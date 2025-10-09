Two Prime issued a record $827 million in Bitcoin loans in Q3

PANews reported on October 9th that, according to CoinDesk, Two Prime Lending, the lending subsidiary of Two Prime, announced Thursday that it had issued a record $827 million in Bitcoin-backed loans in the third quarter of 2025, bringing its total loan commitments to $2.55 billion since its launch in March 2024. CEO and co-founder Alexander S. Blume stated that this reflects growing institutional acceptance of Bitcoin and demand for sophisticated lending and derivatives solutions. Two Prime's clients reportedly include CleanSpark, Hut 8, Kindly MD (Nakamoto), and Fold.