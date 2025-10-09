2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Record-Breaking Bitcoin-Backed Loans: Two Prime’s Remarkable Quarter

Record-Breaking Bitcoin-Backed Loans: Two Prime’s Remarkable Quarter

The post Record-Breaking Bitcoin-Backed Loans: Two Prime’s Remarkable Quarter appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a notable development within the digital finance sector, Two Prime Lending has reported an unprecedented issuance of $827 million in bitcoin-backed loans during the third quarter of 2025. This remarkable achievement is propelled by a growing institutional thirst for cryptocurrency financial products, reflecting a substantial shift in how enterprises manage digital assets. Continue Reading:Record-Breaking Bitcoin-Backed Loans: Two Prime’s Remarkable Quarter Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/record-breaking-bitcoin-backed-loans-two-primes-remarkable-quarter
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01255+25.33%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000945+20.99%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007277+1.50%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 21:32
Compartilhar
Bitcoin Price Prediction as Peter Brandt Forecasts Bitcoin Supercycle, Institutions Keep Buying Exposure, and More…

Bitcoin Price Prediction as Peter Brandt Forecasts Bitcoin Supercycle, Institutions Keep Buying Exposure, and More…

The post Bitcoin Price Prediction as Peter Brandt Forecasts Bitcoin Supercycle, Institutions Keep Buying Exposure, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Price Prediction as Peter Brandt Forecasts Bitcoin Supercycle, Institutions Keep Buying Exposure, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-october-9-2025/
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 21:08
Compartilhar
US Treasury plans to continue accumulating Bitcoin, Treasury Secretary discussed at private dinner with CleanSpark executive

US Treasury plans to continue accumulating Bitcoin, Treasury Secretary discussed at private dinner with CleanSpark executive

The post US Treasury plans to continue accumulating Bitcoin, Treasury Secretary discussed at private dinner with CleanSpark executive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly discussed plans for the government to continue accumulating Bitcoin during a private meeting with industry executives. The US currently holds about $17 billion in Bitcoin and does not plan to sell it, Bessent reiterated. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed the government’s Bitcoin holdings and accumulation strategy during a private dinner with CleanSpark Executive Chairman Matthew Schultz. According to a post from Schultz, the conversation touched on the crypto market structure bill, the US economy, and the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Schultz described the meeting as a sign of growing engagement between senior US policymakers and the Bitcoin mining sector. The US is positioning itself as a hub for digital assets, with Bessent confirming plans to retain and expand government Bitcoin holdings amid growing institutional adoption of the cryptocurrency. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/us-treasury-buy-1-million-bitcoin/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01255+25.33%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000957+6.45%
Sign
SIGN$0.04389+8.88%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:51
Compartilhar
Abracadabra $1.8m hack repeats earlier fork flaw, Hacken reveals

Abracadabra $1.8m hack repeats earlier fork flaw, Hacken reveals

DeFi protocol Abracadabra lost $1.8 million after an attacker exploited a simple logic mistake in its batch function. Analysts at Hacken say the attacker already laundered funds via Tornado Cash. In early October, Abracadabra, a DeFi lending protocol that lets…
1
1$0.004017+10.84%
DeFi
DEFI$0.0013-2.54%
Octavia
VIA$0.0182+14.46%
Compartilhar
Crypto.news2025/10/09 20:38
Compartilhar
The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending October 4 was not released as scheduled due to the US government shutdown.

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending October 4 was not released as scheduled due to the US government shutdown.

PANews reported on October 9 that according to Jinshi, the number of initial unemployment claims, the four-week average of initial unemployment claims, and the number of continuing unemployment claims in the United States for the week ending October 4 were not announced as scheduled due to the US government shutdown.
Jobless
JOBLESS$0.0033056-3.78%
4
4$0.16896+68.35%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000957+6.45%
Compartilhar
PANews2025/10/09 20:32
Compartilhar
ADA, PEPE, or MAGACOIN FINANCE? Analysts Pick Their 2025 Winner

ADA, PEPE, or MAGACOIN FINANCE? Analysts Pick Their 2025 Winner

The crypto investors are now divided into two large forces shaping the market narrative of 2025. On one hand, there are such platforms as Cardano, which is designed to be scalable, secure, and adopted by institutions. At the other end are community-driven tokens such as PEPE that flourish on liquidity, virality, and speculative energy. However, […]
Cardano
ADA$0.703+10.58%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000751+12.25%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000945+20.99%
Compartilhar
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 20:30
Compartilhar
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Institutions Are Buying $150M in ETH, DeepSnitch AI Could Deliver 150x Before They Notice

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Institutions Are Buying $150M in ETH, DeepSnitch AI Could Deliver 150x Before They Notice

Grayscale just staked $150 million worth of Ether, while also launching its first ETP offering staking rewards in the United […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Institutions Are Buying $150M in ETH, DeepSnitch AI Could Deliver 150x Before They Notice appeared first on Coindoo.
Ethereum
ETH$4,138.5+9.07%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.082+7.89%
Compartilhar
Coindoo2025/10/09 20:29
Compartilhar
Analysts raise alarm of legal loopholes in Musk's $1 trillion Tesla bonus package

Analysts raise alarm of legal loopholes in Musk's $1 trillion Tesla bonus package

Back in September, Tesla’s board rolled out an eye-watering $878 billion compensation package for Elon Musk. They told investors he’d have to hit some pretty extraordinary targets over the next decade to earn it. But when you actually dig into the details, Musk could pocket tens of billions without checking off most of those ambitious […]
1
1$0.004017+10.84%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000008518+11.78%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02371+11.31%
Compartilhar
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 20:29
Compartilhar
Strategy will announce its Q3 2025 financial results on October 30th local time.

Strategy will announce its Q3 2025 financial results on October 30th local time.

PANews reported on October 9 that according to Businesswire, Bitcoin financial company Strategy announced that it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, October 30, 2025, and will host a live video webinar at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results.
Union
U$0.007667+10.00%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00855-1.47%
Compartilhar
PANews2025/10/09 20:12
Compartilhar
Analysis: Japan's new prime minister may promote the crypto economy and improve blockchain regulations

Analysis: Japan's new prime minister may promote the crypto economy and improve blockchain regulations

PANews reported on October 9th that Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may introduce more "refined" regulatory policies to promote the development of the cryptocurrency economy, according to Cointelegraph. She was elected leader of the Liberal Democratic Party on Saturday and will become Japan's first female prime minister when she takes office on October 15th. Experts say that under her leadership, Japan may be more open to experimenting with technologies like blockchain while maintaining strict regulation. Brickken's general counsel stated that her election could have a significant impact on the understanding and management of digital assets. She supports "technological sovereignty," and the government is expected to actively promote the development of the digital economy, strengthening Japan's commitment to legal certainty in the cryptocurrency sector, which has attracted widespread attention. Furthermore, the Sanae Takaichi administration may lead the Japanese Financial Services Agency to clarify its classification of tokens. Currently, the agency categorizes tokens as payment tokens, securities, and utility tokens, each with distinct regulatory requirements.
MAY
MAY$0.03023+4.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02518+0.39%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.44815+3.72%
Compartilhar
PANews2025/10/09 19:57
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.