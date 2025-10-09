Luxembourg sovereign wealth fund invests 1% in Bitcoin ETFs

Luxembourg's sovereign wealth fund allocated 1% of its $900 million portfolio, or about $9 million, into Bitcoin ETFs. Luxembourg's sovereign wealth fund has allocated 1% of its portfolio to Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), marking one of the first such moves by a European state-backed investment entity.Luxembourg Director of the Treasury and Secretary General Bob Kieffer noted the investment in a Wednesday LinkedIn post. He said Finance Minister Gilles Roth had revealed the decision during his presentation of the 2026 Budget at the Chambre des Députés, Luxembourg's legislature."Recognizing the growing maturity of this new asset class, and underlining Luxembourg's leadership in digital finance, this investment is an application of the FSIL's new investment policy, which was approved by Government in July 2025," Kieffer said.