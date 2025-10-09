2025-10-13 Monday

FOMC Meeting Today [LIVE] Updates

The post FOMC Meeting Today [LIVE] Updates appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News October 9, 2025 12:44:19 UTC Bowman Highlights Flexible Fed Policy Amid Cooling Labor Market In her October 9 FOMC opening remarks, Michelle Bowman emphasized that the Fed’s monetary policy framework remains data-dependent. She pointed to a cooling but stable labor market and inflation gradually returning to the 2% target, providing leeway for policy adjustments. The …
CoinPedia2025/10/09 20:04
Analyst Predicts 60% Bitcoin Flash Crash Below $50,000

Amid the calls for new all-time highs for Bitcoin, one analyst is going against the trend and calling a crash. The prediction not only expects Bitcoin to break below the $100,000 level, which many believe was already left in the past, but to actually fall by more than 60% from here. The analysis, which depicts a flash crash, shows a possible price reversal into levels not seen in years. Entering A Bitcoin Short With Conviction The crypto analyst who goes by the pseudonym Dick Dandy revealed that their next move was to enter into a Bitcoin short position between $121,400 and $121,700. However, the more interesting part is the take-profit targets that Dandy set for this position. Related Reading: Is A 900% Rally To $2.98 ATH Possible As Pi Network Announces New DeFi Updates? First of these lies at the $105,700 level, moving down all the way through to $85,800. From here, the crypto analyst expects the Bitcoin price to continue to crash until it falls below $50,000 and registers prices not seen since 2024. Falling to the $43,900 target would mean an over 60% decline in the price, but the analyst expects Bitcoin to crash further. With the possibility that Bitcoin could see a recovery from $35,000, the analyst explains that they plan to open a long position to hedge their short. But maintains their belief in the fact that the Bitcoin price will continue to decline. Ultimately, Dandy believes that the Bitcoin price will eventually reach $10,000, which is the end of the target. Anatomy Of The Crash Explained In Theory In another post, Dandy explained the theory behind the Bitcoin flash crash as mostly a battle between traders and the market-makers. According to the analyst, market makers essentially enable crypto traders to utilize liquidity to enter leveraged positions. But ultimately, they want their money back while making sure that traders do not profit from their trades. Such cases lead to rapid price movements, which have become known in the market as “stop hunts.” These work to take a large number of traders out of their positions very quickly by liquidating them, essentially returning the liquidity, and then some, back to the market makers. Related Reading: This Major Bitcoin Metric Just Made A New Low For The First Time In 6 Years, Is An ATH Above $130,000 Coming? As for why such a large move is possible, the analyst explains that this is because most of Bitcoin’s market cap is all liquidity used for leveraging and derivatives trading. In fact, the analyst believes that the “floor price” of Bitcoin lies around $8,000, taking into account the stable sources and dividing it by the “dispersed amount of bitcoin on the market.” Dandy predicts that this move will happen very quickly, hence terming it a flash crash, and that traders will have very little time to react. “The more sell orders there are, and the greater the quantity of Bitcoin ordered to be sold, the faster price will drop down,” the analyst explained. Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/10/09 19:30
Bitcoin moet binnen 100 dagen uitbreken of de bullmarkt is voorbij

