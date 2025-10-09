2025-10-13 Monday

M2 Invests $10M in Falcon Finance to Accelerate Universal Collateralization Infrastructure

The post M2 Invests $10M in Falcon Finance to Accelerate Universal Collateralization Infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. British Virgin Islands, BVI, October 9th, 2025, Chainwire Falcon Finance, the first universal collateralization infrastructure, today announced a comprehensive $10 million strategic investment from M2 Capital Limited (M2 Capital), the proprietary investment arm of M2 Group (M2), a UAE-headquartered conglomerate, with a diversified portfolio spanning digital asset solutions and financial innovation. The round also included participation from Cypher Capital, a UAE-based multi-strategy investment firm known for backing high-impact blockchain infrastructure projects. This investment marks a major milestone in Falcon’s mission to redefine stability and capital efficiency in decentralized finance. The investment comes at a time of rapid growth for Falcon Finance. In recent months, the protocol has surpassed $1.6 billion in USDf circulation, placing it among the top ten stablecoins by market capitalization. Falcon also established a $10 million on-chain insurance fund, seeded with protocol fees, to serve as a protective buffer for users and safeguard yield obligations in times of stress. In parallel, the team successfully completed the industry’s first live mint of USDf against tokenized U.S. Treasuries, bridging DeFi liquidity with real-world assets and advancing the integration of institutional-grade instruments into the decentralized ecosystem. Falcon has also expanded the reach and utility of USDf through new exchange listings and integrations across DeFi protocols, from perpetuals and real-world asset trading venues to yield markets. Supported by Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and Proof of Reserve, Falcon delivers real-time verification that USDf remains fully overcollateralized, further strengthening trust and transparency. With M2 Capital’s investment, Falcon will accelerate its global roadmap, focusing on expanding fiat corridors, deepening ecosystem partnerships, and enhancing the resilience of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 21:34
Crypto News Today: Swiss Bank Amina Becomes First to Offer POL Token Staking for Institutions

Crypto News Today: Swiss Bank Amina Becomes First to Offer POL Token Staking for Institutions

Swiss Bank Amina becomes first to offer institutional POL token staking with up to 15% rewards, signaling growing trust in Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem. Swiss crypto bank Amina Bank has made a significant market move. It is now the first financial institution to offer staking services for POL. POL is the original token that secures the […] The post Crypto News Today: Swiss Bank Amina Becomes First to Offer POL Token Staking for Institutions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/09 21:30
State Street Bank: Most institutions expect their allocation to digital assets to double in the next three years

State Street Bank: Most institutions expect their allocation to digital assets to double in the next three years

PANews reported on October 9th that, according to The Block, State Street Bank's "2025 Digital Asset Outlook" report revealed that over half of institutional investors expect their allocation to digital assets to double over the next three years. Nearly 60% of institutions surveyed plan to increase their digital asset allocations over the next year, with over 40% already establishing dedicated digital asset departments. The report indicates that private markets and fixed income will be key application scenarios for asset tokenization, with over half of investors predicting that 10%-24% of institutional investments will be tokenized by 2030. Institutions generally recognize the advantages of tokenization technology in improving transparency, accelerating transaction efficiency, and reducing compliance costs, with nearly half predicting cost savings exceeding 40%.
PANews2025/10/09 21:19
Best Altcoins To Buy Now: Leading Crypto Coins of October 2025

Best Altcoins To Buy Now: Leading Crypto Coins of October 2025

Meanwhile, Bitcoin recently broke above the supply zone at $114K–$117K, reaching a new all-time high near $126K, supported by strong […] The post Best Altcoins To Buy Now: Leading Crypto Coins of October 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/09 21:15
UK lifts crypto ETN ban, gives retail investors the green light

UK lifts crypto ETN ban, gives retail investors the green light

The UK has lifted its ban on crypto ETNs, allowing retail investors to buy them.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 21:13
China bans TechInsights for exposing Huawei trade secrets

China bans TechInsights for exposing Huawei trade secrets

China has placed TechInsights, a Canadian company known for taking apart electronics to see what’s inside, on its list of banned entities. The move blocks the research firm from working with any organizations or people in China after it spent two years revealing details about Huawei Technologies Co.’s computer chips. The Ministry of Commerce announced […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 20:50
America.Fun Launches as Special Projects Arm of Bonk in the Bonk x WLFI x Raydium Partnership

America.Fun Launches as Special Projects Arm of Bonk in the Bonk x WLFI x Raydium Partnership

America.Fun, a new multi-purpose ecosystem built on the Solana blockchain, officially launches today as the “Special Projects” arm of Bonk in the Bonk x World Liberty Financial (WLFI) x Raydium partnership.
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 20:49
50% of Fed Policymakers Expect Two Extra Interest Rate Cuts by End-2025

50% of Fed Policymakers Expect Two Extra Interest Rate Cuts by End-2025

The post 50% of Fed Policymakers Expect Two Extra Interest Rate Cuts by End-2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Today’s all eyes are on the Fed Chair Jerome Powell who will speak today at 8:30 a.m. EST. Meanwhile crypto traders are watching closely for hints about future rate cuts.  As recent Fed minutes show that 50% of the policymakers expect two more cuts by the end of 2025, a sign of a possible policy …
CoinPedia2025/10/09 20:49
Ethereum Latest News: ETH Price Prediction & Which Are The Hottest Cryptos To Buy At The Start Of Q4

Ethereum Latest News: ETH Price Prediction & Which Are The Hottest Cryptos To Buy At The Start Of Q4

The post Ethereum Latest News: ETH Price Prediction & Which Are The Hottest Cryptos To Buy At The Start Of Q4 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto markets are heating up again as Q4 begins, and Ethereum (ETH) is once again at the center of the action. The ETH Price has been holding firm around $4,445, showing strong support despite a mixed broader market. Analysts believe Ethereum’s next leg higher could come soon, with forecasts pointing toward $5,000 by the end …
CoinPedia2025/10/09 20:48
Publicly listed company Rezolve Ai announces acquisition of blockchain data platform Subsquid

Publicly listed company Rezolve Ai announces acquisition of blockchain data platform Subsquid

PANews reported on October 9 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company Rezolve Ai announced that it has acquired blockchain data platform Subsquid. The specific acquisition amount has not been disclosed. The company will also purchase SQD tokens and will change its name in a timely manner after obtaining approval from regulators and exchanges. SQD tokens will be acquired into the Rezolve Ai treasury annually.
PANews2025/10/09 20:47
