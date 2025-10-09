Exchange MEXC
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
2025-10-13 Monday
BlockchainFX ($BFX) Leaves Rivals Behind: Unstaked’s $10.94M Raise and Pepenode’s 740% APY Can’t Match ROI Potential
But while many chase green candles, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is emerging as the one project that community members say could rewrite the rules. The post BlockchainFX ($BFX) Leaves Rivals Behind: Unstaked's $10.94M Raise and Pepenode's 740% APY Can't Match ROI Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
$0.01317
+9.20%
Coindoo
2025/10/09 19:20
Two Prime issued a record $827 million in Bitcoin loans in Q3
PANews reported on October 9th that, according to CoinDesk, Two Prime Lending, the lending subsidiary of Two Prime, announced Thursday that it had issued a record $827 million in Bitcoin-backed loans in the third quarter of 2025, bringing its total loan commitments to $2.55 billion since its launch in March 2024. CEO and co-founder Alexander S. Blume stated that this reflects growing institutional acceptance of Bitcoin and demand for sophisticated lending and derivatives solutions. Two Prime's clients reportedly include CleanSpark, Hut 8, Kindly MD (Nakamoto), and Fold.
PANews
2025/10/09 19:05
SEC Moves Ahead with “Innovation Exemption” to Boost U.S. Crypto Development
The SEC is preparing to introduce an "innovation exemption" that would give companies more flexibility to develop digital assets and emerging technologies. SEC Chair Paul Atkins said the proposal could be formalized as soon as the end of this quarter, despite challenges caused by the ongoing government shutdown.
$0.08421
-0.85%
$0.007665
+9.97%
$0.0252
+0.47%
Coinstats
2025/10/09 19:05
Cardano Bull Predicts Massive ADA Rally to $5–$8, Ignores Bearish Sentiment
Despite the growing bearish trend across the crypto market, a prominent Cardano community figure believes ADA is on track to reach a new all-time high this cycle. Earlier this week, Cardano experienced a slight pullback with its price nearly dipping below $0.80.Visit Website
$0.002075
+9.09%
ADA
$0.7036
+10.78%
Coinstats
2025/10/09 19:01
Is Tapzi Legit? Honest Review of the Skill-to-Earn Web3 Gaming Platform
Tapzi, built on the BNB Smart Chain, brands itself as the world's first skill-to-earn Web3 arcade, a place where your ability, not chance or endless grinding, determines whether you win.
BNB
$1,298.81
+15.42%
SMART
$0.003761
+3.80%
NOT
$0.000959
+6.91%
Coinstats
2025/10/09 19:00
ShapeShift and Zcash: A New Era for Privacy in Decentralized Trading
ShapeShift returns to the spotlight, announcing the integration of Zcash directly into its ecosystem.
ERA
$0.4334
+12.25%
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/09 18:23
Elon Musk’s X Corp Settles Severance Lawsuit With Former Twitter Executives
The settlement was disclosed in a San Francisco federal court filing last week.
ELON
$0.00000008509
+11.79%
Hackernoon
2025/10/09 17:29
U.S. Approves Nvidia AI Chip Exports to UAE Under Bilateral Tech Pact
The approval follows a bilateral artificial intelligence agreement signed earlier this year.
U
$0.007665
+9.97%
AI
$0.0822
+7.87%
Hackernoon
2025/10/09 17:20
Grayscale fund update: DEFG adds AERO, MKR removed
Grayscale Investments published component weightings for multiple funds, showing portfolio changes across DeFi and AI-focused products.
FUND
$0.01383
-29.79%
AERO
$0.9156
+17.02%
DEFI
$0.0013
-2.62%
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/09 17:03
The Silent Revolution: AI-Driven Network Decisions in Real-Time
The telecommunications industry is experiencing an extraordinary shift: infrastructure that operates with independent judgment. Modern communication systems now employ software that continuously evaluates network conditions, learns from outcomes and adjusts operations independently.
AI
$0.0822
+7.87%
REAL
$0.0714
+3.50%
NOW
$0.00366
-1.08%
Hackernoon
2025/10/09 15:26
