Based Eggman ($GGs) Presale Surges Against Blockchain FX as Best Crypto to Buy Now in October

Based Eggman ($GGs) is emerging as the top memecoin to buy in October 2025, standing out in the crowded landscape […] The post Based Eggman ($GGs) Presale Surges Against Blockchain FX as Best Crypto to Buy Now in October appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/09 21:42
Delta Sees Booking Momentum And No Impact From Government Shutdown

The post Delta Sees Booking Momentum And No Impact From Government Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Delta Air Lines aircraft are parked at Atlanta in June 2024. (Photo by Andrew Harnik) Getty Images Delta Air Lines says it has booking momentum and nothing is slowing it down, not even the government shutdown. “Over the last six weeks, sales trends have accelerated across all geographies and in every advance purchase window, positioning Delta to finish the year with momentum, with healthy sequential unit revenue improvement driven by continued domestic strength and meaningful improvement in transatlantic unit revenue,” said President Glen Hauenstein, in a prepared statement, as the carrier reported third quarter results. Regarding the shutdown, now in its ninth day, President Ed Bastian said on CNBC “Squawk Box” that “We’re not seeing any real impact at all, “There is so much momentum in the marketplace,” Bastian noted, that its hard to see an impact. Reminded that some airports are seeing diminished air traffic control staffing, he said “You see delays all the time,” and it is difficult to separate out shutdown impact from the normal course of delays. However, “I would say that if this doesn’t get resolved, say beyond another 10 days or so, you probably will start to see some impacts,” Bastian said. The carrier reported operating revenue of $15.2 billion, up 4%. Excluding items, net income was $1.12 billion, up 15%, or $1.71 per share. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had estimated $1.53. Most notably, Delta said domestic revenue rose 5% to about $9 billion. Transatlantic revenue was down 2% to $3 billion, while Latin America was down 3% to $759 million and Pacific was up 3% to $667 million. Looking ahead, Delta forecast current quarter revenue growth of 2% to 4%. The strong forecast drove the share price up. Shortly before the opening, shares were trading at $61.53, up nearly 8% in pre-market trading.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 21:40
Data Analyst Bitcoin Price Prediction Bombshell

The post Data Analyst Bitcoin Price Prediction Bombshell appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The bitcoin price has now entered the euphoria phase of this bull cycle, and while no model can time the exact top, the best on-chain frameworks point to much higher bitcoin price targets than most expect. Bitcoin Price Cycle Master One of the most historically reliable tools is the Bitcoin Cycle Master chart, which lays out undervalued, fair value, and overvalued zones based on on-chain fundamentals. In past cycles, the bitcoin price often rallied past the aggressively valued line and kissed or exceeded the overvalued boundary at the peak. Today that overvalued band sits near $260,000, while the maybe more realistic upper bitcoin price target is closer to $162,000. Bitcoin Price Short-Term Holder MVRV The short-term holder MVRV ratio measures how much profit newer investors are holding relative to their average entry price. It’s one of the cleanest gauges of market sentiment and overheated conditions because it tracks the behavior of traders who bought bitcoin within the last few months. Throughout past cycles, when the short-term holder MVRV climbed near 1.7, the bitcoin price was approaching its final leg higher before sharp corrections followed. In the current market, that same 1.7 reading would imply a bitcoin price between $180,000 and $195,000 depending on how realized prices evolve. As this metric rises toward that zone, it provides a clear, data-backed signal that the market is entering late-stage conditions. Bitcoin Price Lengthening Cycle The 200WMA Heatmap provides structural context; many past tops have happened when the 200WMA crosses its previous ATH. Extrapolated forward, that crossover may occur around mid 2026. If this cycle extends due to sustained ETF inflows, institutional accumulation, or capital rotations from other asset classes, the overvalued and aggressively valued lines project the bitcoin price as high as $300,000 – $340,000. Bitcoin Price Confluence When you overlay the Cycle…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 21:35
Lions Star Jared Goff Is Undefeated Vs. Patrick Mahomes And The Chiefs

The post Lions Star Jared Goff Is Undefeated Vs. Patrick Mahomes And The Chiefs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff embrace on the field after the Lions win the opening game of the 2023 NFL season. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Jared Goff is 2-0 against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That’s an impressive stat for the Detroit Lions quarterback. Among the other current starting quarterbacks Mahomes has faced multiple times, the three-time Super Bowl MVP has defeated every one of them at least once. Goff’s streak, which will be on the line when the Lions and Chiefs play on Sunday Night Football, dates back to when he was with the Los Angeles Rams and to Mahomes’ first year as starter. “I’ve been on the right side of two of them,” Goff said. “Those were two down-to-the-wire games.” Their first matchup on November 18, 2018 was played in Los Angeles because of poor field conditions at the original scheduled location in Mexico City. In the 54-51 thriller won by the Rams, the quarterbacks combined for 891 yards and 10 touchdowns, though Mahomes had three interceptions. “It was an epic one,” Goff said. “It kind of seemed like whoever had the ball last would win.” Goff’s latest win against Mahomes came in the season opener of 2023 when the defending champions Chiefs unveiled their Super Bowl LVII banner. The Lions won 21-20, but the Chiefs were without two of their best players. Tight end Travis Kelce had a back injury, and defensive lineman Chris Jones viewed the game from the luxury box as he engaged in a contract holdout. When asked about that contest, Lions head coach Dan Campbell laughed, noting how many mistakes both teams made. “You could tell it was the first game of the season,” he said.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 21:25
Wolf locks over half of total supply for two years to reinforce trust

