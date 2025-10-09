2025-10-13 Monday

Sharps Technology Partners with Coinbase to Expand Its Solana Treasury Strategy

The post Sharps Technology Partners with Coinbase to Expand Its Solana Treasury Strategy appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Sharps Technology has announced a strategic collaboration with Coinbase, one of the world’s leading digital asset platforms, to expand its Solana treasury strategy.  This partnership marks a significant step in the firm’s ongoing shift into digital assets and its efforts to participate more actively in the growing Solana ecosystem. Sharps Taps Coinbase for Treasury Growth …
CoinPedia2025/10/09 22:42
Aave V4 Looks to Turn Fragmented Liquidity into DeFi’s OS, Developers Say

The post Aave V4 Looks to Turn Fragmented Liquidity into DeFi’s OS, Developers Say appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest version of the top lending protocol creates a shared liquidity pool that customized markets can connect to. Aave, the largest lending protocol in the DeFi space, is preparing to change how money flows in DeFi with its upcoming V4. The latest version of Aave creates a system where all deposited funds can be shared across different lending markets, a liquidity structure its developers describe as “DeFi’s operating system.” In the latest research note from Aave’s developers, they explained that the V4 upgrade, which is reportedly scheduled for Q4, introduces a modular “hub-and-spoke” architecture, where “Hubs” centralize liquidity, while “Spokes” are specialized lending markets that connect to these Hubs. Each Spoke can implement its own lending rules and risk parameters, allowing for customized borrowing and lending experiences, the developers wrote. “This approach empowers the broader DeFi community to build on Aave rather than competing with it. Service providers and integrators can create specialized experiences while accessing deep liquidity, expanding innovation within the Aave ecosystem rather than fragmenting it across separate markets,” the article reads. Aave’s TVL across chains. Source: DefiLlama Aave, which has over $45 billion in total value locked (TVL) across 19 chains, per DefiLlama data, positions V4 as a new infrastructure layer for DeFi, planning to remove the bootstrapping problem that “forces every new market to compete with existing successful markets for the same deposits.” Unified Liquidity Infrastructure The approach addresses a basic issue from older versions of the protocol, where liquidity was split into many small, separate pools. But under V4, different markets will be able to use the same larger shared pool, instead of each starting from zero. For example, a market for PENDLE could borrow USDC from the shared pool, while a market for Uniswap’s UNI could borrow ETH, and a stablecoin market like…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 22:21
Strategy executive vice president sells $10.7 million worth of MSTR stock

PANews reported on October 9 that according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET, Strategy Executive Vice President Shao Wei-Ming sold 30,000 shares of Strategy (stock code: MSTR) at US$357.37 per share, with a total transaction volume of US$10.7 million.
PANews2025/10/09 22:06
Best Presale Token To Buy During Token2049 Singapore

The post Best Presale Token To Buy During Token2049 Singapore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI is regarded as the best presale token to purchase in Token2049 Singapore. Its present Early Bird price is 0.05 per token and this has generated high interest. So far, 818,748 tokens have been sold and $40,937 has been raised. Next presale will be at an increased price of $0.055 and therefore investors must be fast. From Institutional Secret to Retail Weapon: Lyno AI’s Cross-Chain Arbitrage Breakthrough FOMO is further driven by the fact that the AI-based cross-chain arbitrage technology of Lyno AI provides retail traders with the means that only institutional traders used to possess. The platform maximized gas usage on Arbitrum and ensured professional desks could profit on regional volatility as any other trader. A multi-tiered security system that is audited by Cyberscope guarantees a secure investment that will be secured with smart contracts. Analysts See $4.25 Ahead — Could Lyno AI Be the Next Solana-Style 8,500% Explosion? It is predicted by analysts that the token of Lyno AI will rise to $4.25 at the end of the event and an 8,500% profit on investment will be achieved. This possibility can be compared to returns that early investors got with Solana in its 2025 DeFi boom. Oracle feeds, slippery controls, and capital-free multi-chain flips are just some of the features, which make Lyno AI superior to slower or less secure presales in comparison, making it the best offer in Token2049. $100 Unlocks More Than Tokens — A $100,000 Giveaway Turns Urgency Into Action The Presale purchasers who spend over $100 receive Lyno AI Giveaway, which will give them a chance to win a share of a year-long prize pool of 100,000 divided into 10 prizes of 10,000. This incentive will encourage early investment when the presale final target price of $0.10 approaches. More Than Speculation: Lyno AI’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 22:06
XRP Tundra Presale Rewards Outperform Shiba Inu by 300%