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De Bitcoin koers nadert een cruciaal moment. Analisten wijzen op een opvallend patroon in de bekende technische indicator Bollinger Bands. Deze indicator, die de mate van volatiliteit meet, is zelden zo strak samengetrokken geweest als nu. Dat betekent dat de markt de komende tijd een grote beweging kan maken. De richting van die beweging, omhoog of omlaag, blijft onzeker. Bijzonder zeldzame krapte in de markt Volgens handelaar Tony “The Bull” Severino kan het nog ruim drie maanden duren voordat de daadwerkelijke uitbraak zichtbaar wordt. Hij stelt dat een dagelijkse candle die door een van de buitenste banden breekt, het definitieve signaal zal zijn. Bitcoin’s weekly Bollinger Bands recently hit record tightness For now, BTCUSD has failed to break out above the upper band with strength According to past local consolidation ranges, it could take as long as 100+ days to get a valid breakout (or breakdown, if BTC dumps… pic.twitter.com/uCpcxvKzX1 — Tony "The Bull" Severino, CMT (@TonyTheBullCMT) October 8, 2025 Toch waarschuwt hij voor zogenaamde “head fakes”: schijnbewegingen waarbij de koers kortstondig uitbreekt, maar vervolgens weer terugvalt. De spanning bouwt zich op omdat de Bollinger Bands op weekbasis de kleinste bandbreedte in de geschiedenis van Bitcoin laten zien. Dit wijst erop dat de markt langere tijd in een consolidatiefase verkeert. In eerdere cycli leidde een dergelijke krapte vrijwel altijd tot een krachtige beweging, vaak binnen een periode van ongeveer honderd dagen. Severino claimt dat dit moment cruciaal is voor de toekomst van de huidige bullmarkt, die in 2023 begon. Een uitbraak omhoog kan de start zijn van een parabolische fase waarin de Bitcoin koers nieuwe hoogtes bereikt. Maar een uitbraak omlaag zou volgens hem ook het einde kunnen inluiden van een rijpe driejarige bullmarkt. De koersgeschiedenis van Bitcoin is belangrijk Andere analisten, zoals Rekt Capital, kijken vooral naar de historische lengte van eerdere cycli. Volgens hem is het onwaarschijnlijk dat Bitcoin zijn piek al bereikt heeft. Als dat wel zo zou zijn, dan zou dit de kortste bullmarkt ooit zijn geweest. Dat past niet in de lijn van de afgelopen jaren, waarin de cycli juist steeds langer werden. #BTC If Bitcoin is going to peak in its Bull Market in September/October 2025 as per historical Halving cycles… That’s only 2-3 months away$BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) July 5, 2025 Rekt Capital stelt dat de huidige fase mogelijk de opmaat vormt naar een nieuw “price discovery uptrend”. Dat betekent dat de markt klaarstaat om nieuwe recordniveaus te verkennen, voorbij de eerdere top van ruim 126.000 dollar. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Bitcoin moet binnen 100 dagen uitbreken of de bullmarkt is voorbij document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Marktpsychologie en verwachtingen De onzekerheid maakt dat handelaren verdeeld zijn. Sommigen zien de zijwaartse beweging als een gezonde adempauze, anderen vrezen dat de bullmarkt zijn laatste adem uitblaast. De psychologische factor speelt daarbij een grote rol. Historisch gezien eindigen bullmarkten vaak met een zogenoemde blow off top: een korte, extreme stijging die gevolgd wordt door een scherpe daling. Tot nu toe is dat scenario nog niet zichtbaar geweest. Beleggers kijken daarom gespannen naar de komende maanden. Een overtuigende uitbraak boven de 126.000 dollar zou de weg vrijmaken naar veel hogere niveaus. Maar een neerwaartse beweging kan het vertrouwen ernstig ondermijnen. Komende 100 dagen beslissend voor Bitcoin De komende honderd dagen worden volgens analisten beslissend voor de toekomst van Bitcoin. De huidige technische signalen duiden op een grote beweging, maar geven nog geen richting aan. Of de bullmarkt een nieuwe parabolische fase ingaat of juist eindigt, zal afhangen van de kracht en overtuiging van de volgende uitbraak. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin moet binnen 100 dagen uitbreken of de bullmarkt is voorbij is geschreven door Thom Derks en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/10/09 19:16
Leap Therapeutics Completes $58.88 Million Private Placement to Launch Digital Asset Finance Strategy

Leap Therapeutics Completes $58.88 Million Private Placement to Launch Digital Asset Finance Strategy

PANews reported on October 9th that according to PR Newswire, Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX), a biotechnology company, announced that it has completed its previously announced private placement led by Winklevoss Capital, raising $58,888,888 in cash to launch its digital asset finance strategy. Winklevoss Capital will provide financial and strategic support to help Leap build and execute its digital asset finance strategy.
PANews2025/10/09 19:12
Ripple is expanding in the Middle East through a partnership with Bahrain's FinTech Bay

Ripple is expanding in the Middle East through a partnership with Bahrain's FinTech Bay

PANews reported on October 9th that, according to CoinDesk, Ripple is expanding its presence in the Middle East through a new partnership with Bahrain Fintech Bay, the Kingdom of Bahrain's leading fintech incubator and ecosystem platform. This move is part of Ripple's strategy to integrate blockchain and stablecoin infrastructure into regulated financial markets. Under the agreement, Ripple and Bahrain Fintech Bay will collaborate on pilot projects, educational programs, and local accelerator programs aimed at expanding the application of digital assets, such as asset tokenization, cross-border payments, and stablecoin applications.
PANews2025/10/09 19:02
Two Prime Hits Record $827 Million in Q3 Bitcoin-Backed Loans

