Exchange MEXC
/
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
/
2025-10-13 Monday
Notícias sobre criptomoedas
Fique por dentro das últimas notícias do mundo cripto e das atualizações do mercado!
GBP/USD turns lower for the third consecutive day
The post GBP/USD turns lower for the third consecutive day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD Price Forecast: Descending channel breakdown comes into play ahead of Fed’s Powell The GBP/USD pair turns lower for the third consecutive day and drops to a nearly two-week trough, below mid-1.3300s during the first half of the European session on Thursday amid the emergence of fresh US Dollar (USD) buying. In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, has climbed to a fresh high since early August despite dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations and concerns about a prolonged US government shutdown. Minutes from the September FOMC policy meeting published on Wednesday indicated near unanimity among participants to lower interest rates amid concern about labour market risks and a more balanced inflation outlook. Policymakers, however, remained split on whether there should be one or two more rate reductions before the end of this year. Nevertheless, the overall tone was cautious and pointed to a continued easing bias. Read more… GBP/USD halts decline but inflation risks linger The GBP/USD pair attempted to stabilise on Thursday, trading around 1.3413 USD. However, investor sentiment remains cautious amid a weak outlook for the UK economy and uncertainty surrounding the government’s November budget. UK GDP growth is projected to remain moderate through year-end, while inflation is forecast to rise to 4% – double the Bank of England’s target. Recent data confirm the economy is losing momentum after a strong start to 2025. Read more… GBP/USD pair stuck in narrow range amid US govt shutdown Sterling continues to be largely driven by news headlines elsewhere, and has subsequently tracked the euro fairly closely in the past few weeks. The GBP/USD pair has also been stuck in a fairly narrow range in the past fortnight, with the government shutdown across the Atlantic so far exerting very minimal selling pressure on…
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 22:37
Compartilhar
Bitcoin Price Watch: Momentum Stalls Below $124K as Bulls Eye Breakout
The post Bitcoin Price Watch: Momentum Stalls Below $124K as Bulls Eye Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Over the last hour, bitcoin traded between $122,762 to $123,092 on Oct. 9, with a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume of $56.77 billion. Intraday, bitcoin ranged between $121,235 and $124,072, reflecting a period of tight consolidation near recent highs after an extended upward move. Bitcoin Chart Outlook and Price Prediction […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-momentum-stalls-below-124k-as-bulls-eye-breakout/
BULLS
$744.91
+0.27%
COM
$0.012553
+25.44%
OCT
$0.05766
+9.82%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 21:56
Compartilhar
Monad: Airdrop claim portal will open on October 14th
PANews reported on October 9th that the Layer 1 blockchain Monad announced on the X platform that the Monad airdrop collection portal will open on Tuesday, October 14th.
PORTAL
$0.02971
+17.70%
OPEN
$0.44842
+4.13%
LAYER
$0.3023
+7.61%
Compartilhar
PANews
2025/10/09 21:41
Compartilhar
Ethereum doubles down on privacy with new ‘Kohaku’ wallet ahead of Devcon
The post Ethereum doubles down on privacy with new ‘Kohaku’ wallet ahead of Devcon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is putting privacy back at the center of its roadmap. This November, during the Devcon conference in Argentina, the Ethereum Foundation will unveil Kohaku, a new wallet framework designed to let users transact without exposing unnecessary personal or transactional details. The project was introduced on Oct. 9 by Foundation developer Nicolas Consigny, who said the Kohaku demo and software development kit (SDK) will be ready for public testing at Devcon. The wallet is being built as both a browser extension and a reference implementation for developers who want to integrate privacy primitives directly into their applications. These tools are designed to let users complete transactions while revealing only the minimum information necessary for each party involved. He explained: “Kohaku aims to ensure that each party to a transaction have knowledge only of that which is directly necessary for that transaction, and is exposed to the absolute minimum set of risks needed for that transaction to happen.” Kohaku is only one piece of a larger Ethereum Foundation initiative to make privacy “a first-class property” of the blockchain. On Oct. 8, the Foundation announced a new Privacy Cluster, a team of 47 engineers, researchers, and cryptographers dedicated to integrating privacy at every layer of the Ethereum stack. According to the Foundation, this effort is necessary for the growth of the blockchain because “privacy is normal and necessary to ensure that this infrastructure remains usable, credible, and aligned with human freedom.” As a result, the new cluster would collaborate closely with the Privacy and Scaling Explorations (PSE) initiative to advance protocol-level confidentiality, from private payments to decentralized identity solutions. Ethereum’s focus on privacy The privacy cluster work will cover several key areas that together form the foundation of Ethereum’s evolving privacy architecture. At the research frontier, the PSE teams are pioneering advanced…
