USD extends rally despite data blackout from shutdown – BBH

The post USD extends rally despite data blackout from shutdown – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Dollar (USD) keeps charging across the majors, closing-in on the upper bound of its range dating back to June. We’re still flying blind amid the ongoing US government shutdown, with key economic data releases on hold and visibility on the economy sharply reduced. As such, USD gains largely reflect external headwinds (France’s political crisis, Japan’s ruling LDP leadership election results) rather than a more favorable US fundamental backdrop. That suggests USD is prone to sharp pullback as soon as global conditions normalize, BBH FX analysts report. FOMC minutes hint at further easing this year “The FOMC September 17-18 meeting minutes offered some context behind the “risk-management cut.” Participants are generally more concerned about the labor market while inflation risks are still front of mind. The hawkish surprise from the minutes is that ‘A few participants stated there was merit in keeping the federal funds rate unchanged at this meeting or that they could have supported such a decision’.” “More importantly, ‘most judged that it likely would be appropriate to ease policy further over the remainder of this year.’ Indeed, the FOMC 2025 median fed funds rate projection implies two more 25bps rate reduction by year-end to a target range of 3.50-3.75% (3.625%) which is in line with futures pricing.” “In our view, the risk is the Fed turns more dovish by the December 9-10 FOMC meeting because restrictive monetary policy can worsen the employment backdrop and upside risks to inflation are not materializing. Bottom line: USD downtrend is intact. Fed Chair Jay Powell delivers pre-recorded welcoming remarks today (1:30pm London, 8:30am New York). There’s no Q&A. Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman speaks shortly after Powell.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-extends-rally-despite-data-blackout-from-shutdown-bbh-202510090854
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 19:45
Wall Street Analyst Says Bitcoin Bull Run To $250,000 Already Programmed, But Why Are They Buying Paydax Over Cardano?

The post Wall Street Analyst Says Bitcoin Bull Run To $250,000 Already Programmed, But Why Are They Buying Paydax Over Cardano? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Wall Street analysts predict Bitcoin’s $250,000 bull run, but investors are turning to Paydax (PDP) over Cardano (ADA) for its early-stage presale. A Wall Street analyst has predicted that Bitcoin’s next bull run to $250,000 is already programmed, fueling renewed excitement across the market. The same Wall Street analyst, however, notes that while Bitcoin and Cardano are gaining traction, investors are quietly turning to a new breakout project, Paydax (PDP), during its presale phase. With tokens priced at just $0.015 and a limited 25% bonus still active, this makes the presale one of the most affordable and rewarding early opportunities during this bull run. Wall Street Analyst Highlights Paydax (PDP) Presale Over Bitcoin And Cardano A Wall Street analyst behind Bitcoin’s $250,000 prediction points out that Bitcoin remains the face of digital money, while Cardano focuses on scalability and sustainable blockchain development. Yet, even with all that, none offer a truly transparent way to borrow, lend, or insure assets across borders. That’s where Paydax (PDP) takes the lead. It is emerging as the first decentralized protocol combining full-scale banking, lending, and insurance on-chain. The Wall Street analyst has now taken notice of Paydax’s presale, which hit the market just a few weeks ago, selling for a low price of  $0.015. With its plan to disrupt traditional banking and a presale gaining rapid momentum, investors are now turning to PDP instead of Cardano. Join the Paydax presale today  Paydax Introduces Real Yield and Utility Missing in Established Coins In a recent update on X (formerly Twitter), one market expert revealed a bold prediction that Bitcoin could stay strong this fourth quarter and potentially climb between $200,000 and $250,000. Another market analyst, Ali Charts, noted that breaking above $0.96 could push Cardano toward $1.90. While Bitcoin and Cardano continue to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 19:42
Hyperliquid Lists Monad Perpetuals Ahead of Airdrop With Nearly $13B Valuation

