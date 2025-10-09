Exchange MEXC
/
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
/
2025-10-13 Monday
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Stock: Q3 Revenue Tops Estimates as Beverage Unit Rebounds and Cost Cuts Accelerate
TLDR Q3 2025 revenue: $23.94B vs. $23.85B expected; EPS: $2.29 vs. $2.27 forecast. North American beverage sales grew 2%, the strongest in nearly two years. Activist investor Elliott Investment pushes for portfolio streamlining and refocusing. PepsiCo expands Poppi and launches healthier Doritos, Cheetos, and Lay’s variants. Stock trades at $138.84, down 1.39%, with pre-market gains [...] The post PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Stock: Q3 Revenue Tops Estimates as Beverage Unit Rebounds and Cost Cuts Accelerate appeared first on CoinCentral.
INC
$0.7024
-2.97%
PEP
$0.0002924
+4.61%
LAY
$0.0077
+33.21%
Compartilhar
Coincentral
2025/10/09 21:40
Compartilhar
The Bitcoin Amsterdam 2025 Conference Will Be Held in a New Format on November 13–14
The international Bitcoin Conference series is returning to Europe. Bitcoin Amsterdam, the region’s largest event dedicated to the development of bitcoin and the digital economy, will take place between November 13 and 14, 2025. The forum will be held at a new venue, SugarFactory. It is a former sugar factory converted into a modern exhibition […] Сообщение The Bitcoin Amsterdam 2025 Conference Will Be Held in a New Format on November 13–14 появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
TAKE
$0.28157
+13.20%
SUGAR
$0.000401
+0.25%
Compartilhar
Incrypted
2025/10/09 21:35
Compartilhar
Solana Staking ETF Moves Closer To SEC Approval After Key Filing
Bitwise Asset Management has updated its proposed Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) to explicitly include “Staking” in the fund’s name and disclosed a 0.20% unitary sponsor fee—one of the lowest headline fees yet seen for a US crypto ETF. Bloomberg’s James Seyffart flagged the amendment late Wednesday, writing: “NEW: Bitwise files an update to their Solana […]
FUND
$0.01383
-29.79%
Compartilhar
Bitcoinist
2025/10/09 21:30
Compartilhar
Record DeFi TVL in Q3 May Mask 22% Drop in DApp Wallets as Ethereum Remains Top Network
The post Record DeFi TVL in Q3 May Mask 22% Drop in DApp Wallets as Ethereum Remains Top Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → DeFi TVL hit a record $237 billion in Q3 2025 as institutional stablecoin flows and RWA infrastructure pushed liquidity higher, while DApp activity fell 22% as SocialFi and AI DApps lost users — showing growing institutional capital but weaker retail engagement. Record DeFi liquidity: $237B TVL driven by stablecoins and RWA infrastructure. Daily unique active wallets averaged 18.7 million, down 22.4% vs Q2. AI DApps lost ~1.7M users; SocialFi fell from 3.8M to 1.5M daily wallets. DeFi TVL reached $237B in Q3 2025; learn why liquidity rose while DApp activity fell — read analysis and key takeaways from COINOTAG. DeFi TVL reached a record $237 billion in the third quarter of 2025, but DApp wallet activity fell 22% as SocialFi and AI DApps lost momentum. The decentralized application (DApp) sector closed Q3 2025 with a contrast between soaring liquidity and falling user engagement. New market data shows institutional capital boosted DeFi totals even as daily wallet activity declined sharply. According to a market analytics report provided to news outlets by an industry tracker, daily unique active wallets averaged 18.7…
DEFI
$0.0013
-2.62%
MAY
$0.03023
+4.09%
MASK
$0.926
+6.19%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 21:24
Compartilhar
Two Prime crosses $2.55b milestone in Bitcoin-backed loans
Two Prime posted $827 million in Bitcoin-secured lending for Q3 2025, pushing its total issuance since launch past $2.55 billion. The record quarter highlights a sharp uptick in institutional demand for crypto-collateralized credit. According to a press release dated Oct.…
OCT
$0.05766
+9.82%
Compartilhar
Crypto.news
2025/10/09 21:14
Compartilhar
Kiyosaki Sounds Alarm as Gold and Bitcoin Hit Records: ‘Savers of U.S. Dollars Are Losers’
Robert Kiyosaki warned of a weakening U.S. dollar and urged investors to protect their wealth by shifting to gold, silver, and cryptocurrencies. L’article Kiyosaki Sounds Alarm as Gold and Bitcoin Hit Records: ‘Savers of U.S. Dollars Are Losers’ est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
U
$0.007652
+9.87%
Compartilhar
Coinstats
2025/10/09 21:05
Compartilhar
Coinbase CEO Reveals Stance on Meme Coins After Major New US Exchange Integration
Brian Armstrong breaks silence on meme coins as Coinbase opens doors to Base assets
MEME
$0.001791
+10.14%
MAJOR
$0.11241
+29.40%
Compartilhar
Coinstats
2025/10/09 21:05
Compartilhar
Bitcoin Consolidates, Solana Bulls Eye $250, BlockchainFX Super App Presale Sparks Viral Buzz as Trending Crypto Pick for 2025
Bitcoin (BTC) has once again proven why it remains the king of the crypto market, rallying to fresh all-time highs before cooling back to $121,000 this week. With a $2.44 trillion market cap and over $82.19 billion in daily trading volume, BTC continues to dominate, but its latest retracement shows the difficulty of chasing late-stage
BULLS
$744.91
+0.27%
APP
$0.00138
-11.42%
BUZZ
$0.003135
+14.75%
Compartilhar
Coinstats
2025/10/09 21:00
Compartilhar
Polymarket Founder Shayne Coplan Becomes Youngest Self‑Made Billionaire
The post Polymarket Founder Shayne Coplan Becomes Youngest Self‑Made Billionaire appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket founder Shayne Coplan, the 26‑year‑old entrepreneur who launched the blockchain‑based prediction market in 2020, has been reported by multiple outlets as reaching billionaire status, making him one of the youngest individuals to attain that net worth through crypto and startup equity. The reports place Coplan’s rise in the context of Polymarket’s rapid growth and […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/polymarket-founder-shayne-coplan-becomes-youngest-self%E2%80%91made-billionaire/
COM
$0.012553
+25.44%
NET
$0.00007277
+1.50%
STARTUP
$0.003254
+23.91%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 20:56
Compartilhar
Best Crypto To Buy Now: Under The Radar Altcoins Like Algorand, Chainlink, Polkadot, and Layer Brett To Skyrocket
Coins like Algorand, Chainlink, and Polkadot already carry strong network value. But the biggest potential may lie in Layer Brett […] The post Best Crypto To Buy Now: Under The Radar Altcoins Like Algorand, Chainlink, Polkadot, and Layer Brett To Skyrocket appeared first on Coindoo.
NOW
$0.00366
-1.61%
RADAR
$0.001598
+9.75%
LIKE
$0.006985
+0.22%
Compartilhar
Coindoo
2025/10/09 20:50
Compartilhar
Notícias em alta
Mais
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future
The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple
MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million
Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?
HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.