The post XRP Tundra Presale Rewards Outperform Shiba Inu by 300% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an era when traditional crypto mining is losing luster, projects that deliver strong on-chain yield mechanics are gaining traction. XRP Tundra is now being cited in industry commentary as a presale whose reward structure eclipses the returns on many meme-ecosystem tokens — including Shiba Inu — by a wide margin. Meanwhile, the Shiba ecosystem itself is still grappling with confidence issues following a significant Shibarium bridge exploit and its ensuing patchwork recovery. The contrast is striking. While Shibarium’s renewed operations are being touted as “restored,” the underlying incident exposed vulnerabilities in rushed L2 architectures. Even after weeks of recovery work, many users and analysts remain cautious about how seriously the upgrades should be taken. In that context, Tundra’s audited architecture, yield focus, and presale mechanics are starting to look like a strong alternative for investors seeking structure over narrative. Shibarium’s “Upgrade” Fails to Inspire Confidence Following its August exploit, Shibarium’s developers implemented emergency patches and rotated bridge contracts before restoring operations earlier this month. While on-chain activity has resumed, much of the community remains unconvinced that the fix addressed core vulnerabilities. Analysts have noted that the reliance on blacklist logic and rapid redeployment signals urgency rather than resilience. In contrast, XRP Tundra’s architecture prioritizes pre-audit verification and modular separation. The Solana layer executes staking and liquidity functions, while the XRPL layer maintains governance and reserves. This bifurcated design prevents single-point failure — one of the main criticisms now leveled against hastily assembled Layer-2 bridges. Architecture and Liquidity Design Tundra’s infrastructure is engineered around three coordinated components: Cryo Vaults for staking and reward generation, Frost Keys as NFT-based yield modifiers, and DAMM V2 liquidity pools for market stability. The DAMM V2 system, sourced from Meteora on Solana, introduces dynamic fee scheduling — fees start high to deter bots and gradually…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 22:04
Grayscale Selects Figment as Collateral Provider for US ETH ETP and SOL Trust

PANews reported on October 9 that according to official news, institutional staking service provider Figment announced that it has been selected as the staking partner of Grayscale Investments when it first launched Ethereum ETP and Solana Trust staking services in the United States.
PANews2025/10/09 22:02
What WTO’s warning means for Bitcoin’s liquidity and future rally

The AI boom can’t hide the bigger truth: the world is splitting into two economies.
Coinstats2025/10/09 22:00
USD/JPY fails to rally beyond 153.00, remains steady above 152.40

The post  USD/JPY fails to rally beyond 153.00, remains steady above 152.40 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar is trimming some gains against the Japanese Yen on Thursday, after failing to find acceptance beyond 153.00 at the European session opening. The pair, however, remains consolidating near nine-month highs, with downside attempts contained above 152.40 for now. Investors remain concerned that the unexpected victory of Sanae Takaichi in the ruling LDP elections this weekend will open a period of a looser fiscal policy and pressure on the Bank of Japan to keep an expansive monetary policy. Pressures on the BoJ to keep interest rates at low levels Those fears were confirmed on Thursday after Etsuro Honda, an economic adviser to the new LDP leader and highly likely next PM Takaichi, affirmed that the Bank of Japan should “be careful about raising interest rates”. Honda affirmed that the timing for the next rate hike remains unclear and stated that a weak Yen is positive for economic recovery, adding pressure on the BoJ to delay further monetary tightening plans. In the US, the minutes of the September Fed meeting have failed to alter the view that the bank will cut interest rates again in October and, highly likely, also in December. In the absence of key fundamental US releases to contrast those views, amid the US Government shutdown, traders will be looking at the speeches of Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell and the Vice Chair for Supervision, Michelle Bowman, due later today. Bank of Japan FAQs The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%. The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 21:52
State Street Predicts Surge in Institutional Crypto by 2028

The post State Street Predicts Surge in Institutional Crypto by 2028 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News State Street, managing $4.1 trillion in assets, forecasts that most institutional investors will double their Bitcoin and cryptocurrency holdings by 2028. This trend shows a move from experimentation to strategic adoption of digital assets. Tokenization of private markets is a significant driver, supported by advances in AI and quantum computing. Institutions are increasingly confident that …
CoinPedia2025/10/09 21:47
Federal safety officials open probe into Tesla FSD as traffic violation reports mount

Federal safety officials announced Thursday they are looking into nearly 3 million Tesla cars over concerns that the company’s driving assistance technology is breaking traffic laws and causing accidents. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it received more than 50 complaints about Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system. The technology, which still needs drivers to […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 21:38
