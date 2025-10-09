M2 Invests $10M in Falcon Finance to Accelerate Universal Collateralization Infrastructure

Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold's editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please .

British Virgin Islands, BVI, October 9th, 2025, Chainwire Falcon Finance, the first universal collateralization infrastructure, today announced a comprehensive $10 million strategic investment from M2 Capital Limited (M2 Capital), the proprietary investment arm of M2 Group (M2), a UAE-headquartered conglomerate, with a diversified portfolio spanning digital asset solutions and financial innovation. The round also included participation from Cypher Capital, a UAE-based multi-strategy investment firm known for backing high-impact blockchain infrastructure projects. This investment marks a major milestone in Falcon's mission to redefine stability and capital efficiency in decentralized finance. The investment comes at a time of rapid growth for Falcon Finance. In recent months, the protocol has surpassed $1.6 billion in USDf circulation, placing it among the top ten stablecoins by market capitalization. Falcon also established a $10 million on-chain insurance fund, seeded with protocol fees, to serve as a protective buffer for users and safeguard yield obligations in times of stress. In parallel, the team successfully completed the industry's first live mint of USDf against tokenized U.S. Treasuries, bridging DeFi liquidity with real-world assets and advancing the integration of institutional-grade instruments into the decentralized ecosystem. Falcon has also expanded the reach and utility of USDf through new exchange listings and integrations across DeFi protocols, from perpetuals and real-world asset trading venues to yield markets. Supported by Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and Proof of Reserve, Falcon delivers real-time verification that USDf remains fully overcollateralized, further strengthening trust and transparency. With M2 Capital's investment, Falcon will accelerate its global roadmap, focusing on expanding fiat corridors, deepening ecosystem partnerships, and enhancing the resilience of…