Rejected at $2.93, Tests $2.85 Support After Failed Breakout
The post Rejected at $2.93, Tests $2.85 Support After Failed Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP spiked above $2.90 on double-average volume before profit-taking reversed gains, leaving price back at $2.85. A fresh supply zone formed at $2.92–$2.93, while the $2.85 floor is now under scrutiny as macro headwinds weigh on flows. News Background XRP rallied 2% intraday on Oct. 8, jumping from $2.88 to $2.93 at 17:00 on 86.6M turnover — nearly double the 24-hour average of 48.3M. The move coincided with heightened geopolitical tensions and central bank maneuvering, which fueled broader volatility across risk assets. Traders noted that despite stronger institutional adoption trends, profit-taking dominated into the U.S. close. Price Action Summary XRP traded a $0.08 corridor (3% range) between $2.85 and $2.93. Afternoon breakout through $2.90 resistance peaked at $2.926 before reversing. The rally established a supply zone at $2.92–$2.93. Closing hour saw price slip from $2.86 to $2.85, with 2.97M volume confirming a breakdown. XRP settled at $2.851, down 2.5% from intraday highs. Technical Analysis Support at $2.86 cracked under heavy sell pressure, turning that level into near-term resistance. The next floor sits at $2.85, with any decisive break opening risk toward $2.80. Resistance remains at $2.92–$2.93, where high-volume rejection printed. While price structure shows bearish momentum short term, institutional accumulation themes and regulatory catalysts still underpin broader positioning. What Traders Are Watching? Whether $2.85 holds as a near-term floor or yields to $2.80. A retest of $2.92–$2.93 supply zone if momentum returns. Macro catalysts: Fed policy expectations and trade tensions impacting risk flows. ETF and regulatory clarity themes that could re-anchor institutional bids. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/09/xrp-rejected-at-usd2-93-tests-usd2-85-support-after-failed-breakout
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 22:35
Shiba Inu Spikes, But Investors Rotate To Avalon X (AVLX) Presale With Countdown To Price Increase.
Shiba Inu spiked and drew fast attention today. Some traders lock gains and scan for presales that promise real usage. Avalon X (AVLX) fits that brief and shows a live countdown to its next price step. The setup mixes momentum with access that feels more tangible. The Avalon X team can be joined for a […] The post Shiba Inu Spikes, But Investors Rotate To Avalon X (AVLX) Presale With Countdown To Price Increase. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/09 22:30
Amina Bank May Become First Regulated Bank to Offer Institutional Staking for Polygon (POL), Potentially Yielding Up to 15%
The post Amina Bank May Become First Regulated Bank to Offer Institutional Staking for Polygon (POL), Potentially Yielding Up to 15% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Amina Bank has launched regulated staking for Polygon’s POL token, offering institutional clients up to 15% rewards. The Zug-based, FINMA‑licensed bank enables asset managers, family offices and corporate treasuries to earn yield while supporting Polygon’s network security through a partnership with the Polygon Foundation. First regulated POL staking offering by a bank Institutional access with up to 15% staking rewards and FINMA oversight Polygon hosts $1.13B in tokenized real‑world assets across 273 tokens (RWA.xyz) Amina Bank POL staking: Regulated institutional staking for POL with up to 15% rewards. Learn how institutions can participate and what it means for tokenization. What is Amina Bank’s POL staking offering? Amina Bank POL staking is a regulated institutional service that allows clients to stake Polygon’s native token, POL, and earn up to 15% annual rewards. The Zug-based, FINMA-licensed bank provides custody, compliance controls and direct staking participation through a partnership with the Polygon Foundation. How does the service work for institutional clients? Amina Bank offers custody and custody-linked staking, enabling asset managers, family offices and corporate treasuries to delegate POL while the bank…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 22:24
Flare Network Bridges $43M in XRP as FXRP Minting Surpasses 15M Supply
TLDR FXRP’s supply has reached 15M tokens, contributing to $43M TVL growth. The 5M FXRP minting cap is consumed in hours due to high demand. Flare plans mainnet migration as FXRP’s institutional adoption grows. Flare’s Core Vault improves capital efficiency for minting FXRP tokens. Flare Network has successfully bridged $43 million in XRP to its [...] The post Flare Network Bridges $43M in XRP as FXRP Minting Surpasses 15M Supply appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/09 22:17
A First in Europe: A State Fund Announces Investment in Bitcoin!
The Luxembourg Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSIL) has invested 1% of its assets in Bitcoin ETFs, becoming the first sovereign wealth fund in the European region to do so. Continue Reading: A First in Europe: A State Fund Announces Investment in Bitcoin!
Coinstats
2025/10/09 22:10
Luxembourg Becomes First Eurozone Nation to Invest in Bitcoin Through Sovereign Wealth Fund
Luxembourg's Intergenerational Sovereign Wealth Fund has become the first state-level fund in the Eurozone to invest in Bitcoin, allocating 1% of its €764 million holdings (approximately $9 million) to Bitcoin ETFs as nation-states globally hold 515,885 BTC worth $63 billion.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 22:07
Eli Lilly and Company ($LLY) Stock: Appoints Former FDA Biologics Head Peter Marks as Senior VP of Molecule Discovery
TLDR Eli Lilly stock trades at $851.12 in pre-market, up 0.66%. Company names Peter Marks as new head of infectious disease. Marks, ex-FDA CBER chief, led U.S. vaccine evaluation efforts. Appointment follows recent hires of former FDA officials. LLY boasts strong 3-year (165%) and 5-year (482%) returns. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) stock traded [...] The post Eli Lilly and Company ($LLY) Stock: Appoints Former FDA Biologics Head Peter Marks as Senior VP of Molecule Discovery appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/09 22:04
Bitcoin Surges to Record High Above $125K: Why This Signals the Start of Altcoin Season, Led by Digitap ($TAP)
Bitcoin continues to blast through prior all-time highs, while pullbacks have proven temporary. Currently trading around $122,000, Bitcoin (BTC) is taking a breather, though it remains within striking distance of its all-time high above $125,000. With BTC now in price-discovery territory, most veteran crypto investors understand what this symbolizes. Historically, when Bitcoin reaches new peaks […] The post Bitcoin Surges to Record High Above $125K: Why This Signals the Start of Altcoin Season, Led by Digitap ($TAP) appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/09 22:00
AMINA Bank Launches Polygon (POL) Staking for Corporate Investors
Polygon Foundation and Swiss-regulated crypto bank AMINA have inked a strategic deal to offer institutional staking services to users. The post AMINA Bank Launches Polygon (POL) Staking for Corporate Investors appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/10/09 21:54
Bank of France Pushes for Stronger EU Crypto Oversight Under ESMA
TLDR Bank of France calls for ESMA to oversee EU crypto assets under MiCA. ESMA’s role could prevent regulatory gaps and safeguard EU financial security. Bank of France criticizes dollar-backed stablecoins under MiCA’s multi-issuance. MiCA passporting raises enforcement concerns in EU crypto regulations. The Bank of France has called for enhanced supervision of the crypto [...] The post Bank of France Pushes for Stronger EU Crypto Oversight Under ESMA appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/09 21:45
