2025-10-13 Monday

Notícias sobre criptomoedas

Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
Citi invests in stablecoin startup BVNK as banks deepen crypto ties

Citi invests in stablecoin startup BVNK as banks deepen crypto ties

The post Citi invests in stablecoin startup BVNK as banks deepen crypto ties appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Citigroup has invested in BVNK, a London- and San Francisco-based startup building payments infrastructure for stablecoins. The company told CNBC on Thursday that the investment, made through Citi Ventures, underscores the growing interest of major US banks in crypto-based settlement systems following regulatory advances like the GENIUS Act, which established clearer rules for dollar-pegged digital assets. Stablecoins are increasingly being used for cross-border transfers because of faster settlement times and lower transaction costs compared with traditional systems. BVNK’s platform enables clients to move seamlessly between fiat and stablecoins, supporting global payments for merchants, contractors and digital banks. Co-founder Chris Harmse said BVNK’s valuation now exceeds its prior $750 million round, though the company declined to disclose Citi’s investment amount. Harmse noted that the US is BVNK’s fastest-growing market over the past 18 months, attributing this to the GENIUS Act’s regulatory clarity and surging institutional demand for compliant infrastructure. CEO Jane Fraser said in June that the bank is exploring issuing its own stablecoin and offering crypto custody services. Other Wall Street firms are following suit — JPMorgan launched its JPMD token, and Bank of New York Mellon and HSBC are developing tokenized deposit products. BVNK, already backed by Coinbase and Tiger Global, competes with Alchemy Pay, TripleA and Ripple in the cross-border stablecoin market. Harmse said BVNK expects to reach profitability next year. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/citi-invests-in-stablecoin-startup-bvnk-as-banks-deepen-crypto-ties
Startup
STARTUP$0.003254+23.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012553+25.44%
Major
MAJOR$0.11241+29.40%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 21:39
Compartilhar
Algorand price could run towards $1 if this happens

Algorand price could run towards $1 if this happens

Algorand price may be approaching a trend reversal, with potential to rally toward $1 if it breaks above the 20-week MA on the weekly chart. Algorand (ALGO) price continues to extend its downtrend, consistently forming lower highs. The price has…
1
1$0.004017+10.38%
MAY
MAY$0.03023+4.09%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0006687+32.57%
Compartilhar
Crypto.news2025/10/09 21:35
Compartilhar
America.Fun Officially Goes Live as the Cultural and Economic Hub for USD1 on Solana

America.Fun Officially Goes Live as the Cultural and Economic Hub for USD1 on Solana

America.Fun launches on the Solana blockchain as the “Special Projects” arm of the Bonk x WLFI x Raydium partnership. It aims to accelerate USD1 stablecoin.
FUNToken
FUN$0.005085+1.13%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00855+0.23%
USD1
USD1$0.999--%
Compartilhar
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 21:30
Compartilhar
Analyst: Bitcoin Could Turn Parabolic or End Bull Run Within 100 Days

Analyst: Bitcoin Could Turn Parabolic or End Bull Run Within 100 Days

Bitcoin’s bull market may be approaching a decisive moment, according to trader Tony “The Bull” Severino, who says the cryptocurrency could either surge into a parabolic rally or mark the end of its current cycle within the next 100 days. Key Takeaways: Bitcoin’s volatility is at record lows, with Bollinger Bands signaling a major breakout or breakdown within the next 100 days. Analyst Tony “The Bull” Severino warns of potential “head fakes” before a true move. Others say Bitcoin’s lengthening market cycles suggest the bull run may still have room to grow. In an analysis shared on X on Wednesday, Severino highlighted the Bollinger Bands indicator, a classic volatility tool, which has reached record “tightness” on Bitcoin’s weekly chart. Bitcoin Stalls Below Key Resistance as Volatility Tightens, Analyst Warns Historically, such compressions have preceded explosive price movements in either direction. “For now, BTCUSD has failed to break out above the upper band with strength,” Severino wrote. “According to past local consolidation ranges, it could take as long as 100+ days to get a valid breakout — or breakdown, if BTC dumps instead.” The Bollinger Bands measure volatility by plotting standard deviations above and below a moving average. When the bands contract, it signals reduced volatility, a setup often followed by major directional moves. Severino warned, however, that “head fakes,” false breakouts before a real move, are common in such conditions. “Expanding from a squeeze setup like this can lead to head fakes. We might have seen one with this latest move above $126,000, and we could see another dip before a real breakout higher,” he cautioned. Bitcoin currently trades around $122,700, down slightly from its recent all-time high. Analysts have been debating whether the bull market, which began in early 2023, has entered its final stretch or is preparing for a new phase of price discovery. Historically, Bitcoin bull runs have culminated in sharp, “blow-off” tops roughly 18 months after halving events, a timeline that points toward late 2025. Yet, as analyst Rekt Capital noted last month, BTC’s market cycles are lengthening, suggesting this rally may still have room to run. “It’s unlikely Bitcoin has already peaked because that would make this one of the shortest cycles ever,” Rekt Capital said, adding that Bitcoin might soon enter a “price discovery uptrend.” Severino, however, believes the next few months will be decisive. “This has the potential to send Bitcoin parabolic — or put an end to the three-year bull rally,” he said. Bitcoin Surges Past $125K, Matching Gold’s Safe-Haven Momentum Bitcoin (BTC), often dubbed “digital gold,” has mirrored gold’s recent surge, soaring past $125,000 over the weekend in its strongest October rally on record. The leading cryptocurrency is drawing billions in ETF inflows, and JPMorgan analysts now project BTC could reach $165,000 by year-end if momentum continues. “The more institutional dollars experience Bitcoin returning toward all-time highs after dips, the more comfortable they’ll become as long-term holders,” said Timot Lamarre, Head of Market Research at Unchained, a Bitcoin-native financial services firm managing over $11 billion in assets. “If debasement is viewed as structural rather than temporary, Bitcoin could be entering its next major revaluation phase.” As reported, mounting fiscal uncertainty in major economies is accelerating a shift into Bitcoin, gold, and silver, as investors brace for further currency debasement. The so-called “debasement trade” has gained traction amid rising national debts and political instability, prompting a broad retreat from fiat assets
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002075+9.09%
Compartilhar
CryptoNews2025/10/09 21:24
Compartilhar
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Onchain Data Reveals Something Unusual – Whales Still Aren’t Taking Profits. What Do They Know?

