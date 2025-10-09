2025-10-13 Monday

Ethereum Developers Release Kohaku Roadmap to Bring Privacy and Security to Wallets

Ethereum Developers Release Kohaku Roadmap to Bring Privacy and Security to Wallets

PANews reported on October 9th that, according to Cointelegraph, Ethereum developers announced a new roadmap, Kohaku, aimed at improving wallet privacy and security through a modular framework. The project, announced in a blog post by Nicolas Consigny, coordinator of the Ethereum Foundation, plans to build a set of privacy and security foundational components. Kohaku's core focus is on creating a software development kit (SDK) and a reference wallet to showcase the tools in action. The initial version will be a browser extension based on the Ambire wallet, targeting advanced users. Kohaku is being developed in collaboration with renowned teams such as Ambire and Railgun and is open source, with developers able to contribute code through GitHub. Its primary goal is to reduce the wallet's reliance on centralized services that track transactions. It includes features such as private sending and receiving, and plans to add social recovery options through tools. Longer-term, the team is committed to improving wallet security down to the device level, creating a native Ethereum browser to ensure secure user interactions.
PANews2025/10/09 20:43
North Dakota, Fiserv launch Roughrider stablecoin

North Dakota, Fiserv launch Roughrider stablecoin

The post North Dakota, Fiserv launch Roughrider stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of North Dakota is entering the stablecoin market with Roughrider Coin, a US dollar–backed cryptocurrency developed in partnership with payments firm Fiserv. According to a Wednesday announcement, the token will be available to banks and credit unions in North Dakota in 2026 and is designed to support interbank transactions, merchant payments and cross-border money movement. Fiserv reportedly processed about 35 billion merchant transactions in 2022. Its digital asset platform was introduced in June alongside a “white-label” stablecoin for banks. Roughrider Coin will operate on this system, and Fiserv expects it to be interoperable with other stablecoins. The coin is named after Theodore Roosevelt, who served as US president from 1901 to 1909. In the late 1800s, Roosevelt led a unit called the Rough Riders that fought in Cuba against the Spanish Army. He settled in North Dakota after retiring from politics. The Bank of North Dakota was founded in 1919 and is the nation’s only state-owned bank, according to its website. With just over $10 billion in assets, it partners with local banks and credit unions to support agriculture, commerce and industry through liquidity, loan participation and secondary market services, with profits reinvested into state programs and economic development. North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong said that issuing a stablecoin “backed by real money” shows the state “is taking a cutting-edge approach to creating a secure and efficient financial ecosystem for our citizens.” The Roughrider token will be the second state-issued stablecoin announced in the US this year, following Wyoming’s Frontier Stable Token (FRNT) mainnet launched in August on seven blockchains before confirming Hedera as its issuer in September. Related: Stablecoin market boom to $300B is ‘rocket fuel’ for crypto rally  The competitive stablecoin landscape When Wyoming and North Dakota bring their stablecoins online, they’ll enter a market more…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:41
Fidelity's crypto holdings climb by $3 billion in Q3 2025 – Finbold report

Fidelity’s crypto holdings climb by $3 billion in Q3 2025 – Finbold report

The post Fidelity’s crypto holdings climb by $3 billion in Q3 2025 – Finbold report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fidelity’s digital asset custody expanded by just over $3 billion in the third quarter of 2025, rising from $45.13 billion on July 1 to $48.15 billion by September 30, according to data retrieved by Finbold research.  Finbold extracted on-chain ETF holdings data for the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) and the Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH), comparing snapshots from July 1 and September 30 to track changes in assets under custody. The resulting analysis highlights Ethereum as the primary driver of growth, reflecting the continued institutional embrace of smart contract platforms. Notably, the firm’s ETH holdings jumped from 625,770 ETH to 853,380 ETH, with the additional 227,600 tokens translating into nearly $1.97 billion in added value as prices rallied from $2,502 to $4,139.  Interestingly, the scale of that expansion contrasts with Bitcoin, where custody balances slipped by roughly 4,160 BTC, even as prices advanced from $108,383 to $112,162. The divergence suggests that Fidelity’s clients were rotating toward Ethereum exposure during the quarter, reflecting a shifting institutional narrative beyond Bitcoin dominance. Q2 vs. Q3 2025 Fidelity digital asset custody The Q3 uptick followed a mixed first half of the year. In the second quarter, Fidelity recorded strong growth as its portfolio expanded by $11.05 billion, rising from $33.61 billion at the end of March to $44.66 billion on June 30.  Ethereum was again the standout driver of expansion, with balances increasing by 131,560 ETH as prices advanced from $1,829 to $2,437, lifting ETH’s dollar value from $904 million to $1.52 billion. Bitcoin also contributed materially, adding $10.43 billion as its price jumped from $82,697 to $107,333, though ETH’s percentage gains were far stronger. Fidelity Custody Q1 performance By contrast, the first quarter had been negative, with Fidelity’s assets falling by $5 billion as prices slumped and holdings were pared back, shrinking…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:37
Spot silver hits $50 mark for the first time

Spot silver hits $50 mark for the first time

PANews reported on October 9 that according to Jinshi, spot silver hit the round mark of $50/ounce, setting a new historical high. It has risen by more than $21 so far this year, and the year-to-date increase has exceeded 70%.
PANews2025/10/09 20:28
Investment Giant BlackRock's Spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund Crosses Critical Threshold! Here's the Latest Data

Investment Giant BlackRock's Spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund Crosses Critical Threshold! Here's the Latest Data

