating increasing volatility. According to GandalfCrypto, the volatility is expanding, and DOGE is on wave 6. If the pattern plays out, wave 7 could trigger a strong breakout.  This pattern suggests that a breakout above the upper trendline could signal an upward move, but caution is advised. If the volume doesn’t support the movement, the price may experience a rejection. DOGE Upward Move | Source: X The broadening wedge is nearing its resolution point, which means the market is likely to choose a direction soon. A breakout above the upper trendline would indicate a potential surge, but a breakdown below support could cause uncertainty and temporary fakeouts before the trend becomes clear. $DOGE’s Fibonacci Level Predictions In addition to the technical analysis of the wedge pattern, some analysts are turning to the Fibonacci retracement levels to predict future price targets. JavonMarks has pointed out that in past cycles, Dogecoin has consistently reached the 1.618 Fibonacci level. This Fibonacci level suggests that Dogecoin could rise to $2.28 in the next…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 17:53
BNB Price Soars 600% From Bear Market Lows, Eyeing $1,980 As Next Target

The post BNB Price Soars 600% From Bear Market Lows, Eyeing $1,980 As Next Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo’s journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo’s defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo’s commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo’s writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 17:52
BlackRock and Brevan Howard Tokenized Funds Go Live on Sei

The post BlackRock and Brevan Howard Tokenized Funds Go Live on Sei appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The integration is built to be compliant and secure, relying on KAIO’s infrastructure and Sei’s high-throughput, low-latency design KAIO already has over $200 million in institutional assets tokenized across funds from BlackRock, Brevan Howard, Hamilton Lane, and Laser Digital While the infrastructure is on-chain, the tokenized funds must still satisfy legal, tax, and compliance frameworks. KAIO, a protocol focused on tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs), expanded its on-chain fund offerings to the Sei Network. The launch includes tokenized shares of the BlackRock ICS US Dollar Liquidity Fund and Brevan Howard Master Fund. These tokenized instruments now let institutional and accredited investors to subscribe, redeem, and report on-chain, basically turning traditional fund access into DeFi-friendly, programmable assets. Secure, Compliant Integration The integration is built to be compliant and secure, relying on KAIO’s infrastructure and Sei’s high-throughput, low-latency design. Olivier Dang, COO of KAIO, said this on the matter:  “This launch marks another major milestone in institutional blockchain adoption. By using the Sei Network, we’re bringing composable access to leading fund strategies entirely on-chain. It’s the foundation for real-time, programmable, financial infrastructure built for the next era of capital markets.” KAIO already has over $200 million in institutional assets tokenized across funds from BlackRock, Brevan Howard, Hamilton Lane, and Laser Digital. Related: BlackRock Buys $300 Million More Ethereum, Pushing Total Holdings Past $7 Billion Tokenized Funds Expand Institutional Use Cases Also, the real-world assets deployed via KAIO on the Sei network could serve as collateral within DeFi protocols, be incorporated into stablecoin frameworks, or held as reserves that earn yield for investors. It’s important to note that although the infrastructure is on-chain, the tokenized funds must still satisfy legal, tax, and compliance frameworks. BlackRock isn’t directly managing the tokens; instead, KAIO issues them under regulatory oversight. BlackRock Extends Its Tokenization Push BlackRock has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 17:47
