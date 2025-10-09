2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
CipherOwl Secures $15M Seed Round for AI Compliance Solutions

CipherOwl Secures $15M Seed Round for AI Compliance Solutions

The post CipherOwl Secures $15M Seed Round for AI Compliance Solutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: CipherOwl secures $15 million in seed funding; key industry partnerships. Strengthened AI compliance tools boost adoption for exchanges. Investors include Coinbase Ventures and prominent tech leaders. CipherOwl, a compliance startup co-founded by former Coinbase engineers, secured a $15 million seed round led by General Catalyst and Flourish Ventures, announced on October 9. The funding emphasizes increasing institutional interest in AI-driven crypto compliance, with implications for regulatory adherence and operational efficiency across exchanges and financial institutions. CipherOwl’s AI-Powered Compliance Vision Piques Market Interest CipherOwl’s $15 million seed round, co-led by General Catalyst and Flourish Ventures, marks a significant step in enhancing AI-powered compliance solutions. Participating investors include Coinbase Ventures and Enlight Capital, signaling industry-wide confidence in CipherOwl’s capabilities. The influx of funding will enable CipherOwl to accelerate the development of its AI systems, which generate suspicious activity reports for cryptocurrency exchanges and regulatory agencies. This initiative aims to foster greater efficiency in compliance reviews, potentially influencing how exchanges manage on-chain data compliance. “To accelerate institutional adoption of crypto by building the intelligence layer that makes compliance programmable, efficient, and explainable.” — CipherOwl, Mission Statement The funding has sparked interest among stakeholders in the cryptocurrency sector. Despite this, no major statements have been issued by leading figures such as Arthur Hayes or Changpeng Zhao. CipherOwl’s mission statement asserts their dedication to programmable and efficient compliance solutions, underscoring their industry impact. AI Compliance Tools Invigorate Investment in Chain Analysis Did you know? CipherOwl’s peers, Chainalysis and TRM Labs, also raised funding rounds in the past, leading to enhanced analytics and compliance adoption across exchanges, further highlighting the importance of AI compliance tools in the industry. Bitcoin (BTC) reflects noteworthy market dynamics, with a current price of $123,104.38 and a market cap of $2.45 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Over the past 90…
SEED
SEED$0.000776+2.23%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0822+8.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+25.36%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:39
Compartilhar
Ripple Enters Bahrain With Strategic Fintech Partnership

Ripple Enters Bahrain With Strategic Fintech Partnership

The post Ripple Enters Bahrain With Strategic Fintech Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple partners with Bahrain FinTech Bay to expand its blockchain and digital asset presence. Ripple plans to offer its stablecoin RLUSD and digital asset custody services to Bahrain’s financial institutions. The partnership aims to boost blockchain adoption through pilot projects, education, and ecosystem development. Ripple, a global fintech leader in blockchain and digital assets for cross-border payment and liquidity solutions, has announced a new partnership with Bahrain FinTech Bay, one of the country’s top fintech hubs. This move marks Ripple’s official expansion into the Kingdom of Bahrain. The goal of the partnership is to grow Bahrain’s blockchain and digital asset ecosystem. Ripple and Bahrain FinTech Bay will work together to collaborate on pilot programs, education, and market development, helping local financial institutions explore real-world blockchain applications. Ripple to Boost Blockchain in the Middle East This expansion builds on Ripple’s growing footprint in the Middle East. Earlier this year, the company received a license from Dubai’s financial regulator, making it the first blockchain-based payments company to get such approval in Dubai. Now, Ripple is aiming to bring its products and solutions, like cross-border payments, RLUSD stablecoin, and digital asset custody services, to financial institutions in Bahrain. In his commentary, Reece Merrick, Ripple’s Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa, said Bahrain has been quick to embrace blockchain. “We look forward to working with Bahrain Fintech Bay to continue laying the foundations for a thriving local blockchain industry,” he added. Related: Ripple Funds UC Berkeley With $1.3 Million in RLUSD; Stablecoin Adoption Expands Globally Big news: @Ripple is expanding into the Kingdom of Bahrain! 🇧🇭 Through our new partnership with @FinTechBay we will drive adoption and education around blockchain, as well as support pilot projects across Bahrain’s digital asset ecosystem. This move builds on Ripple’s growing… — Reece Merrick (@reece_merrick) October…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+25.36%
Boost
BOOST$0.08414-1.11%
CROSS
CROSS$0.13782+2.17%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:36
Compartilhar
Pundit Who Predicted The Dogecoin Price Correction From $0.27 Shows Where It’s Headed Next