The post Hyperliquid Lists Monad Perpetuals Ahead of Airdrop With Nearly $13B Valuation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid, the decentralized perpetuals exchange, announced Wednesday that it has listed MON-USD hyperps, allowing traders to go long or short the token in a pre-market phase. MON is the native token of Monad, a Layer 1 blockchain designed to be fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) — a feature that makes it easier for developers to migrate their applications from Ethereum. Both Hyperliquid’s announcement and Monad’s recent posts suggest that an airdrop may be imminent, with the project’s official teasing their “airdrop claim loading” feature reaching 98% on Oct. 8, according to Monad’s latest update on X. Based on trading in the MON-USD hyperp, priced near $0.13, Monad’s fully diluted valuation (FDV) stands at approximately $13 billion, with 100 billion MON tokens expected to be distributed through the airdrop. The new MON market has already seen strong activity, recording $28 million in trading volume over the past 24 hours on the decentralized exchange. Read more: Ethereum L1 Monad Joins Forces With Orderly Network for DeFi Boost Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/08/hyperliquid-lists-mon-usd-perpetuals-ahead-of-hotly-anticipated-monad-airdrop
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 19:37
FOMC minutes as expected – ING

The post FOMC minutes as expected – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After a strong few days, the dollar rally has started to stall. Notably, the media pushing the hawkish elements of the FOMC minutes failed to move both the dollar and short-dated US yields last night. Reading through those minutes, one gets the sense that the Fed remains reasonably upbeat on US growth prospects, but just doesn’t want to take any unnecessary risks with higher unemployment. Of course, we’ll have to see how the US jobs data has been faring over the last four to six weeks once the government shutdown ends, ING’s FX analyst Chris Turner notes. 98.50-99.00 range looks likely for the DXY “Away from the exciting optimism of a peace deal in the Middle East, global equity markets remain well-supported. China has reopened after a week-long holiday and today’s positive sales results from Taiwan chipmaker TSMC keeps the AI-driven rally on track for the time being. One of the few wrinkles out there remains September’s bankruptcy of US autopart company First Brands and what it says about US lending standards and financial risks.” “The share price of Jefferies Financial Group has fallen 22% since mid-September as the company’s exposure to First Brands has been explored in the media. At the moment, this is seen as a localised story and key high-yield credit spread indices, such as the Itraxx Cross-Over Index, remain near their tightest levels of the year. But this is a story worth monitoring.” “We cannot see many big inputs to the dollar story today, but some stability in the euro may draw some of the strength out of the recent DXY rally. A 98.50-99.00 range looks likely here.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-fomc-minutes-as-expected-ing-202510090852
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 19:36
Japan Introduces Groundbreaking Solana Initiative

The post Japan Introduces Groundbreaking Solana Initiative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a significant move for the cryptocurrency landscape, DeFi Development in partnership with Superteam Japan has unveiled Japan’s inaugural Solana treasury, named DFDV JP. The advent of this initiative saw the SOL coin’s value experience a positive shift, setting it apart from several other altcoins. Continue Reading:Japan Introduces Groundbreaking Solana Initiative Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/japan-introduces-groundbreaking-solana-initiative
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 19:31
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks Are Playing A Game Of Chicken

The post Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks Are Playing A Game Of Chicken appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 11: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the fourth quarter of a game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on April 11, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Getty Images One day after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on the unsettled long-term future of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Greek Freak tried to clear the air. If anything, he just added to the uncertainty. “I’ve said this many times: I want to be in a situation that I can win,” Antetokounmpo told reporters Wednesday. “I believe in this team. I believe in my teammates. I’m here to lead this team to wherever we can go. It’s definitely going to be hard. We’re going to take it day by day, but I’m here. So all the extra stuff does not matter. “I’ve communicated with my teammates, communicated with the people I respect and love, that the moment I step on this court or in this facility, I wear this jersey, the rest does not matter. I’m locked into whatever I have in front of me. Now, if in six, seven months I change my mind, I think that’s human, too.” Charania reported Tuesday that Antetokounmpo expressed his concerns to Bucks general manager Jon Horst in late July about whether the team “could truly achieve championship contention, and he wanted to explore whether there would be an alternative path forward for both the team and the player.” Antetokounmpo stopped short of issuing an official trade request, though, and the Bucks did not proactively try to move him. In other…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 19:27
Risks relating to government debt are increasing – Commerzbank

