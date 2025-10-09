Exchange MEXC
2025-10-13 Monday
BitMine (BMNR) Stock on Short-Sellers Radar as ETH Treasury Firm Loses Premium
The post BitMine (BMNR) Stock on Short-Sellers Radar as ETH Treasury Firm Loses Premium appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Kerrisdale argued that BitMine’s aggressive BMNR equity issuance, of over $10 billion, is losing effectiveness. It pointed out issues such as slower ETH-per-share growth and fading investor enthusiasm that once mirrored MicroStrategy’s model. Analyst Donald Dean observed short-term weakness and a possible retest near $56 support. BitMine Technologies (NASDAQ: BMNR) stock has once again come onto short-sellers’ radar after a staggering 17,000% year-to-date rally. Short-selling firm Kerrisdale Capital has recently published a report declaring its short position on the BMNR stock, noting that the ETH ETH $4 374 24h volatility: 2.7% Market cap: $527.90 B Vol. 24h: $39.30 B treasury firm is “overvalued” and that the company’s NAVG premium is collapsing. BMNR Stock in Pressure after Short-Seller’s Report In the pre-trading session on Oct. 9, the BMNR stock cracked by 3% slipping to $58, after Kerrisdale Capital opened a short position on the stock while questioning the company’s fundraising strategy. In a very short time period since June 2025, the company has acquired a massive 2.83 million ETH coins. Recently, it also became the second-largest crypto treasury firm by AUM, after Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR). Drawing a leaf from Strategy, BitMine Technologies has been increasing its ETH per share. The Tom Lee firm issued more than $10 billion in new stock over the past three months, averaging roughly $170 million per day. Back in August, the BMNR stock also surpassed giants like Tesla and Apple in daily trading volume. Although BitMine total ETH holdings have continued to rise, the ETH-per-share growth rate has slowed considerably. The BMNR Stock’s mNAV premium dropped sharply, falling from over 2.0x in August to approximately 1.2x a month later. However, Kerrisdale analysts noted that this model of fundraising is losing effectiveness. They added that the scarcity and “meme” enthusiasm that previously fueled MSTR’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 19:38
Insiders who control 60% of YEPE have sold some of their tokens and made a profit of $1.4 million
PANews reported on October 9th that blockchain analysis platform Bubblemaps published a post on the X platform claiming that insiders are dumping YEPE tokens, having profited $1.4 million so far and still holding 50% of the token supply. Previous tweets have demonstrated how insiders control 60% of YEPE. The connection is clear: multiple holders invested in YEPE through the same centralized exchange (CEX) at similar times. These addresses have been selling off YEPE since its launch. Previously, on October 5, Bubblemaps disclosed that a meme coin called "YEPE" promoted by James Wynn was held by insiders with a 60% stake.
PANews
2025/10/09 19:23
Ethereum Foundation’s 47-Member Privacy Cluster Seeks to Integrate Zero-Knowledge Privacy and Address Institutional Compliance
The post Ethereum Foundation’s 47-Member Privacy Cluster Seeks to Integrate Zero-Knowledge Privacy and Address Institutional Compliance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Ethereum Privacy Cluster is a 47‑member initiative by the Ethereum Foundation to embed native zero‑knowledge privacy across Ethereum layer‑1 and layer‑2, balancing confidential transactions with institutional compliance and developer tooling like PlasmaFold and Kohaku. 47 experts organized to build native zk privacy across Ethereum’s core layers. PlasmaFold enables secret transfers while preventing RPC metadata leaks; Kohaku targets developer usability. The cluster builds on 50+ PSE tools and coordinates with 700+ privacy initiatives to advance interoperable zk proofs. Ethereum Privacy Cluster: 47 experts building native zk privacy for Ethereum layer‑1. Read how PlasmaFold and Kohaku protect data — read the update now. What is the Ethereum Privacy Cluster? Ethereum Privacy Cluster is a coordinated program by the Ethereum Foundation that unites 47 researchers, engineers, and cryptographers to design native privacy primitives for Ethereum’s layer‑1 and associated layer‑2 solutions. The cluster focuses on zero‑knowledge proofs, private identity, and compliance‑friendly privacy tooling. How does the Privacy Cluster coordinate privacy across core layers? The cluster consolidates prior Privacy and Scaling Explorations (PSE) work and aligns specialized teams on Private Reads & Writes, Private…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 19:20
Citi Ventures Invests in BVNK as Wall Street Accelerates Stablecoin Adoption
The post Citi Ventures Invests in BVNK as Wall Street Accelerates Stablecoin Adoption appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The rise of stablecoins has been one of the strongest signals that traditional finance and blockchain technology are no longer moving on separate tracks. On 9th Oct 2025, Citi Ventures announced a strategic investment in BVNK, a London-based company that builds global stablecoin infrastructure.Here’s why Citi Ventures invested in a stablecoin infrastructure platform. Why Citi …
CoinPedia
2025/10/09 19:17
Sharps Technology Partners with Coinbase to Expand Digital Asset Finance Strategy
PANews reported on October 9th that Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) and Coinbase Global, Inc. announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, STSS will work with Coinbase to expand its previously announced Solana digital asset treasury strategy. To date, STSS has acquired over 2 million SOL tokens, valued at over $400 million at the current price of over $210. As part of the partnership, the company plans to utilize Coinbase Prime's custody infrastructure and over-the-counter (OTC) trading platform.