Pundit Who Predicted The Dogecoin Price Correction From $0.27 Shows Where It’s Headed Next

Crypto analyst RLinda had previously predicted that the Dogecoin price was headed for a correction. This comes after the meme coin rallied alongside Bitcoin, moving more than 10% to cross the $0.27 target in good time. However, there was a significant amount of resistance that was being mounted at this level, triggering the first wave […]
Memecoin
MEME$0.001797+10.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02518+0.39%
CROSS
CROSS$0.13782+2.17%
Compartilhar
Bitcoinist2025/10/09 20:30
Compartilhar
Family offices still bet on AI and health care even as deals slow down

Family offices still bet on AI and health care even as deals slow down

The post Family offices still bet on AI and health care even as deals slow down appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chairman of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, takes the stage during the New York Times annual DealBook summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images A version of this article first appeared in CNBC’s Inside Wealth newsletter with Robert Frank, a weekly guide to the high-net-worth investor and consumer. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. Deal-making may have rebounded on Wall Street, but investment firms of the ultra-wealthy are still moving cautiously. Family offices made 54 direct investments in September, down 46% on an annual basis, according to data provided exclusively to CNBC by private wealth platform Fintrx. Despite the broader slowdown, billionaire family offices are still investing in mega-rounds for high-flying startups. Last month, the firms of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt joined a $300 million seed round for Periodic Labs. Founded by former OpenAI and DeepMind researchers, Periodic Labs seeks to automate scientific research with artificial intelligence-powered robots running lab experiments. Health-care and biotech startups also still garner interest from high-profile investors. Primary-care clinic group Harbor Health raised $130 million from Michael Dell’s DFO Management, Breyer Capital and Martin Ventures. The startup’s chief medical officer, Dr. Clay Johnston, was previously the dean of Dell’s namesake medical school at the University of Texas at Austin. Much of the funds will be used to expand Harbor’s insurance offerings and open more clinics. The private equity slowdown has also left room for family offices to make opportunistic bets. In September, Birmingham, Michigan-based Mitchell Family Office acquired luxury beauty retailer Cos Bar for an undisclosed amount. Principal Mark Mitchell told CNBC that his offer was accepted within a month. Cos Bar had been held by a…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0822+8.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+25.36%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000309+14.44%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:25
Compartilhar
VeBetter’s B3TR Token Achieves MiCAR Compliance with ESMA Approval

VeBetter’s B3TR Token Achieves MiCAR Compliance with ESMA Approval

The post VeBetter’s B3TR Token Achieves MiCAR Compliance with ESMA Approval appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Oct 08, 2025 14:48 VeBetter’s B3TR token has been confirmed as MiCAR compliant by ESMA, enhancing its position in the European crypto market and boosting its Web3 app store ambitions. VeBetter, a prominent player in the blockchain space, has achieved a significant milestone as its native token, B3TR, is officially recognized as MiCAR compliant by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), according to VeChain Official. This development marks a substantial step forward for VeBetter and its ecosystem, aligning with the European Union’s regulatory framework for crypto assets. Regulatory Milestone for VeBetter The confirmation of B3TR in the ESMA register follows the previous compliance achievements of VeChain’s VET and VTHO tokens. This regulatory approval is pivotal for VeBetter as it aims to establish itself as a mainstream Web3 app store, focusing on real-world utility. The platform has already seen significant growth, with over 5 million active addresses and nearly 40 million tokenized sustainable actions across more than 40 applications. Competitive Advantage in the EU Market B3TR’s inclusion in the ESMA register provides VeBetter with a “regulatory passport,” facilitating seamless operations across EU member states. This competitive edge is crucial as the platform continues to expand its roster of sustainability applications. The compliance status also enhances VeBetter’s appeal to institutions seeking investments that offer real-world utility and functionality, positioning the entire VeChain ecosystem for sustainable growth. Innovative Web3 App Store VeBetter has pioneered the concept of a Web3 app store centered on sustainability. The platform, governed by its community, incentivizes users to engage in environmentally friendly actions, such as reducing waste and saving energy, by rewarding them with B3TR tokens. This approach not only promotes positive behavior but also supports global challenges through collective efforts. The ESMA confirmation opens new opportunities…
B3TR
B3TR$0.07688+0.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00916+6.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+25.36%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:13
Compartilhar
Crypto News: ETH Price Prediction and Early Comparison with RTX, As Remittix Presale is Giving the Vibe of Ethereum in 2014