Two Prime Hits Record $827 Million in Q3 Bitcoin-Backed Loans

Two Prime Lending issued record-breaking bitcoin-backed loans of $827 million in Q3 2025, bringing its total committed loan volume to $2.55 billion since launching in March 2024, the firm said on Thursday.The lending affiliate of investment adviser Two Prime has established itself as one of the largest bitcoin-backed lenders globally, serving institutions such as miners, hedge funds, trading firms, and digital asset treasuries. It received $20 million backing led by bitcoin (BTC) miner MARA Holdings (MARA) earlier this year.Two Prime’s lending clients include publicly listed names like CleanSpark (CLSK), Hut 8 (HUT), Kindly MD (NAKA) and Fold (FLD). Two Prime attributes its growth to competitive rates and catering to institutions seeking yield and risk management.CEO and Co-Founder Alexander S. Blume said the firm’s success reflects rising institutional adoption of bitcoin and the demand for sophisticated lending and derivatives solutions in Thursday's emailed announcement.“As more institutions — including large corporate treasuries, miners, hedge funds, endowments, pensions funds, and sovereign wealth funds — purchase and hold bitcoin, Two Prime has developed sophisticated lending and derivatives strategies to generate risk-adjusted yield for these institutions."
Coinstats2025/10/09 19:00
MetaMask Unleashes DeFi Power: Polymarket Integration & $30M Rewards

MetaMask Unleashes DeFi Power: Polymarket Integration & $30M Rewards

MetaMask continues to grow its features past basic cryptocurrency management. It now reaches deeper into decentralized finance through a new tie-up with Polymarket. This allows wallet users to join predictive markets right from their interface. They can bet on real-world activities like news stories, sports games, and election outcomes. All this happens in a safe, […]
Tronweekly2025/10/09 19:00
Opinion, a prediction market invested by YZi Labs, hints at launching a mainnet points program

Opinion, a prediction market invested by YZi Labs, hints at launching a mainnet points program

PANews reported on October 9th that Opinion Labs, a prediction market service provider backed by YZi Labs, hinted at the upcoming launch of its mainnet points program. According to Opinion's tweet, before the mainnet trading incentives launch, users can join the X-ray Army and earn social points by posting high-quality content and actively interacting on social media. Alternatively, they can participate in the Pioneer Program, where they can upgrade their roles based on their contributions, unlocking points and potential mainnet incentives.
PANews2025/10/09 18:56
Bloomberg: Over $75 billion in cryptocurrencies linked to illegal activities could be confiscated by governments as reserves

Bloomberg: Over $75 billion in cryptocurrencies linked to illegal activities could be confiscated by governments as reserves

PANews reported on October 9th that Bloomberg News reported that US President Trump is leading a global push to build strategic cryptocurrency reserves using assets seized from criminals. Chainalysis Inc. research shows that over $75 billion in cryptocurrency assets linked to illicit activity, "on-chain," and within reach of law enforcement have been allocated. Its CEO, Jonathan Levin, stated that this has increased the potential for asset confiscation and shifted global perspectives. Chainalysis found that by 2025, illicit entities held nearly $15 billion in on-chain balances, with downstream wallets (where at least 10% of funds are criminal) holding over $60 billion. Darknet market administrators and vendors controlled over $40 billion in cryptocurrency. Of the $15 billion held directly by illicit actors, Bitcoin accounted for approximately 75%. Together with Ethereum and stablecoins, this represents a 359% surge compared to five years ago. Downstream wallets have similar figures, with darknet-related wallets experiencing a compound annual growth rate exceeding 200%. However, whether authorities can access this $75 billion remains questionable. While law enforcement efforts to combat cryptocurrency crime have significantly increased in recent years, the skills, international cooperation, and funding required to identify, track, and confiscate criminals' digital assets remain daunting challenges.
PANews2025/10/09 18:53
Behind the Surge in Institutional Bitcoin Demand: What the Numbers Really Say

Behind the Surge in Institutional Bitcoin Demand: What the Numbers Really Say

Companies don’t typically throw hundreds of millions at volatile assets without a thesis. But over the past four years, institutional Bitcoin buying has shifted from fringe experiment to boardroom strategy. Even traditional finance players like BlackRock and Fidelity have launched spot Bitcoin ETFs.
Hackernoon2025/10/09 14:02
