Bitcoin (BTC) Payment Tools Come To Block’s (XYZ) Square

Square, the payment services arm of Block (XYZ), has launched a new set of tools aimed at making bitcoin BTC$123,149.68 easier to use for small businesses, letting sellers accept crypto payments and manage their digital assets alongside traditional finances, the company announced Wednesday. The offering, called Square Bitcoin, includes three main features: bitcoin payments, automatic bitcoin conversions from card sales, and a native bitcoin wallet built into Square's seller platform. Sellers will be able to accept bitcoin with no processing fees for the first year and choose to convert up to 50% of their daily sales into bitcoin automatically. The tools are available to eligible U.S. businesses, with bitcoin payments rolling out November 10. The announcement reflects a broader trend. Crypto payments in the U.S. are expected to grow 82% between 2024 and 2026, according to data cited in the release. But so far, access to bitcoin has mostly focused on investors or tech-savvy individuals. Square's move aims to bring that access to Main Street. In practice, the tools could let a local coffee shop accept a bitcoin payment from a customer using a phone wallet, convert half their day's sales into bitcoin automatically, and review all their finances in the same dashboard they use to manage inventory and payroll. According to Square, 142 bitcoin have already been accumulated through early use of the conversion feature, first piloted in 2024. By folding bitcoin into its existing payments and banking ecosystem, Square — a subsidiary of Block (SQ) — is trying to lower the barrier to entry for small businesses to participate in the crypto economy. It's also a continuation of Block's long-running focus on bitcoin, which spans retail tools like Cash App and hardware initiatives like its Bitkey wallet and Proto mining products. Miles Suter, head of bitcoin product at…