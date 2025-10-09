Exchange MEXC
Solana Latest News: Which Is The Best Altcoin To Buy Now For The Highest Growth
Solana gains momentum with ETF speculation, but Remittix (RTX) stands out for real-world payment utility, CertiK verification, and early growth potential under one dollar.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/09 18:40
Ripple Expands Middle East Presence Through Bahrain Fintech Bay Partnership
TLDR: Ripple joined forces with Bahrain Fintech Bay to drive blockchain and digital asset innovation in the Kingdom. The deal expands Ripple’s regional presence after securing a Dubai Financial Services Authority license in 2025. The partnership will enable proof-of-concept projects, education, and local fintech collaborations in Bahrain. Ripple aims to introduce its RLUSD stablecoin and [...] The post Ripple Expands Middle East Presence Through Bahrain Fintech Bay Partnership appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/09 18:36
Switzerland-Based Crypto-Focused Bank Announces Staking Service for This Altcoin! Here Are the Details
AMINA Bank has become the first bank in the world to offer its corporate clients a regulated staking service for the Polygon (POL) token. Continue Reading: Switzerland-Based Crypto-Focused Bank Announces Staking Service for This Altcoin! Here Are the Details
Coinstats
2025/10/09 18:14
Steam, Google Play, Amazon: Which Gift Cards Are Most Popular with Crypto Buyers?
The post Steam, Google Play, Amazon: Which Gift Cards Are Most Popular with Crypto Buyers? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto users value simplicity, flexibility, and instant gratification, and gift cards deliver all three. That’s why so many of them choose to buy Amazon gift cards with crypto on CoinsBee, turning digital assets into everyday essentials with just a few clicks. Whether it’s grabbing the latest Steam release, topping up a Google Play balance, or …
CoinPedia
2025/10/09 18:03
Two Indicted in Tel Aviv Over $600,000 ‘Wrench Attack’ on Bitcoin Trader
The alleged home invasion adds to a record year of physical attacks on crypto holders, with 52 cases globally in 2025.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 18:01
Luxembourg sovereign wealth fund invests 1% in Bitcoin ETFs
Luxembourg’s sovereign wealth fund allocated 1% of its $900 million portfolio, or about $9 million, into Bitcoin ETFs. Luxembourg’s sovereign wealth fund has allocated 1% of its portfolio to Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), marking one of the first such moves by a European state-backed investment entity.Luxembourg Director of the Treasury and Secretary General Bob Kieffer noted the investment in a Wednesday LinkedIn post. He said Finance Minister Gilles Roth had revealed the decision during his presentation of the 2026 Budget at the Chambre des Députés, Luxembourg’s legislature.“Recognizing the growing maturity of this new asset class, and underlining Luxembourg’s leadership in digital finance, this investment is an application of the FSIL’s new investment policy, which was approved by Government in July 2025,“ Kieffer said.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/09 18:01
US Labor Union Urges Senate To Oppose Crypto Bill Over Pension, Workers’ Risks
The largest US federation of trade unions has asked US Senators to reject the Senate’s version of the crypto market structure bill due to serious concerns and a lack of proper safeguards for workers. Related Reading: Bank Of England Eyes Exemptions To Controversial Stablecoin Cap Proposal – Details Senate’s Crypto Bill Faces Backlash On Tuesday, […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/09 18:00
Federal Reserve Minutes Signal Expected Rate Cut Amid Weak Employment
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-rate-cut-2025-2/
Coinstats
2025/10/09 18:00
Cardano (ADA) Bull Run Put On Hold As New Ethereum Layer 2 Token Blows Up Online
There is apprehension among traders since ADA has failed to break through resistance levels while being in proximity to them. […] The post Cardano (ADA) Bull Run Put On Hold As New Ethereum Layer 2 Token Blows Up Online appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/09 17:50
Nvidia (NVDA) Stock: Riding High on UAE AI Chip Deal and U.S. Approval Surge
TLDR Nvidia soars as U.S. approves billion-dollar AI chip deal with UAE. U.S.–UAE AI pact fuels Nvidia surge with major export license approval. Nvidia gains on U.S. greenlight for UAE’s massive AI chip import plan. Nvidia climbs after securing key AI chip export deal with the UAE. Nvidia stock jumps on U.S.-backed AI chip partnership [...] The post Nvidia (NVDA) Stock: Riding High on UAE AI Chip Deal and U.S. Approval Surge appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/09 17:48
