Bitcoin is all grown up. Look no further than the cost basis clusters mapped out in The Bitcoin Checkpoint report in recent news. As of October 2025, more than one-third of the circulating Bitcoin supply carries a cost basis above $75,000, with 11.5% of all BTC now purchased over $110,000. Forget the frantic, dollar-cost-average retail boom of years gone by, or the buy high, sell low rookie behavior. Today, heavy clustering at these levels is the direct result of deep pockets piling in regardless of the BTC USD price. When you count not only coins but the stored value behind them, the entire dollar picture tilts even further. 34.5% of the Bitcoin supply has now been acquired at a cost basis exceeding $75,000. If we value each coin at the price it last moved on-chain, the numbers are even more incredible. 34.7% of the supply (6.91 million BTC) has a cost basis over $75,000, accounting for 70% of the stored value. That reflects real conviction, not just memes about laser eyes. When two-thirds of all Bitcoin "invested wealth" is sitting north of $75,000, you're looking at a market that has collectively accepted six-figures as the new normal. Bitcoin News: Institutional Money Changes the Rules For Supply If you're still thinking this cycle is about retail euphoria, think again. The stampede into Bitcoin ETFs and corporate treasury allocations has fundamentally changed everything. As per the report: When BlackRock's IBIT ETF became the fastest ETF to hit $50 billion in AUM, taking just 227 trading days, it was no longer possible to say Bitcoin was a fringe asset. Demand from institutional and corporate buyers has created a floor after floor in price. So what once looked overbought at $70,000 now looks like the base camp for long-term capital. Choppy (BTC USD) Price…