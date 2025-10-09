2025-10-13 Monday

The Yankees Need A Big Offseason To Take The Next Step

New York Yankees' Cody Bellinger during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Another year, another postseason disappointment for the New York Yankees. Their loss to the Toronto Blue Jays last night eliminated them from the American League Division Series. Since their last World Series championship in 2009, the Yankees have remained one of the best MLB teams in the regular season, reaching the playoffs 13 times in that 16-year span. In fact, they've been a playoff team 27 times in the last 31 years, and they haven't finished below .500 since 1992. However, they've only reached the World Series once since 2010, when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers last year. At 94-68, the Yankees were good, but not good enough, and it's appropriate that they were eliminated by a division foe who finished ahead of them in the standings and had their number all year. Now they face another Sisyphean offseason in which they must try again to build a ballclub that can push the boulder to the top of the mountain. Yankees Lineup The biggest question the Yankees have to answer is in the outfield. Cody Bellinger was second on the team to Aaron Judge with 5.0 WAR (Baseball-Reference version). He hit .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs and excellent defense at all three outfield positions and occasionally first base. At 30 year old, he's almost certain to decline his $25 million option for next season and become a free agent. They also stand to lose center fielder Trent Grisham to free agency. He batted .235/.348/.464 with 34 home runs, which doubled his previous career high. He turns 29 on November 1, so…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/09 22:40
Under The Radar Altcoins Like Algorand, Chainlink, Polkadot, and Layer Brett To Skyrocket

Under The Radar Altcoins Like Algorand, Chainlink, Polkadot, and Layer Brett To Skyrocket

Crypto News If you're searching for the best crypto to buy now, you want tokens that combine upside potential with real fundamentals. Coins like Algorand, Chainlink, and Polkadot already carry strong network value. But the biggest potential may lie in Layer Brett (LBRETT), a presale meme/utility hybrid that whales are quietly stacking. Let's break down each of these names and see why LBRETT might be your wild card. Polkadot (DOT): Multichain scaling & developer-friendly upgrades Polkadot is often overlooked by traders, but it holds serious architectural advantages. Developers building on DOT benefit from composability, shared security, and interoperability across parachains—something many blockchains still struggle with. Further, institutional and foundation funding continues to flow into the Polkadot as its ecosystem continues to attract builders and DAOs focused on multichain DeFi, governance, and cross-applications. Though DOT experiences fewer explosive moves, it might excite investors with its stability, stronger resilience, and serious long-term upside potential once the multichain wave hits. Chainlink (LINK): Oracle backbone with big institutional interest Chainlink is the leading blockchain oracle supplying reliable data to smart contracts, and has massive utility across DeFi, gaming, real-world assets, and cross-chain protocols. Recently, Chainlink and SBI Group struck a strategic partnership targeting Asia's institutional market, deploying LINK's oracle and interoperability infrastructure in Japan and beyond. Also, Bitwise reportedly filed for a LINK spot ETF, which, if approved, could pave the way for institutional flows. Recent whale accumulation of about 2 million LINK and a reduced exchange supply showcase renewed interest in LINK, and analysts are forecasting a potential +184 % rally in the near term! Algorand (ALGO): Interoperability, utility & community growth Algorand has earned a solid reputation as a sustainable, high-performance blockchain. Its latest upgrade, the Wormhole Native Token Transfers (NTT) integration, now supports smooth cross-chain token movement across 40+ networks, removing…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/09 22:34
Monad to open airdrop claim portal on October 14

Monad to open airdrop claim portal on October 14

Key Takeaways Monad, a layer-1 blockchain, will open its airdrop claim portal next Tuesday. The project launched its public testnet in February 2025. Monad, a layer-1 blockchain platform currently transitioning from testnet to mainnet, will open its airdrop claim portal on October 14 for community participants and early adopters, the team announced on X today. Designed as a high-performance, Ethereum-compatible blockchain, Monad aims to deliver faster, cheaper, and more user-friendly transactions without compromising on security or decentralization. Monad launched its first public testnet in February, offering developers and users a risk-free environment to experiment with decentralized applications ahead of the mainnet rollout. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/monad-airdrop-claim-portal-oct14/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/09 22:33
Vitalik Buterin Reacts to Kohaku's Roadmap, Validates Need for 'First-Class' Privacy

Vitalik Buterin Reacts to Kohaku’s Roadmap, Validates Need for ‘First-Class’ Privacy

Ethereum (ETH) cofounder Vitalik Buterin has reacted to Kohaku's roadmap, describing it as a move toward stronger privacy and security. Buterin's reaction came in a post on X, where he noted that providing full-stack privacy and security remains the blockchain's top priorities. Vitalik Buterin endorses Kohaku's zk-based privacy vision Notably, Kohaku, which is forked from Ambire, is more robust, as it integrates protocols like Railgun for zk-based privacy. The goal is to solve on-chain transparency risks and promote collaborations with wallet teams. Buterin maintains that Ethereum is focused on end-to-end solutions that will protect users' data. This will make transactions more confidential and secure for community members. It is worth mentioning that the Kohaku working prototype is ready for full demonstration at the next Ethereum Foundation Devcon annual developer conference. Additionally, the code will be free for all to use. That is, it is open-source and available for developers globally to build upon. Leveraging Railgun, Kohaku will keep the blockchain secure from malicious actors. Buterin had provided insights into the workings of Railgun during the $9.5 million exploit that zkLend suffered on the Starknet in February 2025. He emphasized that with Railgun, malicious actors cannot benefit from illicit funds. While it allows users to make confidential transactions using zk proofs, it undergoes algorithmic checks. The goal is to determine the source of the funds. If it clears, withdrawal is possible, but if not, the funds can only go back to the original address. The Ethereum founder's reaction has been generating discussion online, with some hailing it as necessary to guarantee privacy. Ethereum price outlook as bulls target $10,000 Meanwhile, on the crypto market, investors are anticipating a further rally as some set eyes on the $10,000 target. According to analysis, Ethereum could soar to this level if the current global liquidity trend continues,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/09 22:32
Ocean Protocol Breaks Away from AI Alliance for New Ventures