WALLET
$0.02465
+7.31%
COM
$0.012553
+25.44%
OCT
$0.05766
+9.82%
Compartilhar
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 21:36
Compartilhar
The Ethereum Foundation publishes Kohaku roadmap for private wallets
The Ethereum Foundation has published a roadmap for Kohaku, a new privacy-focused wallet feature that improves security and confidentiality in Ethereum decentralized applications (dApps). According to notes shared on Thursday by Nicolas Consigny, protocol supporter and coordinator at the Foundation, Kohaku is a “set of primitives that provides wallets with security and privacy.” Its development […]
WALLET
$0.02465
+7.31%
Compartilhar
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/09 21:27
Compartilhar
A Complete Guide to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) During the Presale
The post A Complete Guide to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE) During the Presale appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News What is $LILPEPE? Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is a next-generation meme coin built on a layer-2 blockchain. It is designed for fast, secure, and low-cost transactions. The ecosystem is powered by $LILPEPE, a utility token used throughout the network transitions, rewards, and other activities. $LILEPEPE combines fun with real blockchain technology. Why Buy $LILPEPE? The LILPEPE …
PEPE
$0.00000753
+12.55%
MEME
$0.001791
+10.14%
LAYER
$0.3023
+7.61%
Compartilhar
CoinPedia
2025/10/09 21:24
Compartilhar
A Hyperliquid whale's private key is suspected to have been stolen, resulting in losses exceeding $20 million.
PANews reported on October 9 that according to MLM monitoring, a Hyperliquid whale wallet closed out a HYPE long order worth $16 million and sold 100,000 HYPE (about $4.4 million) about 11 hours ago. The reason seems to be that its private key was leaked, resulting in the account being completely emptied: about $17 million in funds were stolen from its Hyperliquid account; another $3.1 million in assets deposited in the Plasma Syrup Vault (liquidity pool) were also stolen. After the attack, the hacker transferred all stolen assets, exchanging the stolen USDC for DAI and transferring it to two new wallets, where the funds are currently stored: The hacker also transferred MSYRUPUSDP worth $3.11 million to another new wallet.
WALLET
$0.02465
+7.31%
HYPE
$39.2
+4.67%
ORDER
$0.2734
+28.11%
Compartilhar
PANews
2025/10/09 21:13
Compartilhar
Forget Dogecoin, Here Are The 7 Top Meme Coins To Buy That Could 100x Your Portfolio
The post Forget Dogecoin, Here Are The 7 Top Meme Coins To Buy That Could 100x Your Portfolio appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News When 710 million DOGE tokens land in corporate treasuries while DEX volumes explode from $1 million to $18 million overnight on tokens like USELESS, the meme coin landscape shows a fascinating contradiction. Institutional money gravitates toward established names for brand recognition, while retail traders chase community-driven projects that generate real liquidity through pure cultural appeal. …
HERE
$0.00021
+0.47%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MEME
$0.001791
+10.14%
Compartilhar
CoinPedia
2025/10/09 20:57
Compartilhar
JPMorgan Chase: Solana ETF is expected to receive approximately $1.5 billion in inflows in its first year, far less than Ethereum
PANews reported on October 9th, according to CoinDesk, that a JPMorgan Chase (JPM) report released Wednesday stated that even if the Solana spot ETF is approved this week, it is unlikely to attract significant investor capital inflows; the Solana ETF's first-year inflows could be approximately $1.5 billion, roughly one-seventh of the Ethereum ETF's inflows. This figure could be lower due to declining on-chain activity, active memecoin trading, investor fatigue with multiple product launches, and competition with diversified cryptocurrency indices such as the S&P Dow Jones Indices Digital Markets 50. Corporate funds may also shift demand away from spot ETFs. The report also noted that open interest in CME Solana futures indicated weak demand. However, due to existing CME futures contracts and the launch of the first Solana ETF in July, the market generally expected its application to be approved, but this expectation has already been reflected in pricing.
1
$0.004013
+10.27%
FAR
$0.000286
--%
MEMECOIN
$0.0008329
+21.69%
Compartilhar
PANews
2025/10/09 20:53
Compartilhar
Analysts ask bubble questions as Solana network activity drops 50%
Solana’s price may be soaring, but its network activity tells a different story. On-chain data shows that daily transactions on the Solana blockchain have collapsed by nearly 50%. It fell from around 125 million on July 24 to roughly 64 million now. This decline comes as SOL has rallied more than 24% over the past […]
BUBBLE
$0.000222
+2.77%
MAY
$0.03023
+4.09%
NOW
$0.00366
-1.61%
Compartilhar
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/09 20:15
Compartilhar
Notícias em alta
Mais
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future
The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple
MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million
Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?
HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.