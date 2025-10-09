Exchange MEXC
OpenAI expands ChatGPT Go plan access to 16 additional countries
OpenAI has extended its ChatGPT Go plan to 16 new countries across Asia.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/09 20:37
Bitwise CEO: Crypto investors are turning to investment analysis methods similar to the stock market
According to a PANews report on October 9th, CoinDesk reported that Hunter Horsley, CEO of Bitwise Investments, noted that institutional investors' cryptocurrency investment strategies are shifting from a simple focus on market capitalization to a more refined, stock-market-like investment analysis approach. With the changing macroeconomic environment and US interest rates nearing 4%, investors are placing a greater emphasis on asset quality, similar to stock selection strategies in the stock market. This year, several asset management companies have submitted ETF applications for assets other than Bitcoin, including Bitwise's filing for its AVAX spot ETF. Horsley believes that Bitcoin must first become a recognized store of value before it can develop into a payment network. He also noted that as the ecosystem matures, future market volatility may be more moderate than in historical cycles.
PANews
2025/10/09 20:23
Bitcoin treasury holdings by U.S. firms near 1m BTC, total $115b
Corporate demand for BTC is accelerating, with U.S.-based Bitcoin treasury firms emerging as some of the largest institutional holders of the cryptocurrency to date. Bitcoin treasury firms in the United States have now accumulated a total of 947,958 BTC, with…
Crypto.news
2025/10/09 20:11
Dorsey, Lummis Push for Bitcoin Tax Relief as Block Expands BTC Payments
Block founder Jack Dorsey has pushed for a tax exemption for Bitcoin transactions, as Sen. Lummis confirms she’s “working on it.”
Coinstats
2025/10/09 20:06
Buterin’s Vision Realized: Ethereum Prioritizes ‘First-Class Privacy’ in New Roadmap
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin’s long-standing advocacy for user confidentiality has been structurally integrated into the blockchain’s future following the launch of an ambitious new privacy roadmap. The Ethereum Foundation’s specialized group, now rebranded as the Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE), has shifted its focus from exploratory research to the practical implementation of privacy solutions across … Continue reading "Buterin’s Vision Realized: Ethereum Prioritizes ‘First-Class Privacy’ in New Roadmap" The post Buterin’s Vision Realized: Ethereum Prioritizes ‘First-Class Privacy’ in New Roadmap appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 20:05
Hyperscale Data Reduces Debt And Prepares For Massive AI And Bitcoin Expansion
Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE: GPUS) sees stock price surge following $30M debt reduction, strengthening balance sheet.read more
Coinstats
2025/10/09 20:05
Solana Price Prediction as SOL DAT Company Plans 5% Supply Acquisition—Analyst Targets $1,300 Breakout
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 19:59
Sharps Technology Joins Coinbase to Expand Solana Treasury
The post Sharps Technology Joins Coinbase to Expand Solana Treasury appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Sharps Technology has joined hands with Coinbase to expand its digital asset treasury, now holding over 2 million SOL tokens valued at more than $400 million. The collaboration uses Coinbase Prime’s custody and OTC desk services to manage liquidity and security. This partnership supports Sharps’ commitment to decentralized finance and broadens its institutional-grade infrastructure, helping …
CoinPedia
2025/10/09 19:52
Why Mutuum Finance Is The Next Crypto To Explode As IBIT Sets Record as BlackRock Top-Earning ETF in History
BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust has just shattered records by becoming the firm’s highest-earning exchange-traded fund ever. This crypto ETF pulled in over $244 million in yearly revenue within less than two years. Moreover it sits mere billions from hitting $100 billion in assets under management a feat no other ETF has matched so swiftly. As [...] The post Why Mutuum Finance Is The Next Crypto To Explode As IBIT Sets Record as BlackRock Top-Earning ETF in History appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/09 19:50
TSMC reports record $32.5B Q3 sales as demand for AI chips remains strong
TSMC’s Q3 sales jumped 30% to a record $32.5 billion.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/09 19:17
