Solana Price Climbs as Network Activity Tumbles: Can the Rally Last?
TLDR: Solana daily transaction count dropped from 125M to 64M while its price continued to rise. Analysts warn of a possible divergence between Solana’s market value and on-chain activity. 80–90% of Solana’s transactions are validator votes, not user-driven transfers or DeFi actions. Traders eye Solana ETFs and $600 targets despite slowing network usage and market [...] The post Solana Price Climbs as Network Activity Tumbles: Can the Rally Last? appeared first on Blockonomi.
RISE
$0.009601
+4.07%
NOT
$0.000959
+6.91%
DEFI
$0.001299
-2.69%
Blockonomi
2025/10/09 19:43
Just In: Ripple Expands to Bahrain With New Fintech Partnership
The post Just In: Ripple Expands to Bahrain With New Fintech Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Reece Merrick, Senior Executive Officer/Managing Director of Middle East and Africa at Ripple, shares some big news on X: Ripple is expanding into the Kingdom of Bahrain. In major news, Ripple announced today a strategic partnership with Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB), the kingdom’s leading fintech incubator and ecosystem builder, which partners with government bodies and others to further accelerate the development and adoption of blockchain and digital assets technology in Bahrain. Big news: @Ripple is expanding into the Kingdom of Bahrain! 🇧🇭 Through our new partnership with @FinTechBay we will drive adoption and education around blockchain, as well as support pilot projects across Bahrain’s digital asset ecosystem. This move builds on Ripple’s growing… — Reece Merrick (@reece_merrick) October 9, 2025 Merrick noted that the new partnership with Bahrain’s FinTech Bay is expected to drive adoption and education around blockchain, as well as support pilot projects across Bahrain’s digital asset ecosystem. This move builds on Ripple’s growing presence in the Middle East and paves the way for the company to begin offering its products to institutions in Bahrain in due course. More on partnership The recent partnership move extends Ripple’s presence in the Middle East, building on a Dubai regulatory license secured earlier this year. The collaboration will see Ripple and Bahrain FinTech Bay positively contribute to the kingdom’s digital assets ecosystem by supporting the development of proofs-of-concept and pilot projects relevant to Bahrain’s fintech ecosystem, showcasing solutions across areas such as blockchain technology, cross-border payments, digital assets, stablecoins and tokenization; leading knowledge initiatives through educational collaborations and accelerator programs; and participating in dedicated local ecosystem events to foster new industry partnerships and drive innovation. This will also enable Ripple to offer its digital assets custody solution and stablecoin Ripple USD (RLUSD) to Bahrain’s financial institutions. Source: https://u.today/just-in-ripple-expands-to-bahrain-with-new-fintech-partnership
COM
$0.012552
+24.19%
MAJOR
$0.1122
+29.39%
WELL
$0.0000782
-3.21%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 19:34
S&P Global’s ‘AA+’ Rating Cements OpenEden’s TBILL Fund as the Gold Standard for Tokenized Treasuries
The post S&P Global’s ‘AA+’ Rating Cements OpenEden’s TBILL Fund as the Gold Standard for Tokenized Treasuries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more › Traditional finance and blockchain continue to converge and OpenEden’s latest milestone shows just how far the two worlds have come together. S&P Global Ratings has awarded OpenEden’s BNY-managed TBILL Fund an “AA+f” fund credit quality rating (FCQR) and an “S1+” fund volatility rating (FVR), both representing S&P’s highest ratings for credit quality and stability. The recognition places OpenEden’s TBILL Fund among the most institutionally trusted products in the tokenized Treasury market, reaffirming its ability to deliver regulated, yield-bearing exposure to U.S. Treasuries through blockchain infrastructure. Rated by Two of the World’s Leading Agencies The new rating follows the TBILL Fund’s earlier “A” rating from Moody’s, making it the tokenized U.S. Treasuries fund to be rated by both S&P Global and Moody’s, two of the world’s leading credit agencies. S&P’s “AA+f” rating highlights the fund’s very strong capacity to meet its obligations and the high credit quality of its underlying short-dated U.S. Treasury securities. Its “S1+” volatility rating—the highest on S&P’s scale—reflects extremely low sensitivity to market and interest rate