The post Risks relating to government debt are increasing – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent weeks, the foreign exchange market has turned its attention to the sustainability of G10 countries’ debt. France is once again in the spotlight, as yet another prime minister has fallen victim to the challenging budgetary situation. However, this is by no means an issue that only affects France. In the United Kingdom, a new budget will be presented at the end of November, and the market is already anxious about the potential outcomes. Last night, markets received news from the US Congressional Budget Office that the US deficit is likely to remain high at $1.8 trillion this year, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Michael Pfister notes. US economy is weakening despite record-high deficits “But why is this relevant for exchange rates? As we have argued several times before, the foreign exchange market has not paid much attention to public debt in recent years, at least as far as the G10 countries are concerned. However, this has now changed. The chain of effects is not easy to understand. Some readers may recall that, when the initial reports of the German fiscal package emerged at the end of February and the euro appreciated significantly, we published a chart here comparing recent spending with growth. Countries that spent more money during the pandemic were usually rewarded with stronger growth.” “The next step – the link between stronger growth and the currency – is not quite so straightforward. Two channels of impact stand out: stronger growth gives the central bank the opportunity to pay closer attention to inflation, for example. Essentially, it can pursue a more restrictive monetary policy than would be possible with weak growth, which benefits the currency. Secondly, stronger growth leads to a stronger currency if investments in the respective country are more profitable. We have seen this in the US for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 19:24
Verizon Deal Makes AST SpaceMobile Billionaire $500 Million Richer In A Day

The post Verizon Deal Makes AST SpaceMobile Billionaire $500 Million Richer In A Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AST Spacemobile CEO Abel Avellan Jamel Toppin for Forbes On Wednesday, AST SpaceMobile announced a deal to provide cellular service from space to fill in coverage gaps for Verizon customers, starting in 2026. The agreement, which expands on a $100 million May 2024 deal, sent AST stock skyrocketing 9% Wednesday—making the Texas-based satellite cellular provider’s founder and CEO Abel Avellan almost $500 million richer in a single day. The recent surge is the cherry on top of a profitable 30-day span for Avellan, a Venezuelan native who founded AST in 2016 using his proceeds from the $550 million sale of his first company, Emerging Markets Communications, in the same year. Avellan owns 78 million AST shares, roughly 24% of the company, and has seen his net worth double from $2.9 billion to $6.2 billion since early September, Forbes estimates, on the back of a 101% stock runup. His fortune has more than tripled, from $1.6 billion, over the past six months. AST SpaceMobile has made headlines with its more than 30 satellite connectivity partnerships with some of the world’s biggest cellular providers, including Verizon, AT&T and Vi, India’s leading telecom service provider. The company also scored government contracts with the U.S. Space Force. Analysts now expect Rakuten as the next provider to sign a definitive committed revenue contract after the upstart Japanese mobile carrier included an “AST SpaceMobile Progress” slide in a 2024 investor presentation. Despite burning through massive amounts of cash on infrastructure, the company has continued to support itself through issuing debt, raising $575 million through convertible senior notes in July. “This successful financing meaningfully strengthens our company resources above $1.5 billion in cash, positioning us to scale quickly with the deployment of the world’s first and only space-based cellular broadband network,” Avellan stated in a July announcement…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 19:12
How Large Traders Timed The Pullback

The post How Large Traders Timed The Pullback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Smart Money: How Large Traders Timed The Pullback Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-smart-money-reveals-large-timed-pullback/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 19:07
UEFA Targets Netflix And Disney In New Champions League Rights Deal

The post UEFA Targets Netflix And Disney In New Champions League Rights Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MUNICH, GERMANY – MAY 28: The Champions League trophy is seen ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano at the Munich Football Arena on May 28, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Michael Regan – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images) UEFA via Getty Images The broadcasting landscape of European football could be dramatically altered by the arrival on the scene of streaming giants like Netflix and Disney. European clubs indicated they plan to raise at least €5bn (£4.3bn, $5.7bn) per year from the sale of the next cycle of TV rights to the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League. It is a potentially landmark moment for the sport and fore UC3, the newly-formed joint venture between UEFA, European football’s governing body, and European Football Clubs. The latter represents the interest European clubs and was known as the European Club Association until it rebranded at its general assembly in Rome earlier this week. On Wednesday, UC3 announced the tender process for the TV rights of the UEFA competitions between 2027 and 2033 will begin later this month for its five major market – France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. It is the first rights sale under the watch of American agency Relevent, which replaced UEFA’s long-term global sales partner TEAM Marketing in 2024, ending the latter’s 34-year partnership with UEFA. By putting the rights for Europe’s five major markets for sale up at once, UC3 is hoping to entice Disney, Netflix, Apple TV, DAZN, YouTube or Amazon to snap up the right to at least one game in each matchweek to be streamed globally by the same broadcaster. Were a deal to be struck with a streaming service, it is still unclear whether the arrangement would be in place just…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 18:57
