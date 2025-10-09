Exchange MEXC
FYP likely to push for tech-driven growth – Standard Chartered
The post FYP likely to push for tech-driven growth – Standard Chartered appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China may aim for above-consensus growth during 2026-30, counting on TFP gains from tech progress. More spending is likely to be devoted to population’s wellbeing to release consumption potential. Authorities likely to adopt more proactive approach to broaden use of RMB in international transactions, Standard Chartered’s economists Shuang Ding and Hunter Chan report. Playing the long game “China’s 15th Five-Year Plan (FYP) is likely to underscore the importance of growth. The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will hold its 4th Plenum from 20-23 October, and a proposal on the next FYP will be released thereafter. While we do not expect specific growth targets to be disclosed, recent deliberations in policy-making circles indicate that average growth of 4.7-4.8% is desired for 2026-30, to pave way for a doubling of 2020 GDP by 2035. We estimate that China’s potential growth could average 4.3% in the next five years; market consensus forecasts are lower than our estimate. We expect macro policies to remain accommodative in light of the growth ambition.” “Innovation will likely be prioritised to boost total factor productivity (TFP) amid an aging population and technology restrictions from the West. More incentives are likely to be introduced to encourage private sector spending on R&D, leveraging China’s STEM talent pool. China may continue to invest to consolidate its lead in renewable energy, with the aim of achieving peak carbon emission by 2030. To address the risk of overcapacity, the FYP may elaborate measures to foster domestic demand, including by redistributing income and social benefits in favour of the low-income segment and liberalising the services sector.” “The authorities may see the next five years as a good window to promote the use of Renminbi (RMB) in international trade and investment and making RMB assets more investible. We also expect China to explore alternative channels…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 18:39
Audrey Nesbitt’s New Book Urges Silicon Valley Founders to Fire Themselves Before It’s Too Late
Toronto, ON — October 2025 — Veteran emerging-tech strategist Audrey Nesbitt is taking aim at one of Silicon Valley’s most persistent myths: that the person who builds a product should automatically lead the company. Her new book, “Why You Shouldn’t Be the CEO (And Other Ways to Save Your Startup),” explores how leadership blind spots, [...] The post Audrey Nesbitt’s New Book Urges Silicon Valley Founders to Fire Themselves Before It’s Too Late appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/09 18:36
Hyperscale Data Claims to Reduce $30M Debt Despite Lack of Verification
The post Hyperscale Data Claims to Reduce $30M Debt Despite Lack of Verification appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hyperscale Data claims $30M debt reduction lacking confirmation. Unverified reports of improved liquidity and expansion plans. No direct impact on major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Hyperscale Data Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS) reportedly announced a $30 million debt reduction and improved liquidity, enhancing growth potential at their Michigan facility. This move potentially strengthens Hyperscale’s financial position for enterprise AI and Bitcoin mining, though official confirmations remain absent in major public records or regulatory filings. Unverified $30M Debt Reduction Claims Remain in Question Hyperscale Data, Inc. claims to have effectively reduced $30 million in consolidated non-recourse debt through repayments and conversions. This initiative is said to enhance financial resilience, supporting expansion plans at their Michigan facility designed for AI workloads and Bitcoin mining. Despite these claims, there is no corroboration from official primary sources or regulatory filings. Hyperscale Data’s alleged debt reduction remains unverifiable, raising questions about the claimed improvements to their liquidity and growth capital access. Community and expert reactions are limited due to the lack of verifiable data. No official statements have been issued by recognized executives. This has left both industries and stakeholders to speculate on the potential implications of these unconfirmed developments. Crypto Market Stability Amidst Hyperscale Data’s Unconfirmed News Did you know? Hyperscale Data’s alleged debt reduction remains unverified, echoing similar instances in the crypto sector where claims lacked substantiation, often affecting investor confidence and market perception. Bitcoin’s latest data from CoinMarketCap reveals a price of $121,805.74, a market cap of $2.43 trillion, and a 24-hour trading volume decline of 29.39%. Over the past 30 days, Bitcoin has increased by 7.94%. These figures indicate continued interest despite fluctuations. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:25 UTC on October 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from the Coincu research team suggest that, without official confirmation,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 18:32
AMINA Bank Launches Regulated Staking Service for Polygon Token