The post Wolf locks over half of total supply for two years to reinforce trust  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFi hub Wolf, operating under Byrrgis, has announced that more than 57% of its total WOLF token supply will be locked for two years, following recent incidents involving its Ethereum (ETH) bridge and an early token holder, as per the details shared with Finbold. The measure, covering over 570 million tokens valued at around $13.2 million, aims to restore community confidence and demonstrate long-term commitment from major holders. A framework that gives community full visibility into ownership and unlocks The two-year lock, executed via Streamflow, will see tokens gradually vest after the holding period, with an option to re-lock thereafter. The measure follows two incidents in late September that temporarily affected WOLF’s token stability.  In the first, a contractor retained administrator access to the project’s Ethereum bridge and minted unbacked ETH-WOLF tokens, draining over $600,000 in ETH-side liquidity. The second involved an early whale selling around 2% of the supply after declining to join the community lock framework. Wolf said both events were contained, with the bridge and token infrastructure since reinforced to prevent similar occurrences. The lock is intended to reduce sell pressure, provide visibility into token ownership, and set a new standard of transparency for the platform’s DeFi community. “With the broader whale community now aligned, WOLF has unmatched stability moving forwards,” said Siraaj Ahmed, CEO of Byrrgis and Wolf. “Combined with the decisive action taken to resolve the ETH bridge incident, we’re aiming to set a new benchmark for transparency and accountability in DeFi. Under Byrrgis, this foundation becomes the blueprint for how Web3 ecosystems should be built: long-term, transparent, and trust-minimized.” Robert Freeman, CTO of Byrrgis and Wolf, said that despite the bridge having undergone a full audit, access was misused by a contractor with administrator privileges, noting: “We acted immediately, shutting it down, and launching…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 21:19
Morgan Stanley tentatively embraces digital assets

The post Morgan Stanley tentatively embraces digital assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > Morgan Stanley tentatively embraces digital assets Morgan Stanley’s (NASDAQ: MS) Global Investment Committee (GIC) has featured digital assets in its latest special wealth management report, recommending that portfolio managers take a ‘conservative’ approach to the asset class and endorsing allocations of up to 4%. The report is the latest in a series issued by the GIC on an ad-hoc basis, typically addressing particularly current topics and themes. In this case, it focuses on “Asset Allocation Considerations for Cryptocurrencies.” “Cryptocurrency has attracted significant attention in recent years, given its outsized returns, elevated volatility, growth to $4 trillion in market capitalization and increased support from the Trump administration and Congress.” The report goes on to provide a table of the GIC’s recommendations as to what percentage of multi-asset portfolios should be allocated to ‘cryptocurrency.’ It provides recommended allocations based on five risk profiles. For ‘pure wealth conservation’ and/or ‘income,’ it recommends an allocation of zero; ‘balanced growth’ is recommended at 2%; ‘market growth’ is recommended at 3%, and ‘opportunistic growth’ is recommended at 4%. Morgan Stanley issuing such clear guidance is undoubtedly a sign of the growing role that digital assets are playing in mainstream portfolios. However, the report shouldn’t be taken as an unreserved endorsement of the asset class. The recommended levels are also somewhat modest, and come with a clear caveat that the asset is not appropriate for all portfolios: “The Global Investment Committee (GIC) considers cryptocurrency as a speculative and increasingly popular asset class that many investors, but not all, will seek to explore.” Additionally, though the report presents as an assessment of digital assets generally, it is careful to note that it primarily focuses on BTC only, which Morgan Stanley says it considers as a “scarce asset akin to digital gold.” It…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 21:06
Winning Picks Beyond Solana for Beginners

