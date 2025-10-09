Exchange MEXC
/
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
/
2025-10-13 Monday
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Ferrari endures 14% stock drop after abandoning EV sales goal, updating revenue outlook
Ferrari lost ground on Thursday as its shares crashed more than 14% after the company reworked its electrification strategy and updated its revenue outlook. According to data from CNBC, the Milan-listed stock fell as much as 14.7% in morning trade, while the U.S.-listed shares dropped more than 13.4% before the market opened. The Maranello-based manufacturer […]
MORE
$0.0252
+0.47%
TRADE
$0.09042
+7.56%
U
$0.007665
+9.97%
Compartilhar
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/09 19:32
Compartilhar
Polymarket Founder Drops POLY Token Hint After $2B Investment From NYSE Parent Company
Coplan hinted at $POLY in a cryptic X post replacing XRP in the top five list with the token symbol and a thinking emoji.
TOKEN
$0.00916
+6.26%
HINT
$0.002446
+2.68%
XRP
$2.5516
+8.71%
Compartilhar
CryptoPotato
2025/10/09 19:25
Compartilhar
Is the Natural State of a Free Market Really Deflation and How Does Bitcoin Prove It?
The post Is the Natural State of a Free Market Really Deflation and How Does Bitcoin Prove It? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Inflation is everywhere – in our groceries, our homes, even in how we think about savings. But what if rising prices aren’t the norm? Mark McKenna Little of Trusted Advisor Nation™ and the Advisor PACT™ Team says the natural state of a free market is actually deflation and Bitcoin is the proof financial advisors need. …
FREE
$0.00010143
-2.75%
PROVE
$0.7912
+1.09%
THINK
$0.00612
+1.15%
Compartilhar
CoinPedia
2025/10/09 19:15
Compartilhar
Luxembourg Sovereign Wealth Fund Invests $9 Million in Bitcoin ETFs
The post Luxembourg Sovereign Wealth Fund Invests $9 Million in Bitcoin ETFs appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Luxembourg sovereign wealth fund has made a historic move into the crypto sector by allocating 1% of its $900 million portfolio, around $9 million, into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This marks one of the first instances of a European state-backed investment fund embracing Bitcoin through a regulated investment vehicle. The announcement was made by …
FUND
$0.01383
-29.79%
MOVE
$0.0844
+5.50%
1
$0.004051
+11.75%
Compartilhar
CoinPedia
2025/10/09 19:13
Compartilhar
FLOKI Partners with Water Wells for Africa (WWFA) to Fund 2 New Clean Water Wells in Malawi
The post FLOKI Partners with Water Wells for Africa (WWFA) to Fund 2 New Clean Water Wells in Malawi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. FLOKI, the community-powered cryptocurrency known for its social impact initiatives, has deepened its philanthropic mission through a new partnership with Water Wells for Africa (WWFA). Together, the two organizations have successfully funded the construction of two clean water wells in Malawi, providing life-changing access to safe drinking water for rural communities. The wells were financed entirely through FLOKI tokens, highlighting the growing potential of digital assets to support tangible humanitarian projects. According to FLOKI’s team, the initiative embodies one of the project’s core principles, using cryptocurrency to drive meaningful, real-world change. Commenting on the partnership, a spokesperson for the project stated: “At its core, charity is a fundamental pillar for FLOKI. Everyone deserves access to clean water, and through WWFA, we’re helping make that possible.” Advertisement   Empowering Communities through Sustainability WWFA, established in 1996, has built over 500 wells across the African continent. The nonprofit’s approach emphasizes long-term sustainability by ensuring that each well can be maintained locally. Components are designed to be easily repairable and replaceable within the community, reducing dependence on external aid. In recent years, WWFA has also focused on installing wells at schools, helping children stay in class instead of walking long distances to fetch water. The new FLOKI-funded wells will support villages in Malawi, a region where many still face daily challenges accessing clean, reliable water sources. Blockchain Meets Humanitarian Aid FLOKI’s partnership with WWFA is the latest in a growing list of charitable efforts by the crypto project. In addition to supporting access to clean…
FLOKI
$0.00007284
+8.53%
FUND
$0.01383
-29.79%
COM
$0.012552
+24.19%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 19:04
Compartilhar
Remixpoint Boosts Bitcoin Holdings, Now 41st-Largest BTC Holder
TLDR Remixpoint has purchased an additional 18.54 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,368.8 BTC. The company’s Bitcoin treasury is now valued at approximately $ 169.7 million. Remixpoint is now the 41st-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin globally. The company stated that the acquisition supports its long-term strategy of using Bitcoin as a strategic asset. Each [...] The post Remixpoint Boosts Bitcoin Holdings, Now 41st-Largest BTC Holder appeared first on CoinCentral.
NOW
$0.00366
-1.08%
BTC
$114,757.84
+3.52%
1
$0.004051
+11.75%
Compartilhar
Coincentral
2025/10/09 19:01
Compartilhar
MetaMask Unveils Perp Futures Trading, Powered By Hyperliquid (HYPE) And Polymarket
On Wednesday, MetaMask, the leading cryptocurrency wallet developed by ConsenSys, announced significant new features. The wallet will now support Perpetual Futures (Perps) through its integration with Hyperliquid (HYPE). A new MetaMask Rewards program is also expected to launch by the end of October. According to Wednesday’s press release, MetaMask will also become the first wallet […]
PERP
$0.2288
+8.12%
HYPE
$39.29
+5.25%
WALLET
$0.02465
+7.22%
Compartilhar
Bitcoinist
2025/10/09 19:00
Compartilhar
Grayscale stakes 857K ETH: What it means for Ethereum’s Q4 run
Ethereum hits $4.8k resistance twice - Is ETH’s $5k target under threat?
ETH
$4,142.57
+9.28%
4
$0.17003
+70.04%
Compartilhar
Coinstats
2025/10/09 19:00
Compartilhar
DeFi TVL hits record $237B as daily active wallets fall 22% in Q3: DappRadar
DeFi TVL reached a record $237 billion in the third quarter of 2025, but DApp wallet activity fell 22% as SocialFi and AI DApps lost momentum. The decentralized application (DApp) industry ended the third quarter of 2025 with mixed results, as decentralized finance (DeFi) liquidity surged to a record high while user activity fell sharply, according to new data from DappRadar.In a report sent to Cointelegraph, DappRadar said that daily unique active wallets averaged 18.7 million in Q3, down 22.4% compared to the second quarter. Meanwhile, DeFi protocols collectively locked in $237 billion, the highest total value locked (TVL) ever recorded in the space. The report highlights an ongoing divergence between institutional capital flowing into blockchain-based financial platforms and the engagement of retail users with DApps. While DeFi TVL reached record levels of liquidity, overall activity lagged, suggesting weaker retail participation.Read more
DEFI
$0.0013
-2.62%
WALLET
$0.02465
+7.22%
AI
$0.0822
+7.87%
Compartilhar
Coinstats
2025/10/09 19:00
Compartilhar
Google to Invest €5 Billion in Belgium’s AI and Cloud Infrastructure
The investment will fund the expansion of its data center campuses in Saint-Ghislain and create about 300 new full-time jobs.
AI
$0.0822
+7.87%
CLOUD
$0.1545
+23.02%
FUND
$0.01383
-29.79%
Compartilhar
Hackernoon
2025/10/09 17:40
Compartilhar
Notícias em alta
Mais
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future
The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple
MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million
Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?
HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.