TLDR AMINA Bank now offers regulated institutional staking for Polygon’s POL token. Qualified clients can earn up to 15% in staking rewards through AMINA Bank. AMINA’s service bridges traditional finance with blockchain infrastructure. AMINA Bank’s new service enhances Polygon’s blockchain security and growth. AMINA Bank, a Swiss-regulated crypto bank, has launched the world’s first regulated [...] The post AMINA Bank Launches Regulated Staking Service for Polygon Token appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/09 18:19
Swiss crypto bank Amina launches POL staking service with up to 15% yield
Swiss-regulated crypto bank Amina has become the first institution globally to offer compliant POL staking, allowing qualified clients to earn rewards while helping secure the Polygon network. Announced on Oct. 9, the service gives qualified clients a compliant way to…
Crypto.news
2025/10/09 18:09
Crypto News: XRP Tundra Presale to Create More Overnight Millionaires than Shiba Inu
The post Crypto News: XRP Tundra Presale to Create More Overnight Millionaires than Shiba Inu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When Shiba Inu’s price exploded in 2021, it created one of crypto’s most famous wealth transfers. Thousands of small wallets turned a few hundred dollars into fortunes. But analysts now tracking XRP Tundra say the next major retail breakout won’t come from another meme cycle. It will come from structure. Tundra’s fifth presale phase introduces a quantified, audited model that blends yield, stability, and scarcity into a framework. That framework can ensure repeatable outcomes. The project’s transparent economics are what observers believe could eclipse Shiba Inu’s overnight-millionaire effect once the tokens hit the open market. Defined Entry, Measured Upside Phase 5 participants purchase TUNDRA-S (Solana) at $0.091 and receive a 15% token bonus. They also claim TUNDRA-X (XRPL) free of charge, worth $0.0455 per unit. Launch prices are fixed at $2.50/$1.25, setting a precise growth curve instead of relying on viral sentiment. This “two-for-one” structure has made the presale one of the most capital-efficient entries of 2025. Shiba Inu’s valuation heavily relied on community buzz. Conversely, Tundra’s model hard-codes the reward logic before trading even begins. It’s wealth creation made measurable. Liquidity That Disciplines the Market Unlike most token launches, Tundra’s debut will employ Meteora’s Dynamic AMM V2 liquidity system. This model starts trading with steep dynamic fees, up to 50%, which decline over time, discouraging bots and immediate dumping. Liquidity positions are represented as NFTs and, in many cases, permanently locked, guaranteeing constant depth. The system channels collected trading fees directly into Cryo Vault staking pools, turning liquidity into a self-funding engine for yields. In effect, traders pay to reward stakers — an inversion of traditional volatility economics that keeps TUNDRA’s value aligned with long-term participation instead of short-term speculation. Cryo Vaults: Earning Like an Institution At the heart of the ecosystem is Cryo Vaults, a staking infrastructure that…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 18:09
Citi Joins Visa in Backing Stablecoin Payments Company BVNK
The venture arm of the U.S. multinational bank Citigroup (C) made a strategic investment in stablecoin payments platform BVNK, the companies announced on Thursday.Citi Ventures joins Visa (V) in backing BVNK, after the payments giant made its own strategic investment in the company in May this year. The companies have not disclosed the size of the investment. The growth of the stablecoin sector as been one of the standout trends in the digital asset industry over the last year, helped in part by the introduction of formal regulatory regimes in major jurisdictions such as the U.S. and Hong Kong.This has provided a tailwind to investment from the biggest names in the traditional financial (TradFi) world such as Citi and Visa.BVNK processes over $20 billion in payments annually and counts Worldpay, Flywire and dLocal among its clients, according to Thursday's announcement."Stablecoins are seeing increased interest in use for settlement of on-chain and crypto asset transactions," Citi Ventures head Arvind Purushotham said.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 18:05
CZ’s YZi Labs Announces $1B Fund to Support BNB Chain Developers as Crypto Hits Record
YZi Labs announced a $1B fund to support developers building projects on the BNB Chain, aiming to foster innovation and growth. L’article CZ’s YZi Labs Announces $1B Fund to Support BNB Chain Developers as Crypto Hits Record est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 18:05
Could Owning Just 1,000 XRP Tokens Make You Rich?
Many traders invest in crypto hoping it could make them rich one day. That dream keeps people buying, holding, and believing through every market dip. One analyst who explored this idea is Cheeky Crypto, a well-known voice on YouTube. He shared a story that got many thinking about what patience, belief, and small consistent steps
Coinstats
2025/10/09 18:00
Millionaire Trader Challenges Investors to Show Him a Chart with More Juice Than XRP
Experienced market trader Gordon recently emphasized the bullishness on the XRP chart, despite the recent dip, following a potential price breakout. For context, XRP has reacted adversely to the uncertainties in the cryptocurrency market.Visit Website
Coinstats
2025/10/09 17:58
