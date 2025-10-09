Record DeFi TVL in Q3 May Mask 22% Drop in DApp Wallets as Ethereum Remains Top Network

DeFi TVL hit a record $237 billion in Q3 2025 as institutional stablecoin flows and RWA infrastructure pushed liquidity higher, while DApp activity fell 22% as SocialFi and AI DApps lost users — showing growing institutional capital but weaker retail engagement. Record DeFi liquidity: $237B TVL driven by stablecoins and RWA infrastructure. Daily unique active wallets averaged 18.7 million, down 22.4% vs Q2. AI DApps lost ~1.7M users; SocialFi fell from 3.8M to 1.5M daily wallets. DeFi TVL reached $237B in Q3 2025; learn why liquidity rose while DApp activity fell — read analysis and key takeaways from COINOTAG. DeFi TVL reached a record $237 billion in the third quarter of 2025, but DApp wallet activity fell 22% as SocialFi and AI DApps lost momentum. The decentralized application (DApp) sector closed Q3 2025 with a contrast between soaring liquidity and falling user engagement. New market data shows institutional capital boosted DeFi totals even as daily wallet activity declined sharply. According to a market analytics report provided to news outlets by an industry tracker, daily unique active wallets averaged 18.7…