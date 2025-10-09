Wall Street Forecasts Worsening Job Market Amid Data Blackout
The post Wall Street Forecasts Worsening Job Market Amid Data Blackout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline With another jobs report sidelined Thursday morning by the ongoing government shutdown, several firms and economists have released their own estimates for the labor market in recent days, with many pointing to a further decline. Several firms have sought to fill a void in the absence of federal data, and most estimates indicate a loosening labor market. Getty Images Key Facts The Carlyle Group, compiling data from companies in which it holds equity, reported Tuesday an estimated 17,000 jobs were added by employers in the U.S. last month, below the 22,000 nonfarm jobs the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in August. Bank of America analysts wrote earlier this week, citing bank and credit card transaction data to measure how many people received wages or unemployment benefits, indicating annual payroll growth of 0.5% in September, below growth between 0.85% and 0.97% the previous three months reported by the BLS, suggesting “some upward momentum to unemployment” and a “further softening” in job market growth. Analysts from the bank also reported a 10% annual increase in unemployment payments in October. Goldman Sachs analysts said the firm’s “underlying job growth” tracker indicated 80,000 jobs added in September, but noted the labor market had loosened, implying there are more workers than positions, to levels not seen in at least a decade. Revelio Labs, a workforce analytics firm reporting on online job postings on sites like LinkedIn, said 60,000 jobs were added in September, with job growth largely driven by new positions in education and health services (45,600), despite a broader decline in job openings (0.6%). The outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported last week the number of new hires so far this year totaled 204,939, a 58% decline from the year-ago period and the lowest level since 2009, and that employers cut more…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 22:10