Crypto News: ETH Price Prediction and Early Comparison with RTX, As Remittix Presale is Giving the Vibe of Ethereum in 2014

 Etherem (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is currently experiencing a fluctuating market momentum, but according to the latest analytics, the ETH price today is 1% down from yesterday, and it is valued at around $4,353.79 at the time of writing, with a bearish outlook in the market. The native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum ... Read more The post Crypto News: ETH Price Prediction and Early Comparison with RTX, As Remittix Presale is Giving the Vibe of Ethereum in 2014 appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Ethereum
ETH$4,143.69+9.21%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000086-1.14%
Capverse
CAP$0.10391-1.60%
Compartilhar
Bitemycoin2025/10/09 20:12
Compartilhar
Artprice News: Ahead Of Frieze London And Art Basel Paris, Artprice By Artmarket Releases Its 2025 Contemporary Art Market Report. Annual Record Number Of Auction Transactions, Substantial Market Paradigm Shift, AI Influences

Artprice News: Ahead Of Frieze London And Art Basel Paris, Artprice By Artmarket Releases Its 2025 Contemporary Art Market Report. Annual Record Number Of Auction Transactions, Substantial Market Paradigm Shift, AI Influences

The post Artprice News: Ahead Of Frieze London And Art Basel Paris, Artprice By Artmarket Releases Its 2025 Contemporary Art Market Report. Annual Record Number Of Auction Transactions, Substantial Market Paradigm Shift, AI Influences appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Artprice News: Ahead Of Frieze London And Art Basel Paris, Artprice By Artmarket Releases Its 2025 Contemporary Art Market Report. Annual Record Number Of Auction Transactions, Substantial Market Paradigm Shift, AI Influences – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Artprice News: ahead of Frieze London and Art Basel Paris, Artprice by Artmarket releases its 2025 Contemporary Art Market Report. Annual record number of auction transactions, substantial market paradigm shift, AI influences Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/artprice-news-ahead-of-frieze-london-and-art-basel-paris-artprice-by-artmarket-releases-its-2025-contemporary-art-market-report-annual-record-number-of-auction-transactions-substantial-market-para/
LiveArt
ART$0.006231+10.47%
BounceToken
AUCTION$6.368+11.73%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0822+8.15%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:08
Compartilhar
Likely to trade in a range between 1.1600 and 1.1660 – UOB Group

Likely to trade in a range between 1.1600 and 1.1660 – UOB Group

The post Likely to trade in a range between 1.1600 and 1.1660 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Instead of continuing to decline, EUR is likely to trade in a range between 1.1600 and 1.1660. In the longer run, risk for EUR remains on the downside, likely toward the major support at 1.1570, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Risk for EUR remains on the downside 24-HOUR VIEW: “EUR dropped sharply to a low of 1.1647 on Tuesday. Yesterday, Wednesday, we highlighted that ‘the decline is oversold, but with no sign of stabilisation just yet, EUR could dip below 1.1645.’ However, we were of the view that ‘any further decline may not reach the next major support at 1.1610.’ The anticipated decline exceeded our expectations, as EUR dropped to 1.1597 before rebounding to close at 1.1626 (-0.25%). The rebound from oversold conditions suggests that instead of continuing to decline, EUR is more likely to trade in a range today, expected to be between 1.1600 and 1.1660.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We revised our view yesterday (08 Oct, spot at 1.1655), indicating that ‘the downside risk for EUR has increased.’ We also indicated that ‘if EUR breaks and holds below 1.1645, it would then likely threaten the significant support at 1.1610.’ We were not wrong, even though we didn’t quite expect EUR to reach 1.1610 so soon, as it dropped to a low of 1.1597. The risk remains on the downside, likely toward the major support at 1.1570. That said, oversold conditions could lead to a couple of days of consolidation first. The downside risk will remain intact as long as EUR holds below the ‘strong resistance’ at 1.1695 (level was at 1.1720 yesterday).” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-likely-to-trade-in-a-range-between-11600-and-11660-uob-group-202510090900
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09042+7.52%
1
1$0.004015+10.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+25.36%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 19:57
Compartilhar
Unstaked’s $10.94M Raise and Pepenode’s 740% APY Can’t Match ROI Potential

