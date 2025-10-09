2025-10-13 Monday

Bitcoin (BTC) Payment Tools Come To Block’s (XYZ) Square

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Payment Tools Come To Block’s (XYZ) Square appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Square, the payment services arm of Block (XYZ), has launched a new set of tools aimed at making bitcoin BTC$123,149.68 easier to use for small businesses, letting sellers accept crypto payments and manage their digital assets alongside traditional finances, the company announced Wednesday. The offering, called Square Bitcoin, includes three main features: bitcoin payments, automatic bitcoin conversions from card sales, and a native bitcoin wallet built into Square’s seller platform. Sellers will be able to accept bitcoin with no processing fees for the first year and choose to convert up to 50% of their daily sales into bitcoin automatically. The tools are available to eligible U.S. businesses, with bitcoin payments rolling out November 10. The announcement reflects a broader trend. Crypto payments in the U.S. are expected to grow 82% between 2024 and 2026, according to data cited in the release. But so far, access to bitcoin has mostly focused on investors or tech-savvy individuals. Square’s move aims to bring that access to Main Street. In practice, the tools could let a local coffee shop accept a bitcoin payment from a customer using a phone wallet, convert half their day’s sales into bitcoin automatically, and review all their finances in the same dashboard they use to manage inventory and payroll. According to Square, 142 bitcoin have already been accumulated through early use of the conversion feature, first piloted in 2024. By folding bitcoin into its existing payments and banking ecosystem, Square — a subsidiary of Block (SQ) — is trying to lower the barrier to entry for small businesses to participate in the crypto economy. It’s also a continuation of Block’s long-running focus on bitcoin, which spans retail tools like Cash App and hardware initiatives like its Bitkey wallet and Proto mining products. Miles Suter, head of bitcoin product at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:38
Crypto News: Bitwise Introduces Solana Staking ETF with 0.20 Percent Fee

Bitwise launches Solana Staking ETF with a low 0.20% fee, positioning it for institutional interest as crypto ETF approvals near.   Bitwise has announced the launch of its Solana Staking ETF with a competitive fee of 0.20%. This fee is notably lower than anticipated and places the ETF in line with similar products for Bitcoin […] The post Crypto News: Bitwise Introduces Solana Staking ETF with 0.20 Percent Fee appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/09 19:45
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets $0.000020 as Investors Rush to Enter New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has taken the spotlight as retail excitement returns and community-driven momentum fuels optimism. But since SHIB’s price action is more or less completely determined by hype and social sentiment, smart investors are increasingly abandoning memes in favor of a project based on real utility and long-term potential, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The project […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 19:30
Crypto News: Pi Network Mainnet to See Major Q4 Upgrade, Analyst Predicts

Pi Network mainnet upgrade with Protocol 23 is set for Q4 2025, bringing enhanced scalability, efficiency, and new DeFi features.   Pi Network is preparing for a major upgrade to its mainnet in Q4 2025. The network is currently in the testing phase of the Protocol 23 upgrade, and experts anticipate that it will enhance […] The post Crypto News: Pi Network Mainnet to See Major Q4 Upgrade, Analyst Predicts appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/09 19:15
Multi-Coin Holders Usher in a New Era of AI Cloud Mining, Earning Up to $5,977 a Day

The post Multi-Coin Holders Usher in a New Era of AI Cloud Mining, Earning Up to $5,977 a Day    appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Veteran trader Peter Brandt warned that if XRP falls below $2.687 on a weekly close, it could drop to $2.22, a drop of approximately 20% from its current price. A descending triangle and RSI divergence reinforce the short-term bearish trend. Meanwhile, over 320 million XRP have flowed into exchanges, increasing selling pressure. However, amidst heightened market volatility, CLS Mining’s AI-powered cloud mining solution offers investors a robust passive income channel, helping them achieve steady growth amidst market uncertainty. How to Get Started 1️⃣. Visit and register on the CLSMining official website to receive a $15 bonus. 2️⃣. Connect your crypto wallet for fast deposits and withdrawals. 3️⃣. Choose the right cloud mining contract and allocate your investment accordingly. 4️⃣. Enjoy daily cryptocurrency gains and a stable passive income. Contract Examples 【Newbie Experience】: Invest $100/2-day cycle / Total income $100 + $7 【Beginner Contract】: Invest $600/7-day cycle / Total income $600 + $51.66 【Bitcoin Miner S21+】: Invest $1,000/10-day cycle / Total income $1,000 + $134 【SealMiner A2 Pro】: Invest $3,000/21-day cycle / Total income $3,000 + $945 【Bombax Miner EZ100】: Invest $18,000/45-day cycle / Total income $18,000 + $14,904 【ANTSPACE HD5】: Invest $80,000/45-day cycle / Total income $80,000 + $75,600 (To learn more about contracts, visit the CLS Mining official website) Why Choose CLSMining 1️⃣ 24/7 Professional Support Our customer service team is available 24/7, providing a quick response time of 1–5 minutes, ready to assist you with any questions. 2️⃣ Multi-Currency Trading Supports mainstream currencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL, with convenient deposits and withdrawals. 3️⃣ Referral Rewards Invite friends to earn a permanent 3% + 1.5% commission rebate, with a maximum cumulative reward of $100,000. 4️⃣ Bank-Grade Security SSL encryption and multiple security systems ensure comprehensive account and fund security. 5️⃣ Global Presence With four years…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 19:06
BNB Smart Chain (BSC) achieved a record high of over 5 trillion gas usage in a single day, with 24 million swap transactions completed in a single day.

PANews reported on October 9th that BNB Chain recently reached a new milestone: daily gas usage exceeded 5 trillion, primarily driven by 24 million Swap transactions, accounting for 77% of the total network transaction volume. At the same time, the standard gas price of 0.05 Gwei has been fully adopted across the BNB ecosystem.
PANews2025/10/09 18:50
New York City Sues Meta, Google, TikTok Over Youth Mental Health Crisis

The 327-page complaint, filed in Manhattan federal court, seeks damages and alleges the companies exploited the “psychology and neurophysiology of youth” to drive compulsive use for profit.
Hackernoon2025/10/09 17:34
Nvidia Pledges to Cover $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee for Global Talent

In an internal memo to staff, Jensen Huang emphasized the critical role of legal immigration in the company's success.
Hackernoon2025/10/09 17:08
Tesla Rolls Out Cheaper EVs, But Prices Fail to Excite Market

The new, “Standard” versions of the company’s Model Y and Model 3 vehicles will start at $39,990 and $36,990 respectively.
Hackernoon2025/10/09 15:53
OpenAI’s Agent Builder Won’t Kill Zapier, Make or n8n—Here’s Why

Does OpenAI's Agent Builder pose a threat to n8n, Make, and Zapier? The post share about author view point and competitors' strong integrations.
Hackernoon2025/10/09 13:59