movements. Together, these ratings establish the TBILL Fund as one of the most stable, transparent, and institutionally recognised instruments for tokenized fixed income exposure. Institutional Foundations with BNY In August 2025, OpenEden strengthened the TBILL Fund’s institutional confidence through a collaboration with The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY), the world’s largest custodian bank, with $52 trillion in assets under custody. Under this partnership, BNY holds the TBILL Fund’s underlying assets in custody, while BNY Mellon Investment Management (BNY IM), a top-ten global asset manager with $2 trillion in AUM, serves as the fund’s sole investment manager. This structure combines the safeguards and fiduciary oversight of traditional finance with the transparency and…
P
$0.10739
+3.75%
AA
$0.1302
+8.98%
FUND
$0.01383
-29.79%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 19:29
BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Surpasses 800,000 BTC After Record $4 Billion Inflow
TLDR BlackRock’s bitcoin ETF hits 800,000 BTC in AUM after $4 billion inflow. The IBIT ETF now controls 3.8% of Bitcoin’s total supply with $97 billion AUM. BlackRock’s ETF continues to lead U.S. bitcoin market with strong institutional demand. Bitcoin price surge drives record inflows into BlackRock’s IBIT ETF in 2025. BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) [...] The post BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Surpasses 800,000 BTC After Record $4 Billion Inflow appeared first on CoinCentral.
BTC
$114,757.94
+3.52%
4
$0.16962
+69.63%
NOW
$0.00366
-1.08%
Coincentral
2025/10/09 19:24
ESMA set to take charge of EU digital markets
The post ESMA set to take charge of EU digital markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > ESMA set to take charge of EU digital markets The European Union’s markets watchdog is seeking primary authority over the bloc’s digital asset sector, to better standardize implementation of the EU’s landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework. In an interview with the Financial Times, Verena Ross, chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), revealed that the European Commission (EC), the executive branch of the EU, is developing plans to bring several sectors, including digital asset, stock exchanges and clearing houses, under ESMA’s supervision and away from individual state regulators. Ross said this would lead to “a capital market in Europe that is more integrated and globally competitive,” adding that it would “ensure that we are addressing the continued fragmentation in markets and resolve that to create more of a single market for capital in Europe.” ESMA is the EU authority responsible for improving investor protection and promoting stable, orderly financial markets. While it serves as the bloc’s leading regulator and standard-setter for securities and markets, the principal day-to-day responsibility for supervising market participants lies with the national regulators—or “national competent authorities” (NCAs)—of individual member states. This also applies to the implementation and enforcement of MiCA rules. After the EU’s MiCA regime for crypto asset service providers (CASPs) came into force in January, digital asset firms such as exchanges, wallet providers, and issuers needed a MiCA license from an NCA to operate in the bloc. Due to the regulation’s ‘passporting’ feature, a license issued by any member state’s regulator allows the licensee to operate throughout the European Economic Area (EEA), which includes every country in the 27-nation bloc plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. However, due to the speed and frequency certain national regulators have handed out licenses, there has been some concern voiced about the inconsistent rigor with which different member states are enforcing the MiCA rules,…
TAKE
$0.28146
+13.21%
COM
$0.012552
+24.19%
MORE
$0.0252
+0.47%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 19:17
Amina Bank launches POL staking service with up to 15% yield