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Onchain Data Reveals Something Unusual – Whales Still Aren’t Taking Profits. What Do They Know?

Whales aren’t selling even as BTC hits records — Bitcoin price prediction reveals why long-term holders still see upside ahead.
Threshold
T$0.01315+8.85%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,759.57+3.48%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216-6.45%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 21:14
Compartilhar
BitMine Stock Declines as Short-Sellers Question Ethereum Growth Model

BitMine Stock Declines as Short-Sellers Question Ethereum Growth Model

Kerrisdale Capital opens short position on BitMine as its premium to NAV drops. BitMine has raised over $10B in stock but faces declining investor interest. The company’s ETH-per-share growth rate has slowed despite major acquisitions. Technical analysis predicts potential retest of $56 support for BMNR stock. BitMine Technologies (BMNR) stock has come under scrutiny as [...] The post BitMine Stock Declines as Short-Sellers Question Ethereum Growth Model appeared first on CoinCentral.
Navcoin
NAV$0.05963+7.59%
Ethereum
ETH$4,139.36+9.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.11241+29.40%
Compartilhar
Coincentral2025/10/09 21:09
Compartilhar
Self-Custody vs. Third-Party Storage: How Should You Store Your Crypto

Self-Custody vs. Third-Party Storage: How Should You Store Your Crypto

Get the lowdown on the pros and cons of two different ways to store crypto assets, namely self-custody and third-party storage.read more
GET
GET$0.002569-6.58%
Prosper
PROS$0.05198+19.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02518+0.35%
Compartilhar
Coinstats2025/10/09 21:06
Compartilhar
Bitwise Unveils Solana ETF with 0.20% Fee and Staking for Investors

Bitwise Unveils Solana ETF with 0.20% Fee and Staking for Investors

TLDR Bitwise Solana ETF offers a competitive 0.20% fee and staking rewards. The Bitwise Solana ETF is 100% physically backed by Solana’s spot assets. Bitwise waives fees for the first three months or until $1B in assets. Bitwise Solana ETF awaits SEC approval to launch by October 16. Bitwise is making waves in the cryptocurrency [...] The post Bitwise Unveils Solana ETF with 0.20% Fee and Staking for Investors appeared first on CoinCentral.
Waves
WAVES$0.852+8.97%
Compartilhar
Coincentral2025/10/09 20:52
Compartilhar
AMINA Bank secures institutional access to Polygon (POL) staking

AMINA Bank secures institutional access to Polygon (POL) staking

Regulated Polygon (POL) staking has reached a FINMA‑licensed Swiss bank, opening compliant institutional options for POL token holders.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.15193+11.17%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.1988+6.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00918+6.62%
Compartilhar
The Cryptonomist2025/10/09 20:42
Compartilhar
Luxembourg: we were the first country in the Eurozone to invest in Bitcoin

Luxembourg: we were the first country in the Eurozone to invest in Bitcoin

Luxembourg wealth fund has allocated 1% of its portfolio to Bitcoin via spot ETFs, Finance Minister’s disclosed.
FUND
FUND$0.01383-29.79%
1
1$0.004017+10.38%
Octavia
VIA$0.0183+13.66%
Compartilhar
The Cryptonomist2025/10/09 19:16
Compartilhar

Notícias em alta

Mais

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.