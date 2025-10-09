2025-10-13 Monday

Cryptocurrency Concepts Reimagined: XRP Tundra Presale Offers Chainlink-Style Utility with 100x Potential

Cryptocurrency Concepts Reimagined: XRP Tundra Presale Offers Chainlink-Style Utility with 100x Potential

The post Cryptocurrency Concepts Reimagined: XRP Tundra Presale Offers Chainlink-Style Utility with 100x Potential appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News While many presales rely on hype, XRP Tundra takes a structural approach closer to Chainlink’s architecture than any meme-era project. Tundra runs simultaneously on Solana and the XRP Ledger, creating a dual-chain environment where execution and governance are separate but interdependent. Solana handles the high-frequency yield and liquidity operations; XRPL manages reserve integrity and decision-making. …
CoinPedia2025/10/09 21:44
Is Lighter the Next Hyperliquid on Ethereum?

Is Lighter the Next Hyperliquid on Ethereum?

The post Is Lighter the Next Hyperliquid on Ethereum? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lighter has surged ahead, overtaking major competitors to become Ethereum’s top app-chain and sixth-largest layer-2 by total value locked (TVL). This rapid ascent makes Lighter a genuine leader among decentralized perpetual trading platforms. Sponsored Sponsored Lighter DEX’s Impressive Debut and Rapid Growth The DEX stormed into L2Beat’s leaderboard only recently, becoming the sixth-largest Layer 2 by TVS. It is also the leading app-chain on Ethereum in record time. Lighter DEX Metrics. Source: L2Beat Passing as Hyperliquid with Ethereum-grade property rights, Lighter’s arrival is rekindling the conversation about whether Ethereum can finally host a truly competitive Perpetuals DEX (PerpDEX) without sacrificing security or scalability. According to Ryan Adams, founder of Bankless, Lighter’s debut is impressive. Adams cited its combination of zero token issuance costs, Ethereum-grade security, and infinite scalability. Impressive debut on L2Beat by @Lighter_xyz. Lighter is a perps exchange – Hyperliquid with Ethereum grade property rights. Already the 6th largest L2 by TVL and the #1 appchain L2 on Ethereum. Advantages:– No token issuance costs– Ethereum grade security– Infinitely… pic.twitter.com/yVXOjhhS1Y — RYAN SΞAN ADAMS – rsa.eth 🦄 (@RyanSAdams) October 8, 2025 The project is emerging as a flagbearer for the next generation of Ethereum app-chains. These comprise custom zk-based rollups that preserve Ethereum’s core principles while scaling performance to rival specialized ecosystems like Solana and Cosmos. “Being an L1 is a bug, not a feature…An L1 is just an Ethereum L2 without any of the security and verifiability parts,” Adams stated, citing Lighter’s founder, Vladimir Novakovski. This philosophy has struck a chord with Ethereum maximalists. Many see Lighter as proof that DeFi’s final missing piece, a native, high-performance derivatives exchange, can live on Ethereum. Sponsored Sponsored Surging Capital, Surging Confidence Over the past week, Lighter LLP has overtaken Hyperliquid HLP, according to data shared by analyst Eugene Bulltime. “LLP has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 21:30
ArtGis Finance Joins Okratech Token to Accelerate Web3-AI Innovation

ArtGis Finance Joins Okratech Token to Accelerate Web3-AI Innovation

ArtGis and Okratech partnership aims to utilize Web3 solutions and AI innovation to establish an exclusive era of decentralized utility and creativity.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 21:20
Cardano’s Rival in the Making? This Best Crypto Presale Under $1 Could Deliver 5000x Gains This Year

Cardano’s Rival in the Making? This Best Crypto Presale Under $1 Could Deliver 5000x Gains This Year

Tapzi, the best crypto presale under $1, blends skill-based gaming, fixed supply, and audited security, positioning for up to 5000x gains in 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 21:10
Decentralized AI studio Yuma launches asset management arm and secures $10 million investment from DCG

Decentralized AI studio Yuma launches asset management arm and secures $10 million investment from DCG

PANews reported on October 9 that according to CoinDesk, Bittensor, a development studio and accelerator for the decentralized artificial intelligence (deAI) network founded by Barry Silbert of Digital Currency Group (DCG), has launched its asset management division, Yuman Asset Management, to provide convenient access to the deAI ecosystem for institutions and qualified investors. Yuman Asset Management, with a $10 million anchor investment from DCG, has launched two fund strategies for investing in subnet tokens. DCG stated that the Yuma Subnet Composite Fund aims to provide market-weighted exposure across all active subnets, akin to a "Nasdaq Composite Index" for subnet tokens. The Yuma Large-Cap Subnet Fund, similar to a "Dow Jones Industrial Average" for subnet tokens, aims to provide targeted exposure to the largest subnets by market capitalization.
PANews2025/10/09 21:09
Falcon Finance secures $10 million in strategic investment from M2 Capital and Cypher Capital

Falcon Finance secures $10 million in strategic investment from M2 Capital and Cypher Capital

PANews reported on October 9th that Falcon Finance, a universal collateral infrastructure platform, announced a $10 million strategic investment from UAE-based venture capital firm M2 Capital. Cypher Capital also participated in this round. With M2 Capital's investment, Falcon will accelerate its global roadmap, focusing on expanding fiat currency access, deepening ecosystem partnerships, and enhancing the resilience of its universal collateral model.
PANews2025/10/09 21:02
Monero up 8.7%, Bitcoin down 3.48% – Can XMR keep outperforming BTC?