The post Winning Picks Beyond Solana for Beginners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Building on the market-wide gains seen in late September, “Uptober” could herald new all-time highs for some of the top cryptos by market cap. But as Q4 unfolds, many beginners are asking the big question: what’s next beyond Solana? While Solana remains a solid investment, new opportunities are emerging in projects that combine strong technology, growing adoption, and, in some cases, viral community backing. For beginners looking to start investing this year, five cryptocurrencies stand out as potential winners: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Tron (TRX), Aster (ASTER), Algorand (ALGO), and Jupiter (JUP). Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin With a Twist For newcomers, meme coins can be intimidating, many appear overnight and disappear just as fast. But Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is different. While it boasts the viral appeal of a frog mascot designed to dominate social media, it also has genuine technical objectives. Currently in Stage 13 of its presale at $0.0022, LILPEPE has already raised over $26.4 million and sold more than 16.2 billion tokens. Its roadmap includes building an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain that provides future meme projects with a platform to launch, offering cheaper fees, faster speeds, and protection from sniper bots. That’s a unique angle in the meme coin market. CertiK has audited the project and is already listed on CoinMarketCap. Additionally, it’s running major promotions, including a $777,000 giveaway and a special incentive for presale buyers between Stage 12 and Stage 17. Analysts believe it could list near $0.10 before climbing toward $3, making it one of the most promising early-stage investments for beginners who want high upside. Tron (TRX): The Veteran Blockchain That Still Delivers If you’ve heard of Tron (TRX), it’s likely because it’s one of the oldest blockchain projects still thriving. Tron has evolved into one of the largest networks for stablecoin transactions,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 21:04
Mobile Mining Revolution: How SWL Miner Empowers Global Investors to Earn Crypto Anywhere in 2025

SWL Miner leads 2025’s cloud mining boom with AI optimization, green energy, and daily payouts, letting global investors earn crypto securely without hardware costs.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 21:00
If there’s an AI bubble, it’s hiding in the credit market

The post If there’s an AI bubble, it’s hiding in the credit market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. To add a little balance to my “The New Era Isn’t a Bubble — It’s a Rerating of Reality,” it’s not that I’m naive to the risks. Every cycle hides its own fault line, and this one won’t be any different. However, I think the tail risk will persist more deeply in the credit market. There’s a strange echo in the market these days — a low-frequency hum of capital that seems to come not from factories or consumers, but from the future itself. The AI boom, once sold as a profit flywheel of endless efficiency, has quietly become the world’s most elaborate exercise in financial time travel — where tomorrow’s expected massive cash flow is used to fund today’s infrastructure in the hope that belief alone will bridge the gap. At first, it looked self-sustaining: hyperscalers like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google reinvesting their monstrous free cash into data centers, GPUs, and AI training clusters. But something shifted. Oracle decided to break ranks, levering itself to the hilt — a 500% debt-to-equity ratio — to join the hyperscaler Olympics. Suddenly, what was once a cash-flow-fed growth story began to smell like a credit-fed arms race. It’s as if a handful of companies are trying to build four nuclear plants’ worth of power and calling it innovation. The irony? The “AI miracle” has generated barely enough revenue to pay for college essay subscriptions and a handful of enterprise pilots. Yet $500 billion in annual capital expenditure needs financing — now. So the question that no one on CNBC seems willing to ask is: who’s actually footing the bill for this moonshot? The answer, increasingly, is debt. What used to be called venture capital has been reborn as venture credit. Banks, private funds, sovereigns, insurers — everyone is being enlisted to bankroll the AI gold…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:52
How Close Is the US to a Nationwide Recession in 2025?

The post How Close Is the US to a Nationwide Recession in 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. October 2025 brings mounting evidence of a looming US recession. Leading economists and job market data caution that nearly half of the country faces contraction, with critical indicators increasingly hard to dismiss. The US economy is flashing warnings across multiple fronts—from widespread regional slowdowns to declining credit quality and government gridlock. While headline figures appear strong, deeper analysis reveals growing risks and heightened uncertainty. Sponsored Sponsored 1. Nearly Half of US States Already in Recession One of the most alarming developments is the geographic spread of economic stress. Mark Zandi, Chief Economist at Moody’s Analytics, has stated that 22 states and the District of Columbia are already experiencing economic downturns characterized by job losses and weak growth. Furthermore, he noted that another 13 states are ‘treading water,’ leaving the national economy fragile and vulnerable to further shocks. “The economy is still not in recession, but the risks are very high. We’re on the precipice,” Zandi told MarketWatch. 2. The Recession Setup Is Back Adding to the warnings, Henrik Zeberg, Head Macro Economist at Swissblock, pointed to two critical signals that have preceded every major US recession: rising unemployment and declining short-term yields. In an analysis shared on X, Zeberg illustrated how the pattern is reemerging. His chart shows unemployment levels turning higher while 1-year Treasury yields begin to drop — a setup that historically marks the shift to early recession. “See this is one of my key charts….To say that we definitely have a SLOWDOWN,” he added. Recession Setup Chart. Source: X/HenrikZeberg Sponsored Sponsored 3. US Hiring Intentions Drop to Crisis Levels Labor market signals also reveal increasing problems. Global Markets Investor pointed out that US employers cut hiring plans to just 117,313 jobs in September—the lowest for that month in 14 years. “Year-to-date, employers have planned to add 204,939…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 20:48