BlackRock, the world's largest asset management firm, has reached a new milestone with the launch of its spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) IBIT. Continue Reading: Investment Giant BlackRock's Spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund Crosses Critical Threshold! Here's the Latest Data
Coinstats2025/10/09 20:10
Crypto company CipherOwl completes $15 million seed round of financing, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and others

Crypto company CipherOwl completes $15 million seed round of financing, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and others

PANews reported on October 9th that cryptocurrency compliance startup CipherOwl, according to Fortune magazine, has announced the completion of a $15 million seed round of funding, co-led by General Catalyst and Flourish Ventures, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and Enlight Capital. Co-founded by former Coinbase engineers, CipherOwl leverages artificial intelligence to provide on-chain transaction monitoring and compliance analysis services to financial institutions. Its clients include numerous cryptocurrency exchanges and law enforcement agencies, primarily using its AI system to automatically generate suspicious activity analysis reports to improve review efficiency.
PANews2025/10/09 20:07
Russia counts up to $120 million annually in missed crypto mining tax revenue

Russia counts up to $120 million annually in missed crypto mining tax revenue

Russia’s state budget is losing a colossal sum of money in terms of uncollected taxes from illegal crypto mining operations in the country. The government in Moscow has been trying to bring the whole business out of the shadows, but despite legalizing it last year, less than a third of Russian miners are registered with the federal tax authority. Russian state misses 10 billion rubles in tax revenue from mining Russia is failing to collect a massive amount of money as a result of tax evasion and unauthorized activities in the cryptocurrency mining sector, according to an observer of the field. Speaking to Russian media, Pyotr Fyodorov, associate professor at the National Research University of Electronic Technology (MIET), estimated: “Around 10 billion rubles a year (more than $122 million) are lost in taxes in Russia due to illegal mining.” Most of the underground crypto farms can be found in two regions with high concentrations of mining operations, the Siberian Irkutsk Oblast and the Republic of Dagestan in the North Caucasus. They are often built at abandoned industrial or agricultural sites in rural areas that still have access to the power grid, Fyodorov elaborated further in an interview with the 78 TV channel. The engineer emphasized that these facilities can be identified by the significant spikes in electricity overconsumption or frequent breakdowns of the distribution network in the area. Majority of Russian crypto miners evade taxation Crypto mining is one of the few, if not the only, properly regulated crypto-related activities in Russia, which recognized it as a legitimate business in 2024 in order to tap into its profits and exploit the vast country’s competitive advantages in terms of cheap energy and cool climate. To legally engage in mining, both companies and individual entrepreneurs are required to register with the Federal Tax Service (FNS) and pay their dues to the state. Home miners are exempted from this obligation as long as they use less than 6,000 kWh of electricity monthly. Energy shortages, caused by the mining boom in parts of the country such as the two regions mentioned by Fyodorov, have been more or less addressed with local, seasonal or permanent restrictions. While the Ministry of Energy recently indicated it sees no reason to expand existing regional bans on cryptocurrency mining, tax evasion in the sector remains a challenge for Russian authorities on the federal level. Speaking at the “Digital Finance: New Economic Reality” forum recently, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Finance Ivan Chebeskov revealed that only around 30% of participants in coin mining activities have so far registered with the FNS, and the government is preparing to increase that figure. One of the proposed measures, discussed with the Federal Customs Service, is an amnesty for imported mining equipment that has not been duly registered. Another is a new draft law introducing harsher penalties for illegal crypto miners, something that the country’s power grid operator Rosseti has called for as well. The finance ministry official also stressed the need for Russia to develop its own infrastructure for mining and everything else related to cryptocurrencies. Quoted by the Bits.media crypto news outlet, Chebeskov explained: “A full-fledged infrastructure is necessary to work with virtual assets. By full-fledged, we mean clear rules of the game, including the ability to convert cryptocurrency into fiat, and more active use of crypto for settlements and investment purposes.” “We are gradually moving towards this goal,” remarked the deputy head of the Russian Treasury, noting that his department is already working with the Central Bank of Russia to develop the domestic crypto infrastructure within the “experimental legal regime” for crypto operations established in the country. Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.
Coinstats2025/10/09 20:06
Wall Street Braces For 100 New Crypto ETFs, But This New Altcoin Stands Out

Wall Street Braces For 100 New Crypto ETFs, But This New Altcoin Stands Out

Wall Street has braced itself for a surge of 100 new crypto ETFs as filings flood the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Regulators have faced an unprecedented wave of applications in recent months.  Experts have warned that approvals could reshape mainstream finance within the next year. This rush has integrated digital assets beyond Bitcoin and […] The post Wall Street Braces For 100 New Crypto ETFs, But This New Altcoin Stands Out appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/10/09 20:00
Coinbase Secures Approval to Offer Staking Services in New York

Coinbase Secures Approval to Offer Staking Services in New York

The company announced Wednesday that residents can now earn staking rewards on assets including Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), following […] The post Coinbase Secures Approval to Offer Staking Services in New York appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/09 19:55
Unprecedented Bitcoin Institutional Demand Sends Millions to Bitcoin Hyper's Viral Presale

Unprecedented Bitcoin Institutional Demand Sends Millions to Bitcoin Hyper’s Viral Presale

Institutions have bought roughly 7.4x more Bitcoin than miners actually produced this year. Yes, you read that right. They’re vacuuming […] The post Unprecedented Bitcoin Institutional Demand Sends Millions to Bitcoin Hyper’s Viral Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/09 19:53