Monero up 8.7%, Bitcoin down 3.48% – Can XMR keep outperforming BTC?

The density of liquidation levels around $350 meant that XMR was highly likely to move upward.
Coinstats2025/10/09 21:00
Bittensor’s Decentralized AI Studio, Yuma, Launches Asset Management Arm

Bittensor’s Decentralized AI Studio, Yuma, Launches Asset Management Arm

Yuma, a development studio and accelerator for decentralized AI (deAI) network Bittensor created by Barry Silbert of Digital Currency Group, has introduced Yuman Asset Management, to allow institutional and accredited investors easy access to the deAI ecosystem.Bittensor is a decentralized network for AI that rewards people for contributing data and computing power to a range of activities in the form of distinct use case-driven entities called “subnets,” that can include things like text translation, fraud detection, image recognition to more esoteric goals like predicting the structure of complex protein chains.Powered by its native token, TAO, Bittensor aspires to be the “World Wide Web” of AI, by allowing permissionless AI innovation where anyone can build, power, or access models through subnets – an alternative to the centralized infrastructure or corporate-owned AI resources.Yuma Asset Management, which comes with a $10 million anchor investment from DCG, features two fund strategies investing in subnet tokens, the protocol-native crypto assets of these decentralized contributor networks, denominated in and traded with TAO, according to a press release.The Yuma Subnet Composite Fund, which is designed for market-cap weighted exposure across all active subnets, is similar to the “NASDAQ Composite” for subnet tokens, DCG said. The Yuma Large Cap Subnet Fund is similar to the “Dow Jones Industrial Average” for subnet tokens, designed for targeted exposure to the top subnets by market capitalization.Back in the early days of Bitcoin, Silbert did something similar when he launched the Bitcoin Investment Trust in 2013, now Grayscale’s GBTC product. DCG believes that it remains difficult for investors to access Bittensor, or for investors to access AI in general given that the largest AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic are private. As such, Yuma Asset Management is providing an early and unique bridge to AI for institutions and accredited investors, DCG said.“Subnet tokens are an emerging asset class, fueled by TAO, that provide investors with unprecedented exposure to a massive wave of AI innovation,” said Yuma CEO Barry Silbert. “The decentralized AI sector has the power to be as transformative as Bitcoin, and Yuma Asset Management is opening the door for investors to access it through Bittensor.”
Coinstats2025/10/09 21:00
Majority of Institutions Expect to Double Digital Asset Exposure by 2028: State Street

Majority of Institutions Expect to Double Digital Asset Exposure by 2028: State Street

Institutional investors are moving past the testing phase and into large-scale adoption of digital assets, according to new research from State Street released Thursday. The custody bank's 2025 Digital Assets Outlook found that more than half of surveyed institutions expect their exposure to digital assets to double over the next three years, signaling a growing comfort with blockchain-based investment tools.The survey, which gathered input from senior executives across asset management and asset ownership firms, points to tokenization of private equity and fixed income as the most likely starting point. Tokenization refers to the representation of assets, such as stocks and bonds, as digital tokens that can be bought, sold and traded on blockchains. By 2030, a majority of respondents expect between 10% and 24% of their total portfolios to be tokenized. In practice, that could mean investors holding blockchain-based versions of traditionally illiquid assets — potentially making it easier to trade or revalue them.Transparency and operational efficiency are driving the shift. Over half of respondents cited improved visibility into asset data as a key advantage, while others highlighted faster trading and reduced compliance costs. Nearly one in two expect cost savings of at least 40% from adopting digital asset infrastructure.The study also points to how emerging technologies are converging. Many respondents see generative AI and quantum computing as complementary tools that could further streamline investment operations.State Street, which oversees $49 trillion in assets under custody, said 40% of institutions now have dedicated digital asset units. “Clients are rewiring their operating models around digital assets,” said Donna Milrod, the company’s chief product officer. “The shift isn’t just technical — it's strategic."
Coinstats2025/10/09 21:00
Best Crypto to Buy as FOMC Minutes Signal More Possible Rate Cuts and Bitcoin Continues to Climb

Best Crypto to Buy as FOMC Minutes Signal More Possible Rate Cuts and Bitcoin Continues to Climb

Quick Facts: 1️⃣ The latest FOMC published minutes indicate general support for more rate cuts. 2️⃣ The ‘dual mandate’ remains in play, forcing the Fed to balance lowering inflation and increasing employment 3️⃣ The Fed’s move sets up the best crypto to buy now to build on the market’s momentum, with the potential for two […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/09 20:58
