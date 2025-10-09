2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Pi Network’s Mainnet Set for Major Upgrade in Q4 2025, Says Expert

TLDR Pi Network’s Protocol v23 upgrade aims to improve scalability and transaction efficiency. Pi Coin struggles with price stability, trading around $0.2368 amid challenges. Pi Network integrates Stellar Core v23.0.1 for enhanced blockchain performance. Pi Network’s developer tools are designed to boost DeFi adoption and ecosystem growth. Pi Network is preparing for a significant upgrade [...] The post Pi Network’s Mainnet Set for Major Upgrade in Q4 2025, Says Expert appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 20:40
Finassets Expands Crypto Payment Options with Tether (USDT) on the TON Blockchain, Built for Telegram

The post Finassets Expands Crypto Payment Options with Tether (USDT) on the TON Blockchain, Built for Telegram appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Finassets strengthens its position as a low-fee crypto payment processor by adding support for TON blockchain-based USDT transfers. GLOBAL – October 9, 2025 – Finassets, a low-fee crypto payment gateway trusted by online businesses worldwide, today announced support for Tether (USDT) on the TON blockchain, also known as the Telegram blockchain. Besides its progressive fee …
CoinPedia2025/10/09 20:40
Ripple’s Bold Move in the Gulf Region: A Partnership to Watch

The post Ripple’s Bold Move in the Gulf Region: A Partnership to Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple has strategically aligned with Bahrain’s Fintech Bay to advance cryptocurrency innovation across the Gulf. This collaboration will spearhead the development of RLUSD-backed payment infrastructures, utilizing pilot programs, educational initiatives, and accelerator efforts to enhance regional fintech prowess. Continue Reading:Ripple’s Bold Move in the Gulf Region: A Partnership to Watch Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ripples-bold-move-in-the-gulf-region-a-partnership-to-watch
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:29
Sharps Technology expands Solana digital asset treasury strategy with Coinbase

The post Sharps Technology expands Solana digital asset treasury strategy with Coinbase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Sharps Technology, previously focused on medical devices, is now building a digital asset treasury centered on the Solana blockchain. They have strengthened their treasury management by partnering with Coinbase for institutional custody and secure asset management. Sharps Technology, a Nasdaq-listed company focused on building a Solana-based digital asset treasury, today announced a strategic collaboration with Coinbase to expand its previously announced Solana treasury strategy. The collaboration leverages Coinbase’s institutional custody and treasury management services to support Sharps Technology’s digital asset operations on the Solana blockchain platform. Sharps Technology recently pivoted from medical devices to focus on managing a substantial Solana treasury through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Coinbase Global has been expanding its institutional services for digital asset custody and treasury management, including support for blockchain networks like Solana. The exchange is providing institutional infrastructure to enable secure asset safeguarding and flexible deployment within the Solana network. Sharps Technology’s shift reflects a broader trend among firms pivoting from traditional sectors to crypto treasury strategies, with plans for stock buybacks to strengthen shareholder value tied to digital assets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sharps-technology-solana-coinbase-treasury-strategy/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:24
DEFG adds AERO, MKR removed

The post DEFG adds AERO, MKR removed  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale Investments published component weightings for multiple funds, showing portfolio changes across DeFi and AI-focused products. The revisions include asset additions and a notable token removal. What changed in DEFG fund components? The DEFG fund’s composition and weights were reported as follows: Uniswap (UNI) 32.32% Aave (AAVE) 28.07% Ondo (ONDO) 19.07% Lido (LDO) 7.02% Curve (CRV) 6.92% Aerodrome Finance (AERO) 6.60% Notably, MKR was removed from the fund, while Aerodrome Finance (AERO) was added. The change reshapes the fund’s DeFi exposure, concentrating weight toward established decentralized exchange and lending protocols while preserving staking and liquidity-focused allocations. Industry experience shows that large, concentrated rebalances can widen spreads temporarily and create modest tracking error for index-tracking investors. Why the DEFG allocation matters The DEFG adjustments reflect active portfolio management within the DeFi sector. By increasing relative exposure to UNI (32.32%) and AAVE (28.07%), the fund tilts toward governance and lending primitives. At the same time, keeping LDO and CRV maintains exposure to staking and liquidity services — core components of the broader ecosystem.  How did the GSC fund weightings shift? The GSC fund’s end-of-day weights were disclosed as: Ether (ETH) 30.32% Solana (SOL) 30.97% Cardano (ADA) 18.29% Avalanche (AVAX) 7.57% Sui (SUI) 7.35% Hedera (HBAR) 5.50% The near parity between ETH (30.32%) and SOL (30.97%) highlights the fund’s balanced emphasis on two leading smart-contract platforms. Consequently, shifts in these weights can influence derivative flows and staking allocations, and they serve as a barometer for demand across layer-1 ecosystems. Implications for the market and blockchain adoption The GSC configuration underlines continued investor interest in protocol-level tokens that underpin smart-contract ecosystems. As a result, reweightings here may compress or expand exposure to sectors such as decentralized exchanges, NFTs and application-level innovation across chains. Which assets compose the AI fund component list? The AI Fund’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:18
Ethereum Retakes $4.5K Support as Whales, Treasuries Keep on Accumulating ETH

Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), price reclaimed $4,500 on Oct. 8 after dropping to $4,430 in a marketwide pullback a day prior, with whales and corporate treasuries supporting the rebound. Analysts Zyn, Michaël van de Poppe, and CryptosBatman flagged room for upside, citing macro trendlines, ETH/BTC rotation risk-reward, and a repeat bull-trap reversal. Traders now […] The post Ethereum Retakes $4.5K Support as Whales, Treasuries Keep on Accumulating ETH appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/10/09 20:10
Yatırım Devi BlackRock’ın Spot Bitcoin Borsa Yatırım Fonu Kritik Eşiği Geçti! İşte Son Veriler

Dünyanın en büyük varlık yönetim şirketi BlackRock, spot Bitcoin borsa yatırım fonu (ETF) IBIT ile yeni bir dönüm noktasına ulaştı. BlackRock’un Bitcoin ETF’i 800.000 BTC Eşiğini Aştı: Değer 97 Milyar Doları Geçti Şirketin fonu, 800.000 BTC’yi (yaklaşık 97 milyar dolar) aşarak yönetim altındaki varlıklarda (AUM) tarihi bir seviyeye çıktı. IBIT, Ocak 2024’te işlem görmeye başlamasından […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/10/09 20:09
Ripple Becomes First Blockchain Payments Provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain

The post Ripple Becomes First Blockchain Payments Provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple has entered the Kingdom of Bahrain through a new partnership with Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB), the country’s main fintech incubator. The move marks Ripple’s next step in building its presence across the Middle East after securing a license from Dubai’s financial regulator earlier this year. The partnership will help develop Bahrain’s blockchain ecosystem. Ripple …
CoinPedia2025/10/09 20:07
Crypto Market Turns Green as Momentum Shifts

The crypto landscape has recently gone through a positive shift over the past 24 hours. Thus, the total crypto market capitalization has hit $4.17T, led by a 0.54% rise. However, the 24-hour crypto volume has plunged by 23.06%, reaching $187.76B. At the same time, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index maintains its “Neutral” position while standing at 58 points. Bitcoin Sees 0.56% Increase and Ethereum Jumps by 0.42% Particularly, Bitcoin has seen a slight 0.56% price increase. As a result of this, the flagship crypto asset’s current price level is $121,969.46, while its market dominance sits at 58.3%. In addition to this, Ethereum ($ETH) is currently changing hands at $4,447.01. This price level indicates a minor 0.42% rise, while the leading altcoin’s market dominance accounts for 12.9%. $VITASTEM, $TSLA, and $PENGU Lead Crypto Gainers Apart from that, the list of top crypto gainers includes VitaStem ($VITASTEM), Tesla ($TSLA), and PENGU AI ($PENGU). Specifically, $VITASTEM has witnessed a staggering 3230.61% spike to reach $0.0001564. Subsequently, $TSLA is now trading at $526.35 due to a 645.71% increase. Following that, $PENGU has jumped by 535.99%, touching $0.0004772. DeFi TVL Spikes by 0.17%, While NFT Sales Volume Records 18.75% Plunge In the same vein, the DeFi TVL has surged by 0.17%, attaining the $169.404B mark. Nonetheless, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has dropped by 0.21%, hitting the $44.841 spot. On the other hand, in the case of the 1-day TVL change, HipPoWSwap takes the lead in the DeFi market, accounting for a stunning 13540729% increase over twenty-four hours. However, with an 18.75% dip, the NFT sales volume has reached the $21,930,006 figure. Additionally, the top-selling NFT collection, DX Terminal, has also dropped to $3,537,909 due to a 5.04% decrease. UK to Appoint Digital Markets Champion for Tokenization; Helius Targets 5% Share on Solana Moving on, the crypto market has seen many other notable developments over 24 hours. In this respect, the UK government is planning the appointment of a “digital markets champion” who would lead endeavors to advance the financial markets via blockchain technology. Moreover, Block of Jack Dorsey is rolling out crypto-integrated wallet named “Square Bitcoin” for small businesses. Furthermore, Digital Asset Treasury entity Helius is endeavoring to acquire up to 5% of the total Solana worth, equaling over $6B.
Coinstats2025/10/09 20:00
This Indicator Signals Kaspa Price Bottom Is In

Kaspa community analyst S𐤊i ₿um Trading shared a weekly chart of KAS with the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) that he uses to call peaks and bottoms. His takeaway: the RVI is sitting in its buy zone again and the bottom may be in. The chart plots KAS/USD on a weekly timeframe with the RVI(10) beneath
Coinstats2025/10/09 20:00
Notícias em alta

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.