Ocean Protocol Breaks Away from AI Alliance for New Ventures

The Ocean Protocol Foundation has decided to step back from the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance as announced in a statement on October 9, 2025. This significant move includes withdrawing its appointed administrators, marking a pivotal shift in its strategic direction. Continue Reading:Ocean Protocol Breaks Away from AI Alliance for New Ventures Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ocean-protocol-breaks-away-from-ai-alliance-for-new-ventures
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/09 22:29
BlockchainFX Is Poised To Overtake Polkadot And Sui As The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025 As Its Token Climbs To $0.027 Ahead Of Exciting Market Launch

BlockchainFX Is Poised To Overtake Polkadot And Sui As The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025 As Its Token Climbs To $0.027 Ahead Of Exciting Market Launch

While Polkadot and Sui have gained recognition for their innovative networks and developer-friendly architectures, a new contender is emerging that […] The post BlockchainFX Is Poised To Overtake Polkadot And Sui As The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025 As Its Token Climbs To $0.027 Ahead Of Exciting Market Launch appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/10/09 22:20
AMINA Bank Launches Polygon Staking for Corporates

AMINA Bank Launches Polygon Staking for Corporates

Key Notes AMINA Bank is the first to offer institutional staking to clients, in collaboration with Polygon. By staking POL through AMINA, investors can get up to 15% staking reward. Polygon deployed its major "Rio" upgrade to the Amoy testnet a month ago. [NC] staking services are now available on AMINA Bank AG, a Swiss FINMA-regulated crypto bank. This makes it the first financial institution globally to enable such services on its platform. It also offers institutional investors the opportunity to engage with the naive token of the Polygon network within a regulated entity. Polygon and AMINA Support Institutional Investors Swiss firm AMINA Bank AG has become the first bank to offer institutional staking services for the POL token. Going forward, institutional investors will have the opportunity to participate in the Polygon network's governance and receive rewards in return. The network promises up to 15% in high-yield staking rewards for investors who invest through AMINA. The increased reward rate is a result of the partnership with the Polygon Foundation. By staking their funds, institutional clients pledge to provide security for the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network through transaction validation. Once clients stake POL through AMINA's custody stack, they would be meeting Swiss Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulatory requirements. The development comes at a time when network demand is on the rise. Polygon already has a reputation in the remittances niche, controlling as much as 30% market share. The volume of stablecoin activity on the network is high, but with AMINA, Polygon can secure more of this increased demand. Polygon Celebrates Multiple Wins In a September 17 report, Dune Analytics and RWA.xyz highlighted that Polygon is gaining significant traction in the Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization ecosystem. At the time, it held over $1.13 billion in Total Value Locked…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/09 22:18
Crypto Analysts Anticipate Landmark Movements in ZEC and BNB Coins

Crypto Analysts Anticipate Landmark Movements in ZEC and BNB Coins

The non-farm employment data release has been postponed due to the government shutdown. ZEC Coin could reach its historic peak if surpassing the $290 resistance level. Continue Reading:Crypto Analysts Anticipate Landmark Movements in ZEC and BNB Coins The post Crypto Analysts Anticipate Landmark Movements in ZEC and BNB Coins appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats 2025/10/09 22:09
Luxembourg's Sovereign Fund Takes Historic Step Into Bitcoin ETFs

Luxembourg’s Sovereign Fund Takes Historic Step Into Bitcoin ETFs

Luxembourg's sovereign wealth fund has become the first in the Eurozone to invest directly in bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), signaling a cautious but historic shift in state-level adoption of digital assets. Luxembourg Fund Makes Eurozone's First Bitcoin ETF Allocation Luxembourg's Intergenerational Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSIL) has allocated 1% of its €764 million portfolio to spot […]
Coinstats 2025/10/09 22:00
XRP Rejected at Resistance,Will $2.80 Hold?

XRP Rejected at Resistance,Will $2.80 Hold?

Key Insights: XRP tests key $2.80 support after rejection at $3.10, traders await next decisive move. Bull pennant pattern forms on 4H chart, with potential breakout target near $2.90. Price action remains tight, with the market watching volume and structure for short-term breakout signs. XRP Rejected at Resistance,Will $2.80 Hold? XRP has pulled back after failing to break above a key resistance level. The token is currently priced around $2.83, showing a mild dip over the last 24 hours. Weekly losses now stand at over 5%, with price action cooling off after a recent push higher. XRP's market cap is sitting at approximately $169.4 billion, based on a circulating supply of 60 billion tokens. Price Rallied, Then Stalled Below $3.10 The recent chart shows XRP broke out of a double bottom pattern earlier this month. That move carried the price close to $3.10, but the momentum faded as sellers stepped in
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 21:48