The post Amina Bank launches POL staking service with up to 15% yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss-regulated crypto bank Amina has become the first institution globally to offer compliant POL staking, allowing qualified clients to earn rewards while helping secure the Polygon network. Summary Amina becomes the first regulated bank to offer POL staking for institutional clients. The program offers up to 15% in rewards via a Polygon Foundation partnership. The move strengthens Polygon’s position as a leading institutional blockchain. Announced on Oct. 9, the service gives qualified clients a compliant way to earn up to 15% in rewards. The launch signals growing institutional participation in blockchain infrastructure beyond simple token investment. A compliant path to yield and network participation The program permits institutional participants, such as asset managers, pension funds, family offices, and corporate treasuries, to stake Polygon (POL) tokens through a regulated framework that ensures adherence to custody, governance, and risk management standards. Through a partnership with the Polygon Foundation, Amina offers up to 15% staking rewards by combining its base yield of 4-5% with a reward boost from Polygon. The service establishes a smooth bridge between web3 and traditional finance, building on Amina’s previous custody and trading support for POL. Chief product officer Myles Harrison said the launch reinforces Amina’s goal of bridging traditional finance with the networks that matter. He emphasized that the service will enable institutions to earn rewards for contributing to the stability and security of a widely adopted ecosystem. Polygon’s expanding role in institutional blockchain adoption Polygon’s ecosystem continues to attract major financial players including BlackRock, JPMorgan, and Franklin Templeton, who use it for tokenization and onchain finance. The network now supports nearly $3 billion in stablecoins, leads the market in USD Coin (USDC) micro-payments, and recently surpassed $1 billion in tokenized real-world assets. Polygon Labs chief executive officer Marc Boiron described the partnership as a milestone for the space, noting that “institutions aren’t…
BANK
$0.15151
+10.99%
POL
$0.1992
+6.69%
COM
$0.012552
+24.19%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 19:08
Cardano Investors Lose Patience, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Center Stage
Cardano investors are reaching their breaking point. Once hailed as one of the most promising blockchain networks of its generation, ADA has been unable to keep pace with the broader market recovery. While Bitcoin and several altcoins have shattered new all-time highs, Cardano remains caught in a frustrating range, still battling to break the $1 [...] The post Cardano Investors Lose Patience, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Center Stage appeared first on Blockonomi.
FINANCE
$0.000947
+21.41%
STAGE
$0.0000309
+14.44%
ADA
$0.7047
+10.95%
Blockonomi
2025/10/09 19:05
Citi’s Strategic Investment in BVNK Pushes Company’s Valuation Past $750M
TLDR Citi Ventures invests in BVNK, boosting its valuation to $750 million. BVNK’s stablecoin platform facilitates seamless global payments. U.S. regulatory clarity spurs increased institutional interest in stablecoins. BVNK aims for profitability by 2026, despite early financial challenges. Citi Ventures has made a strategic move by investing in BVNK, a stablecoin infrastructure company. This investment [...] The post Citi’s Strategic Investment in BVNK Pushes Company’s Valuation Past $750M appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
$0.007665
+9.97%
MOVE
$0.0845
+5.62%
Coincentral
2025/10/09 18:57
Ripple Partners with Bahrain Fintech Bay
The post Ripple Partners with Bahrain Fintech Bay appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple announced a strategic partnership with Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB), Bahrain’s leading fintech incubator, to accelerate blockchain and digital asset adoption in the Kingdom. The collaboration will focus on developing pilot projects, proofs-of-concept, and showcasing solutions like cross-border payments, stablecoins, and tokenization. They will also lead educational initiatives and participate in local events to foster …
LIKE
$0.006992
+0.10%
CROSS
$0.13803
+2.40%
CoinPedia
2025/10/09 18:53
Bitcoin Gets Boost as Luxembourg Allocates 1% of Sovereign Fund
TLDR Luxembourg has invested 1 percent of its sovereign wealth fund in Bitcoin ETFs. This move makes Luxembourg the first Eurozone nation to invest state-level funds in Bitcoin. The investment was announced during the 2026 Budget presentation by Finance Minister Gilles Roth. The Intergenerational Sovereign Wealth Fund of Luxembourg was established in 2014 to support [...] The post Bitcoin Gets Boost as Luxembourg Allocates 1% of Sovereign Fund appeared first on CoinCentral.
BOOST
$0.08425
-0.81%
1
$0.004051
+11.75%
FUND
$0.01383
-29.79%
Coincentral
2025/10/09 18:48
