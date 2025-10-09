Wolf Secures 570M Tokens in Two-Year Lock to Restore Investor Confidence

Wolf has moved quickly to steady the ship after a rocky week for its WOLF token, announcing that more than 57% of the total supply has been locked for two years. The commitment, roughly 570 million tokens, currently valued at about $13.2 million, was executed through Streamflow and is designed to reassure the community as the project prepares to roll out the Byrrgis platform. The decision follows two separate incidents in late September that shook confidence. During the bridge setup, a contractor who had retained administrative control of Wolf’s Ethereum bridge abused those privileges, minting unbacked ETH-WOLF and draining just over $600,000 in ETH-side liquidity. Shortly afterward, an early large holder refused to sign an NDA and join the community’s lock framework, then unexpectedly sold roughly 2% of the circulating supply. Wolf says both issues have been addressed, the bridge hardened, and processes tightened to prevent a repeat. Rebuilding Trust Every major WOLF holder has now locked their tokens through Streamflow, the team said, creating what it hopes will be a stabilizing ownership structure. The lock is multi-year and NDA-backed; tokens vest slowly after the two-year period, with an initial 2.5% release and the option to re-lock. That gradual schedule is intended to reduce immediate sell pressure and give the community clear visibility into who holds what and when it could return to the market. Siraaj Ahmed, CEO of Byrrgis/Wolf, framed the move as more than damage control. He said, “With the broader whale community now aligned, WOLF has unmatched stability moving forwards. Combined with the decisive action taken to resolve the ETH bridge incident, we’re aiming to set a new benchmark for transparency and accountability in DeFi. Under Byrrgis, this foundation becomes the blueprint for how Web3 ecosystems should be built: long-term, transparent, and trust-minimized.” Robert Freeman, Wolf’s CTO, acknowledged the awkward reality: the bridge had been audited, yet a contractor still managed to exploit admin access. The team shut the bridge down immediately and launched a forensic review. “What we’ve learned is now shaping a higher standard: WOLF has applied zero-trust security principals across all services and infrastructure with least privilege access and just-in-time privilege escalations,” Freeman said, pointing to practical changes in how access is managed. Amy Cooksey, CMO, said locking more than half the supply and tightening vendor oversight are part of a wider resilience strategy. “Wolf’s response in securing half the supply on Streamflow and embedding stricter vendors and audits sets the standard that will be enforced across the entire Byrrgis ecosystem,” she said. “Our vision is resilience at every layer, where communities can see alignment, trace commitments, and trust that the system is stronger than any single actor. That’s how Byrrgis differentiates itself: not by avoiding challenges, but by facing them head-on and emerging stronger.” Byrrgis, the DeFi hub and the utility platform behind WOLF, bills itself as a professional-grade environment combining transparency, automation and portfolio tools across multiple chains. Its dynamic multi-chain packs let users buy curated coin collections and automatically reallocate capital to stronger positions, capabilities the company says will operate inside a “fortress-like” environment now that security practices have been tightened. The two-year, NDA-backed token lock is clearly intended to turn a moment of weakness into a demonstration of governance and technical maturity. For holders and observers, the real test will be whether the strengthened controls and public commitments hold up as Byrrgis scales its offering and the wider market moves on. For now, Wolf has put its largest chips on the table, betting that visible alignment and stricter security will restore confidence and help the ecosystem grow.