Unstaked’s $10.94M Raise and Pepenode’s 740% APY Can’t Match ROI Potential

The post Unstaked’s $10.94M Raise and Pepenode’s 740% APY Can’t Match ROI Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ripple (XRP) is pushing at $0.53 while Sui (SUI) charges above $7, setting October 2025 on fire. Traders are buzzing about the next big breakout, scrolling charts, and debating which altcoin holds the keys to life-changing ROI. But while many chase green candles, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is emerging as the one project that community members say could rewrite the rulebook for top crypto opportunities 2025. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is already capturing attention with its explosive launch, combining utility with insane presale returns. While XRP and Sui dominate the short-term market narrative, $BFX is positioning itself as the ultimate early access play. This project is lining up with trending crypto picks and could easily become one of the 100x potential altcoins that make 2025 unforgettable. BlockchainFX ($BFX) Is Redefining the Best Projects to Buy Early BlockchainFX ($BFX) is not another speculative altcoin. It’s a revenue-generating crypto super app combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities. Already pulling over 10,000 daily users, audited by CertiK, and fully KYC compliant, the project proves legitimacy before launch. What makes BlockchainFX shine? Utility that delivers real value. Up to 70% of trading fees are redistributed daily in USDT, offering 4–7% returns per day, with up to 90% APY. This isn’t just passive yield; it’s consistent rewards that give community members confidence. With real-world Visa cards, global usability, and fee redistributions, it’s locking its spot as one of the top altcoins to watch this year. By combining scalability, verified security, and direct real-world benefits, BlockchainFX is shaping up to be one of the best projects to buy early in 2025. For those scanning for top crypto opportunities 2025, it ticks every box. BlockchainFX Presale Surge: ROI, Scarcity, and Explosive Growth The BlockchainFX presale is already proving explosive. Starting at $0.01, the price has climbed to $0.027 with…
Threshold
T$0.01316+9.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+25.36%
XRP
XRP$2.5519+8.66%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 19:54
Compartilhar
Bepay Money Powers Invest Payments & Banking Forum in Dubai, Showcasing Bepay Business Merchant Solutions for Global Commerce

Bepay Money Powers Invest Payments & Banking Forum in Dubai, Showcasing Bepay Business Merchant Solutions for Global Commerce

The post Bepay Money Powers Invest Payments & Banking Forum in Dubai, Showcasing Bepay Business Merchant Solutions for Global Commerce appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Invest Payments & Banking Forum 2025 will take place at Dubai Knowledge Park, powered by bepay money, the global cross-border payment platform. Under the theme “Driving Financial Inclusion Forward,” the forum will feature bepay business, the comprehensive merchant solution revolutionizing how businesses accept payments globally with cross-border near-instant settlements, as representatives managing over $1 trillion in assets and 100+ banks & payment institutions gather from 50+ countries. As the powered-by partner, bepay money will showcase bepay business, its cutting-edge merchant commerce stack designed to transform retail and enterprise payment acceptance worldwide through revolutionary settlement technology. bepay business: Revolutionizing Global Commerce with Near-Instant Settlements bepay business delivers a comprehensive commerce solution enabling merchants to accept crypto, fiat, and stablecoins seamlessly through QR codes, NFC technology, and digital interfaces. The platform’s cross-border near-instant settlements eliminate traditional banking delays, while integrated on/off ramps provide seamless stablecoin-to-fiat conversion for immediate liquidity access. “Dubai’s position as a global commerce hub makes it the perfect venue to demonstrate how bepay business transforms international trade through cross-border near-instant settlements,” said Nawal Kishor, Founder & CEO of bepay money. “Our merchant solution eliminates traditional 3–5 day settlement delays, enabling businesses to receive funds instantly regardless of customer location or payment method.” Key Features of bepay business: Cross-Border Near-Instant Settlements – Revolutionary technology enabling instant international payment processing Universal Payment Acceptance – Accept crypto, fiat, and stablecoins via QR/NFC with immediate settlement On/Off Ramps – Seamless stablecoin-to-fiat conversion with competitive FX rates AI-Powered Analytics – Advanced business intelligence and customer insights for data-driven decisions Integrated CRM – Automated customer engagement and loyalty tools 3D Storefronts – Immersive digital shopping experiences with virtual product displays Multi-Currency Support – 100+ currencies and assets supported Real-Time Liquidity – Instant access to converted funds through automated settlement systems Developer & API Solutions…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+25.36%
Overtake
TAKE$0.28125+13.11%
CROSS
CROSS$0.13782+2.17%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 19:53
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.