PANews
2025/10/09 19:15
Bitcoin holds near $122,000 after Fed minutes signal more cuts this year
Analysts say strong spot BTC ETF inflows and high options open interest keep the near-term range intact around $121K–$126K with eyes on a push toward $130K.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 19:11
Luxembourg Fund Enters Bitcoin ETFs, a First for the Eurozone
The post Luxembourg Fund Enters Bitcoin ETFs, a First for the Eurozone appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Luxembourg’s Intergenerational Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSIL) has allocated 1% of its portfolio to Bitcoin ETFs, marking the first such investment by a Eurozone state fund. This strategic move reflects growing acceptance of digital assets within European institutional investors. FSIL’s updated investment framework permits up to 15% allocation in alternative assets like digital currencies. The decision …
CoinPedia
2025/10/09 19:04
Bitcoin.com and VERSE Community Approve Historic 86B Token Burn, Redefining the Future of Bitcoin.com’s Ecosystem Token
The Bitcoin.com and Verse community has overwhelmingly voted in favor of the Verse Mega Burn Initiative, marking the most ambitious tokenomics transformation since VERSE’s inception. Two governance proposals received 99.99% YES votes from a combined 1.8 billion+ voting power: Proposal 1: Burn of unutilized Development Fund (68.8B VERSE) — View Proposal Proposal 2: Burn of […]
Coinstats
2025/10/09 19:00
Poll Shows Crypto-focused Candidates Could Sway Voters in US Midterms
The post Poll Shows Crypto-focused Candidates Could Sway Voters in US Midterms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new poll conducted by consultancy company McLaughlin and Associates suggested that issues related to digital assets could have a significant impact on the 2026 US midterm elections. According to the results of a survey released on Wednesday by the crypto advocacy organization Digital Chamber, the majority of a group of 800 respondents, 64%, said candidates’ positions on cryptocurrency were “very important” when considering whether they would vote for them. While 38% of the respondents said they identified as Democrats, 37% of the group said they would trust Republican candidates more to advance crypto policies. “As redistricting continues to reshape safe districts into tighter races next year, the midterms could be decided by just a few votes,” said the Digital Chamber. “Acting before Congress leaves next year to campaign on the big issues in crypto, like digital asset market structure legislation, a federal strategic Bitcoin reserve, or even anti-CBDC legislation could gain traction with these voters.” Source: The Digital Chamber During the 2024 US elections, many high-profile figures in the crypto and blockchain industry weighed in on candidates, while advocacy groups and political action committees (PACs) attempted to sway voters toward those they considered “pro-crypto” candidates. The result was a US Congress filled with about 270 lawmakers with favorable views on digital assets, according to the Coinbase-affiliated group Stand With Crypto. Related: Near Foundation is working on an AI ‘digital twin’ for governance votes Is crypto already playing a role in the 2025 elections? Though 2025 has fewer elections than will be held in 2026, when every seat in the US House of Representatives and many in the Senate will be up for grabs, there have already been some races potentially influenced by money from the crypto industry. Protect Progress, a crypto-aligned PAC affiliated with Fairshake that spent more than…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 18:46
The Machines That Make Music: Inside the Global Boom of AI-Generated Songs
AI music is no longer niche: 12M+ users are creating songs, from Times Square billboards to Douyin raps. Platforms like Suno and Sora merge making with remixing, raising new questions about copyright, creativity, and culture.
Hackernoon
2025/10/09 13:54
